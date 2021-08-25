Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 

Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs
Students undergo two months of intensive training programs, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, and more
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Aviation continues to be one of the many sectors that is offering job opportunities for Saudi women as they are already working in air control, operational and administrative roles and as flight attendants.
Saudi Airlines’ official college, Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, in Jeddah, started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs and empower women.
Since the classes began, 37 Saudi female flight attendants graduated and are currently working alongside male colleagues on domestic and international flights. Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.
Students undergo two months of intensive training programs tailored to specific requirements, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, boarding, in-flight service, safety and security procedures, and first aid.
Bailasan Ahmad, a Saudi female flight attendant trainee currently doing her safety training at the academy, said that her journey to become a flight attendant has been a pleasant one.
“I was expecting this job to be more about service and hospitality,” she told Arab News. “But during the training, I learned about safety and how to deal with different pressing situations, such as medical emergencies and fires.”
I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women. They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudia airline’s culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.
Hattan Al-Sharif
Ahmad said she traveled frequently during her childhood and was always impressed with the flight attendants she met along the way.
“I talked with them and learned about their job and learned they do have a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “But taking the training for myself was a different experience than I expected.”
FASTFACTS
• Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs.
• Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.
• Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.
Ahmad is thankful for the opportunity and proud to introduce herself as a Saudi representing the national carrier Saudi Airlines.
The qualifications for Saudi women who wish to apply for a job with the Kingdom’s flag carrier must be under 30 years old, have a high school degree, and be fluent in English. There are also other specific conditions related to general appearance and personal attitude.
Mee’ad Al-Baraka, another Saudi flight-attendant-to-be, expressed her eagerness for the opportunity: “I want to show the world that Saudi women are capable of doing such a job. What I like the most about this job is representing my country.”
Al-Baraka said she also likes the feeling of responsibility towards the guests, providing them with the best hospitality and the fact that her job allows her to explore the world.
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said.
Hattan Al-Sharif has worked with Saudi Airlines since 2002. He has been a flight attendant instructor and taught in-flight service for the past three years.
“I am so proud to be chosen as one of those instructors training Saudi women and to be part of this huge change happening in the whole Kingdom,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.
He said Saudi female applicants tend to be highly educated and showed genuine eagerness for the job.
“I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women,” he said. “They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudi Airlines’ culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.”
Alaa Allaf, who is also doing her flight attendant training at the academy, explained that many people still lack a clear understanding of a flight attendant’s crucial responsibilities.
“There are many misconceptions about the job,” she told Arab News.
“Some people think that flight attendants cook food, but we actually do not do any cooking. Our main responsibilities are related to safety and security, and ensuring that everything is in the right place and position in the cabin. We also make sure that everyone is safe before and during the flight. That includes guests and the cabin crew members.”
Allaf said she wanted to become a flight attendant in 2016, which was before Saudi women were recruited for the job.
“I am grateful for the enormous changes taking place in the Kingdom, offering Saudi women endless opportunities. I am certain that we will prove our excellence and competence in every field,” she said.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced earlier this year a plan to localize 10,000 air transport jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023, including flight attendants jobs.
This plan is a product of the authority’s cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to enhance the aviation sector further. Both parties want to reduce the unemployment rate in the Kingdom to 7 percent, as per the objectives of the Vision 2030’s reform plan.
Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.
Saudi Arabia approves Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties
Updated 25 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday approved two further COVID-19 vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm. There are currently four vaccines approved for use in the Kingdom: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.
The Ministry of Health said it was possible for those who had completed their vaccination program with Sinopharm or Sinovac to be accepted in the Kingdom, provided they had received a booster shot of a vaccine that was approved in the country.
It previously said that two doses of two different vaccines could be taken, according to international scientific studies that showed the safety and effectiveness of this approach in addressing the virus.
It added that, according to current recommendations, the second dose could be taken at least three weeks after the first.
People recovering from COVID-19 should receive two doses of the vaccine, the first being at least 10 days after infection with the second administered at least three weeks after.
If the infection occurred after receiving the first dose, the second dose could be administered at least 10 days after infection.
The ministry reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 542,707.
There are 4,377 active cases, of which 1,108 are critical.
FASTFACTS
• Saudi Arabia reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
• The death toll has risen to 8,497 with seven more virus-related fatalities.
Of the newly recorded cases, 72 were in Riyadh, 66 were in Makkah, 41 were in the Eastern Province, and 26 were in Madinah.
