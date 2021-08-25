You are here

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, and his Arab fans took to Twitter to express their sadness. 

“Some of the masterpieces of The Rolling Stones where Charlie Watts’s performances were at its top. Magnificence.. He was a talented human being,” tweeted one fan in Arabic, attaching images of the band’s soundtracks “Emotional Rescue,” “Miss You,” “Tumbling Dice” and “Under my Thumb.” 

Another user tweeted: “I love him so much. May his soul rest in peace.” 

A fan questioned: “Do you think the Stones will continue after the death of Charlie Watts?”

Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

The death of Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones.

“He was a lovely guy. ... Condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family,” said British singer Paul McCartney in a video he shared on Twitter.

Superstar Elton John wrote on Instagram: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

“The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself,” wrote US singer Lenny Kravitz on Twitter.

Meanwhile, US music sensation Little Steven Van Zandt tweeted: “Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without.”

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
  • Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs
  • Students undergo two months of intensive training programs, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, and more
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Aviation continues to be one of the many sectors that is offering job opportunities for Saudi women as they are already working in air control, operational and administrative roles and as flight attendants.

Saudi Airlines’ official college, Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, in Jeddah, started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs and empower women.

Since the classes began, 37 Saudi female flight attendants graduated and are currently working alongside male colleagues on domestic and international flights. Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.

Students undergo two months of intensive training programs tailored to specific requirements, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, boarding, in-flight service, safety and security procedures, and first aid.

Bailasan Ahmad, a Saudi female flight attendant trainee currently doing her safety training at the academy, said that her journey to become a flight attendant has been a pleasant one.

“I was expecting this job to be more about service and hospitality,” she told Arab News. “But during the training, I learned about safety and how to deal with different pressing situations, such as medical emergencies and fires.”

I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women. They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudia airline’s culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.

Hattan Al-Sharif

Ahmad said she traveled frequently during her childhood and was always impressed with the flight attendants she met along the way.

“I talked with them and learned about their job and learned they do have a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “But taking the training for myself was a different experience than I expected.”

Ahmad is thankful for the opportunity and proud to introduce herself as a Saudi representing the national carrier Saudi Airlines.

The qualifications for Saudi women who wish to apply for a job with the Kingdom’s flag carrier must be under 30 years old, have a high school degree, and be fluent in English. There are also other specific conditions related to general appearance and personal attitude.

Mee’ad Al-Baraka, another Saudi flight-attendant-to-be, expressed her eagerness for the opportunity: “I want to show the world that Saudi women are capable of doing such a job. What I like the most about this job is representing my country.”

Al-Baraka said she also likes the feeling of responsibility towards the guests, providing them with the best hospitality and the fact that her job allows her to explore the world.

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said.

Hattan Al-Sharif has worked with Saudi Airlines since 2002. He has been a flight attendant instructor and taught in-flight service for the past three years.

“I am so proud to be chosen as one of those instructors training Saudi women and to be part of this huge change happening in the whole Kingdom,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

He said Saudi female applicants tend to be highly educated and showed genuine eagerness for the job.

“I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women,” he said. “They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudi Airlines’ culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.”

Alaa Allaf, who is also doing her flight attendant training at the academy, explained that many people still lack a clear understanding of a flight attendant’s crucial responsibilities.

“There are many misconceptions about the job,” she told Arab News.

“Some people think that flight attendants cook food, but we actually do not do any cooking. Our main responsibilities are related to safety and security, and ensuring that everything is in the right place and position in the cabin. We also make sure that everyone is safe before and during the flight. That includes guests and the cabin crew members.”

Allaf said she wanted to become a flight attendant in 2016, which was before Saudi women were recruited for the job.

“I am grateful for the enormous changes taking place in the Kingdom, offering Saudi women endless opportunities. I am certain that we will prove our excellence and competence in every field,” she said.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced earlier this year a plan to localize 10,000 air transport jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023, including flight attendants jobs.

This plan is a product of the authority’s cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to enhance the aviation sector further. Both parties want to reduce the unemployment rate in the Kingdom to 7 percent, as per the objectives of the Vision 2030’s reform plan.

Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Author: David Stasavage

Historical accounts of democracy’s rise tend to focus on ancient Greece and pre-Renaissance Europe. The Decline and Rise of Democracy draws from global evidence to show that the story is much richer—democratic practices were present in many places, at many other times, from the Americas before European conquest, to ancient Mesopotamia, to precolonial Africa. Delving into the prevalence of early democracy throughout the world, David Stasavage makes the case that understanding how and where these democracies flourished—and when and why they declined—can provide crucial information not just about the history of governance, but also about the ways modern democracies work and where they could manifest in the future.
Drawing from examples spanning several millennia.

Stasavage first considers why states developed either democratic or autocratic styles of governance and argues that early democracy tended to develop in small places with a weak state and, counterintuitively, simple technologies. When central state institutions (such as a tax bureaucracy) were absent—as in medieval Europe—rulers needed consent from their populace to govern. When central institutions were strong—as in China or the Middle East—consent was less necessary and autocracy more likely. He then explores the transition from early to modern democracy, which first took shape in England and then the United States, illustrating that modern democracy arose as an effort to combine popular control with a strong state over a large territory. Democracy has been an experiment that has unfolded over time and across the world—and its transformation is ongoing.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
  • Watts was known as the quiet man of the band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with hits such as ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
  • His metronomic time-keeping on stage counterbalanced the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.
“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.
“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”
Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

MiSK Art Institute documents Arab artists through ‘Art Library’ initiative

MiSK Art Institute documents Arab artists through ‘Art Library’ initiative
Updated 24 August 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

MiSK Art Institute documents Arab artists through ‘Art Library’ initiative

MiSK Art Institute documents Arab artists through ‘Art Library’ initiative
  • The pioneering series of slipcases published by Rizzoli Libri offers one of first comprehensive compilations of Arab Art
Updated 24 August 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: The Middle East, a region rich in ancient and pre-historic art, has also long been home to dynamic places for modern and contemporary art and culture. 

Over the past century talented Arab artists have captured the world around them, particularly as major historical events have shaped the region. They have portrayed the daily life and people in their nations and cities even during moments of great change. However, not much has been written and documented about the Arab artists that have covered the last century through their art.

The MiSK Art Institute, an affiliate of the Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Foundation, or MiSK, aims to change this with “The Art Library,” an initiative to write and publish a series of art books about Saudi and Arab artists in both Arabic and English. Published by renowned house Rizzoli Libri, the first series of two books came out in June, dedicated respectively to post-war contemporary Saudi Arabian painter Abdulrahman Alsoliman, currently based in Dammam, and Adam Henein, Egypt’s renowned modernist who passed away in May 2020, and who was known for his pioneering sculptures in bronze, wood, clay, and granite.

Abdulrahman Alsoliman, Memory of First Neighbourhood (al-Kut) III, 2014, Acrylic on canvas, 90 × 90 cm, Private collection. (Supplied)

The elegant volumes, each around 150 pages, offer an informal yet concise and richly detailed introduction to some of the most prominent figures of Arab art. Each book is illustrated with easy-to-follow text — perfect for those without previous knowledge or for connoisseurs in the field wishing to gain more knowledge of 20th century Middle Eastern art history.

“I’d long been keen on publishing a book on artists from our region — a series that would shed light on their work and contributions to the canon of Arab art history, but also highlight those who were or still are otherwise missing in terms of documentation and literature,” series editor Mona Khazindar told Arab News.

“I approached MiSK Art Institute because it is an organization that is dedicated to the development of Saudi and Arab art and furthering that conversation,” Khazindar, who was the first female (and first Saudi) director general of the World Arab Institute in Paris from March 2011 to March 2014, added. “As editor, I am delighted to work closely with the institute on selecting artists and respective writers and looking at the conception of exhibitions to support the book launches.”

