Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku during the English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London. (Reuters)
Arsenal's Pablo Mari and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku during the English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London. (Reuters)
Updated 23 August 2021
AP
AFP

  • Lukaku marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal
  • Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with club chairman allowing him to leave this summer
LONDON: Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world’s best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away. Lukaku made the better impression.

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season as Nuno Espirito Santo earned a 1-0 win against his former club Wolves, while Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Southampton on Sunday.

Striker Kane came off the bench in the second half at Molineux after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games following his late return from his close-season holiday.

The England captain, frustrated by Spurs’ 13-year trophy drought, hopes to force a move to Premier League champions City before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kane said he has “never refused to train” with the squad, but the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

However, City are so far unwilling to meet Levy’s £150 million ($204 million) asking price for last season’s Premier League top scorer.

Kane was left out of Tottenham’s squad when they beat City in their Premier League opener last weekend and also missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Tottenham were already leading through Dele Alli’s 10th minute penalty by the time Kane arrived on the scene.

Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and the midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot kick.

It was Alli’s first league goal since March 2020 as he returns to favor following a long spell in exile under Nuno’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Kane replaced Son Heung-min with 19 minutes left and received a largely positive reception from the traveling Tottenham fans, who sang “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” as Wolves supporters mockingly chanted “He’ll be a Manc in the morning.”

Kane had a golden opportunity to mark his return with a goal when Steven Bergwijn picked him out, but his shot was repelled by Jose Sa. Despite Kane’s miss and his late booking for time-wasting, it was a winning return to Wolves for Nuno, who was back for the first time since leaving in the close-season after four years in charge.

Although Nuno was far from Tottenham’s first choice, he has made a strong start with successive league victories.

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship
  • UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s new competition will provide a platform for youngsters aged four to 13
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has launched a new championship aimed at giving the country’s next generation of athletes a platform to begin their journey in the combat sport.

The inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship, which is aimed at children aged four to 13, will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Friday and Saturday.

UAEJJF Vice President Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri said the values of the tournament will reflect the federation’s desire to help realise the vision of the UAE’s leadership in empowering the country’s youth to pursue success on the domestic and individual levels.

“With the overwhelming positive impact of jiu-jitsu, this tournament seeks to encourage as many children as possible to get to know the sport and enjoy healthy competition,” said Al-Dhaheri. “The championship complements the efforts of schools in the UAE that have adopted the sport into the curriculum. The number of students now learning jiu-jitsu in schools exceeds 120,000 and this championship is another platform to continue their learning and development.”

The Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship will see competitions for white, grey, yellow, orange and green belts. Registrations are being arranged through the official UAEJJF website.

“Our strategy is to create the right environment for children to develop their talent through continuous training,” UAEJJF CEO Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi said. “The new championship is in line with our goal to build a future generation of jiu-jitsu athletes that can compete and shine on local and global stages.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset
  • If Saturday’s loss was Pacquiao’s final fight, it marks the end of a glittering 26-year professional career
  • Pacquiao, a Philippine senator, is now expected to turn his attention to his political career.
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

The 42-year-old Filipino boxing superstar indicated he now planned to turn his attention to his political career in the Philippines in the wake of a unanimous points defeat to Ugas.

“In the future you may not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I don’t know.

“I’ve done a lot for boxing and boxing has done a lot for me. I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing.”

If Saturday’s loss was Pacquiao’s final fight, it marks the end of a glittering 26-year professional career that has already ensured the Filipino will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Against Ugas on Saturday however, age finally appeared to have caught up with Pacquiao as he was outboxed and outfoxed by a skilful, younger opponent.

Although Ugas said he would be willing to give Pacquiao a rematch, it is hard to see how a second fight would pan out any differently.

Beyond that, other, younger fighters in the welterweight division such as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are likely to be even more dangerous for the veteran Filipino.

“In my heart I want to continue fighting,” Pacquiao said. “But the thing is I have to consider also my body.”

Pacquiao is now expected to turn his attention to his political career. Already a Philippines Senator, Pacquiao is believed to be mulling a presidential bid.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to accomplish to help people and that’s my mission,” Pacquiao said. “I want to be an inspiration to all the Filipino people inside and outside the ring. “I am a fighter inside and outside the ring. And I look forward to getting back to the Philippines and serving the Filipino people as this pandemic continues to affect millions in the Philippines.”

Pacquiao, whose fight against Ugas was his first in two years, meanwhile said he had been unable to move freely during the bout, complaining of “cramp” in his legs which he suggested may have been down to over-training as much as age.

“I couldn’t move. My two legs were tight. But I’m not making excuses,” he said. “Too much hard work. I ran in the mountains, also doing 32 rounds (in training) every day. I don’t know. We’re not young any more.

“I did my best tonight but my best wasn’t good enough. No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring, and the champion tonight is still Ugas.”