There were seven further coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the toll to 8,497.
The ministry said 456 patients had recovered from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 529,833. Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 27 million PCR tests, with 68,962 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for people who show no or only mild symptoms or those who believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
There are 34,686,940 people who have been jabbed so far, including 1,573,907 who are elderly. The ministry announced that more than 13 million people have been fully vaccinated.
About 62.05 percent of the population has had one dose, while 37.70 percent has had both.
At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have had both doses by Oct. 9.
Saudi Arabia launches first geological survey aircraft
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the first geophysical survey aircraft in Dawadmi province in Riyadh region.
The project was inaugurated on Tuesday by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer, on behalf of Bandar Alkhorayef, the minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and chairman of the Saudi Geological Survey.
Abdullah Al-Shamrani, CEO of Saudi Geological Survey, said the authority aims to obtain various high-resolution geological data for the Arabian Shield, which covers an area of up to 600,000 square kilometers in Saudi Arabia. It will also detect mineral deposits in the region.
Al-Shamrani said the data will contribute to supporting mineral exploration, which will stimulate the economy and diversify revenues in the Kingdom. It will also attract investments in the mining sector to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
He also said that the Kingdom is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of mineral resources with an estimated value of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. Al-Shamrani also predicted that mineral wealth will become the country’s third-highest source of economic wealth after petroleum and petrochemicals.
Al-Shamrani said the aerial geophysical survey work will include a magnetic and radiological geophysical survey of the entire Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. The authority also aims to obtain geomagnetic and radiometric high-resolution data and digital maps, along with geological interpretations of magnetic and radiological maps that reflect the most important geological structures and rock facies. This will enable them to identify and count the most important ranges of mineralization environments.
The data will be archived and included in the National Geosciences Database.
How Saudi Arabia is aiding global action on climate change
Human activity over the past century has fundamentally altered the natural order, according to a recent UN report
Saudi Arabia is setting the pace for the Arab region with accelerated steps to meet global climate objectives
Updated 25 August 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: It is now indisputable: The planet is getting hotter, and unless governments take immediate action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, dramatic changes to the climate will become irreversible. That was the verdict of the world’s foremost climate scientists in a report published earlier this month.
To prevent a global temperature rise of more than 2 C by the year 2030, scientists believe governments must substantially cut their carbon emissions — and fast.
The effects of climate change are especially clear in the Arab states of the Middle East and North Africa region, where drought and temperatures in excess of 50 C have now become the norm.
Over the past 40 years alone, average temperatures in Saudi Arabia have risen by more than 2 C — three times the current global average.
“Global average temperatures can be misleading because they hide local temperature increases,” Natalia Odnoletkova, a Ph.D. student at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology majoring in earth sciences, told Arab News.
“Based on research, we concluded that the rate of temperature increase in Saudi Arabia is drastic. This is what people often misunderstand. When we speak in the context of just 1 degree, we should understand that global average temperature can be misleading.”
Perhaps the biggest environmental challenge facing the Kingdom and other MENA countries is water scarcity. Underground aquifers are not replenishing fast enough to meet commercial and industrial demand, while desalination techniques and foreign imports are damaging and unsustainable.
In response to mounting calls on all governments to act, the Kingdom ratified the Paris Agreement in November 2015 and communicated to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change its intention to cut up to 130 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2030.
Early last year, analysis by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center showed that Saudi Arabia has become the third-fastest reducer of emission from fuel consumption among G20 countries.
It found that CO2 emissions in the Kingdom had fallen by 26 million tons — down some 4.4 percent over the previous year.
Even if societies move away from fossil fuels, there is no guarantee temperatures will remain stable enough for the planet to cool. Governments will also have to invest in restoration to repair the damage inflicted on the environment over many decades.
This year’s record-breaking summer temperatures, flash flooding across China, central Europe and the US — and simultaneous forest fires on almost every continent — have been cited as the latest destructive manifestations of accelerating climate change.
The burning of fossil fuels, the clearing of forests to make way for agriculture and industry, and the ravaging of vulnerable ocean ecosystems by chemical pollutants have rapidly increased the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
After the first Industrial Revolution began in the 1750s, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere gradually rose to about 5 billion tons per year by the mid-20th century, before skyrocketing to more than 35 billion tons by the end of the century.
“An all-hands-on-deck approach is needed in order to meet our shared climate goals,” Carlos Duarte, a professor of marine science at KAUST and an internationally renowned marine biologist, told Arab News.
