Reporters Without Borders calls for US plan to evacuate Afghan journalists

PARIS: Reporters Without Borders called Saturday on US President Joe Biden to make “a special plan for evacuating endangered Afghan journalists” from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
RSF said the United States currently seemed to be concerned only with the evacuation “of its own citizens and former employees.”
“This is blocking the evacuation of those on the lists of sensitive persons who are in danger,” it added.
“We are receiving dozens and dozens of urgent evacuation requests,” said RSF chief Christophe Deloire.
“Our problem today is not getting visas or seats on planes, it is making it possible for these people to access planes.”
The NGO is calling on the US to postpone the end of its military operation at Kabul airport so journalists and rights activists from various countries and organizations can be identified and given access.
“It will be materially impossible to complete the evacuation of all those in great danger, including Afghan journalists, by 31 August,” it said.
“The image of the United States as a defender of press freedom and human rights is at stake,” Deloire said.
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said it had received “hundreds of requests for help” from Afghan journalists, mostly women, who are “in panic and fear.”
The Taliban, looking for a Deutsche Welle journalist now based in Germany, shot dead a member of his family on Wednesday and seriously wounded another, German radio reported.
Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds
Instagram posts continue to project an image of affluence and glamor at a time of deepening economic crisis
Clear fault line has emerged on social media, with Instagram and Twitter posts focusing on opposite aspects of life
Updated 21 August 2021
Tarek Ali Ahmad
BEIRUT: “How’s your Tuesday going?” reads the caption on an Instagram post, featuring a Lebanese woman sprawled on a sun lounger beside a glistening pool, showing off her tanned legs under a bright Beirut sky.
For most people in Lebanon, Tuesday was the same as any other day in recent months — hours spent waiting in line at the petrol station, queuing for subsidized food products at the supermarket, topped off by a long, sweltering night’s sleep on the balcony during yet another blackout.
But a brief scroll through the feeds and stories of numerous Lebanese Instagrammers reveals a world of lavish weddings, rooftop parties at venues where a bottle costs as much as a waiter’s monthly salary, and vacation getaways to Italy and Greece. At first glance, one would think the country is doing just fine. It is not.
World Bank data shows that Lebanon’s economy contracted by 20 percent over the course of 2020, with a further 9.5 percent contraction forecast this year. This makes the country’s economic crisis one of the world’s most severe — in relative terms — since the mid-19th century.
Coupled with the collapse of the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, households that could once afford an annual vacation to Turkey or Cyprus can now barely scrape together enough to put food on the table.
“I think there’s a natural need for validation, especially for people that come from societies where the value of the self and one’s worth depends highly on social perceptions,” Selma Zaki, a licensed Lebanese psychotherapist, told Arab News. “Social media gives us that attention and that validation.”
Lebanon has had more than its fair share of problems over the years, from assassinations and car bombings to civil war and corruption, yet the Lebanese predilection for partying on regardless is globally renowned.
It has long been commonplace for members of the Lebanese elite to share social-media posts showing them in expensive clothes, attending weddings and birthday parties at luxurious venues and tucking into sumptuous meals.
With much of the country now grappling with chronic shortages of food, fuel and medicine, sweating in the darkness of another power outage, or surviving off charitable handouts, however, such displays of wealth and opulence, even online, are considered by most Lebanese to be in bad taste.
“I’m not sure a lot of people are taking into account the realities of others when they’re sharing such posts,” Zaki said. “They’re just thinking of their reality and they’re not empathizing with others, either because the reality can be (so) heavy and unbearable, or because they lack empathy.”
The phenomenon may well be a result of the perceived atomization of the Lebanese people’s sense of shared culture or identity. “People feel lonely in their suffering, and when we don’t talk about our collective suffering, they feel more isolated and alienated,” she added.
A clear fault line has emerged on social media, with Instagram users peddling a gaudy unreality and their Twitter counterparts speaking the unfiltered truth in 280 characters.
Beirut-based photographer Tamara Saade summed it up this way: “Lebanese Instagram: In between weddings and Greece, I go to the mountain and swim with dolphins … Lebanese Twitter: I haven’t had electricity or hot water in a week and can’t find Panadol … This country is nauseating. On every front.”
Lebanese Instagram: in between weddings and greece i go to the mountain and swim with dolphins
Lebanese twitter: i haven't had electricity or hot water in a week and can't find panadol
The contrast between assorted social-media platforms in Lebanon is so stark that comedian Farid Hobeiche, known better as FarixTube, decided to post a four-paneled image on Instagram that purports to convey the conflicting “realities.”
On Instagram, Hobeiche can be seen in a swimming pool; Facebook shows him in the dark carrying a candle (denoting the lack of electricity); on Twitter he is at a protest; and on TikTok, Hobeiche is dancing around irreverently.
Many Lebanese wonder, though, whether people who can afford to go out and enjoy themselves should be shamed for doing so. After all, any form of spending, even conspicuous consumption, in the current dire situation can only be a good thing from a purely economic standpoint.
“Everyone is free to do whatever they want as long as they come down (to the protests) and fight with us,” Médéa Azouri, a columnist at Lebanese daily L’Orient le Jour, told Arab News. “The thing is, I don’t like the fact that they’re posting on social media. Do whatever you want, but not like this, in our faces.”
In an act of solidarity with their less-fortunate compatriots, some Lebanese have opted to tone down their social-media capers since the economic crisis took hold.
“I honestly feel guilty because I know most of these people,” Nehme Hamadeh, a Dubai-based marketing executive, told Arab News. “But I’m also shocked that this continues despite all the signs clearly showing that our country has collapsed. How can one show one’s face and act like everything is fine? It’s not fine.”
Many overseas Lebanese grapple with the same profound sense of guilt at being so far removed from the day-to-day struggles of their home country.
“I also feel stuck, because I can’t go and point fingers if I’m part of the problem. It’s all very confusing, but I do know I am mostly frustrated by, and disappointed with, those people who post so mindlessly,” Hamadeh said.
Lebanon’s season of endless suffering has taken a turn for the worse of late. More than 200 businesses were forced to close their doors over the mid-August weekend owing to prolonged blackouts. Those who fled the heat of Beirut for the cooler climes of the mountains faced power outages there too.
Next, on August 15, a tanker used by the Lebanese Army to distribute seized fuel to residents of Akkar, an impoverished area near the Syrian border exploded, killing 28 and wounding 79.
Enraged protesters ransacked the Beirut home of Akkar’s member of parliament, Tarek El-Merehbi, and local residents banned all politicians from visiting the district. In the southern suburbs of Beirut, a petrol station was set on fire with a rocket-propelled grenade.
Dorothy Shea, the US ambassador to Lebanon, warned on Monday that the economy and its most basic services have reached the “precipice of collapse,” while politicians continue to bicker over concessions in cabinet.
For Lebanese Instagram users with a knack of filtering out the imperfections of real life, there is seemingly no limit to the amount of escapism that photos of parties at the beach and feasts in plush hotels can offer.
“If you didn’t post it on Instagram, did it even happen?” is a popular mantra of the social-media age. But in the case of Lebanon, it is the images that go unshared on Instagram that probably best reflect what is happening in the country today.
INTERVIEW: Facebook is largest community of sports fans anywhere in world — Facebook’s EMEA director of sports partnerships
Social media posts by Olympics’ accounts generated 3.7 billion engagements
More than 700 million people are connected to a sports page on Facebook
Updated 20 August 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: From concerts and movies to sports and picnics, people lost touch with live events as pandemic-imposed restrictions brought the world to a standstill. When the players finally entered the field this year, fans turned to their screens to watch and discuss the action.
In many ways, the Olympics and Euros were digital events as much as live events. Social media posts by Olympics’ accounts generated 3.7 billion engagements, with a combined 75 million followers across the Olympics’ social media channels.
“This will be a Euro like no other, and UEFA’s digital channels will be at the heart of it,” UEFA said in a statement.
And digital was indeed at the heart of both the Olympics and Euros.
