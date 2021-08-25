You are here

  • Home
  • Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania
Tanzanian security forces guard an entrance to the French embassy after an attacker wielding an assault rifle was killed in the Salenda area of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, August 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnj8m

Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania
  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker had been ‘neutralized’ and ‘calm has returned’
  • Hassan: ‘I send my condolences to the police service and the families of three policemen, and one officer of the SGA security company’
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

DAR ES SALAAM: An attacker wielding an assault rifle was shot dead after killing three police and an employee of a private security company near the French embassy in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.
Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker had been “neutralized” and “calm has returned.”
“I send my condolences to the police service and the families of three policemen, and one officer of the SGA security company, who lost their lives after an armed person attacked them in the Salenda area of Dar es Salaam,” Hassan said in a tweet.
Police gave no immediate details on the motive or target of the attacker. Video footage posted online, which could not immediately be verified, showed the gates of the French embassy in Dar es Salaam, a man outside of the gate, and the sounds of gunfire crackling.
Tanzanian television aired footage showing police officers in bullet-proof vests who appeared to be wrapping a dead body outside the embassy in white material to remove it from the scene.
Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro, police spokesperson David Misime and SGA Security, which describes itself as a major security services provider in East Africa, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Tanzania Dar es Salaam Samia Suluhu Hassan

Related

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
World
Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
World
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
AP

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
  • WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration
  • Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization (WHO) to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled.
They also warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.”
Meanwhile, a US intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus’s origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill. They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality.
Earlier this year, WHO sent a team of experts to Wuhan, where the first human COVID-19 cases were detected in December 2019, to probe what might have triggered the pandemic now blamed for nearly 4.5 million deaths worldwide, with more than 10,000 people a day succumbing despite more than 5 billion doses of vaccine administered.
In their analysis, published in March, the WHO team concluded the virus probably jumped to humans from animals, and they described the possibility of a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely.”
But the WHO experts said their report was intended only as a first step and added, “The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast: any delay will render some of the studies biologically impossible.”
For example, they said, “Antibodies wane, so collecting further samples and testing people who might have been exposed before December 2019 will yield diminishing returns.”
China said Wednesday that officials should “concentrate on other possible avenues that may help trace the origin” of COVID-19 and suggested studies should be pursued in other countries.
Fu Cong, a director-general in China’s Foreign Ministry, agreed it is a “pity” the search for COVID-19’s origins has stalled but said it wasn’t China’s fault. “China has always supported and will continue to participate in the science-based origin tracing efforts,” he said.
He accused the US of “hyping the lab leak theory” and trying to shift the blame onto China, and implied the coronavirus might be linked to high-level American research labs, suggesting the United States invite WHO to investigate some of its installations.
Marion Koopmans and her WHO-recruited colleagues listed a number of priorities for further research, including conducting wider antibody surveys that might identify places where COVID-19 was spreading undetected, both in China and beyond, testing wild bats and farm-raised animals as potential reservoirs of the virus, and investigating any credible new leads.
Some other scientists fear the best opportunities to collect samples might have been missed during the first few weeks after some of the earliest human cases appeared linked to a Wuhan seafood market.
Chinese researchers collected hundreds of environmental samples immediately after the coronavirus was found, but it is unclear how many people or animals were tested.
“Once you have wildlife traders shifting over to other kinds of employment because they’re worried about whether they’ll be able to do this anymore, that window starts to close,” said Maciej Boni, a Pennsylvania State University biology professor who has studied virus origins and was not part of the WHO team.
Still, Boni said scientists might be able to pinpoint COVID-19’s animal source by hunting for closely related viruses in species like raccoon dogs, mink or ground squirrels. But he said it could take about five years to do the kind of extensive studies necessary.
The search for COVID-19’s origins has become a bitter source of dispute between the US and China, with increasing numbers of American experts calling for the two Wuhan laboratories close to the seafood market to be investigated, something China has flatly rejected and branded “scapegoating.”
Biden in May ordered a 90-day review by US intelligence agencies of both the animal-to-human hypothesis and the lab leak theory. In July, even WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said it was premature to have rejected the lab theory, adding that research accidents are common.

Topics: WHO #covid-19 China

Related

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
World
Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
World
US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
  • Militants order banks to open for first time since they seized control of Kabul
  • US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face a “perfect storm” of health crises and economic disaster, aid chiefs warned on Wednesday.

The militants ordered banks to open on Wednesday for the first time since they seized control of Kabul 10 days ago, but the country has run out of cash because flights that bring in pallets of banknotes have been halted.

The US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, the International Monetary Fund has blocked access to $450 million in emergency reserves, and flights bringing in humanitarian aid and essential medical supplies have been grounded.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, said about 14 million people in Afghanistan were threatened with starvation. “There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, and economic deterioration, compounded by COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile Western nations on Wednesday continued the drive to evacuate people from Afghanistan as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer, amid fears that many could be left behind to an uncertain fate.

The US and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk. Tens of thousands of Afghans fearing persecution have thronged Kabul’s airport since the Taliban takeover.

Many people milled about outside the airport on Wednesday as soldiers from the US and Britain attempted to maintain order. Those trying to flee carried bags stuffed with possessions and waved documents at soldiers in the hope of gaining entry. One man, standing knee-deep in a flooded ditch, passed a child to a man above.

Another man, Aizaz Ullah, said: “I learned from an email from London that the Americans are taking people out, that’s why I've come so I can go abroad.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month. France said it would push on with evacuations as long as possible but they were likely to end soon.Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

Related

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
World
‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
World
Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
  • Even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes — burqa sales have rocketed
  • Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban’s former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: Streets that were once bustling with life have fallen silent. Few women dare to leave their homes. Fighters patrol the neighborhoods.
Welcome to the new Kabul, a city ruled by fear of the Taliban.
“It’s like a zombie apocalypse,” a 20-year-old women’s rights activist tells AFP on condition of anonymity.
Around Kabul airport, chaos reigns as thousands of people mass, desperate to flee ahead of the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal.
But everywhere else, the streets are eerily quiet.
“People almost don’t go outside and (when they do) they are in a rush,” the activist says. “People get home as soon as they can.”
Under the ousted government, an increasing number of women were adopting Western clothing, attending university, and working.
Now, even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes. Burqa sales have rocketed.
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of Islamic law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001.
The Taliban have vowed a softer, more inclusive regime this time around, offering assurances of rights to women.
However, the activist says she has been unable to return to university since the Taliban’s stunning military victory on August 15.
She says the hard-liners do not want women to attend class until they can segregate classes along gender lines.
“I think it’s an idiotic decision,” she says, because there simply aren’t enough female university teachers.
The bank she works for has also barred her from returning, citing fears for her safety.
On the city walls, advertisement posters featuring female models have either been defaced or torn down.
Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban’s former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul.
Only the sound of children playing — oblivious perhaps to the depth of the transformation under way in their homeland — breaks the silence.
Widespread fear, says a Kabul banker, is working to the Taliban’s advantage as they seek to establish their dominance.
“They don’t have any army to control people but the fear is controlling everyone,” he says on condition of anonymity.
While the Taliban leadership strives to project an image of an organized movement capable of governing, the reality on the ground is that the militants’ behavior varies greatly from place to place.
“Some groups are acting good and nice but some of them go to restaurants without paying,” the banker says.
In the southeastern city of Khost, long a conservative city seized by the Taliban shortly before Kabul fell, the militants appear to have adopted a softer approach.
“After a few days, the situation returned to normal. The flow of the city has slowed down but many shops and small businesses have reopened now,” a local aid worker tells AFP.
“Boys and girls go to school like before,” he says.
“The attitude of the Taliban toward the people is much softer than what people thought,” he adds, noting he danced with friends at a wedding held last week.
However, some residents fear economic woes, particularly with government services halted.
“Many people lost their jobs, they are afraid of a bad economic situation,” he says.
At the market in the northern city of Kunduz, Taliban militants use loudspeakers to announce their new rules to residents.
Devastated by weeks of fighting leading up to the Taliban’s win, the city is now starting to see some rebuilding — though progress is slow.
“People started rebuilding their shops but not the homes because people fled and did not return, or don’t have the money to rebuild,” a local business owner tells AFP.
Some poorer residents are so scared of the impact the regime change may have that they have stopped buying fruit and even using soap, he says.
“They think they should save because in the future there is no way to earn money.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Khost Kunduz Taliban

