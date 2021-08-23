You are here

African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez scores his side’s 5th goal during English Premier League match against Norwich City at Etihad stadium on Saturday. (AP)
  • Liverpool’s Sadio Mane struck midway through the second half at Anfield
  • Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez ended a goal drought since May by coming off the bench and scoring for Manchester City
PARIS: Sadio Mane scored his 50th English Premier League goal for Liverpool to clinch a 2-0 home win over Burnley at the weekend.
The Senegal star and reigning African Footballer of the Year struck midway through the second half at Anfield to reach the milestone.
Meanwhile, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez ended a goal drought since May by coming off the bench and scoring for Manchester City in a 5-0 rout of visiting Norwich City.
Mane scored his first goal of the season to seal a win against Burnley. He netted in the 69th minute with a fine finish from just inside the Burnley area after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deft pass.
Wingman Mahrez put the seal on a five-star display from the champions with a late goal in their hammering of Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. He came on as a 75th-minute replacement for Jack Grealish and nine minutes later beat the Norwich offside trap to finish off Ruben Dias’s long pass.
Arsenal’s Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench after recovering from coronavirus, but could not stop Chelsea winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s dismal 2-0 loss at Brentford in the opening round after Arsenal’s captain and several team-mates tested positive for Covid-19.
The Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia of Atletico Madrid was again key to another smothering defensive effort by the Spanish champions as they beat Elche, 1-0 to go top of La Liga. Atletico might have been at home, but they allowed their visitors 60 percent of possession while restricting Elche to two attempts on target. The 28-year-old France-born defensive midfielder played a crucial role. “Great game from Kondogbia,” wrote Madrid sports paper Marca in their live blog.
Ivorian Hamed Traore, who moved to Italy at a young age, sealed Sassuolo’s season-opening 3-2 win at Verona with a stunning curling strike that put the away side two goals ahead with 13 minutes remaining. It was the 10th goal for the club in 67 games for the 21-year-old, who is reportedly on Juventus’ radar.
Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi of Union Berlin scored his fourth goal in three games in all competitions to seal a Bundesliga point for Union Berlin in a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim. The 24-year-old Nigerian scored with a volley at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried.
Montpellier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort capped off a superb team performance as Montpellier beat nine-man Lorient 3-1 by opening his account for the season and setting up another. The 2019 African Cup of Nations winner has been linked with a move to Nice and Lyon with interest in the 29-year-old fueled by his 19 goals in 34 games last term and the club captain left the field in tears as he was substituted in the closing minutes.
Meanwhile Guinea’s 19-year-old defender Saidou Sow of Saint-Etienne scored his first goal in senior football to claim a 1-1 draw with champions Lille. Sow has made five appearances for his country since his international debut in October 2020 and is likely to feature heavily for his club this season with just three other center-backs in the squad.

Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game

Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game
Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game

  • Nice supporters invaded the pitch and angrily confronted Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd
  • The match was halted for more than an hour and was finally abandoned just before midnight local time after Marseille refused to return to the field of play
PARIS: Local authorities in Nice have opened an investigation into the ugly incidents which led to the abandonment of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between the home side and Marseille, while politicians in France called for punishments to be meted out to those responsible.
The public prosecutor in the southern city confirmed it had begun a probe but said no arrests had been made after Nice supporters invaded the pitch and angrily confronted Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before a brawl broke out involving players and spectators.
The French league (LFP) released a short statement saying it had summoned the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday “following the serious incidents.”
The hosts were leading the Mediterranean derby 1-0 through a Kasper Dolberg goal when the game was interrupted in the 75th minute at the Allianz Riviera as Payet fell to the ground after being struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd as he went across to take a corner.
The former France international threw a bottle back into the crowd as team-mates came across to remonstrate with Nice fans packed in behind the goal.
Some supporters then streamed onto the pitch and a melee ensued involving players and staff from both teams, fans and stewards. Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be restrained by members of his own staff.
The match was halted for more than an hour and was finally abandoned just before midnight local time after Marseille refused to return to the field of play, with club president Pablo Longoria complaining that the safety of his players “could not be guaranteed.”
“The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed,” Longoria said, adding the referee “was with us” and decided to stop the game.
It now remains to be seen what action will be taken by the league, which must decide whether to replay the game or award Nice a victory on the basis that Marseille forfeited the match by refusing to return to the pitch.
“What really sparked things off unfortunately was the reaction of two Marseille players who threw bottles back at the supporters,” claimed Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere.
There had already been a loud-speaker announcement earlier in the game asking supporters to stop throwing bottles and there were also reports of incidents in the VIP box involving the presidents of the two clubs.
One witness told AFP they had “grabbed each other by the neck and needed to be separated by their bodyguards.”
The incidents are a huge blow for the image of Ligue 1, less than two weeks after Lionel Messi moved to France to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.
It is also a major blow for Nice, a club with big ambitions under the ownership of Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.
The match was attended by over 32,000 fans with spectators allowed back inside stadiums in France after almost all of last season was played out behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.
Now, however, Nice run the risk of having to play several games in an empty stadium again as a punishment, and politicians lined up to call for action to be taken.
“It is of course regrettable given how long we have gone watching matches without spectators in stadiums,” said Roxana Maracineanu, France’s Minister Delegate in charge of sport.
She said those guilty of throwing objects and invading the pitch should be punished “if we can find them...I think there needs to be punishments for the club in question.”
Christian Estrosi, the center-right mayor of Nice who was at the game, got involved too, tweeting: “Violence is always intolerable. There must be punishments after (the league) has determined who was responsible.”
“The behavior of some of the supporters was unspeakable but so was that of the Marseille president in the stands and the coach on the field,” he added.

