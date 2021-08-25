You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, on August 17, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v797g

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
  • Even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes — burqa sales have rocketed
  • Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban’s former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Streets that were once bustling with life have fallen silent. Few women dare to leave their homes. Fighters patrol the neighborhoods.
Welcome to the new Kabul, a city ruled by fear of the Taliban.
“It’s like a zombie apocalypse,” a 20-year-old women’s rights activist tells AFP on condition of anonymity.
Around Kabul airport, chaos reigns as thousands of people mass, desperate to flee ahead of the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal.
But everywhere else, the streets are eerily quiet.
“People almost don’t go outside and (when they do) they are in a rush,” the activist says. “People get home as soon as they can.”
Under the ousted government, an increasing number of women were adopting Western clothing, attending university, and working.
Now, even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes. Burqa sales have rocketed.
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of Islamic law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001.
The Taliban have vowed a softer, more inclusive regime this time around, offering assurances of rights to women.
However, the activist says she has been unable to return to university since the Taliban’s stunning military victory on August 15.
She says the hard-liners do not want women to attend class until they can segregate classes along gender lines.
“I think it’s an idiotic decision,” she says, because there simply aren’t enough female university teachers.
The bank she works for has also barred her from returning, citing fears for her safety.
On the city walls, advertisement posters featuring female models have either been defaced or torn down.
Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban’s former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul.
Only the sound of children playing — oblivious perhaps to the depth of the transformation under way in their homeland — breaks the silence.
Widespread fear, says a Kabul banker, is working to the Taliban’s advantage as they seek to establish their dominance.
“They don’t have any army to control people but the fear is controlling everyone,” he says on condition of anonymity.
While the Taliban leadership strives to project an image of an organized movement capable of governing, the reality on the ground is that the militants’ behavior varies greatly from place to place.
“Some groups are acting good and nice but some of them go to restaurants without paying,” the banker says.
In the southeastern city of Khost, long a conservative city seized by the Taliban shortly before Kabul fell, the militants appear to have adopted a softer approach.
“After a few days, the situation returned to normal. The flow of the city has slowed down but many shops and small businesses have reopened now,” a local aid worker tells AFP.
“Boys and girls go to school like before,” he says.
“The attitude of the Taliban toward the people is much softer than what people thought,” he adds, noting he danced with friends at a wedding held last week.
However, some residents fear economic woes, particularly with government services halted.
“Many people lost their jobs, they are afraid of a bad economic situation,” he says.
At the market in the northern city of Kunduz, Taliban militants use loudspeakers to announce their new rules to residents.
Devastated by weeks of fighting leading up to the Taliban’s win, the city is now starting to see some rebuilding — though progress is slow.
“People started rebuilding their shops but not the homes because people fled and did not return, or don’t have the money to rebuild,” a local business owner tells AFP.
Some poorer residents are so scared of the impact the regime change may have that they have stopped buying fruit and even using soap, he says.
“They think they should save because in the future there is no way to earn money.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Khost Kunduz Taliban

Related

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
World
Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
World
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
Updated 49 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
  • Men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights
Updated 49 min 38 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Taliban has been showing off its own “special forces” on social media, soldiers in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrast sharply with the image of the usual Afghan insurgent.
Pictures and videos of fighters in the so-called “Badri 313” unit have been posted online for propaganda purposes to underline how the Taliban have better equipped and trained men at their disposal than in the past, experts say.
The soldiers are shown in uniforms, boots, balaclavas and body armor similar to those worn by special forces around the world — and unlike the shalwar kameez, turban and sandals of the traditional Taliban fighter.
Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights.
Badri 313 “likely represents some of the best trained and equipped fighters within the Taliban more broadly, although as you would expect there is a degree of sensationalizing in propaganda coverage of the unit by the group,” Matt Henman from the Janes defense consultancy said.
A Western weapons expert who writes anonymously on Twitter under the pseudonym of Calibre Obscura said the unit would be no match for Western special forces, or those of India or Pakistan.
But “they are more effective than normal Taliban and certainly more than standard Afghan national army troops from a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
Named after the battle of Badr 1,400 years ago, when the Prophet Muhammad supposedly vanquished his enemies with only 313 soldiers, the Taliban unit could number up to several thousand men, experts say.
The amount of equipment at their disposal is unclear, but multiple pictures online show jubilant Taliban fighters posing with captured armored Humvees, aircraft and weapons abandoned by the defeated US-equipped Afghan national army.
Experts say the most sophisticated equipment, especially the helicopters, will be difficult to operate and near-impossible to maintain.
“There is certainly a degree of propaganda, but we saw during the final offensive since May that the Taliban special forces have been critical in the taking over of Afghanistan,” said Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal.
“When they began to overrun the Afghan forces, they progressively integrated Western supplies. The US in effect armed the Taliban army,” he added.
In previous days, the unit has been in charge of security outside Kabul international airport, bringing them nearly face-to-face with American troops inside who are overseeing the airlift of thousands of civilians.
In a social media post, Badri 313 troops even mocked their US counterparts by recreating the famed picture of American soldiers raising the Stars and Stripes on the island of Iwo Jima in 1945.
The Taliban figures in uniforms are seen raising their black-and-white flag.
Badri 313 is also seen as having benefited from training from the Haqqani network, Afghanistan’s most ruthless and feared militant group which has been responsible for multiple suicide attacks on civilian targets.
Mainly based in eastern Afghanistan — with alleged bases across the border in Pakistan’s northwest — the group has become more visible in the Taliban leadership in recent years.
They have also long been suspected of links with the Pakistani military establishment — US Admiral Mike Mullen described them as a “veritable arm” of Islamabad’s intelligence in 2011.
Pakistan denies the allegations.
“There is a strong likelihood of Pakistan having provided at least a vestige of training to the unit,” said Henman from Janes, who specializes in terrorism and insurgencies.
Gilles Dorronsoro, an expert on Afghanistan at the Sorbonne University in Paris, said the emergence of the new Taliban commandoes was part of a larger trend.
“We’ve seen a remarkable professionalization of the Taliban since the middle of the 2000s,” he said.
“The war they are fighting is not the same as the one their parents fought against the Soviets. They’ve learned from the ground and they are very good technically,” he added.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

Related

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
World
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
  • Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has vowed to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, according to an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday.
Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice president Amrullah Saleh.
“I would prefer to die than to surrender,” Massoud told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul. “I’m the son of Ahmad Chah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary.”
Massoud claimed that “thousands” of men were joining his National Resistance Front in Panjshir valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power from 1996-2001.
He renewed his appeal for support from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and expressed bitterness at being refused weapons shortly before the fall of Kabul earlier this month.
“I cannot forget the historic mistake made by those I was asking for weapons just eight days ago in Kabul,” Massoud said, according to a transcript of the interview published in French.
“They refused. And these weapons — artillery, helicopters, American-made tanks — are today in the hands of the Taliban,” he said.
Massoud added that he was open to talking to the Taliban and he laid out the outlines of a possible agreement.
“We can talk. In all wars, there are talks. And my father always spoke with his enemies,” he said.
“Let’s imagine that the Taliban agreed to respect the rights of women, of minorities, democracy, the principles of an open society,” he added. “Why not try to explain that these principals would benefit all Afghans, including them?
Massoud’s father, a francophile with close links to Paris and the West, was nicknamed the “Lion of Panjshir” for his role in fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s.
He was assassinated by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban video
World
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
  • The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country of 1.35 billion people particularly hard
  • India has administered 596 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to nearly half of its 944 million adults
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will supply millions of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all school teachers by early next month, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the country gradually resumes physical classes.
The pandemic has hit the country of 1.35 billion people particularly hard and hundreds of millions of its students have been stuck at home for months, with little or no access to online education for a majority of the poor.
India last week approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for older children and is trying to urgently immunize all of its nearly 10 million school teachers. The country has been vaccinating its adults since the middle of January.
“We have requested all states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 5,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.
He said states would be given more than 20 million additional doses for the purpose.
Several states have attempted to reopen schools since the pandemic began last year, but some had to shut them down when infections were detected on campuses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat said it would resume physical classes for middle school students from Sept. 2, at half the capacity, for the first time in more than 18 months. Schools reopened for older children nearly a month ago.
A parliamentary report said this month the pandemic disrupted the education of nearly 320 million Indian students in various schools, colleges and universities.
It recommended “accentuated vaccine programs for all students, teachers and allied staff so that schools may start functioning normally at the earliest.”
India has administered 596 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to nearly half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to 14 percent. It has reported 32.5 million infections, the most in the world after the United States, and 435,758 deaths.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
World
India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline
World
India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
  • The debate over the origins of the virus has become increasingly contentious
  • At the outset of the pandemic, the natural origin hypothesis was widely accepted
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: A classified US intelligence report delivered to the White House on Tuesday was inconclusive on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, in part due to a lack of information from China, according to US media reports.
The assessment, which was ordered by President Joe Biden 90 days ago, was unable to definitively conclude whether the virus that first emerged in central China had jumped to humans via animals or escaped a highly secure research facility in Wuhan, two US officials familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.
They said parts of the report could be declassified in the coming days.
The debate over the origins of the virus that has killed more than four million people and paralyzed economies worldwide has become increasingly contentious.
When Biden assigned the investigation, he said US intelligence agencies were split over the “two likely scenarios” — animals or lab.
Former president Donald Trump and his aides had helped fuel the lab-leak theory amid intense criticism over their administration’s handling of the world’s biggest outbreak, pointing the finger at Beijing, which strongly denies the hypothesis.
Despite Biden’s directive that the intelligence community “redouble their efforts” to untangle the origin debate, the 90-day review brought them no closer to consensus, the officials told the Post.
Part of the problem is a lack of detailed information from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“If China’s not going to give access to certain data sets, you’re never really going to know,” an official told the Journal on condition of anonymity since the report is not public.
Beijing has rejected calls from the United States and other countries for a renewed origin probe after a heavily politicized visit by a World Health Organization team in January also proved inconclusive and faced criticism for lacking transparency and access.
Pressure has meanwhile increased to evaluate the lab-leak theory more thoroughly.
At the outset of the pandemic, the natural origin hypothesis — that the virus emerged in bats then passed to humans, likely via an intermediary species — was widely accepted. But as time has worn on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic signature of SARS-CoV-2.
In the face of China’s reluctance to open up to outside investigators, experts are increasingly open to considering the theory that the virus might have leaked out of a lab conducting bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, an idea once dismissed as a conspiracy propagated by the US far-right.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has admitted that the global health body’s initial probe into Wuhan’s virology labs did not go far enough.
But the WHO’s call last month for the investigation’s second stage to include audits of the labs infuriated Beijing. Vice health minister Zeng Yixin said the plan showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31
  • Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan was up to the last minute of this month.
Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.
“We think it goes until the end of August, but the military planners will firm up the details for the precise time frame,” Raab told BBC TV.
Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul

Related

World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans
World
World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans

Latest updates

The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali
The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali
Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
The Taliban raid the homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
The Taliban raid the homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.