Abdulrahman Alsoliman Solo Exhibition part of the launch of The Art Library, Misk Art Institute, Riyadh, 2021. (Supplied)

“Abdulrahman Alsoliman: Signs and Symbols” explores how the artist used to create his abstract paintings, a manner that gave rise to an intricate ornamental style influenced by local Saudi and Arab traditions and literature. Features in the book are by esteemed Arab art historians and specialists, including Roxane Zand, Farouq Youssef, and Zain AlSaie. The foreword is written by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The other book, “Adam Henein: Charcoal Drawings,” reveals a never-before-published selection of charcoal drawings produced by the artist over the last two decades of his life. These expressive and intimate drawings were crucial to the production of his avant-garde sculptures. The book includes a foreword by Khazindar and essays by Arab art specialists Sacha Craddock, Salah Bisar, and Nayra Zaghloul.

“‘The Art Library’ responds directly to the absence of documentation and minimal literature on Saudi and Arab artists, and we are hoping that this initiative will contribute to furthering the discourse on the rich history of art practice in the Saudi and Arab worlds,” Reem AlSultan, CEO at MiSK Art Institute, told Arab News.

Adam Henein, Untitled, Paris, 1993, Natural pigments and gum Arabic on papyrus, 59.3 × 81.9 cm, Collection of the Adam Henein Museum, al-Harraneya. (Supplied)

“We are keen on telling our stories and equally keen on being the source and narrators of our own histories.”

AlSultan stressed how the celebration of work by Saudi and Arab artists is a core part of the vision behind MiSK Art Institute, which it also implements through artist residencies, staging exhibitions, the MiSK Art Grant, talks, and MiSK Art Week, among other initiatives. “‘The Art Library’ complements the institute’s mandate to support Saudi and Arab artists, and this is one of many ways in which we do,” she added.

The Art Library first two volumes (AlSolaiman & Henin Books) exclusively sold at the Store of Prince Faisal bin Fahad Arts Hall, Riyadh, 2021. Image courtesy of Misk Art Institute. (Supplied)

Regardless of what happens socially or politically to a given people or place, it is the art that will be left to remember the stories of that culture. As Khazindar puts it: “Books are ultimately what remain and will tell the stories of Saudi and Arab artists, they serve as reference and educate and inspire audiences. These books will testify to a long history of art practice in the region and reflect upon the themes, movements and styles of modern and contemporary artists operating within.”

“The Art Library” is available for purchase on Amazon and from Rizzoliusa.com.

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai stars in new Coach campaign

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai stars in new Coach campaign
The French-Algerian singer starred in a campaign for Coach. Supplied
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai stars in new Coach campaign

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai stars in new Coach campaign
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: For its latest fashion campaign, US label Coach has teamed up with a host of familiar faces, including Franco-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai. The “High Highs to Low Lows” singer features in a star-studded advertorial for the label’s Camo Collection alongside the likes of “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, former NBA player Jeremy Lin, and US actor Quincy.

Bladi Corniel, a photographer who is part of A$AP Rocky’s AWGE creative agency, shot and directed the advertorial, featuring clothing from Coach’s camouflage print range with a neon update.

The all-gender collection includes bags, T-shirts, sneakers, joggers and hoodies. The original camo collection was first introduced in 2015 and the new neon update gives a nod to the energy and attitude of Coach’s New York City hometown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For her part, 26-year-old Zouai can be seen wearing a white shearling vest over a camo T-shirt that is tucked into brown leather pants. She was holding a camo print umbrella because it was raining on set, she recently told Nylon magazine.

“The shoot was actually on a very, very rainy day,” recalled the Brooklyn-based singer. “It was pouring. We spent a bunch of time doing the glam and then I had to hide under trees and it felt like a rainforest. But the shoot was great. The photographer, Bladi Corniel, was amazing, and it just was super fun and easy.”

The artist, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, has had a working relationship with Coach and its creative director Stuart Vevers for a couple of years now.

In addition to the new campaign for Coach’s Camo Collection, Zouai previously featured in the brand’s Fall 2019 campaign. That advertorial, shot by renowned photographer Juergen Teller in New York, was Zouai’s first campaign for Coach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An official member of the “Coach Family,” she also previously appeared in the brand’s Sunwear 2019 ad.

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of Zouai. The artist, slated to open for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” tour, also has campaigns for Tommy Jeans under her belt and has previously performed at New York Fashion Week for Saint Laurent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