All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

  • The seven-member delegation will represent the Kingdom in athletics, table tennis and equestrian events at the games starting tomorrow
The seven-athlete Saudi Arabian delegation for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games are in the final stages of preparation for the tournament, which will run from Aug. 24 until Sept. 5 in the Japanese capital.

Taking part over the next two weeks will be Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed in athletics; Maryam Al-Muraisel in table tennis; and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian event.

Last Sunday, the Saudi National Paralympic Committee held a presentation ceremony in Riyadh for the athletes during which Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mugairin, president of the NPC, told Sports 24 TV: “In the past, there was only participation from the said athletes. Now our targets have changed. Now it’s about achievement.”

The recent 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games saw Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi return home with a silver medal, and there are hopes that the Kingdom’s Paralympic athletes can add to that success.

Here is the schedule for all their initial participations with the potential for more action depending on their individual progress and the nature of the event.

Maryam Al-Muraisel

Sport: Table Tennis

Participation: Individual (Aug. 25 — 10 a.m. KSA), Individual (Aug. 26 — 3 a.m. KSA)

Ahmed Al-Sharbatly

Sport: Equestrian

Participation: Individual Jumping (Aug. 26 — 9 a.m. KSA), Dressage (Aug. 30— 9 a.m. KSA)

Ali Al-Nakhli

Sport: Athletics

Participation: 100m (Aug. 27 — 1:20 p.m. KSA), 200m (Sept. 4 — 4:24 a.m. KSA)

Sarah Al-Jumaah

Sport: Athletics

Participation: Shot Put (Sept. 1 — 1:04 p.m. KSA)

Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi

Sport: Athletics

Participation: Wheelchair 100m (Sept. 1 — 1:15 p.m. KSA), Wheelchair 400m (Sept. 1 — 1:58 p.m. KSA)

Fahad Al-Junaidel

Sport: Athletics

Participation: Wheelchair 100m (Sept. 1 — 1:15 p.m. KSA)

Hassan Doshi

Sport: Athletics

Participation: Long Jump (Sept. 4 — 1:08 p.m. KSA)

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape

  • Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun dismiss coaches less than two weeks into the new season
With 10 minutes of Friday’s game against champions Al-Hilal left, Al-Taawoun was heading for a famous victory. Two very late lapses of concentration meant a cruel 2-1 loss instead. The following day, Al-Ittihad were within a penalty shootout of defeating Raja Casablanca to win the Arab Champions Club Cup but had to settle for a runners-up spot.

Both teams ended the weekend by firing their coaches. First Al-Taawoun gave Nestor El-Maestro his marching orders and replaced him with Jose Gomes of Portugal. Then Al-Ittihad announced the departure of Fabio Carille. There are rumors of growing pressure on Pericles Chamusca at Al-Shabab and Mano Menezes of Al-Nassr. In most leagues, these reports would be dismissed immediately, but in Saudi Arabia there is a tendency for the coaches to be the ones dismissed.

Hiring and firings are part of life for football coaches but to see it happen just two games into the season is rare in other parts of the world. There are managers in Europe who are already under pressure, such as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but there is no imminent danger of dismissal even for a coach who has been around a long time by West Asian standards.

El-Maestro arrived only in March at Al-Taawoun and oversaw an excellent run of results that saw the team, which had fought relegation the year before, finish fourth and reach the final of the King’s Cup. Defeat in the final was a disappointing end but an extended contract was a reward for a promising spell.

One point from the opening two games was obviously not the start wanted but Al-Taawoun were ahead in both and could have had six points with better luck. The performances were far from poor.

Carille’s situation is different. Appointed in February 2020, the Brazilian started his first full season slowly but ended up taking Al-Ittihad to third in the league and there was even a chance of a title challenge right until the end. A loss and a win started this season’s Saudi Pro League campaign and then there was that thrilling Arab Cup final that ended 4-4 before heading to that penalty shootout loss.

“I am proud of my work here,” said Carille. “We finished in third to qualify for the Asian Champions League. We got good results that we have not had for some time and did not lose in the league against the top five teams. I want to thank the fans for their support and love.”

Such knee-jerk reactions are damaging for the league and Saudi Arabian football. The obvious problem is that they come so soon into the new season. If there were genuine misgivings about the two tacticians then they could have been replaced months ago as the previous season ended. The new men could have had three months preparation, including training camps in Europe and multiple warm-up games. Instead, they face league games coming up in the next few days.