Topics: boxing Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches new slogan

The “Overtake the Future” slogan will use Arabic calligraphy in a nod to Saudi Arabia’s heritage, but also hopes to encompass the modern and exciting nature of the Jeddah Corniche track. (Screenshot)
The "Overtake the Future" slogan will use Arabic calligraphy in a nod to Saudi Arabia's heritage, but also hopes to encompass the modern and exciting nature of the Jeddah Corniche track. (Screenshot)
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches new slogan

The “Overtake the Future” slogan will use Arabic calligraphy in a nod to Saudi Arabia’s heritage, but also hopes to encompass the modern and exciting nature of the Jeddah Corniche track. (Screenshot)
  • The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said its “Overtake the Future” message will show off the pride and passion of the Saudi people
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Organizers of Saudi Arabia’s Formula 1 Grand Prix have launched a slogan for the upcoming race which looks to blend Saudi Arabian culture and heritage with the global appeal of the sport.

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said its “Overtake the Future” message will show off the pride and passion of the Saudi people, while also finding a way to communicate with and inspire the global F1 fan base.

The organization also said the goal of the Grand Prix was to create a memorable, impactful, bilingual and visually appealing identity to match the fact the Kingdom will be hosting the largest ever sporting and entertainment event in its history.

The “Overtake the Future” slogan will use Arabic calligraphy in a nod to Saudi Arabia’s heritage, but also hopes to encompass the modern and exciting nature of the Jeddah Corniche track, which is shaping up to be one of the fastest on the F1 calendar.

There are fewer than 4 months to go until the world’s best drivers compete in Jeddah in front of thousands of fans in the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine

Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine
Updated 22 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine

Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine
  • The 96-72 win sees the Kingdom progress, alongside India, to the delayed competition in Indonesia next year
Updated 22 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team has qualified for the delayed 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next year after beating Palestine 96-72 in Jeddah on Sunday night.

The Kingdom finished top of the three-team final qualification group, organized by the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation, after two wins from two games.

The team will progress alongside India to the tournament finals, which has already been postponed twice and is set to take place in July 2022.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia started their campaign with a comfortable 80-61 win over India, who in turn beat Palestine the following night 79-77.

This meant Palestine needed a high-scoring win to qualify with Saudi Arabia, requiring a 36-point win to progress.

But the Kingdom quickly established its superiority, leading 27-15 after the first quarter and 59-29 at half-time.

The home team continued to dominate in the second half, and led 84-51 at the end of the third quarter. Palestine rallied in the final quarter but the final result was still a comprehensive 96-72 for the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia has now confirmed its place in the tournament alongside hosts Indonesia, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Syria, the Philippines, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: 2021 FIBA Asia Cup basketball Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation

City Football Group looks to unearth potential UAE-based footballers through Talented Player Program

City Football Group looks to unearth potential UAE-based footballers through Talented Player Program
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

City Football Group looks to unearth potential UAE-based footballers through Talented Player Program

City Football Group looks to unearth potential UAE-based footballers through Talented Player Program
  • The training program by City Football Schools, which returns to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this month, can provide a path to a career at one of the group’s global clubs, including Manchester City
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Youngsters across the UAE dreaming of a career in football once again have the chance to join City Football Schools’ coaching sessions when they return later this month, with the best performers potentially joining the City Football Group’s professional clubs — including English Premier League champions Manchester City — via the Talented Player Program.

The new season kicks off in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Aug. 29, with potential recruits being overseen by the CFG’s team of coaches.

Sessions will be held across six venues, with youngsters in Abu Dhabi able to attend Zayed Sports City, ACTIVE Al-Maryah Island and Emirates Palace.

Dubai events will take place at Jumeirah Baccalaureate School and two new venues for the upcoming season at Guildford Grammar School Dubai and The Sevens Stadium.

The TPP provides a platform for the best performers to develop their all-round game, with additional elements such as strength and conditioning, performance analysis and individual development plans incorporated into the season program.

Recently, two graduates from the TPP signed for Manchester City and Manchester United, while others have been approached by some of Europe’s top clubs, including Lazio, Porto and Leicester City.

A number of standout performers have also signed for two UAE clubs, while two players have made the step up to the younger age groups of both the Emirati and Kenyan national teams.

Lewis Childs, TPP head coach, said the initiative is carefully designed, giving youngsters a platform on which to thrive and be spotted.

“Having managed talent programs around the world, we were excited to introduce the TPP to the UAE,” he added.

“The TPP is built on the strength of our City Football Schools Program that has been a part of the UAE landscape for over 10 years.

“The most tangible measure of success for the TPP is a player signing a professional academy contract, but our role is to help the players maximize their potential.

“We need to ensure our Manchester City programs are an amazing addition to the childhood years, so that the young people’s lives are enriched by being associated with the club.

“If we can develop well-rounded people who have had a variety of experiences, then their football journey is a positive one, regardless of the football outcome.

“We aim to offer an environment that accelerates a player’s learning and performance, developing their talent and supporting them to fulfil their future potential.”

To be in with a chance of being selected for the TPP, males aged 10-15 should submit a video showcasing their skills to a special link on Manchester City’s official website.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates (UAE) english Premier League Manchester city