“This requires global collaboration and activating all options, even those that do not seem to currently have a sufficient scale.
“Once we achieve these goals, the world needs to embrace a program of atmospheric restoration, as holding CO2 levels at the threshold may lead to unpleasant and catastrophic surprises if events, either natural or anthropogenic but unanticipated, lead to a release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”
INNUMBERS
* 137m MWH - Electricity consumption in KSA residential sector in 2020.
* 144m MWH - Electricity consumption in KSA residential sector in 2015.
That is why, in the lead-up to November’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Saudi Arabia has joined the club of countries and associations that have launched bold efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, restore ecosystems and reduce their environmental footprint.
Saudi Arabia has pioneered the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) as a way of tackling the climate change challenge. This approach was endorsed unanimously last year at the G20 summit of world leaders under the Saudi presidency.
CCE advocates the reduction, recycling and reuse of carbon emissions across industrial processes, which are goals that are now familiar and accepted across the world as a way of mitigating harmful emissions.
Carbon capture, utilization and storage are essential if greenhouse gases are to be gradually eliminated as a threat to the atmosphere and the environment.
The Kingdom is also leading the way in the GCC with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent with the help of clean hydrocarbon technologies and by planting 50 billion trees, including 10 billion in the Kingdom.
“Afforestation projects can indeed contribute to removing CO2, increasing biodiversity and avoiding land degradation,” said Duarte.
“They need to be very carefully planned, monitored and protected. Achieving the very ambitious goals of afforestation under the Saudi Green initiative will be indeed very challenging, but will generate major benefits to the Kingdom and the planet.”
These positive steps were recently acknowledged by John Kerry, the US climate envoy, who also lauded Riyadh’s plan to invest $5 billion in the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in NEOM — the smart city under construction on the Red Sea coast.
As part of the framework for local action on climate change, NEOM is exploring several potential initiatives to combat rising temperatures as well as restore ecosystems, including one critical marine discovery that could benefit other coastal habitats.
Researchers claim that many coral species found off the Red Sea coast of NEOM appear to be preconditioned to survive in higher sea-surface temperatures.
“This natural resilience provides an opportunity for NEOM to grow corals that can be used for reef-restoration activities and it is planning the world’s largest coral garden from nursery-grown corals,” Damien Trinder, director of sustainable development at NEOM, told Arab News.
“This program may also help offset the impacts of climate change already reported in other parts of the world by providing resilient coral strains for export globally.”
Another innovation championed by NEOM is a plan to increase the use of locally and regionally grown native plants in gardens and public spaces.
“These species are naturally adapted to hot, dry conditions, use significantly less water than non-native species and provide additional habitats for birds, insects, and other fauna,” said Trinder.
Indeed, while governments are busy looking for ways to prevent the further warming of the planet, they are also searching for ways to adapt to already fast-evolving habitats. But that is not to say the world should sit on its hands and accept climate change is inevitable, say scientists.
“Our choices today can make a real positive difference,” said Trinder. “In the same way, we can make choices, such as making sure we minimize electricity use in offices and homes and selecting local produce over imported, which can help both the climate as well as the local economy.”
IsDB and Organization of Islamic Cooperation aim to boost cooperation
IsDB aims to build collaborative partnerships between communities and nations, across the public and private sectors
Updated 25 August 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The president of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, on Monday received the secretary-general-elect of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.
During their meeting, Al-Jasser stressed the IsDB’s keenness to enhance cooperation between the two institutions in order to achieve their goals in supporting economic and social development in member states.
IsDB aims to build collaborative partnerships between communities and nations, across the public and private sectors.
The Saudi Press Agency reported recently that as part of an ongoing initiative by the IsDB Group, private sector representatives will meet in Tashkent to discuss and share post-pandemic business experiences.
The private sector forum will be held in the Uzbek capital on Sept. 2 under the theme of “Respond, Restore, Restart: Post-COVID Resilience and Prosperity for all.”
The forum’s main objective is to highlight IsDB Group activities, services, initiatives, and joint solutions in member countries.
It will provide a platform for networking and establishing partnerships with representatives from the business community, as well as a chance to share experiences, success stories, best practice, and explore investment and trade opportunities.
It will also discuss the future outlook to overcome the pandemic and highlight the IsDB Group’s $2.3 billion Strategic Preparedness and Response Program for COVID-19.