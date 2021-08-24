Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied extended on Monday the suspension of parliament until further notice, the presidency said.
He also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of parliament.
Saied last month dismissed his prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority in a sudden intervention that his Islamist opponents have labeled a coup but that he said was necessary to save the country from collapse.
Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water
Updated 24 August 2021
AP
BEIRUT: Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity and food amid rising temperatures, record low water levels due to lack of rainfall and drought, international aid groups warned on Monday.
The two neighboring countries, both battered by years of conflict and mismanagement, are in need of rapid action to combat severe water shortages, the groups said.
The drought is also disrupting electricity supplies as low water levels impact dams, which in turn impact essential infrastructure, including health facilities.
More than 12 million people in both countries are affected, including 5 million in Syria who are directly dependent on the Euphrates River.
In Iraq, the loss of access to water from the Euphrates and Tigris River, and drought, threaten at least 7 million people.
Some 400 sq. km of agricultural land faces drought, the groups said, adding that two dams in northern Syria, supplying power to 3 million people, face imminent closure.
Carsten Hansen, regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the aid groups behind the warning, said that for hundreds of thousands of Iraqis still displaced and many more still fleeing for their lives in Syria, the unfolding water crisis “will soon become an unprecedented catastrophe pushing more into displacement.”
Other aid groups included Mercy Corps, the Danish Refugee Council, CARE international, ACTED and Action Against Hunger.
They warned that several Syrian provinces — including Hassakah, Aleppo and Raqqa in the north and Deir Ezzor in the east — have witnessed a rise in water-borne diseases.
The areas include displacement settlements housing tens of thousands of people displaced in Syria’s 10-year conflict.
CARE’s regional chief for Mideast and North Africa, Nirvana Shawky, urged authorities and donor governments to act swiftly to save lives.
The latest crisis comes on top of war, COVID-19 and severe economic decline, she said.
“There is no time to waste,” said Gerry Garvey of the Danish Refugee Council, adding that the water crisis is likely to increase conflict in an already destabilized region.
Severe water shortages have also hit Lebanon, which is mired in the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, where more than 4 million people — mainly vulnerable children and families — face critical water shortages in the coming days, the UN’s children agency warned last week.
In Lebanon, severe fuel shortages have also halted the work of thousands of private generators long relied on for electricity in the corruption-plagued country.
UNICEF called for urgent restoration of the power supply to keep water services running.
Lebanon’s rivers are also heavily polluted.
Activists have long warned about pollution levels caused by sewage and waste in the Litani River, the country’s longest and a major source for water supply, irrigation and hydroelectricity.
Copper mining in nature reserve sparks debate between Jordanian government and environmentalists
The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature said it opposed any redrawing of the boundaries and that it would take “all legal and escalatory measures under Jordanian law” to protect the country’s nature reserves
Updated 23 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Jordanian government officials have been embroiled in a debate regarding the decision to mine for copper in parts of the Dana Natural Reserve, one of the sites being considered by UNESCO as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
Former Environment Minister Yaseen Khayyat argued that any change in the area of the reserve would cause a reevaluation of the Jordanian application to UNESCO and could lead to a refusal by the world body.
Khayyat said the mining plans could affect the environmental equilibrium in this rich environmental reserve.
The International Council for Monuments and Sites in Jordan, headed by former UNESCO goodwill ambassador Princess Dana Firas, issued an international call for protection of the reserve and called on the government to immediately reverse its decision.
The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature said it opposed any redrawing of the boundaries and that it would take “all legal and escalatory measures under Jordanian law” to protect the country’s nature reserves.
Khalid Al-Irani is president of the RSCN, which is responsible for the site, and he described the announcement as a “black day” for Jordan.
Dana is Jordan’s largest natural reserve, covering some 320 sq km of mountains and wadis along the Great Rift Valley.
It is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, many of which are rare and endangered.
Environmentalists argue the decision is short-sighted, while the government insists it is necessary and will not have any lasting negative environmental effects.
Speaking at an event for World Humanitarian Day, organized by the JONAF coalition of Jordanian development agencies, former minister Yusuf Mansur called the decision “short-sighted”
The Dana Reserve was no longer emphasized as a center for tourist attractions in Jordan, said Mansur.
