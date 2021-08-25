You are here

The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali

The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali
Portrait of Rami Al-Ali. Supplied
Updated 25 August 2021
Andrew Nagy

The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali

The style that made me: Rami Al-Ali
  • Syrian designer talks 1950s New York and the empowering effect of fashion and fabric
Updated 25 August 2021
Andrew Nagy

DUBAI: Curiosity got the better of Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali from an early age. Drawn toward the look and feel of glorious fabrics as a child, it is as though his destiny were preordained from that moment on. And while his first step might have been to study visual arts at the College of Fine Arts in Damascus, fashion was already ingrained in his DNA.

Now one of the Middle East’s most revered designers, Al-Ali counts the likes of Beyonce, Youssra, Diana Haddad, Jennifer Lopez, and many more as part of a prodigious celebrity client list, and he has become a global ambassador for Syrian couture since becoming established in Dubai in 2001. But while his designs might be feted around the world, his inspiration comes largely from home.

What is your earliest experience with fashion?

“My mother getting ready to entertain friends at home and putting on a gown that not only transformed her look but also gave her confidence in attitude and body posture. The way her guests interacted with her while she looked so glamorous always fascinated me.”

What is the first item of clothing you became obsessed with?

“A turquoise silk dress that belonged to my mother. It was my first encounter with a bias cut. The way it fit on the body was so delicate, so light, yet very rich.”

Who were your style inspirations when you were growing up?

“Magazines and television were our windows to the world at that time. Glamorous movie stars were my first education in fashion — on-screen or off. What and who they wore was all that I was reading or watching all the time.”

Which movie do you love for its wardrobe, and why?

“I would say ‘High Society.’ The timeless elegance and the sounds of the fabrics when Grace Kelly moved — it was a dialogue by itself! The rich details and the layering kept my attention and held my breath in each and every scene.”

What, or who, inspired you to become a designer?

“The moment I realized the effect appearance had on us and others and how powerful this communication tool was, I was hooked. The speed with which an outfit was able to change one’s mood inspired me to become part of this movement.”

Whose style inspires you now?

“Nowadays everyone has access to fashion and style education. People are becoming more unique and individual in their own way. It is very difficult to find a particular person to mention here. I am constantly inspired by each woman’s individuality.”

What is your most treasured style item?

“An old Dior tuxedo. I wore it for my 2007 show. Not only was the cut very special, but it became a symbolic good luck charm that I cherish to this day.”

Which era and city would you have loved to live in for its fashion?

“New York in the 1950s. Everyone looked graceful and made an effort to dress up. Fashion was in its golden era.”

How do you evolve your methods and collections as the industry and life change?

“I try to stay relevant and connect with the youth of today and understand their idea of ‘cool.’ I try to blend my experience with the latest technological innovations to reinvent my brand and keep it alive.”

Topics: Rami Al-Ali arab designer

Josephine Skriver stars in campaign for US-Egyptian label Jacquie Aiche

Josephine Skriver stars in campaign for US-Egyptian label Jacquie Aiche
Josephine Skriver stars in Jacquie Aiche's latest campaign. Supplied
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Josephine Skriver stars in campaign for US-Egyptian label Jacquie Aiche

Josephine Skriver stars in campaign for US-Egyptian label Jacquie Aiche
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Egyptian jewelry label Jacquie Aiche has unveiled its latest diamond-infused collection with a campaign starring Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver.

The 28-year-old Danish model features in photographs wearing the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, bracelets and stacked gemstone rings.

Highlights from the Jacquie Aiche x Josephine Skriver collection include a 14 carat rose gold necklace made out of freshwater pearls and featuring a pave diamond.

Skriver has long been a supporter of Jacquie Aiche and can often be seen donning the label whether she is posing on an international red carpet or going for a quick coffee run.

Indeed, the part-Egyptian jewelry designer has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity-loved label, with stars such as Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Shanina Shaik favoring the brand’s handmade pieces.

Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and an indigenous American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber.

Stylists head to her Beverly Hills showroom to adorn their clients in her signature delicate earrings, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red carpet events. The jeweler is also the inspiration behind Chrissy Teigen’s bespoke engagement ring from John Legend.

Her pieces are often spotted in fashion magazines, including on US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, who wore Jacquie Aiche in a series of portraits in her Los Angeles home photographed by Craig McDean for her British Vogue cover story in February.

The jewelry designer’s store in Los Angeles holds jewelry items made from delicate raw quartz, tourmaline, moonstone and countless other special stones. Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold, amulets and the evil eye talisman, as well as natural elements such as turquoise, fossils and precious gemstones, which are a nod to her American ancestors.

The designer has previously teamed up with superstars and models including US singer Usher, Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio for campaigns.

Topics: Jacquie Aiche

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, and his Arab fans took to Twitter to express their sadness. 

“Some of the masterpieces of The Rolling Stones where Charlie Watts’s performances were at its top. Magnificence.. He was a talented human being,” tweeted one fan in Arabic, attaching images of the band’s soundtracks “Emotional Rescue,” “Miss You,” “Tumbling Dice” and “Under my Thumb.” 

Another user tweeted: “I love him so much. May his soul rest in peace.” 

