SEK-Riyadh prepares students for the workplace of tomorrow

We are living through a digital and social revolution in which change is rapid, far reaching and unpredictable. Change is happening today at a faster pace than ever before with the emergence of new digital technologies including virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in their report “The Future of Education and Skills 2030,” outlines the knowledge and skills young people will need to thrive in the decades to come. Tomorrow’s workplace will rely increasingly on creative, analytical, and interpersonal skills.

The implementation of online schooling across the globe has also hastened change in the education world. To prepare for tomorrow, education systems need to adapt rapidly to the global pandemic. SEK-Riyadh, which opens its doors in September and is part of Spain’s SEK Education Group, has responded to this challenge by developing a comprehensive Future Learning Model. “The look, the shape and the feel of our classrooms are different because the way we teach and learn is different,” the school said.

The intelligent classroom

Class sizes are optimized, allowing a teacher to focus attention where it is needed. Because children learn in different ways, learning spaces and learning pace are flexible: The teacher can break students up into groups or pairs, allowing them to learn collaboratively or individually.

Inquiry-based learning

Learning to think for yourself

is a key skill. SEK-Riyadh

focuses on developing a student’s ability to think critically.

Classes begin with an inquiry question, a problem or a provocation to prick student curiosity. In order to think, students should first learn to question!

Student agency

The UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) can serve as a guiding structure for learning, giving it real world context and purpose. Through the SDGs, students also engage in service action learning. As such, students understand their community and world better, and understand that, though the problems facing the world might be complex, they can make real change themselves.

Assessment for learning

Assessment is an ongoing element of learning. Students should have multiple opportunities to show what they have learned; this gives a realistic picture of achievement and progress.

Diverse assessment means that, whilst exams and tests can

be important, so too are projects, presentations, debates and

interviews. Assessment includes elements of content and conceptual understanding, which encompasses not only the end product, but also the process and application too.