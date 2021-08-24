What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe

Authors: Marisa Anne Bass, Anne Goldgar, Hanneke Grootenboer, and Claudia Swan
Among nature’s most artful creations, shells have long inspired the curiosity and passion of artisans, artists, collectors, and thinkers. Conchophilia delves into the intimate relationship between shells and people, offering an unprecedented account of the early modern era, when the influx of exotic shells to Europe fueled their study and representation as never before.
From elaborate nautilus cups and shell-encrusted grottoes to delicate miniatures, this richly illustrated book reveals how the love of shells intersected not only with the rise of natural history and global trade but also with philosophical inquiry, issues of race and gender, and the ascent of art-historical connoisseurship.
Shells circulated at the nexus of commerce and intellectual pursuit, suggesting new ways of thinking about relationships between Europe and the rest of the world.
The authors focus on northern Europe, where the interest and trade in shells had its greatest impact on the visual arts. They consider how shells were perceived as exotic objects, the role of shells in courtly collections, their place in still-life tableaus, and the connections between their forms and those of the human body.
During the 2020 B.E.T Awards, Hudson looked glamorous in an emerald green gown from Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra. With its contrasting velvet and mesh texture and a colorful gem-encrusted high neckline, the kaftan-style dress won’t soon be forgotten.
Fans might also remember the form-fitting black gown with crystal-embellished mesh overlay from the designer’s Fall 2019 collection, which Hudson wore to the world premiere for “Cats” in New York’s Lincoln Center in December.
For the 2019 Oscars, the music sensation chose a red hot gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, completed with an oversized asymmetrical frill running from one shoulder to her waist and a modest slit.
Dua Lipa rings in birthday with tributes from Hadid siblings
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa turned 26 on Sunday and the Hadid siblings made sure to celebrate the hitmaker on social media on her special day.
Part-Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid — who celebrated his two-year anniversary with his partner Lipa in June — and his older sisters Bella and Gigi took to their Instagram accounts to pay tribute to the “Physical” singer.
Gigi dedicated a post to the newly minted 26-year-old on her Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing you the best day and year!” wrote the Palestinian-Dutch supermodel alongside a filtered photo of the pair together.
Gigi’s younger sister Bella also took to the photo-sharing platform to celebrate Lipa. “Happy birthday my twinny fairy princess,” she captioned a video shared on her Instagram Stories. “I adore you and all that you are. Thank you for loving the way that you do and caring all that you can. 1 of a kind. I bloody love ya,” she added.
Anwar also posted a heartfelt tribute to his long-time beau on Instagram. “Happy birthday girl of my dreams,” he wrote, sharing a pic of a smiling Lipa. “Love you forever and always.”
Meanwhile, the siblings’ father, real estate mogul Mohammed Hadid, also wasted no time in celebrating the birthday girl. He wrote: “The happiest birthday to the most talented, smartest, wittiest and a voice of an angel… and the love of my son Anwar. Gorgeous @dualipa.”
Also celebrating the “New Rules” singer on Instagram was “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, who wrote: “Happy birthday to our sweet angel…. I pray that each day love, health and happiness will come your way. Thank you for being you and for loving my son the way that you do. You are an incredible addition to our family — I cherish and appreciate you today and everyday of the year!! I love you.”
Birthday tributes for the three-time Grammy Award winner came pouring in from friends, family and fans, including designer Donatella Versace, musician Elton John and superstar Beyonce–the website for Beyoncé featured birthday wishes alongside a childhood photo of Lipa.
DUBAI: Majeed Alzayer has been working at the rap game since 2010, and like any artist worth their salt, he’s enjoyed an uneven trajectory. Inch by inch, forwards and backwards, success and failure. Along with the notable successes — performing at Sole DXB, a first album, collabs with Syrian-Palestinian hip hop arti MohFlow, Qusai from Saudi and Dubai born singer-songwriter Hamdan Al-Abri — there has been struggle, too. But as every good rapper knows, the art lies in the journey.
What attracted you to hip hop?
I think because it was raw and unapologetic, which felt like who I was in real life. Musically it’s so vast, there are so many sounds, and so many ways to say things. I was a slick talker growing up so it fit me well. For a second, I can be poetic, next second I can flex on you, and the third I can make you bounce — all on the same song.
When I was growing up all we had was English-language hip hop, so naturally that’s what I gravitated towards. I believe most foreign hip hop artists start their careers by imitating what they are listening to then eventually grow out of it and find their own sound. For me, I stuck to English because it is authentic to me, but with time I began adding Arabic instrumentation to my music, using some Saudi slang and local stories which allows me to balance both sides.
Does a Middle Eastern artist need “crossover appeal” to make it globally?
This is a tricky question because it really varies. There isn’t one formula that everyone needs to follow and it just works or else everybody would “make it.” I think a few important things would be to create great music, be authentic and original, build a great team around you that understands your vision, turn yourself into a brand, figure out who your consumers are, and dominate your hometown before you think about the world. Most important of all: Luck and timing is everything.
It’s about making your own opportunities. I actually founded a creative marketing agency and record label called HRMNY with my friends (musicians A’Y and Mohflow) by mistake.
By mistake?
Yeah, we started off marketing our own albums and events then eventually brands wanted to tag along. it made us realise that most brands wanted to talk to our market segment, so we decided to turn it into a full-time service based company. We’ve been going since 2018.
How does a rapper from the Middle East gain success, then?
Hip hop dominates youth culture across the world. It is literally the internet, just look at the trends, the memes, the tiktok dances, the celebrities people are obsessed with, fashion and so on. In our region, however, it feels like it’s still not fully recognized by the mainstream because they aren’t used to it, they kind of don’t know what to do with it. When you adopt an old formula and methodologies to this new era it won’t stick. At the end it boils down to the quality of music but more importantly what to do after that, which is the ecosystem which is not developed yet in our region. On this side you need to treat yourself as a label and not an artist. You literally need to be your own A&R, artist, producer, engineer, content and production team, marketing manager, tour manager, create your own events and so on. It gets tiring, this is why my company HRMNY exists.
Actress Dylan Penn’s latest power suit is from Elie Saab
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US actress Dylan Penn is seemingly non-stop these days. The 30-year-old recently made her major lead debut in “Flag Day,” which was released in theaters this week, and has been busy promoting the film. The actress and model is frequently photographed heading to meetings and screenings, and she always makes sure to put her best foot forward with her sartorial choices.
Ahead of the hotly anticipated release of her new film, the star was spotted in New York, with her father and co-star actor Sean Penn, donning a power suit from Lebanese label Elie Saab.
The red double-breasted blazer and wide-legged pants were from the Beirut-born couturier’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.
The designer’s offering, titled “A New Dawn,” was captured via a short film that was lensed in the Faqra mountains. Drawing on elements of rituals and ceremonies, the collection featured Saab’s signature embellished gowns and beaded, sheer numbers that could easily transition into the evening alongside daywear pieces like tailored separates and jumpsuits.
Penn accessorized the power suit with nude sandals, a black clutch and a face mask.
Penn wore the ensemble to a pre-screening of “Flag Day” at the SVA Theatre in New York.
Following the screening, the actress and her father sat down for a Q&A to discuss the father-daughter drama, directed by Sean.
Based on a true story, the film made its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in July.
Dylan, takes on the role of Jennifer Vogel, the daughter of Sean’s John Vogel — a man who raised her in a fantastical world but has a con-artist past that Jennifer is forced to come to grips with as an adult.
The film is adapted from the real-life Jennifer Vogel’s 2004 memoir “Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History.”
Dylan has dabbled before in acting but “Flag Day” is easily her biggest role yet.
The daughter of Hollywood star Robin Wright said that she initially turned down the chance to star in her father’s new film the first time he offered her the lead role when she was a teenager.
“He asked me when I was around 15, 16, and I solidly said ‘no.’ I never thought I wanted to act and I just felt like I was too young,” Penn, now 30, said.