There are other consequences too. Such short-termism is expensive, especially for clubs such as Al-ittihad with well-documented financial problems of late. It means that coaches have to have contracts paid off. It also means that money has to be found for replacements. Gomes at Al-Taawoun will be acutely aware that he is coming into a club where job security is weak. It is telling that Al-Taawoun have given the Portuguese boss a fifth job in the three years since he left the same Saudi club, though he at least knows what he is getting into. Any coach worth his salt will want to be paid an ample amount before sitting in these hottest of hotseats to compensate for the likelihood of a short stay and a cluttered resume. The best tacticians won’t want to come at all.

This extends to football matters. If two results at the start of a season are enough to get a coach fired it is obvious that there is no benefit at all to planning ahead, to thinking about the long-term health of a club or the long-term development of players. The focus is on the next game and that alone.

For a coach who knows that he has to win right now, it is natural to ask himself why he should work hard with teenage prospects when there is little chance he will be around to see the benefits. It is much safer to look to proven foreign talent who can come in and do a professional job immediately. Why persist with a promising but raw Saudi striker when you can get an expensive Brazilian goalscorer who will find the target from the get-go and keep you in the job a little longer?

A lack of patience on behalf of the owners flows down to all levels of the club and can’t produce the kind of atmosphere that helps players perform at their best. Not only do they have to adapt to new managers just a few days into the new season but the constant pressure on the boss must weigh heavily.

Football is a results business everywhere, but coaches have to have room to look beyond the next 90 minutes. Despite all the changes, only one team can win the title, only one can win the King’s Cup and only three can qualify for the Champions League. Not every team can win silverware but all can strive to improve for the medium and long-term as well as the short.

Agents apart, this dizzying merry-go-round does not help anyone.

Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium

Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium
Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium

  • The two creations by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott will be followed by a third of Sergio Aguero next year
Manchester City has announced that statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva are to be installed outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match against Arsenal, with a tribute to the recently departed Sergio Aguero to follow in 2022.

The club revealed that award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist who won the commission to create the permanent statues of the trio. The appointment followed an exhaustive selection process that began in March 2020.

“We are delighted with our choice of Andy to bring this project to life,” Manchester City’s Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said. “His portfolio speaks to his expertise, and his contemporary approach, together with his chosen medium of industrial materials, made him the perfect fit to create artwork for Manchester City.

“Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade,” he said. “They are already revered as icons of their generation. But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

Born and raised in Glasgow and a graduate of the city’s School of Art, Scott is one of the most respected sculptors of his generation and is known for his large-scale figurative pieces, which he creates by blending traditional craftmanship with modern fabrication techniques. His portfolio of more than 80 contemporary projects can be found both in the UK and in many corners of the world.

Now creating from his studio in Philadelphia, US, Andy works frequently in galvanized steel and counts The Kelpies and Beacon of Hope among his celebrated works.

The Kompany and Silva projects have been conducted entirely remotely, from Scott’s securing the commission in June 2020 through to creation, completion and transportation of the pieces, which arrived on schedule in Manchester from Philadelphia in August 2021.

The legacy project was announced by Al-Mubarak following the departure in the summer of 2019 of Kompany, the club’s most successful captain in its 127-year history. The decision to honor the three players was based on their contribution to Manchester City’s transformation since Abu Dhabi’s takeover of the club. Al-Mubarak has since indicated that further work is being undertaken to ensure the legends of earlier eras are also celebrated.

“On hearing that I had secured the commission to bring Vincent, David and now Sergio to life in sculpture form, I was absolutely thrilled,” Scott said. “It’s an unbelievable honor to work on something that will be visited by hundreds of thousands of fans as they remember and celebrate the achievements of their footballing heroes.

“I have always been struck by how sportsmen and women move and perform, and in the case of football specifically, how they anticipate the ball, how they combine with their teammates, and sometimes simply how they stand,” he said. “Reflecting these elements was always going to be challenging, but it was particularly so during a global pandemic as we were only able to meet with Vincent and David virtually. But with their insights and extensive research of film and photographic footage, I have tried to capture their unique physical characteristics and their distinctive movements in a way which I hope does justice to both of these phenomenal footballers.”

“It’s been such a pleasure to work on this prestigious project and I can’t wait to finally get to meet the team in person as we set about the final installations at the Etihad Stadium this week,” he said.

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October

  • Video teasing the return of world wrestling’s biggest name to the Kingdom was released after the weekend’s WWE SummerSlam
WWE Crown Jewel’s highly anticipated return to Saudi Arabia has been confirmed for October of this year in a video teaser that was released after the weekend’s SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

“This October we return to a place that brings out the best for all the world to see,” the video said, over action footage of some of WWE’s biggest names, including Saudi superstar Mansoor.

WWE has already held three events in the Kingdom, starting with 2018’s Crown Jewel at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. This was followed by 2019’s Super ShowDown at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, which saw home favorite Mansoor win the 51-man Battle Royal.

Super Showdown returned to Saudi in February 2020, this time at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh.

