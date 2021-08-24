You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to push for a new Iran strategy during his first White House visit. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago

Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit
Updated 10 sec ago

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON: New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to push for a new Iran strategy during his first White House visit.
He is saying he will urge US President Joe Biden not to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Biden’s aides hope the talks will set a positive tone for his relationship with Bennett, a far-right politician and high-tech millionaire who ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as prime minister in June.
This would stand in sharp contrast to years of tensions between the conservative Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.
The visit gives the US administration an opportunity to demonstrate business as usual with its closest Middle East ally while it contends with the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Biden’s biggest foreign policy crisis since taking office.
The talks will be relatively low-key. The two leaders are expected to speak briefly to a small pool of reporters during their Oval Office talks but will not hold a joint news conference.
Bennett is less dramatic but publicly just as adamant as Netanyahu in pledging not to allow Iran, which Israel views as an existential threat, to build a nuclear weapon, telling a cabinet meeting on Sunday the situation was at a critical point.
“Iran is advancing rapidly with uranium enrichment and has already significantly shortened the time it would take to accumulate the material required for a single nuclear bomb,” he said.
Bennett said he would tell Biden: “This is the time to stop the Iranians, not to give them a lifeline in the form of re-entering an expired nuclear deal.”
A US official said Bennett’s expected entreaties for the Biden administration to drop its efforts to revive the agreement are not likely to bear fruit.
To Israeli acclaim, Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from the deal between six world powers and Iran. He deemed it too advantageous for Tehran and reimposed US sanctions.
In a report seen last week by Reuters, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had accelerated uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade.
Iran has consistently denied seeking a bomb, but the enrichment raised tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving their deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Bennett told his cabinet he would present Biden with “an orderly plan that we have formulated in the past two months to curb the Iranians, both in the nuclear sphere and vis-à-vis regional aggression.” He gave no further details.
Asked on Monday about any new Iran strategy proposal from Bennett, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “I will leave it to the Israeli prime minister to describe to the American president any thoughts that the Israeli government may have when it comes to Iran.”
Bennett, 49, is the son of American immigrants to Israel. A former head of Israel’s main West Bank settlers council, he heads an unlikely coalition of left-wing, right-wing, centrist and Arab parties.
With consensus on Palestinian statehood virtually impossible within the diverse Israeli government, Biden and his aides are not expected to press Bennett for any major concessions toward the Palestinians in his first foreign visit.
But even with little sign of US pressure to resume peace negotiations with the Palestinians that collapsed in 2014, Israel faces concern from Washington over its settlement activity in areas it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Biden administration has already made clear it opposes further expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied land Palestinians seek for a state. Most countries consider such settlements illegal. Israel disputes this.
So far, Bennett, who has advocated annexation of parts of the West Bank, has moved cautiously on the settlement issue.
Scheduled approval last week of 2,200 new settler homes, along with 800 houses for Palestinians, was postponed, apparently to avoid dissonance with Washington ahead of his visit.
But rising tensions and violence along the Israel-Gaza border, three months after an 11-day war between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, could cast a shadow over Bennett’s trip.

Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor

Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor

Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor
  • Gynecologist stops unknown motorcyclist, asks him for lift to dodge petrol station queues
  • “Mercifully, I arrived on time and she had a smooth delivery,” said Dr. Julien Lahoud
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s massive fuel crisis obliged a doctor to use two motorcycles and a car to dodge roadblocks caused by petrol station queues and attend his patient’s urgent delivery operation. In less than an hour, Lebanese obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Julien Lahoud was forced to take unusual commuting methods to reach his patient, who was in labor since 8 a.m. Monday morning.
“My patient was in her ninth month, and I had previously operated on her for a C-section,” Lahoud told Arab News on Tuesday, recounting what had happened due to blocked roads.
He said the “patient was in pain, and it took her a few hours to reach the hospital” in Ghazir, eastern Beirut.
The doctor had left his Beirut clinic toward Jounieh (around 25 km away) but was stuck in heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic caused by roadblocks and kilometers-long queues of cars waiting at stations along the Beirut-Dawra-Dbayyeh-Jounieh highway.
“Recently, we’ve been seeing cars queueing at petrol stations. As a precautionary measure, I have been keeping a bicycle in my car trunk and have used it for short distances,” said Lahoud, explaining that would not have been an option for Monday’s incident.
Monday traffic was at a near standstill, and the first part of the doctor’s route to Ghazir had to be on a motorcycle.
“I arranged for a car ride at some point where traffic had eased up near Dbayyeh. The car moved for some distance but traffic came at a complete halt after the Nahr Al-Kalb tunnel,” he said.
Not thinking twice, he opened the car window and stopped the first motorcyclist he spotted.”Without even knowing the motorcyclist, I didn’t hesitate to ask if he could give me a quick lift to the hospital. He instantly said yes,” Lahoud said, calling the motorcyclist “gallant” and a “savior.”
A public health professional, Lahoud explained that his patient’s medical situation was critical, as she had already had a C-section, and time was a major factor.
“Mercifully, I arrived on time and she had a smooth delivery. Her husband arrived late due to traffic.”
Lahoud took to social media to share his experience, saying that both mother and child fared well, though the same could not be said of his country. “Lebanon is NOT fine,” he wrote.

Doctors have been acutely suffering the effects of the fuel crisis and blocked roads in the past few weeks, Lahoud said.
“There are some petrol station owners who used to refuel our tanks, but unfortunately we are hesitant to approach them anymore because they are constantly angered by this ongoing crisis,” he said, explaining that doctors have had to rely on each other up for support.
Lebanon’s fuel prices are expected to double after the state decided on Saturday to change the exchange rate used to price petroleum products in a bid to ease crippling shortages that have brought the country to a standstill.
Roads have been clogged across Lebanon as motorists have queued for the little gasoline left. Meanwhile, prices soar on the black market, and some confrontations over gasoline have turned deadly.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon fuel crisis obstetrician gynecologist

Related

Crisis-hit Lebanon to reopen classrooms starting next month
Middle-East
Crisis-hit Lebanon to reopen classrooms starting next month
Special Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut
Business & Economy
Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut

Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
  • Algeria severed ties due to Morocco’s ‘hostile actions,’ accusing it of complicity in deadly forest fires that ravaged the country’s north
  • The announcement comes a week after Algeria said it would review its relations with the neighboring kingdom
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra said on Tuesday at a news conference, accusing its neighbor of “hostile actions.”
Morocco and Algeria have had strained relations for decades, mainly over the issue of Western Sahara, and the border between the two countries has been closed since 1994.
“The Moroccan kingdom has never stopped its hostile actions against Algeria,” he said.
Morocco’s Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. King Mohammed VI has called for improved ties with Algeria.
The cutting of diplomatic relations is effective from Tuesday but consulates in each country will remain open, Lamamra said.
Algeria last week said lethal wildfires were the work of groups it has labelled terrorist, one of which it said was backed by Morocco.
Lamamra cited what he called Moroccan support for one of those groups, which seeks autonomy in Algeria’s Kabylie region, and said Rabat had spied on Algerian officials and failed to meet bilateral obligations including over Western Sahara.
Algeria backs the Polisario movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara, which Morocco regards as part of its own territory.

Topics: Algeria Morocco Ramdane Lamamra Polisario

Related

Algeria to review relations with Morocco after ‘hostile acts’
Middle-East
Algeria to review relations with Morocco after ‘hostile acts’
Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services
Middle-East
Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services

Living conditions will not improve if population rises, warns Egyptian president 

Living conditions will not improve if population rises, warns Egyptian president 
Updated 24 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Living conditions will not improve if population rises, warns Egyptian president 

Living conditions will not improve if population rises, warns Egyptian president 
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: ‘As long as there is population growth in such a large way, we will not see development’
  • In February, El-Sisi said that having more than two children per family ‘is a very big problem’
Updated 24 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: If Egypt’s population growth continues unchecked, there will be no change in living conditions, said President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday.

He added that citizens’ awareness of population growth must be raised.

During a televised telephone call on the Sada Al-Balad channel, he said that the state “has taken serious steps regarding the development of education.”

Our goal with reform “is to change the current situation for the better,” he said, adding that “as long as there is population growth in such a large way, we will not see development.”

In February, El-Sisi said that having more than two children per family “is a very big problem,” and spreading awareness of the rapid growth’s danger is necessary.

He added: “We do not seek to solve this problem by issuing severe laws. We are working on a program to confront the increase in population … and provide the services required for this issue.”

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egyptian population

Related

Egyptian population stands at nearly 105 million
Middle-East
Egyptian population stands at nearly 105 million
Egyptian actress Amina Khalil announced as United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador
Lifestyle
Egyptian actress Amina Khalil announced as United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador

Egyptians return home from Afghanistan

Egyptians return home from Afghanistan
Updated 24 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptians return home from Afghanistan

Egyptians return home from Afghanistan
  • The 43 evacuees included members of the Egyptian community residing there, members of the Al-Azhar mission, and officials of the Egyptian Embassy in Kabul
  • Egyptian media sources said that President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the operation following the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan
Updated 24 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has evacuated 43 of the country’s citizens from Afghanistan.

A military plane carrying them landed in Cairo late on Monday, according to the official MENA news agency.

The 43 evacuees included members of the Egyptian community residing there, members of the Al-Azhar mission, and officials of the Egyptian Embassy in Kabul.

A local TV station showed footage of the returnees carrying Egyptian flags as they landed in Cairo. They were received by military and health officials.

Egyptian media sources said that President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the operation following the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan.

One of the returnees said in a statement: “We cannot describe our joy after our arrival in Egypt, and we thank the state for what it has provided, led by President El-Sisi.”

Sheikh Shawqi Abu Zeid, head of the Al-Azhar mission returning from Afghanistan, praised the role of the General Intelligence Service and its ability to maintain the security of the mission until it was evacuated in a professional manner.

Topics: Egypt Afghanistan Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi

Related

India evacuates 168 people on flight from Kabul
World
India evacuates 168 people on flight from Kabul
China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops
World
China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709
  • Total number of cases had reached 4.75 million with 40,623 new infections over the past 24 hours
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections led by the highly contagious Delta variant.
The health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 4.75 million with 40,623 new infections over the past 24 hours. Total fatalities rose to 103,357, state TV reported.
Authorities imposed a two-week road travel ban between cities in the Islamic Republic until Aug. 27, except for essential vehicles. Non-essential businesses and public offices were allowed to reopen on Sunday after a week of mandatory shutdown to help limit the spread of coronavirus infections.
The government has not yet announced whether or not new restrictions will be imposed soon.
Health authorities have warned that daily deaths might reach 800 in coming weeks if Iranians fail to respect health precautions.
Social media users have criticized the government for being slow to vaccinate people — only about 6.5 million of the 83 million population are fully inoculated. Officials have blamed US sanctions and delays in importing vaccines.
Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies are exempt from US sanctions reimposed on Tehran in 2018 after President Donald Trump walked away from a 2015 deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program.
But the US measures, which target sectors including oil and financial activities, have deterred some foreign banks from processing financial transactions with Iran. Tehran says this has frequently disrupted efforts to import essential medicines and other humanitarian items.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Update An Iranian health worker inoculates a man at a COVOD-19 vaccination center set up inside the Iran Mall in Tehran on August 14, 2021.(Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Middle-East
Iran to impose six-day lockdown as new coronavirus wave wreaks havoc
Mask-clad people shop at the Tajrish Bazaar market in Tehran on Sunday. Iran tightened curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iran COVID-19 deaths set new daily record as curbs lifted

Latest updates

Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit
Israel’s new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit
Saudi deputy defense minister discusses relations with Russian officials
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor
Doctor in Lebanon needs two motorcycles and a car to dodge traffic, reach woman in labor
US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says
US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.