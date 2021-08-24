You are here

  • Home
  • Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Short Url

https://arab.news/yscvp

Updated 24 August 2021
AP

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Updated 24 August 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity and food amid rising temperatures, record low water levels due to lack of rainfall and drought, international aid groups warned on Monday.
The two neighboring countries, both battered by years of conflict and mismanagement, are in need of rapid action to combat severe water shortages, the groups said.
The drought is also disrupting electricity supplies as low water levels impact dams, which in turn impact essential infrastructure, including health facilities.
More than 12 million people in both countries are affected, including 5 million in Syria who are directly dependent on the Euphrates River.
In Iraq, the loss of access to water from the Euphrates and Tigris River, and drought, threaten at least 7 million people.
Some 400 sq. km of agricultural land faces drought, the groups said, adding that two dams in northern Syria, supplying power to 3 million people, face imminent closure.
Carsten Hansen, regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the aid groups behind the warning, said that for hundreds of thousands of Iraqis still displaced and many more still fleeing for their lives in Syria, the unfolding water crisis “will soon become an unprecedented catastrophe pushing more into displacement.”
Other aid groups included Mercy Corps, the Danish Refugee Council, CARE international, ACTED and Action Against Hunger.
They warned that several Syrian provinces — including Hassakah, Aleppo and Raqqa in the north and Deir Ezzor in the east — have witnessed a rise in water-borne diseases.
The areas include displacement settlements housing tens of thousands of people displaced in Syria’s 10-year conflict.
CARE’s regional chief for Mideast and North Africa, Nirvana Shawky, urged authorities and donor governments to act swiftly to save lives.
The latest crisis comes on top of war, COVID-19 and severe economic decline, she said.
“There is no time to waste,” said Gerry Garvey of the Danish Refugee Council, adding that the water crisis is likely to increase conflict in an already destabilized region.
Severe water shortages have also hit Lebanon, which is mired in the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, where more than 4 million people — mainly vulnerable children and families — face critical water shortages in the coming days, the UN’s children agency warned last week.
In Lebanon, severe fuel shortages have also halted the work of thousands of private generators long relied on for electricity in the corruption-plagued country.
UNICEF called for urgent restoration of the power supply to keep water services running.
Lebanon’s rivers are also heavily polluted.
Activists have long warned about pollution levels caused by sewage and waste in the Litani River, the country’s longest and a major source for water supply, irrigation and hydroelectricity.

Related

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote
World
In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote
Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past
Offbeat
Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past

Ankara rejects any plans to set up offshore hubs for refugees

A migrant family at a deportation center in Turkish city of Van that borders Iran and Turkey. The country already hosts over 4 million Syrian refugees. (AP)
A migrant family at a deportation center in Turkish city of Van that borders Iran and Turkey. The country already hosts over 4 million Syrian refugees. (AP)
Updated 24 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara rejects any plans to set up offshore hubs for refugees

A migrant family at a deportation center in Turkish city of Van that borders Iran and Turkey. The country already hosts over 4 million Syrian refugees. (AP)
  • Turkey should engage with international groups, NATO and EU over needs of refugees, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 24 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The Turkish government reacted angrily to claims made in the UK media about the prospective establishment of an offshore asylum processing center in Turkey, as a third country, for Afghan asylum-seekers.

The reports triggered a new debate about Turkey’s categorical rejection of responsibility for hosting more refugees after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.
“The news in the UK press saying there are plans to establish an asylum processing center for Afghan asylum-seekers in Turkey does not reflect the truth,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Aug. 22.
“No official request has been conveyed to us from any country up until today. Should there be such a request, we would not accept it anyway,” it added.
Turkey also refused to receive the EU mission in Kabul’s local Afghan staff after they were evacuated from the country, with Ankara insisting Brussels does not assume enough responsibility over housing refugees.
Turkey already hosts over 4 million Syrian refugees, with Afghans the second largest refugee community in the country.
According to the official figures from the end of 2020, before the beginning of the US withdrawal process, there were 116,000 Afghan asylum-seekers and 980 Afghan refugees residing in Turkey.
The controversy was triggered by an article written by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in the Mail On Sunday, saying: “A series of ‘processing hubs’ will be set up in countries neighboring Afghanistan for refugees who manage to escape. If they can establish their right to come to the UK, they will be flown to Britain.”

Turkey established new reinforcements to its eastern border with Iran with a high-tech wall in order to boost its border security against new flows of Afghan migrants. 

