Packed US refugee plane carried record number

Packed US refugee plane carried record number
Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying some 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Packed US refugee plane carried record number

Packed US refugee plane carried record number
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Air Force says the cargo plane packed with Afghan refugees whose photo was widely shared online actually carried even more people than originally thought — 823 — and marked a new passenger record for the aircraft.
The brief statement by the Air Mobility Command on Friday said the C-17 that departed the capital, Kabul, last Sunday had an initial count of 640 passengers, but that figure inadvertently left out 183 children sitting on people’s laps.
The statement said the correct count of 823 passengers is a record for the C-17. It took off as the Taliban swept into the city, prompting thousands of Afghans and foreigners to rush to the airport seeking flight out — with some reaching the tarmac.

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 527,899
  • A total of 8,469 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 409 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 126 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in Makkah, 40 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Jazan, 29 in Asir, 20 in Madinah, 16 in Najran, 13 in Hail, 10 in the Northern Borders region, nine in Tabuk, seven in Al-Baha and five in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 527,899 after 710 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,469 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 33.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
AFP

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash
  • Polina Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition
  • Guryeva was awarded a three-room apartment in the capital city Ashgabat, a white Lexus SUV and $50,000 in cash
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
AFP

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan’s first-ever Olympic medallist, weightlifter Polina Guryeva, was gifted an apartment, a car and $50,000 in cash for her exploits at a ceremony in the Central Asian country’s capital Ashgabat on Saturday.
Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition. It was the ex-Soviet country’s only medal at the Games and the first in its history.
Turkmen shooter Marat Niyazov previously won a silver medal representing the Soviet Union at the 1960 Games in Rome.
The celebrations of Guryeva’s victory were led by Honoured Coach of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the 39-year-old son of the country’s hard-line leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
At the ceremony in Ashgabat, the younger Berdymukhamedov handed Guryeva, who is ethnic Russian, three white-lacquered wooden boxes.
One contained keys to a three-room apartment in the capital city, the second held keys to a white Lexus SUV and the third $50,000 in cash.
“I cordially congratulate you on this significant event, testifying to the growth of the authority of independent Turkmenistan in the international sporting space,” Berdymukhamedov told Guryeva.
He said her victory “increased the world fame, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland and the Turkmen people.”
“I dedicate this medal to our president and the Turkmen people in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan,” Guryeva said.
Turkmenistan, a gas-rich nation of around six million people famous for its outlandish displays, gained independence from former master Moscow in 1991.
The secretive country is regularly cited by rights groups as one of the world’s worst abusers of civic, religious and press freedoms.
The younger Berdymukhamedov has received a number of promotions this year making him the second most powerful figure in the country after his father and fueling speculation he will eventually replace the elder as leader of the autocratic country.

Back in power, the Taliban faces economic challenges

Back in power, the Taliban faces economic challenges
Updated 21 August 2021
MOURAD KAMEL

Back in power, the Taliban faces economic challenges

Back in power, the Taliban faces economic challenges
  • Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul
Updated 21 August 2021
MOURAD KAMEL

History is repeating itself in Afghanistan: The Taliban have regained power. As they advanced toward Kabul, the army and police abandoned their posts and weapons, demotivated by the withdrawal of American troops and the departure of President Ashraf Ghani, who sought refuge in Tajikistan before moving to the UAE.

Since their seizure of Kabul a few days ago, a series of significant scenes have followed; hundreds of citizens ran toward the airport fighting for a plane seat, others displayed images of women in wedding dresses in front of a beauty salon in order to avoid punishment, three citizens were killed by Taliban bullets during a demonstration that opposed the desecration of the Afghan flag. Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to assert that they “will respect the rights of men and women” and will not make Afghanistan a haven for terrorists. The armed group admitted to making mistakes when it first came to power.

Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul. For years, the country has been financed by international donations (50 percent of tax revenue), while poverty reaches 66 percent of the young population and dependence on agriculture in a country that is both landlocked and mountainous at 50 percent complicates economic recovery. Arab News in French provides an update on the Afghan economy and its prospects with Torek Farhadi, the former economic adviser to Hamid Karzai, the first post-Sept. 11 Afghan president.

Arab News in French: Who are Afghanistan’s most important economic partners today?