“And then, 15 years later, I think after having real life experience I felt like ‘OK, I can draw from my life, reference my experiences and maybe color this character a little bit more.’”
The 56-year-old philanthropist has a small office in Uganda and currently looks after almost 10,600 children and 7,400 families as well as 20 orphanages, five schools, a hospital and a clinic across several countries on the continent. (Photos/Supplied)
Saudi philanthropist offers hope to orphans in Africa
Ali Al-Ghamdi — dubbed ‘Father of the Orphans’ — looks after 10,600 children, 20 orphanages
Updated 22 August 2021
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: There are no easy answers to the unfortunate situation facing so many orphans living in poverty in Africa, but a Saudi man is doing what he can to make the lives of those less fortunate a little better.
Ali Al-Ghamdi, dubbed the “Father of the Orphans” by grateful families and villagers, has devoted most of his life to the welfare of poor orphans and directed his energies toward offering children a brighter future.
The 56-year-old philanthropist has a small office in Uganda and currently looks after almost 10,600 children and 7,400 families as well as 20 orphanages, five schools, a hospital and a clinic across several countries on the continent.
I do not want anything in return. All I want is to make those orphans happy.
Ali Al-Ghamdi
Al-Ghamdi was born in Al-Bahah but grew up in Jeddah in far from privileged surroundings. In 2001, he chose to dedicate his life to philanthropy, focusing on children of all races, colors and religious backgrounds.
He began working to support the needs of African orphans and spoke out about their suffering, especially the problems facing young children.
Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that he was inspired by the late Kuwaiti philanthropist Abdul Rahman Al-Sumait to adopt a life working for those less fortunate.
After returning to the Kingdom this week to spend time with family, he said: “Despite the COVID-19 situation in Africa, we have not stopped working. Due to the pandemic, there is famine and death from starvation, an issue the region was suffering from already. But with the spread of the virus, life has been disrupted even further.”
He added: “We have continued our efforts helping and supporting the children and families, but for now we’re focused on food and medicine. We have been able to provide a substantial quantity of food and a good percentage of malaria medicine to those in need.”
Al-Ghamdi said that he embarked on a life of charity after learning about the problems facing young children isolated from society in orphanages.
“I started to gather information about the culture and care for orphans. After I gained what I needed, I headed to Africa to implement whatever I learned. Why Africa? Because of poverty, epidemics and disasters.”
Al-Ghamdi said that he cannot rest seeing the suffering of others and feels obliged to help in whatever way he can, putting his care into action not only financially but also physically by arranging for supplies, building schools and medical centers, cooking, cleaning and teaching moral values.
“I do not want anything in return. All I want is to make those orphans happy,” he said.
Al-Ghamdi added that his wife is always by his side to support him whenever his spirits are low. The couple were unable to have children for 13 years, but now he is the proud father of four children, a boy and three girls.
After years of effort and struggle, Al-Ghamdi’s work slowly gained public attention, and people began recognizing his efforts.
In 2018, he received the Shining World Compassion Award, worth $30,000. Two years later, he received more than $272,000 from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE vice president and prime minister, and the ruler of Dubai, during the third edition of the Arab Hope Makers awards ceremony for sponsoring orphans across Africa without external financial support.
Al-Ghamdi spends any money he receives from awards helping those in need. Many of the orphans he has helped have gone on to enjoy successful careers as lawyers and doctors, for example.
“We helped prepare them for school, and we gave them the support they needed so they would feel equal to their peers in school.”
Some who have benefited from his lifelong campaign to empower the disadvantaged are now grown-ups and beacons of hope. Ugandan orphans Hassan and Sharifah, who grew up in Al-Ghamdi’s care, studied medicine at Makerere University in Uganda and graduated in June 2021.
Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that he has never regretted his chosen life, although there are difficult moments.
“When I walk in the street, markets or malls, many people gather and ask for help or take pictures with me, and I wouldn’t say I like that. But you find yourself forced to answer everyone and the day is lost while you are among them,” he said.