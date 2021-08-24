You are here

  • Home
  • Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir

Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir

Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh6ub

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir

Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir
  • Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor fired at police and were killed in retaliatory fire
  • Many Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Indian government forces killed two senior rebel commanders and three other militants in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said Tuesday.
The killings come during an intensified government offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Rebels have also killed several members of India’s governing party in the region and carried out attacks on Indian troops.
Police and soldiers raided a village in the northwestern Sopore area late Monday and engaged at least three militants hiding in a house in a gunbattle, police said.
Three militants were killed in the clash, which ended Tuesday, police said. They said troops recovered a rifle and two pistols from the site.
Residents said troops used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common anti-militancy tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir.
On Monday, a team of 10 counterinsurgency police dressed in civilian clothes fatally shot the chief of The Resistance Front rebel group and his deputy in the region’s main city of Srinagar, officials said.
Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said the two, Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor, fired at the police but were killed in a brief retaliatory shootout. He called the killings a “big success” against militants in Kashmir.
Witnesses, however, said armed men cornered the two in a playground and killed them at close range in assassination style.
Police say the group is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, which India blames for a series of attacks, including a deadly assault in Mumbai in 2008 that killed at least 166 people.
Abbas was a senior rebel commander who had been arrested twice by government forces but rejoined militants fighting against Indian rule in the region. A police statement said he helped revive militancy in Srinagar and recruited at least seven men to his group.
Police said the two were involved in the killings of several pro-India political activists, police officials and civilians and also carried out attacks on government forces.
Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989. Many Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Muslim Kashmiris consider the insurgency a legitimate freedom struggle.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: India Kashmir The Resistance Front Lashkar-e-Taiba

Related

Pakistan in full solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistani official
World
Pakistan in full solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistani official

UK’s Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after Aug. 31

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks from 10 Downing Street to the press briefing room at 9 Downing Street to chair an emergency meeting with G7 counterparts over the Afghanistan crisis. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks from 10 Downing Street to the press briefing room at 9 Downing Street to chair an emergency meeting with G7 counterparts over the Afghanistan crisis. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after Aug. 31

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks from 10 Downing Street to the press briefing room at 9 Downing Street to chair an emergency meeting with G7 counterparts over the Afghanistan crisis. (AFP)
  • PM sidestepped question about other G7 leaders frustration at US President Biden over handling of the crisis
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the G7 had agreed a plan to deal with the Taliban, with their number one condition being that militants must allow safe passage to Afghans wanting to leave the country even after an Aug. 31 deadline.

“What we've done today, the G7, is we've ... agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a roadmap for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban,” Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations.

“The number one condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out.

“Some of them will say that they don't accept that, some of them I hope will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage, economic, diplomatic and political.”

Johnson said the “huge leverage” which the G7 could wield over the Taliban after it seized control of the country just over a week ago included withholding substantial funds.

“What we're saying is Afghanistan can't lurch back into becoming a breeding ground of terror, Afghanistan can't become a narco state, girls have got to be educated up to the age of 18,” he said.

Johnson sidestepped a question about whether other G7 leaders had expressed frustration at US President Joe Biden over his handling of the crisis and refusal to extend the deadline for US troops remaining in Afghanistan.

“Let's be clear the immediate phase of the evacuation is actually ... a very considerable success by the military,” he said. “We're confident we can get thousands more out. But the situation at the airport is not getting any better. It's harrowing scenes for those who are trying to get out.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul UK Boris Johnson G7

Related

Taliban insurgents have reportedly been looking for journalists, raiding their homes or killing them. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
Former Afghan BBC reporter seeks protection from the Taliban
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers holds its weekly session, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Cabinet

US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul

US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul
Updated 24 August 2021
AP

US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul

US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul
  • William Burns’ visit came ahead of a planned meeting among leaders from the Group of Seven nations
Updated 24 August 2021
AP

The director of the CIA met with the Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul amid the ongoing effort to evacuate people fleeing their takeover of Afghanistan, a US official said Tuesday.

William Burns’ visit Monday came ahead of a planned meeting among leaders from the Group of Seven nations about the crisis in Afghanistan and a warning from UN human rights chief of credible reports of “summary executions” and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control. That’s fueling fears of what their rule might hold a week before US forces are set to withdraw.

Michelle Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s stunning takeover, as she sought to ensure that international attention on the country doesn’t wane.

Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical and are racing to the leave the country, leading to chaos at Kabul’s international airport. Amid scattered reports, it has been difficult to determine how widespread abuses might be and whether they reflect that Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if fighters on the ground are taking matters into their own hands.

Burns traveled to Kabul on Monday to meet Abdul Ghani Baradar. The details of their discussions weren’t immediately known.

The Washington Post first reported Burns’ meeting with Baradar. The US official confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

G-7 leaders plan to meet later Tuesday to discuss the burgeoning refugee crisis and the collapse of the Afghan government amid wrangling over whether the full US withdrawal of troops could be extended beyond the end of the month to allow more time to evacuate those desperate to leave.

US administration officials have refused to be pinned down about whether an extension is likely or even possible given that a Taliban spokesman has warned that Aug. 31 is a “red line” and that extending the American presence would “provoke a reaction.”

In the meantime, tragic scenes at the airport have transfixed the world. Afghans poured onto the tarmac last week and some clung to a US military transport plane as it took off, later plunging to their deaths. At least seven people died that day, and another seven died Sunday in a panicked stampede. An Afghan solider was killed Monday in a gunfight.

On Tuesday, Bachelet called for strong action to investigate reports of rights abuses.

“At this critical moment, the people of Afghanistan look to the Human Rights Council to defend and protect their rights,” she said. “I urge this council to take bold and vigorous action, commensurate with the gravity of this crisis, by establishing a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation in Afghanistan.”

By “mechanism,” Bachelet was referring to the possibility that the council might appoint a commission of inquiry, special rapporteur or fact-finding mission on the situation in Afghanistan.

While advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch echoed such calls, a draft resolution at the council stopped far short of intensified scrutiny — and appeared to push back any deeper look at the rights situation until next year.

Bachelet cited reports of “summary executions” of civilians and former security forces who were no longer fighting, the recruitment of child soldiers, and restrictions on the rights of women to move around freely and of girls to go to school. She cited repression of peaceful protests and expressions of dissent.

Bachelet did not specify what time timeframe she was referring to or the source of her reports.

Days earlier, a Norway-based private intelligence group said it obtained evidence that the Taliban have rounded up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with US-led forces. Several Afghans are in hiding, saying they fear such reprisals.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

Bachelet noted that Taliban leaders have recently pledged to respect the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities and refrain from reprisals.

“The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality,” she told the 47-member-state council, which is the UN’s top human rights body.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan US

Related

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban
  • National Resistance Front has set up machine gun nests, mortars and surveillance posts fortified with sandbags
  • ‘If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us’
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

PANJSHIR VALLEY, Afghanistan: Atop a craggy mountain that has withstood foreign invaders for decades, anti-Taliban fighters fire a mounted heavy machine gun into a deep valley.
They are members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) — the most prominent Afghan opposition group to emerge since the Taliban captured Kabul nine days ago.
With militia fighters and former government soldiers in its ranks, the NRF has set up machine gun nests, mortars and surveillance posts fortified with sandbags in anticipation of a Taliban assault on their bastion, the Panjshir Valley.
Its fighters, many of them in military camouflage fatigues, patrol the area in US-made Humvees and technicals — pickup trucks with machine guns mounted on the back.
Many carry assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and walkie-talkies. Some pose on their vehicles with a dramatic background of snow-covered peaks in the valley, which begins around 80 kilometers north of Kabul.
“We are going to rub their faces in the ground,” said one fighter at a position in the Panjshir heights, listing past victories against the Taliban.
His comrades then raise their fists and chanted “Allah-u Akbar” (God is great).
The strategic valley — populated primarily by ethnic Tajiks — offers natural defense points, with narrow entrances in the shadow of high mountains.
“If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us,” Ahmad Massoud, one of the NRF leaders, said in a Washington Post op-ed last week.
He is the son of the late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, revered for turning the Panjshir Valley into an anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban bastion.
The defensive preparations are familiar for Panjshir residents who saw Massoud thwart multiple Soviet assaults in the 1980s and Taliban attempts to take the area in the late 1990s.
An NRF spokesman said on the weekend that it is ready to resist any Taliban aggression but wants to negotiate with the Islamists about an inclusive government.
The Taliban have also said they want to handle the situation peacefully, but they have bared their teeth by sending hundreds of fighters to the area.
Panjshir was surrounded from three sides, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Monday.
Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who headed to the valley after the fall of Kabul, said a humanitarian disaster was brewing.
“Talibs aren’t allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley,” he tweeted, referring to an area under Taliban control that abuts Panjshir from the northwest.
“Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains.”
There have been scattered reports of clashes around Panjshir in recent days, with conflicting claims from both sides that have been impossible to independently verify.
The NRF has said it is ready for battle, but it remains unclear if the force has the supplies and equipment to withstand a long siege by the Taliban.
Ahmad Massoud said in his op-ed that they have arms and ammunition stores, as well as the weapons brought to Panjshir by former Afghan forces.
But he added that without help from the outside world, his fighters would not be able to withstand the Taliban’s siege for long.
“We know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient,” he wrote.
“They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay.”
Elders from the Panjshir Valley have reportedly been speaking with Taliban officials in the Afghan capital, but there has been no breakthrough yet.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Taliban

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
World
Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
  • UN rights chief urges the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced grave concern Tuesday at the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban, urging them to honor commitments to respect the rights of women and girls.
“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms,” Michelle Bachelet told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
All clear: Kabul begins ambitious plan to remove maze of concrete barriers
World
All clear: Kabul begins ambitious plan to remove maze of concrete barriers

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official
  • US President Joe Biden faces pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee Afghanistan
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace said.

US President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Biden earlier agreed to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson’s office said.

“They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and US to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport,” a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.
“The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended.”
The Taliban have said the August 31 deadline is a red line.

Wallace told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely.”

He added: “It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Joe Biden Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

Latest updates

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook
Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook
Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir
Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
UK’s Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after Aug. 31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks from 10 Downing Street to the press briefing room at 9 Downing Street to chair an emergency meeting with G7 counterparts over the Afghanistan crisis. (AFP)
Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.