Cigdem Nas

The article did not mention Turkey by name as a prospective host country, but the Guardian newspaper also claimed that “the names of countries had been briefed out by UK officials as examples of where processing centers might be established.” Turkey and Pakistan are thought to be among the countries in question.
On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told European Council President Charles Michel that Turkey could not assume the responsibilities of European countries regarding Afghan refugees.
The UK recently agreed to host 20,000 Afghan refugees, with 5,000 coming in the first year.
“There are major problems in terms of the integration capacity of the society both due to the upsurge in the number of migrants and refugees over a comparatively short period of time, lack of an overall migrant integration strategy, and economic and social problems which lead a considerable portion of the population to question the open-door policy toward refugees,” Cigdem Nas, secretary-general of the Economic Development Foundation of Turkey, told Arab News.  
According to Nas, these conditions impede decision-makers and make it politically costly to adopt a humanitarian, open-door approach.
“Turkey should engage with international organizations, NATO partners and the EU in order to organize for the immediate needs of refugees that arrive in Turkey and facilitate their resettlement in developed countries,” she said.
“Turkey established new reinforcements to its eastern border with Iran with a high-tech wall in order to boost its border security against new flows of Afghan migrants.
“In addition, since Afghan refugees are arriving along the route through Iran, coordination and co-regulation with neighboring countries is also vital,” Nas said, and suggested the establishment of an eastern Mediterranean pact over security and refugee issues.
Whether this new refugee inflow could trigger a new refugee deal between Ankara and Brussels including integration-focused projects remains to be seen, with Turkish authorities repeatedly insisting that the country cannot host more refugees, and the political costs of keeping those already in Turkey rising. According to Nas, additional funds will not be sufficient for the government to accept a high number of refugees from Afghanistan, because those fleeing will not be part of a temporary migration.  
“As we have observed in the case of Syrian refugees, at least 80 percent continue to stay in the host country,” she said. “European countries are no longer open to accepting refugees in greater numbers, meaning that those refugees that are able to come to Turkey will find it more difficult to make a transit toward further west and stay permanently in Turkey.
“With the high unemployment percentage and difficult economic conditions, the existence of a higher number of refugees becomes more and more politically costly for any government,” she said.
Erdogan said on Monday that intensive international diplomacy on Afghanistan was being conducted “to ensure stability in the region and to protect Turkey against the pressure of migration.”
Zalmai Nishat, research fellow at the Asia Center at the University of Sussex, however, said claims in the British media should be understood in a wider context.
“Britain, among other countries, is engaged in evacuating large number of citizens of Afghanistan who used to work for them in the past 20 years,” he told Arab News.
“Later it included ‘vulnerable people’ in that category, for those who worked in civil society, media and government, who might be at risk of persecution by the Taliban regime.
“To quickly evacuate the targeted population, they might need assistance of ‘third’ countries for processing purposes, not as a permanent place for the refugees,” he added.
Nishat underlined that, as a similar case, the US was using facilities in Qatar to process those who will be then resettled in the country; and now the UK might need the assistance of Turkey to process those who are going to be resettled in Britain.
Secondly, Nishat added, as Turkey signed a deal with the EU in 2016 to halt the refugee flow into the EU countries, including those from Afghanistan, Turkey started deporting thousands back to Afghanistan without any moral responsibility toward their future.
“This policy has been unsustainable. Turkey needs to find a regional solution with the help and assistance of the EU, UN agencies and regional countries,” he said.

 

Topics: Turkey

Related

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Middle-East
Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Special The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Copper mining in nature reserve sparks debate between Jordanian government and environmentalists

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied extended on Monday the suspension of parliament until further notice, the presidency said.
He also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of parliament.
Saied last month dismissed his prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority in a sudden intervention that his Islamist opponents have labeled a coup but that he said was necessary to save the country from collapse.

Copper mining in nature reserve sparks debate between Jordanian government and environmentalists

The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining. (REUTERS)
The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Copper mining in nature reserve sparks debate between Jordanian government and environmentalists

The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining. (REUTERS)
  • The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature said it opposed any redrawing of the boundaries and that it would take “all legal and escalatory measures under Jordanian law” to protect the country’s nature reserves
Updated 23 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordanian government officials have been embroiled in a debate regarding the decision to mine for copper in parts of the Dana Natural Reserve, one of the sites being considered by UNESCO as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Former Environment Minister Yaseen Khayyat argued that any change in the area of the reserve would cause a reevaluation of the Jordanian application to UNESCO and could lead to a refusal by the world body.

Khayyat said the mining plans could affect the environmental equilibrium in this rich environmental reserve.

