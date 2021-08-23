You are here

Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv. (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP)
Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv. (AP)
  • The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 since 2014
KYIV, Ukraine: Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to move forward stalled peace efforts for eastern Ukraine on Sunday and stressed Germany’s commitment not to let Russia use a new gas pipeline as a “weapon” as she made what is likely her last visit to Ukraine as Germany’s leader.
Merkel’s trip came two days after she went to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The chancellor is not running in Germany’s national election next month and is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, Merkel advocated working to get a leaders’ meeting between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the situation in eastern Ukraine, the first since late 2019.
“That in my opinion would bring us progress, if we can work out a good agenda — our advisers should do that,” she said. “I am glad that President Zelenskyy is prepared to do this.”
The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 since 2014. Germany and France have worked to help broker a peaceful settlement to the conflict, including an often-violated 2015 ceasefire agreement reached in Minsk, Belarus. Zelenskyy said Kyiv is seeking a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a prisoner exchange, open crossings at the line of contact and to ensure Red Cross access to the conflict zone.
He supported the idea of a meeting, but urged Kyiv’s Western partners to exert pressure on Russia in order to achieve progress in eastern Ukraine.
“As long as there is no progress, the pressure on Russia should continue. We want to see active efforts of our Western partners,” Zelenskyy said.

Merkel noted that some of the goals named by Zelenskyy, like “the opening of further crossings on the line of contact or other humanitarian questions, have not yet been implemented, and that weighs down the process a great deal.”

“However, one has to say again and again: That at present, we have no other format in which can discuss these things, and so work should be continued here,” Merkel said.

Topics: Ukraine Kyiv

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Ahmad Massoud Taliban Afghanistan

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Aghanistan UK

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Tony blair Afghanistan

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul India Afghanistan Taliban

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Kabul

