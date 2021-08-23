Mentorship Forum announces workshop for HR professionals on organizational transformation

Mentorship Forum Middle East has announced its first of a series of workshops ahead of its second annual event to be held in November, which will focus on “Prioritizing Mentorship in a New World.”
The workshop, set to take place on Sept. 2, is being held to support HR professionals in better understanding and applying the principles of mentorship to their broader human capital development initiatives and programs. Under the theme “How to Use Mentorship to Transform Your Organization,” HR professionals will learn hands-on practical tools for developing successful programs with the session, to be held as a virtual event, looking specifically at the benefits and business case for mentoring, the key pillars for world-class mentoring schemes, common program pitfalls and the adoption of virtual mentoring in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
The workshop has been designed and will be delivered by leading HR and mentoring experts including Ahmed Janahi, head of partnerships and market engagement at Tamkeen; Alberto Melgoza, internal executive adviser; and Robert Coates, HR consultant at EMIC Training. The workshop will be moderated by Samar Muradi, group human resources at Bank ABC.
Zahraa Taher, managing director of FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organizer, said: “We’re excited to launch our first workshop leading up to the 2nd Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East in November. In preparation, we are developing a series of workshops and roundtables to support HR professionals and leaders in developing the tools to establish and foster a strong mentorship culture within their organizations and harness the power of the experience and talent that they already have in-house to drive and accelerate talent development among their next generation of business leaders. We encourage HR professionals to join the workshop and benefit from the experience of a leading group of mentorship and talent experts that have come together to develop a session with key takeaways that can be easily and practically applied.”
The forum is being supported by lead partner National Bank of Bahrain and additional strategic partners, including: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Gulf International Bank, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Netiks and EMIC Training.
HR professionals can sign up to attend by registering through the website https://www.mentorshipme.com/workshops/.