The International Council for Monuments and Sites in Jordan, headed by former UNESCO goodwill ambassador Princess Dana Firas, issued an international call for protection of the reserve and called on the government to immediately reverse its decision.

The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature said it opposed any redrawing of the boundaries and that it would take “all legal and escalatory measures under Jordanian law” to protect the country’s nature reserves.

Khalid Al-Irani is president of the RSCN, which is responsible for the site, and he described the announcement as a “black day” for Jordan.

Dana is Jordan’s largest natural reserve, covering some 320 sq km of mountains and wadis along the Great Rift Valley.

It is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, many of which are rare and endangered.

Environmentalists argue the decision is short-sighted, while the government insists it is necessary and will not have any lasting negative environmental effects.

Speaking at an event for World Humanitarian Day, organized by the JONAF coalition of Jordanian development agencies, former minister Yusuf Mansur called the decision “short-sighted”

The Dana Reserve was no longer emphasized as a center for tourist attractions in Jordan, said Mansur.

“We must not replace largely natural profit with little profit.”

The government said that, since 2016, there had been an agreement with an international contracting company to look into the possibility of mining but that the RSCN had blocked its efforts to access the intended sites.

The government said it was well aware of the environmental importance of the nature reserve and that the mining decision would not affect it.

The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining.

The cash-strapped government has said that copper mining could bring in badly needed revenues to the country and will employ thousands of Jordanians.

Environmentalists and economists have questioned those claims, saying the gains would be relatively small.  

Maher Hijazin, former director of the Natural Resources Authority, said that copper mining could bring in as much as JOD3 billion ($4.23 billion) to JOD4 billion in the coming 20 years and that it would employ 1,000 Jordanians.

But the size of the revenue was questioned by Mansur.

“In 20 years, the annual revenue will be about JOD30 million,” he tweeted. “Therefore, there is no reason to be greedy.”

 

Topics: Copper mining

Related

Copper hits record high on higher demand hopes
Business & Economy
Copper hits record high on higher demand hopes
Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand
Business & Economy
Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand

Moroccan-Italian jailed for ‘insulting Islam’ to walk free

Moroccan-Italian jailed for ‘insulting Islam’ to walk free
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Moroccan-Italian jailed for ‘insulting Islam’ to walk free

Moroccan-Italian jailed for ‘insulting Islam’ to walk free
  • "She will be leaving prison Monday evening," said a member of Morocco's Association of Human Rights
  • She was convicted for "insulting Islam" after sharing on Facebook Arabic phrases
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

RABAT: A dual Moroccan-Italian citizen jailed for three and a half years for “insulting Islam” will walk free Monday after a court gave her a suspended two-month jail term, a rights group said.
“She will be leaving prison Monday evening,” a member of Morocco’s Association of Human Rights in Marrakesh, Omar Arbib, told AFP.
The 23-year-old woman was arrested in June at Rabat airport when she arrived from France and sentenced later that month to three and a half years in jail.
The Marrakesh appeals court on Monday overturned the sentence, handing her a suspended two-month jail term, Arbib said. A fine of almost $6,000 euros was also scrapped.
She was convicted for “insulting Islam” after sharing on Facebook Arabic phrases imitating an extract from the Qur'an “without knowing the content because she is not fluent in Arabic,” her father said at the time.
Legal proceedings began after a religious association in Marrakesh submitted a complaint against her.
Article 267 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates a sentence of between six months and two years in prison for the offense of “insulting Islam,” but the penalty increases to a maximum of five years if the offense is committed in public, including via electronic platforms.
Rome welcomed the news of the court’s decision, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanking Italian diplomats and European Affairs Undersecretary Enzo Amendola for their work on the case, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Topics: Moroccan Italian court

Related

Spain starts returning Moroccan minors after Ceuta migration crisis
Middle-East
Spain starts returning Moroccan minors after Ceuta migration crisis
Italian-Arab literary magazine aiming to ‘revitalize culture between Med shores’
Media
Italian-Arab literary magazine aiming to ‘revitalize culture between Med shores’

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.
"They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.
"The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."

Topics: Boris Johnson Joe Biden Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

Latest updates

Saudi counter-extremism center chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism
Etidal chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism. (Supplied)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gains full US regulatory approval
A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources
G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens. (Shutterstock)
Ankara rejects any plans to set up offshore hubs for refugees
A migrant family at a deportation center in Turkish city of Van that borders Iran and Turkey. The country already hosts over 4 million Syrian refugees. (AP)
Fire on Makkah-Jeddah expressway under control: Saudi authorities
Fire on Makkah-Jeddah expressway under control: Saudi authorities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.