A fan questioned: “Do you think the Stones will continue after the death of Charlie Watts?”

Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

The death of Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones.

“He was a lovely guy. ... Condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family,” said British singer Paul McCartney in a video he shared on Twitter.

Superstar Elton John wrote on Instagram: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

“The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself,” wrote US singer Lenny Kravitz on Twitter.

Meanwhile, US music sensation Little Steven Van Zandt tweeted: “Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without.”

Topics: Charlie Watts

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
  • Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs
  • Students undergo two months of intensive training programs, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, and more
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Aviation continues to be one of the many sectors that is offering job opportunities for Saudi women as they are already working in air control, operational and administrative roles and as flight attendants.

Saudi Airlines’ official college, Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, in Jeddah, started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs and empower women.

Since the classes began, 37 Saudi female flight attendants graduated and are currently working alongside male colleagues on domestic and international flights. Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.

Students undergo two months of intensive training programs tailored to specific requirements, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, boarding, in-flight service, safety and security procedures, and first aid.

Bailasan Ahmad, a Saudi female flight attendant trainee currently doing her safety training at the academy, said that her journey to become a flight attendant has been a pleasant one.

“I was expecting this job to be more about service and hospitality,” she told Arab News. “But during the training, I learned about safety and how to deal with different pressing situations, such as medical emergencies and fires.”

I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women. They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudia airline’s culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.

Hattan Al-Sharif

Ahmad said she traveled frequently during her childhood and was always impressed with the flight attendants she met along the way.

“I talked with them and learned about their job and learned they do have a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “But taking the training for myself was a different experience than I expected.”

FASTFACTS

• Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs.

• Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.

• Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.

Ahmad is thankful for the opportunity and proud to introduce herself as a Saudi representing the national carrier Saudi Airlines.

The qualifications for Saudi women who wish to apply for a job with the Kingdom’s flag carrier must be under 30 years old, have a high school degree, and be fluent in English. There are also other specific conditions related to general appearance and personal attitude.

Mee’ad Al-Baraka, another Saudi flight-attendant-to-be, expressed her eagerness for the opportunity: “I want to show the world that Saudi women are capable of doing such a job. What I like the most about this job is representing my country.”

Al-Baraka said she also likes the feeling of responsibility towards the guests, providing them with the best hospitality and the fact that her job allows her to explore the world.

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said.

Hattan Al-Sharif has worked with Saudi Airlines since 2002. He has been a flight attendant instructor and taught in-flight service for the past three years.

“I am so proud to be chosen as one of those instructors training Saudi women and to be part of this huge change happening in the whole Kingdom,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

He said Saudi female applicants tend to be highly educated and showed genuine eagerness for the job.

“I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women,” he said. “They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudi Airlines’ culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.”

Alaa Allaf, who is also doing her flight attendant training at the academy, explained that many people still lack a clear understanding of a flight attendant’s crucial responsibilities.

“There are many misconceptions about the job,” she told Arab News.

“Some people think that flight attendants cook food, but we actually do not do any cooking. Our main responsibilities are related to safety and security, and ensuring that everything is in the right place and position in the cabin. We also make sure that everyone is safe before and during the flight. That includes guests and the cabin crew members.”

Allaf said she wanted to become a flight attendant in 2016, which was before Saudi women were recruited for the job.

“I am grateful for the enormous changes taking place in the Kingdom, offering Saudi women endless opportunities. I am certain that we will prove our excellence and competence in every field,” she said.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced earlier this year a plan to localize 10,000 air transport jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023, including flight attendants jobs.

This plan is a product of the authority’s cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to enhance the aviation sector further. Both parties want to reduce the unemployment rate in the Kingdom to 7 percent, as per the objectives of the Vision 2030’s reform plan.

Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi women Vision2030 Vision 2030

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Author: David Stasavage

Historical accounts of democracy’s rise tend to focus on ancient Greece and pre-Renaissance Europe. The Decline and Rise of Democracy draws from global evidence to show that the story is much richer—democratic practices were present in many places, at many other times, from the Americas before European conquest, to ancient Mesopotamia, to precolonial Africa. Delving into the prevalence of early democracy throughout the world, David Stasavage makes the case that understanding how and where these democracies flourished—and when and why they declined—can provide crucial information not just about the history of governance, but also about the ways modern democracies work and where they could manifest in the future.
Drawing from examples spanning several millennia.

Stasavage first considers why states developed either democratic or autocratic styles of governance and argues that early democracy tended to develop in small places with a weak state and, counterintuitively, simple technologies. When central state institutions (such as a tax bureaucracy) were absent—as in medieval Europe—rulers needed consent from their populace to govern. When central institutions were strong—as in China or the Middle East—consent was less necessary and autocracy more likely. He then explores the transition from early to modern democracy, which first took shape in England and then the United States, illustrating that modern democracy arose as an effort to combine popular control with a strong state over a large territory. Democracy has been an experiment that has unfolded over time and across the world—and its transformation is ongoing.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
  • Watts was known as the quiet man of the band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with hits such as ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
  • His metronomic time-keeping on stage counterbalanced the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.
“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.
“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”
Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

Topics: Charlie Watts Rolling Stones Mick Jagger