“We must not replace largely natural profit with little profit.”
The government said that, since 2016, there had been an agreement with an international contracting company to look into the possibility of mining but that the RSCN had blocked its efforts to access the intended sites.
The government said it was well aware of the environmental importance of the nature reserve and that the mining decision would not affect it.
The government has even suggested making a piece of land available that will be equal to the one that will be cut from the reserve for copper mining.
The cash-strapped government has said that copper mining could bring in badly needed revenues to the country and will employ thousands of Jordanians.
Environmentalists and economists have questioned those claims, saying the gains would be relatively small.
Maher Hijazin, former director of the Natural Resources Authority, said that copper mining could bring in as much as JOD3 billion ($4.23 billion) to JOD4 billion in the coming 20 years and that it would employ 1,000 Jordanians.
But the size of the revenue was questioned by Mansur.
“In 20 years, the annual revenue will be about JOD30 million,” he tweeted. “Therefore, there is no reason to be greedy.”
Moroccan-Italian jailed for ‘insulting Islam’ to walk free
"She will be leaving prison Monday evening," said a member of Morocco's Association of Human Rights
She was convicted for "insulting Islam" after sharing on Facebook Arabic phrases
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP
RABAT: A dual Moroccan-Italian citizen jailed for three and a half years for “insulting Islam” will walk free Monday after a court gave her a suspended two-month jail term, a rights group said.
“She will be leaving prison Monday evening,” a member of Morocco’s Association of Human Rights in Marrakesh, Omar Arbib, told AFP.
The 23-year-old woman was arrested in June at Rabat airport when she arrived from France and sentenced later that month to three and a half years in jail.
The Marrakesh appeals court on Monday overturned the sentence, handing her a suspended two-month jail term, Arbib said. A fine of almost $6,000 euros was also scrapped.
She was convicted for “insulting Islam” after sharing on Facebook Arabic phrases imitating an extract from the Qur'an “without knowing the content because she is not fluent in Arabic,” her father said at the time.
Legal proceedings began after a religious association in Marrakesh submitted a complaint against her.
Article 267 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates a sentence of between six months and two years in prison for the offense of “insulting Islam,” but the penalty increases to a maximum of five years if the offense is committed in public, including via electronic platforms.
Rome welcomed the news of the court’s decision, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanking Italian diplomats and European Affairs Undersecretary Enzo Amendola for their work on the case, Italian news agency ANSA reported.
Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.
"They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.
"The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."
Deprived of foreign aid, Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face an uphill economic battle
How the Taliban handles the challenges of the crumbling Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence
China and other non-Western powers are likely to benefit from the US exit, exploiting its rich mineral resources
Updated 24 August 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The new Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are facing an immediate economic crisis as aid and other international financial flows dry up, but economists do not underestimate their ability to continue running the country’s $20 billion economy even as a pariah in the international financial scene.
The pressing concern is the stability of the domestic economy and currency, the afghani. Ajmal Ahmady, the central banker who fled the country as Taliban militias converged on Kabul last week, said that Afghanistan faced an economic crisis as the currency depreciated wildly, with the prospect of rapid inflation and a shortage of essential imports. “It’s a really challenging situation,” he told media.
“Macro-economic stability cannot be maintained in the short term. But in the medium to long term, if there is a political settlement and relations are re-established with the US, Europe and the Gulf states, they can begin to stabilize it,” Nasser Saidi, the Middle East economic expert, told Arab News.
Saidi, who has served as economics minister of Lebanon and vice governor of the Lebanese central bank for several terms, highlighted the likelihood that China and other non-Western countries would see economic and strategic advantages in Afghanistan under Taliban rule — if stability can be achieved.
But the present scenario is economic chaos. Even before the swift takeover of the country, symbolized by the fall of Kabul last week, the Afghan economy was in a mess — a “zombie” operation functioning largely on foreign donations, illegal exports like narcotics, and an administration open to corruption and bribery.
In the two decades of Western occupation, the Afghan economy at first grew at a rapid pace, bolstered mainly by US spending on military and, to some extent, civilian infrastructure. Until about 2015, economic activity and living standards improved rapidly.
But they have stagnated over the past five years as international aid slowed down. Per capita gross domestic product, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank, putting Afghanistan consistently near the bottom of world wealth tables.