Related

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
World
Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
World
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
  • Men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: The Taliban has been showing off its own “special forces” on social media, soldiers in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrast sharply with the image of the usual Afghan insurgent.
Pictures and videos of fighters in the so-called “Badri 313” unit have been posted online for propaganda purposes to underline how the Taliban have better equipped and trained men at their disposal than in the past, experts say.
The soldiers are shown in uniforms, boots, balaclavas and body armor similar to those worn by special forces around the world — and unlike the shalwar kameez, turban and sandals of the traditional Taliban fighter.
Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights.
Badri 313 “likely represents some of the best trained and equipped fighters within the Taliban more broadly, although as you would expect there is a degree of sensationalizing in propaganda coverage of the unit by the group,” Matt Henman from the Janes defense consultancy said.
A Western weapons expert who writes anonymously on Twitter under the pseudonym of Calibre Obscura said the unit would be no match for Western special forces, or those of India or Pakistan.
But “they are more effective than normal Taliban and certainly more than standard Afghan national army troops from a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
Named after the battle of Badr 1,400 years ago, when the Prophet Muhammad supposedly vanquished his enemies with only 313 soldiers, the Taliban unit could number up to several thousand men, experts say.
The amount of equipment at their disposal is unclear, but multiple pictures online show jubilant Taliban fighters posing with captured armored Humvees, aircraft and weapons abandoned by the defeated US-equipped Afghan national army.
Experts say the most sophisticated equipment, especially the helicopters, will be difficult to operate and near-impossible to maintain.
“There is certainly a degree of propaganda, but we saw during the final offensive since May that the Taliban special forces have been critical in the taking over of Afghanistan,” said Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal.
“When they began to overrun the Afghan forces, they progressively integrated Western supplies. The US in effect armed the Taliban army,” he added.
In previous days, the unit has been in charge of security outside Kabul international airport, bringing them nearly face-to-face with American troops inside who are overseeing the airlift of thousands of civilians.
In a social media post, Badri 313 troops even mocked their US counterparts by recreating the famed picture of American soldiers raising the Stars and Stripes on the island of Iwo Jima in 1945.
The Taliban figures in uniforms are seen raising their black-and-white flag.
Badri 313 is also seen as having benefited from training from the Haqqani network, Afghanistan’s most ruthless and feared militant group which has been responsible for multiple suicide attacks on civilian targets.
Mainly based in eastern Afghanistan — with alleged bases across the border in Pakistan’s northwest — the group has become more visible in the Taliban leadership in recent years.
They have also long been suspected of links with the Pakistani military establishment — US Admiral Mike Mullen described them as a “veritable arm” of Islamabad’s intelligence in 2011.
Pakistan denies the allegations.
“There is a strong likelihood of Pakistan having provided at least a vestige of training to the unit,” said Henman from Janes, who specializes in terrorism and insurgencies.
Gilles Dorronsoro, an expert on Afghanistan at the Sorbonne University in Paris, said the emergence of the new Taliban commandoes was part of a larger trend.
“We’ve seen a remarkable professionalization of the Taliban since the middle of the 2000s,” he said.
“The war they are fighting is not the same as the one their parents fought against the Soviets. They’ve learned from the ground and they are very good technically,” he added.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

Related

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
World
Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban

Afghan resistance leader vows ‘no surrender’ to Taliban
  • Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has vowed to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, according to an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday.
Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice president Amrullah Saleh.
“I would prefer to die than to surrender,” Massoud told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul. “I’m the son of Ahmad Chah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary.”
Massoud claimed that “thousands” of men were joining his National Resistance Front in Panjshir valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power from 1996-2001.
He renewed his appeal for support from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and expressed bitterness at being refused weapons shortly before the fall of Kabul earlier this month.
“I cannot forget the historic mistake made by those I was asking for weapons just eight days ago in Kabul,” Massoud said, according to a transcript of the interview published in French.
“They refused. And these weapons — artillery, helicopters, American-made tanks — are today in the hands of the Taliban,” he said.
Massoud added that he was open to talking to the Taliban and he laid out the outlines of a possible agreement.
“We can talk. In all wars, there are talks. And my father always spoke with his enemies,” he said.
“Let’s imagine that the Taliban agreed to respect the rights of women, of minorities, democracy, the principles of an open society,” he added. “Why not try to explain that these principals would benefit all Afghans, including them?
Massoud’s father, a francophile with close links to Paris and the West, was nicknamed the “Lion of Panjshir” for his role in fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s.
He was assassinated by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban video
World
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

Latest updates

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
Lebanon raids discover hoarded fuel, medicine and baby formula
Lebanon raids discover hoarded fuel, medicine and baby formula
F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix
The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
Saudi Arabia hopes Afghanistan situation will stabilize, envoy says
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel attends a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. (File/Twitter/@KSAPermanentGVA)
FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.