“Facebook is the largest community of sports fans anywhere in the world,” Jerry Newman, director of EMEA sports partnerships at Facebook, told Arab News.
More than 700 million people are connected to a sports page on Facebook, more than 400 million people follow a football page on Facebook and more than 400 million people follow a sports account on Instagram, according to data from the company.
Arab News spoke to Newman to learn more about sports on the platform. How do fans engage with sports on Facebook and Instagram?
“Throughout the summer, fans have come together on Facebook and Instagram to talk about and connect with the Euros, Olympics and Paralympics following their postponement from 2021.
As COVID-19 limited the number of people who could be in stadiums this summer, Facebook and Instagram helped the global fan community to virtually share their passion for sport.
People come to express their fandom through augmented reality (AR) filters and stickers or experience new sports through virtual reality (VR) on our platforms. Fans connect with other fans through Facebook groups to talk about last night’s game or that marathon final.
Through Instagram, fans enjoy all the latest sport reels from their favorite creators and catch the latest highlight clips from local broadcasters.” How has Facebook responded to audiences’ interest in sports? Did you launch any special features?
“This summer, Facebook rolled out features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to help people discover content and cheer on their teams at the Olympic Games.
On Facebook, there was a hub of information available, including highlights from official Olympic broadcast partners, team and athlete overviews, explainers of competitions new to the Games, Olympic history, as well as posts from friends and more. Fans could visit the hub by clicking on the #Olympics or #Tokyo2020 hashtags.
Through AR effects on Instagram, fans could get a unique experience in both stories and reels. In one AR effect, fans attempted to mirror the movements of Miraitowa, the official Olympics mascot, and earn AR medals for their performances. Another effect, available via the @Tokyo2020 Instagram account, featured the official beat music of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Leveraging the WhatsApp Business API, WhatsApp rolled out a chatbot that shared the Olympic schedule, tune-in information for local broadcasts of the Games around the world, and the latest news and medal standings.” Can you share any examples of brands or media outlets that used the platforms for sports-related content?
“beIN Sports is our biggest partner and one of the best-performing publishers of Olympic content in the region. We worked with them to air three live Women’s UEFA Champions League games to Facebook in the MENA and the US. The games were exclusive to Facebook and their streaming service, beIN SPORTS XTRA. In addition to getting full women’s live games on Facebook, we also helped beIN adapt to Facebook products such as Instagram reels, Facebook video promotion and scheduled live events to drive tune-in for the games.
Results: Across the three streams on Facebook there were 2.2 million 3-second views and 198,000 one-minute views, with the average (viewer) being 30 years old.
In addition, 30 percent of the one-minute viewers did not follow the beIN sports or PSG Facebook pages and tuned in as a result of content being surfaced in news feed, showcasing how leveraging live games can convert fans.”
Can you share data on how the Euros and Olympics unfolded on Facebook’s platforms?
“Since the start of the UEFA Euros tournament, more than 150 million people had more than 800 million interactions with Euros-related content. The final England v Italy game was the most-talked-about match, with more than 400,000 posts. England was the most-discussed team throughout the tournament and at the final, sparking more than 900,000 posts. The most talked-about player was Cristiano Ronaldo, with more than 1.5 million posts, and the most-talked-about goalie was Gianluigi Donnarumma, with more than 170,000 posts.” The top 5 captains were:
ESMAA is a subsidiary of PopArabia and a partner of twofour54, Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment hub
The entity has also signed agreements to license the British record label Chrysalis Music and Global Master Rights
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi-based independent music company PopArabia has announced the launch of ESMAA, a new UAE-based music rights management entity to facilitate music licensing in the Gulf region.
ESMAA, which translates as the Arabic word for “listen,” works with both global rights holders and regional businesses to provide Gulf markets with the ability to license music domestically.
“After navigating music rights challenges in this region for many years, I can say with confidence that the work we are doing at ESMAA represents a historic step forward for music licensing in the Gulf,” said Hussain ‘Spek’ Yoosuf, founder and CEO of ESMAA.
The company has signed agreements to represent the rights of global collecting societies including the UK’s PRS (Performing Right Society) for Music and Canada’s SOCAN (Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada), representing more than 30 million musical works and more than 150,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers respectively through these deals.
