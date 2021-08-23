You are here

Warring Yemeni factions urged to 'silence the guns' and fulfill Hodeidah Agreement

UNMHA Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha during a meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in December 2019. (UNMHA)
UNMHA Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha during a meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in December 2019. (UNMHA)
Saeed Al-Batati

• 'Now is the time for peace,' top UN official Abhijit Guha tells Arab News in interview

UNMHA Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha during a meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in December 2019. (UNMHA)
  • ‘Now is the time for peace,’ top UN official Abhijit Guha tells Arab News in interview
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemen’s warring factions have been urged by a top UN official to “silence the guns” and adhere to their previous obligations to fully implement the Hodeidah Agreement.

The head of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement and chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, Abhijit Guha, said the agreement had greatly reduced violence and civilian casualties in Hodeidah during the last three years, despite daily reports about sporadic fighting and shelling between government forces and the Houthis.

“The most important message I have is to urge the parties to the conflict to redouble their efforts to implement their commitments under the Hodeidah Agreement in good faith,” he told Arab News.

The UN Security Council approved establishing the UNMHA and RCC in Jan. 2019. It came a month after the warring parties had signed the Stockholm Agreement. This deal has three components - the Prisoner Exchange Agreement, the Taiz Agreement and the Hodeidah Agreement.




UNMHA Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha during a meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in December 2019. (UNMHA)

UNMHA was assigned to monitor a Hodeidah-wide truce, the redeployment of forces from flashpoints in the city of Hodeidah and seaports, the demining process, and report to the UN Security Council about progress on the ground.

It is pressing the Yemeni parties to implement the Hodeidah Agreement. Ceasefire violations had dropped and Hodeidah seaports had seen a boom in ship movement over the last three years, Guha said.

“Ceasefire violations are down overall and economic activities, including in the ports, have increased overall since the signing of the agreement.”

The mission’s figures show that the average monthly civilian deaths in 2018 numbered 77 and the average monthly injuries numbered 93.

This year, those monthly averages were seven and 16.

The number of violent incidents peaked at 3,469 in March 2019, while there were just 92 violent incidents in the last month on record in July 2021.

Under the Stockholm Agreement, the Yemeni government, whose forces reached the edges of Hodeidah in late 2018, stopped its offensive as the Houthis agreed to pull out of the city’s main seaports and deposit state revenues into the central bank’s branch in the city.

The government accused the Houthis of violating the agreement by handing over security at the city’s seaports to allied forces and looting billions of riyals from the central bank’s branch.




UNMHA Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha during a meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in December 2019. (UNMHA)

Guha, who avoided naming violators, agreed that the redeployment of forces was not fully implemented.

“Under this agreement, it was envisaged that redeployment would occur in multiple phases. Unfortunately, these phases have faced obstacles, which has hampered progress on implementation. As for who is in charge of the three Hodeidah ports, this is not a question for the mission as it does not control these ports. The redeployment of forces as stipulated by the agreement remains outstanding, which is the most important obstacle to delivering on the pledges made in Stockholm.”

Another obstacle to the implementation of the agreement occurred last year, when the government boycotted the redeployment committee after a Houthi sniper gunned down a government liaison officer.

The UN official described the shooting as “an unfortunate incident” that disrupted the agreement from being executed.

“Since the suspension, the mission has been actively seeking to bring the parties back together to revive the joint mechanisms and support them to fulfill the terms as outlined in the Hodeidah Agreement.”

The government has repeatedly demanded that UNMHA move its main office from the Houthi-controlled parts of Hodeidah city to a neutral area, noting that the Houthis had “taken the mission hostage” thereby restricting its movements.  

Guha said that the mission’s current location was not permanent.

“Since its deployment, the mission’s locations have been temporary. We have held discussions with both sides to find an operationally suitable location that gives access to both, as has been stressed by the (UN) Security Council in its last resolution.”

When the Houthis resumed their offensive on the central city of Marib, the government came under huge public pressure to reactivate its halted operation on Hodeidah city to relieve pressure on its forces in Marib.

Guha advised the warring parties to avoid escalation and to consider alleviating people’s suffering, arguing that the Hodeidah Agreement had averted a major humanitarian disaster that could have struck the whole of Yemen had the government pressed ahead with the offensive on the city as most of the country’s humanitarian assistance and goods came through Hodeidah.

“Minimizing the trauma of the civilian population should remain the guiding principle of all parties. As detailed earlier, the Hodeidah Agreement has had a significant real-world impact, decreasing civilian impact, reducing violence in the governorate, and ensuring continued operationalization of Hodeidah’s ports to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Guha demanded the government and the Houthis comply with peace efforts, stop fighting and pave the way for a political settlement to end the war.

“It is vital that both parties resume dialogue, silence the guns and look to a political solution that can create conditions for a prosperous and peaceful future for all people of Yemen. Civilian casualties must stop and the welfare of the Yemeni people be put first. Now is the time for peace.”

Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait has approved the passage of 5,000 Afghans who will be evacuated to the United States, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The move was ordered by Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and is “in appreciation of the strategic ties between Kuwait and the US,” the ministry said.
The UAE, Qatar and Bahrain are also helping transit evacuees from Kabul through their airports.
Kuwait called for the need to ensure safe passage for diplomats and foreign nationals and facilitating evacuations from Afghanistan.
Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during meetings he held in Kuwait.
Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban, who seized the capital Kabul a week ago.
(With Reuters)

US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters

US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria
  • The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A fighter jet with the US-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the US military said.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson US Army Col.Wayne Marotto.

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after US diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang
Updated 22 August 2021
AFP

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang
  • Abir Salim, municipal director in Karbala, was shot dead as he worked on Aug. 10
  • President Barham Saleh also has to sign an execution order for the death penalty to be carried out
Updated 22 August 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: A man who murdered a senior Iraqi official in broad daylight this month was sentenced to death Sunday amid revulsion over the government’s failure to halt a wave of assassinations.
“After all proceedings concluded and the convict confessed, he was brought before the Karbala criminal court which examined the crime and sentenced him to death by hanging,” the Supreme Court of Iraq said in a statement.
Abir Salim, municipal director in the shrine city of Karbala which houses the graves of two of Shiite Islam’s most revered figures, was shot dead as he worked on August 10.
He was on foot supervising a survey of unauthorized construction when Hussein Abd Al-Amir, wearing a traditional white robe, pulled out a gun and shot him at close range.
Abd Al-Amir was arrested at the scene.
Under Iraq’s criminal justice system, his lawyer now has 30 days in which to lodge an appeal.
President Barham Saleh also has to sign an execution order for the death penalty to be carried out.
Salim’s murder sparked widespread public anger over apparent impunity for politically linked crimes, after more than 70 activists had been targeted for assassination since October 2019.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi went to Karbala after the killing and pledged: “Murderers and criminals will not escape punishment.”
There have been no claims of responsibility for the wave of killings.
But supporters of anti-government protests that broke out in 2019 charge that the culprits are known to the security forces but allowed to go free because of political connections, particularly with Iraq’s powerful neighbor Iran.
After decades of war, insurgency and sectarian conflict, Iraq has no shortage of firearms in circulation.
According to the Small Arms Survey, the country counted 7.6 million registered firearms in 2017 for a population of 39 million people, 40 percent of them under the age of 14. Many more are unregistered.
Amnesty International says Iraq is the world’s fourth most prolific implementer of the death penalty.
The rights group says it recorded more than 45 executions there in 2020, including many of people accused of belonging to the Daesh group.

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering
  • The move is in line with the UAE’s push to strengthen the integrity of the financial system
  • The new Dubai court aims to raise the UAE and Dubai’s global competitiveness by upholding the justice and transparency
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has established a court focused on combating money laundering, the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.
The court, which was set up upon directives from Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will be within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal.
The move is in line with the UAE’s push to strengthen the integrity of the financial system.
The federal government in February set up the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.
The new Dubai court aims to raise the UAE and Dubai’s global competitiveness by upholding the justice and transparency, the media office said.
“The new court will support Dubai’s efforts to tackle financial crimes, including money laundering, as part of the UAE’s wider endeavor to combat crime,” it added.
Taresh Al-Mansouri, director general of Dubai Courts, said the new court is part of a commitment to improve judicial efficiency and promote excellence in the administration of justice.

“Reporting money laundering crimes is both an individual and collective responsibility, Al-Mansouri said. “Society plays a critical role in safeguarding economic and social security and strengthening the efforts of various stakeholders in responding to such crimes.”
Judge Abdullah Al-Shamsi, head of the Criminal Court at the Court of First Instance, said the new specialized court strengthened the UAE’s efforts to bring financial criminals to justice.
“This represents another step in the development of the legislative framework and helps reinforce compliance with international anti-money laundering and law-enforcement standards,” he said.

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation
  • Youssef Fenianos is latest of Lebanon’s loathed ruling elite to hold extravagant marriage celebration as country's economy collapses
  • Demonstrators outside luxury hotel held images of a firefighter medic killed in the blast
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: As Lebanon plunges deeper into collapse, another member of the country’s loathed political elite staged a lavish family wedding at the weekend.

The opulent marriage of Iris Fenianos, the daughter of former minister Youssef Fenianos, took place at a hill-top hotel in Ehden on Saturday.

The celebration drew particular anger because a judge is trying to question Fenianos over last year’s Beirut explosion, which took place when he was minister for public works and transportation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

 

The wedding was the latest big-budget celebration in recent weeks involving a daughter of a member of the ruling class. Lebanon’s politicians have been the target of public anger over the country’s economic downfall, and the Beirut explosion that killed 200 people.

Last month, images of the luxurious wedding of the daughter of former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili circulated online, stirring anger.

A similarly lavish celebration took place for the daughter of Ibrahim Kanaan, a Free Patriotic Movement MP.

The overblown events take place as Lebanon’s economic downfall accelerates.

Fuel prices more than doubled on Sunday after the latest subsidy cut. Lebanese have been struggling to even find fuel for their cars or for back-up generators to provide electricity amid widespread black outs.

The Fenianos wedding on Saturday provoked particular anger, because the MP requested in advance for anti-riot police to be deployed to the venue to deal with any potential protests.

Fenianos is one of three MPs and former ministers charged by judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating the Beirut explosion.

According to the Thawramap Instagram account, which tracks protests in Lebanon, some demonstrators targeted the outside of the hotel.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

 


They held images of Sahar Fares, a firefighter medic killed at the scene of the explosion after she was called to the scene of the initial fire.

 

 

Journalist Luna Safwan reposted video from the Fenianos wedding on Twitter with the caption: “Look at them celebrating with absolutely no shame, the wedding of the daughter of Youssef Fenianos [Minister of public works & transportation who knew about the Ammonium Nitrate stored in the Beirut port]. The audacity.”

 

 

More than 200 people were killed when a blaze broke out in Beirut Port in August 2020 and ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. Most of the city’s buildings were damaged by the enormous blast.

The chemical had been stored at the site for more than seven years without proper safety precautions.

 