Torek Farhadi: Afghanistan is a $10 billion importing country in fuel, food, medicine and construction materials. Its biggest partners are Iran, followed by Pakistan and then Uzbekistan. With imports worth $10 billion annually, the Taliban could earn money and continue to pay state officials by imposing taxes on goods at customs. The country has run out of cash and the United States has frozen the reserves of the Afghan Central Bank. Having said that, the country is not heading toward a payments crisis, but if the Afghan Central Bank is not operative, letters of credit and debts cannot be honored, and so the Afghan pound will lose value.

As an importing country, does Afghanistan have enough foreign exchange reserves to survive?

The former governor of the Central Bank said foreign exchange reserves are nearly non-existent. Most of Afghanistan’s reserves are invested in foreign banks, for security. However, this is not a good solution, because there is no more money within the country and the money abroad is frozen.

How could these frozen reserves be released?

To unfreeze this money, it is important that the Taliban convert into statesmen. The international community’s condition is for the Taliban not to shelter terrorists, to respect women’s rights and to form an inclusive government with competent personalities. Then again, they must act quickly, because once the government is elected the Taliban will be able to claim the Central Bank’s reserves, which amount to $9.5 billion, frozen in accounts in the United States. The economic situation must not deteriorate; if so, it will push the Taliban into ostracism and the international community will by default create a non-state actor. We must not isolate states and peoples, then wonder why and how human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism proliferate in these countries.

We must push the Taliban to form a government, include the different political components of Afghan society and respect the rights of men and women. Once these conditions are met, access to parts of the central reserve to pay the country’s bills will likely be possible. This will of course give the international community power over the Afghan government, but Afghanistan should not be turned into a pariah state.

The dependence on aid is striking. In 2019, World Bank figures show that development aid was at 43 percent of the gross national income. Will this aid to Afghanistan last?

Germany, Japan, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union are the biggest donors. They have contributed significantly to the country’s current budget; just before the collapse of Ghani’s government, around 70 to 80 percent of the annual budget was funded by donors. What we would like is for the government formed by the Taliban to be open and extended to gain the world’s confidence and to keep providing aid.

Countries like Germany have warned that if the Taliban apply Sharia this aid will stop, but these are internal policy statements and this same Germany will help the United Nations and the World Bank to raise funds for humanitarian reasons. However, when there are famine problems that would affect women and children, international organizations must be able to channel this aid. I am for diplomacy that engages groups and shows them the levers of interchange with the international community.

The Taliban spokesperson says that they will not allow the existence of trade and cultivation of opium and other drugs in Afghanistan. The reality, on the other hand, is that the Taliban have always relied on the sale of opium (84 percent of world production), the imposition of an Islamic household tax (zakat) and the racketeering of the inhabitants to be able to self-finance. Will they use these processes again?

We must separate the two periods. There was the one where the Taliban were an armed resistance group, which waged war and had income of all kinds; the opium that you mentioned in the southwest, the mining reserves scattered around the country, the collection of taxes on agriculture and of goods at customs, etc. But today this armed group will rule Afghanistan and must learn how to find an income and decide what to spend it on.

Hamid Karzai is known to have left power with millions of dollars in his bank account. Is this the case with Ashraf Ghani? What was the economic plan of each of its two successive heads of state between 2007 and 2021?

They are two leaders who did not have economic visions. It is true that fugitive president Ashraf Ghani comes from the World Bank, but he was an anthropologist. He said he wanted to improve the investment climate, but he revived corruption. The people received nothing from the huge sums that were allocated to Afghanistan and that is why his government has collapsed like a house of cards.

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight
  • Latest count brings the country’s current caseload to 708,302, including 2,018 fatalities
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE health ministry on Saturday reported 1,066 new daily COVID-19 infections, the lowest overnight figure so far this year, and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest count brings the country’s current caseload to 708,302, including 2,018 fatalities, of which 689,277 patients have fully recovered from the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in a statement.

The number of daily infections has been steadily going down as more residents and citizens get jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines. Around 83.86 percent of the UAE population has received at least a dose of the vaccine while 73.86 percent of these individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Health authorities have provided 17,622,541 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 178.18 doses per 100 people.

The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign and widespread COVID-19 testing have largely contributed to a gradual decline in infections, after reaching almost 4,000 daily cases early this year.

In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) on Saturday opened three new Drive-Through Services Centers located in Liwa, Sila and Dalma in the Al Dhafra region.

The new centers feature two tracks, one for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day.

The centers are open throughout the week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This brings the total number of SEHA COVID-19 drive-through facilities to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week, a statement said.