Now Afghans face the immediate prospect of total collapse.
“With much of the economic progress of the last 20 years being built on external support, the return of Afghanistan to global pariah status is likely to see the rug pulled from under the economy,” said Gareth Leather, Asian economist at London-based Capital Economics.
Those crucial foreign donations will almost completely dry up, at least until there is some clarity about what kind of government the Taliban will put in place.
The US marked its military withdrawal by suspending access to $9 billion of foreign reserves held in America on behalf of the Afghan Central Bank. As the US has been the major provider of financial support to the country throughout its 20-year stay, and having spent $3 trillion funding the occupation, that will be a big immediate hit to the new regime.
The US Congress, in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, made clear its opposition to financial support for a “regime with a history of supporting terrorist actions against the US and her allies.”
In addition, the International Monetary Fund has cut off Afghanistan’s access to its lending facilities, explaining that “a lack of clarity within the international community” had led it to suspend a $370 million facility to be made available immediately.
Other big Western institutions, which might have been expected to invest in Afghanistan under different circumstances, are almost certain to follow the US and IMF lead.
So, what sort of economic regime can the Taliban put in place to compensate for the lack of Western foreign aid? The new rulers start with some advantages.
For one, they have taken over a real economy, built on a population of 38 million people, many of whom aspire to middle class states with all the trappings of a consumer society, especially in the larger cities. How far the Taliban will want to accommodate those aspirations remains to be seen.
The Taliban also has some experience in economic administration, having run large parts of the country for several years, and have developed a taxation system that has provided them with arms and resources to prosecute the war against Kabul and the US.
“They have controlled the trade routes to other countries for some time, which allowed them to finance the Taliban movement. But that will not be enough on its own to finance the entire government,” Saidi said.
Levies by the Taliban on goods such as cigarettes and fuel products account for a significant amount of the militant group’s income, according to some experts.
David Mansfield, an Afghanistan analyst at the Overseas Development Institute, told the Financial Times: “The primary source of Taliban finances is taxation of legal goods. Drugs have not been as significant a source of funding for the Taliban as many have claimed.”
Nonetheless, Afghanistan’s opium crop — also taxed by the Taliban — is still a big source of income for the country, and has grown steadily under the occupation, despite US counternarcotics operations costing billions of dollars since the invasion in 2001.
A survey by the UN showed that the opium harvest was 37 percent up in 2020, and there have also been reports of Afghan involvement in some of the basic ingredients for the manufacture of methamphetamine products for export.
Taliban spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid said recently that the organization wanted to make Afghanistan a “narcotics-free country” and appealed for international assistance in order to “revive our economy.”
If Mujahid is to be successful in his ambitions, he will have to fall back on traditional Afghan exports. New York-based consultancy Trading Economics lists the country’s main legal exports as carpets and rugs, dried fruits and medicinal plants — none of which can be viewed as generators of significant wealth in the modern global economy.
However, the Taliban does have an economic ace up its sleeve in the form of the country’s rich mineral and mining resources. Economists value these deposits as being worth as much as $3 trillion, ranging from traditional reserves like copper and bauxite to rare earth minerals and lithium, which are much in demand in modern telecommunications technology and renewable energy sources.
“I anticipate agreements with China to exploit Afghanistan’s natural resources. In that case, China will benefit from the debacle of the US withdrawal,” Saidi said.
“It will not come in the form of aid, but in investment in infrastructure and exploitation of natural resources. If Afghanistan is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, the economic situation could improve dramatically,” he added.
One of the leaders of the new regime, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, led a Taliban delegation to Beijing in July in a move viewed as reaching out to China for economic support ahead of the takeover of Afghanistan.
Other countries could also step in to fill the gap left by Western withdrawal. Pakistan, Iran and even Russia are already significant trading partners with Afghanistan, and would not be deterred by the unsavory nature of the new regime.
Arabian Gulf countries might also be persuaded to take part in the rebuilding of the country. “The Gulf countries don’t want to see a destabilized Afghanistan, and might be interested in the natural resources, too,” said Saidi, pointing to the prominent role already being played by Qatar in Afghanistan’s affairs.
The Taliban says it is a different organization from the 1990s movement, and that it has learned lessons from that time. How it handles the urgent challenges of the Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence.