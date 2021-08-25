You are here

The Taliban raid the homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
Updated 25 August 2021

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP)
Updated 25 August 2021
  • The raids took place on two separate occasions
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the Taliban on Tuesday for raiding the houses of two journalists in Afghanistan and urged them to allow the media to operate freely.

“The Taliban leadership must intervene to prevent the harassment of journalists and unwarranted searches of their homes by its fighters,” said Steven Butler, coordinator of CPJ’s Asia program.

“The Taliban need to prove that their stated support for press freedom in Afghanistan truly means something and ensure that its members stop raiding journalists’ homes and return all confiscated materials immediately,” he added.

The raids took place on two separate occasions.

The first was on Aug. 17, when Taliban fighters in Ghazni city broke into the house of Khadija Ashrafi, general manager of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency.

Ashrafi reportedly went into hiding just before the Taliban broke into her house, and it is yet unclear whether the Taliban confiscated anything from her home.

The second raid took place on Aug. 20, when Taliban militants raided the home of Zalmay Latifi, director of the privately-owned broadcaster Enikass Radio and TV in Kabul.

While Latifi also went into hiding prior to the Taliban raid, he said that the group seized three cars and licensed weapons from the premises and two desktop computers.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last week, the group has raided and searched the homes of at least four other journalists and news agency employees.

Topics: Afghanistan

ITP Media Group, NEOM partner to train young Saudi journalists
Updated 25 August 2021

Musician Hamza Hawsawi on the cover of Esquire Saudi. (Supplied/Credit: Norah AlAmri)
Musician Hamza Hawsawi on the cover of Esquire Saudi. (Supplied/Credit: Norah AlAmri)
ITP Media Group, NEOM partner to train young Saudi journalists

Musician Hamza Hawsawi on the cover of Esquire Saudi. (Supplied/Credit: Norah AlAmri)
  • Training program aims to provide digital journalism training, employment opportunities to young Saudis
RIYADH: The NEOM Media Industries Sector has partnered with ITP Media Group, the parent company of magazine brands such as Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire, to train young Saudi journalists.

“Talent development is a key element of our aim of establishing NEOM as the regional epicenter of the media industries,” said Wayne Borg, managing director of the media sector at NEOM.

Thirty-five students will be chosen to participate in a four-week training program. Ten of them will be offered a six-month internship with ITP Saudi, which will see them working on the company’s media brands including Harper’s Bazaar Saudi, Arabian Business and Esquire Saudi.

Following the internship, the top-performing interns will receive full-time employment offers.

“Short-term placements and long-term employment pathways for graduates are just as important as skills development if we are to build confidence in the media industry amongst young Saudis. That is what makes this partnership with ITP an important element of our plans to attract talent to NEOM,” Borg added.

Scheduled to start in October, the program will be conducted by media consultancy Amanda Turnbull Associates. The course will cover the fundamentals of journalism, multi-media storytelling and interview skills.

During the course, students will be asked to work on a future media project for ITP and NEOM. The aim of this will be to take a fresh look at the media landscape and offerings through the eyes of up-and-coming talent who embody Saudi’s future consumers.

ITP launched the bi-lingual Saudi editions of two of its leading brands, Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar, earlier this year, making the two brands among the first international luxury fashion and lifestyle magazines to debut in the country.

“There is already an abundance of talent within the Saudi market, with more to be unearthed,” said Sue Holt, ITP’s managing director.

“This initiative will provide young people in Saudi Arabia the opportunity to be tutored by global media experts as well as have hands-on experience in the industry,” she added.

NEOM and ITP are accepting applications from Saudi nationals aged 22 to 35 with an interest in a digital journalism career here.

Topics: media Saudi Arabia journalism saudi youth NEOM ITP Media Group

Talkwalker acquires Reviewbox 

The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. (Supplied)
The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. (Supplied)
Talkwalker acquires Reviewbox 

The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. (Supplied)
  • Acquisition to enhance Talkwalker’s consumer intelligence by adding product review capability
DUBAI: Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has acquired Reviewbox, an end-to-end review management platform.

Through this acquisition, Talkwalker will enable clients to monitor, analyze, and respond to product reviews and customer queries globally across hundreds of retailers, including Amazon and eBay.

“This acquisition will enable us to rapidly expand our product review capability,” said Tod Nielsen, CEO, Talkwalker.

It will also allow the company to provide clients with more in-depth actionable insights about what consumers think about their products and services and allow them to react in real time, he added.

The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. This includes reviews across Trustpilot, Facebook, Google, iOS App Store, and Tripadvisor, among others.

Reviewbox has already worked with brands such as Delta, Whirlpool, and Netgear to monitor, analyze, and respond to product reviews within the platform.

“Over the past five years, Reviewbox’s unified analytics platform has supplied customers with top-of-the-line industry review data, providing an essential part of the customer intelligence puzzle. Our integration into Talkwalker completes this puzzle, enabling our clients to turn insights into real-time actions,” said James Horey, CEO, Reviewbox.

The acquisition will see Reviewbox’s entire staff joining Talkwalker.

Topics: Talkwalker media acquisitions

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

The feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available. (File/AFP)
The feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available. (File/AFP)
Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

The feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available. (File/AFP)
  • Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally as it seeks to earn more money from brands
LONDON: Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.
Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.
Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.
The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

Topics: Instagram #shopping social media Online shopping

TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal
Updated 25 August 2021

Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the program by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok. (File/AFP)
Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the program by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok. (File/AFP)
TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal

Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the program by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok. (File/AFP)
  • TikTok teams up with Shopify to let users buy stuff directly through the short videos on the app
  • businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout
TikTok users will soon be able to buy stuff directly through the short videos on the app — something they had only been able to do through ads until now.
Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said Tuesday that businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout.
The shopping tool, which is still being tested, is available to merchants in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada, and will roll out to more regions in the coming months. Shopify already had a deal with TikTok that let merchants create “shoppable” video ads that drive customers to online stores.
ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market. Buying products through social media websites isn’t yet as common in the U.S., though Pinterest and Facebook-owned Instagram have made some inroads.
Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the program by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok.

Topics: TikTok Shopify ads Online shopping social media

Former Afghan BBC reporter seeks protection from the Taliban
Updated 24 August 2021

Taliban insurgents have reportedly been looking for journalists, raiding their homes or killing them. (AFP/File Photo)
Taliban insurgents have reportedly been looking for journalists, raiding their homes or killing them. (AFP/File Photo)
Former Afghan BBC reporter seeks protection from the Taliban

Taliban insurgents have reportedly been looking for journalists, raiding their homes or killing them. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Only a few weeks ago, Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces
LONDON: An Afghan reporter who has been working with the BBC for many years is being actively targeted by the Taliban and is currently trapped in Kabul unable to reach the airport. 

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC is doing everything it can to secure the safety of our teams in Afghanistan.

“All the relevant expertise and resources across the BBC and with external parties are currently dedicated to this task,” he added. 

The former BBC reporter, an Afghan national, is said to be a “high-value target” for the Taliban, and the group reportedly went to their home last Tuesday to kill them. 

Jen Wilson, chief operating officer of Army Week Association in New York, said: “(The Taliban) like it when American TV journalists are on the ground because then they get to speak to the West, but they hate indigenous journalists, especially ones that were in bed with allied forces.”

Since the Taliban gained large swaths of territory in the past few months, many journalists in Afghanistan have gone into hiding.

Only a few weeks ago, Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces near a border crossing with Pakistan.

Siddiqui was working that week as a journalist with the Afghan security forces when he was caught and killed in Taliban crossfire. 

Thousands of Afghan journalists, translators, interpreters and fixers have been providing invaluable information from the ground to international media organizations since the 2001 US-led invasion. 

Topics: media journalism Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul press freedom