ESMAA has also signed agreements to license the British record label Chrysalis Music and Global Master Rights, the neighboring rights company representing the work of more than 300 record labels and 2,500 performers including Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Metallica and David Guetta.
“We’re very pleased to have already begun working with rights holders to license music in the market and meet the needs of regional businesses who have been in need of a local solution,” Yoosuf said.
The company has also recently become a client rights management entity of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers. Founded in 1926, CISAC is a global non-profit organization protecting the rights and promoting the interests of creators worldwide. ESMAA’s status as a client of CISAC marks the first and only time an organization from the Gulf region has been able to benefit from CISAC’s technical tools and solutions for authors’ rights administration.
ESMAA is a subsidiary of PopArabia and a partner of twofour54, Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment hub.
“Through our investment into PopArabia a decade ago, we have supported the local music industry and enabled home-grown artists,” said Michael Garin, CEO of twofour54.
“As the latest step in this journey, ESMAA will elevate music licensing in the region and place the emirate firmly on the global music stage,” he said.
Facebook cracks down on Taliban-related content on the platform
The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology.
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Facebook has announced a ban on all content promoting and supporting the Taliban on its platform as it designated the group as a terrorist organization.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
The tech giant also announced it had assigned a team of Afghan experts “who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context” to monitor and remove Taliban-linked content from the platform.
The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology.
While Facebook stated that the new policy also applies to Facebook’s linked apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, reports emerged that the group continues to use WhatsApp to communicate.
WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption feature facilitates the Taliban’s communication with Afghanis. However, a Facebook spokesperson said that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organizations in Afghanistan, which would likely include account removal.
Social media platforms have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years for their significant political and social influence, most recently in relation to their failure in combating hate speech in Myanmar, social media posts of former US President Donald Trump inciting violence and riots, and the censorship of Palestinian-related content during the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Facebook selects local journalists paid in $5 million newsletter recruitment push
Facebook chooses 25 independent US journalists to be paid out of a $5 million pot to write for its newsletter site Bulletin
The selected writers include those covering immigrant communities in Atlanta, climate issues in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain and insights from Latino business leaders in Florida
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters
Facebook Inc. has chosen 25 local independent journalists to be paid out of a $5 million pot to write for its newsletter site Bulletin through multiyear deals, the company told Reuters on Thursday.
Facebook launched Bulletin in June as a standalone newsletter subscription service with free and paid articles and podcasts. It is the social media giant’s attempt to compete in the booming email newsletter trend led by companies like Substack.
Facebook has previously announced about 40 writers on Bulletin and says there will be more than 100 on the platform “by the fall.” A spokeswoman declined to say how many subscribers Bulletin has at present.
The company, which announced in April that its local news investment for Bulletin would prioritize reporters working in news deserts and covering communities of color, said the selected writers include those covering immigrant communities in Atlanta, climate issues in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain and insights from Latino business leaders in Florida.
The Facebook spokeswoman said Bulletin’s new local writers, who report on areas in more than a dozen US states, include some of the first to monetize their Bulletin content through pay walls. She said the writers would keep all of their subscription revenue from these partnerships.
High-profile reporters and writers have left major media companies in the last year to publish their work on sites like Substack and Medium, which have thousands of content creators and paying subscribers.
Twitter Inc, which like Facebook has been rolling out new features for creators to build audiences and make money on its social media site, acquired newsletter platform Revue in January. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday announced the start of a test where users can click to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from people’s Twitter profiles.
The local journalists for Bulletin were chosen in an application process in which Facebook partnered with the International Center for Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Facebook said the writers will have access to an intensive course for journalists aiming to build a sustainable independent business.
The world’s largest social network has long had a strained relationship with the news industry. The company says it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the sector in recent years, though critics argue these contributions hardly compensate for the revenue lost by publishers as big tech companies gobbled up the digital ad market.
In February, following a showdown with the Australian government over paying news outlets for content, Facebook pledged to invest $1 billion in the news industry globally over the next three years.