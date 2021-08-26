You are here

UAE's daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop
A man registers before receiving a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center. (File/AFP)



  • Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks as the country’s vaccine campaign continues
DUBAI: The UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fell further on Wednesday, after the health ministry reported cases below 1,000 for the first time this year earlier this week.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Wednesday 983 new cases and two deaths, putting the country’s caseload, since the pandemic began, to 712,411 and 2,028 deceased from the coronavirus.

The last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.

The MoHAP said an additional 1,583 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 695,843

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks as the country’s vaccine campaign continues.

There is now 85.3 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Oman studies canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries




DUBAI: Oman said it will study the possible cancellation of COVID-19 tests for people moving between Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) who have received both doses of the vaccine.

In a press conference held on Thursday by the Supreme Committee, the sultanate announced that starting Oct. 1, receiving the two COVID-19 vaccine doses would be mandatory for all people living in the country.

“No Omani citizen who is abroad and has not been vaccinated will be prevented from returning to Oman, provided that precautionary measures are followed,” Omani Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sa’eedi said.

The country has also announced a 100 percent return to work for all government sector offices and institutions starting Sep. 1, Saif bin Salem Al-Abri, the Director General of Disease Surveillance said.

Meanwhile, the land ports between Oman and the UAE will be reopened starting Sep. 1, according to conditions set by Oman’s Supreme Committee, state news agency ONA reported.

The conditions include receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and test before coming to the boarder and not upon arrival, the country’s Directorate General of Disease Surveillance said.

It further said the Supreme Committee would issue a decision next week regarding resuming social, economic, and cultural activities.
 
All visas issued since the beginning of 2021 will be extended until the end of the year without any additional fees, Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al-Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations said.

The decision to hold events and activities has not been implemented yet, he added.

Oman has so far administered over 8,570,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Al-Sa’eedi said.

The Sultanate has recorded 101 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, local daily Times of Oman reported.

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country




DUBAI: UAE national carrier Emirates has increased the baggage allowance on flights to Beirut, in a bid to help people carry medical and other goods to Lebanon, as the country continues to suffer from acute shortages. 

The Dubai-based airline will provide a further 10 kgs baggage allowance on flights to and from Lebanon, until Sept. 30.

“We stand with our Lebanese customers and will provide much-needed baggage allowance for travel to Beirut between now and 30 September 2021,” the company said in a statement. 

Anyone traveling from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia will be able to use the free space “to pack extra items to support family and friends back home,” it said. 

Emirates’ customers travelling to Beirut via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will also be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg, the statement added.

Lebanon’s monetary, financial and economic crisis is taking a turn for the worst as authorities fail to form a government for over a year.

Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country. 

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions
Updated 26 August 2021
AP




  • The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated near the Israeli border
  • Hamas officials said Egypt would be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel said that it would be easing commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and expand entry of goods to the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions.

The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated Wednesday near the Israeli border, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army.

Hamas kept the crowds from approaching the barrier, and the protests ended without a repeat of Saturday’s intense clashes that left one Palestinian dead and an Israeli border policeman critically injured after being shot from point-blank range.

The defense ministry body in charge of Israel’s crossings with the Palestinian territory said in a statement late Wednesday that it would increase imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel starting Thursday.

The easing of restrictions would be “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security,” and could be further expanded if the border situation improves, the body, known as COGAT, said.

Hamas officials said Egypt would also be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip Thursday, after closing it in a bid to persuade Hamas, the militant group ruling the territory, to reimpose calm.

Egypt has been trying to broker a long-term cease-fire between the enemy sides since May’s 11-day war that killed around 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and numerous skirmishes since 2007, when the militant group seized power in Gaza in an armed coup following its victory in the Palestinian elections. Israel and Egypt imposed a devastating blockade since Hamas took control, which Israel says is necessary to keep Hamas from rearming.

Yemeni court sentences Houthi leader, 173 others to death as fighting rages

Yemeni court sentences Houthi leader, 173 others to death as fighting rages
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News




  • The accused were found guilty of staging a military coup against the regime and committing military offences and war-crimes
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s military court sentenced Houthi commander Abdulmalik Al-Houthi and 173 others to death by firing squad for committing a series of crimes, state news agency Saba News reported.

The accused were found guilty of staging a military coup against the regime and committing military offences and war-crimes.

The court said the Houthi militia was a “terrorist criminal group,” and that its actions were prohibited, its properties would be confiscated and members disarmed, and all its military equipment handed over to the Ministry of Defense.

The court further decided that Iran would be prosecuted before the International Criminal Justice for its involvement in the militia’s crimes.

In July, a court in Marib held the initial session of the trial of Houthi leaders accused of masterminding the coup against the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in 2015 and the subsequent military campaign.

Israel claims Iran launched drone strike on tanker

Israel claims Iran launched drone strike on tanker
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters
AP




  • Defense chief Gantz has previously warned Israel is prepared to take military action against Iran
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a deadly drone strike on an oil tanker last month from its territory and reiterated that Israel would act alone if needed to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Benny Gantz spoke as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was visiting Washington to discuss Iran with Biden administration officials during his first state visit in Washington.
The Mercer Street, an oil tanker that was sailing in the Arabian Sea off Oman, was struck by a drone aircraft on July 29. The attack killed two, a British national and a Romanian. The tanker is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire.
The US, Britain and Israel have all blamed Iran for the drone strike on the Mercer Street, but no country has yet offered evidence or intelligence to support their claims. Iran has denied any wrongdoing.
“Our assessment is that the UAV employed in the Mercer Street attack was launched from Iranian territory and approved by Iranian leadership,” Gantz told foreign diplomats in a briefing. His remarks were released by his office.
Gantz, a former Israeli army chief, has previously warned that Israel is prepared to take military action against Iran and called for international action to halt Iranian aggression.
The two countries have been locked in a shadow war for years, which in recent months has taken a higher profile after a long string of attacks on merchant vessels.
The attacks began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
President Joe Biden has said he’s willing to rejoin the accord, but talks over salvaging the deal have stalled in Vienna.
Gantz doubled down on those threats on Wednesday, saying that Israel “has the means to act and will not hesitate to do so — I do not rule out the possibility that Israel will have to take action in the future in order to prevent a nuclear Iran.”

Pope’s comments
Meanwhile, Israel’s top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification.
In a letter, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, said the comments appeared to suggest Jewish law was obsolete.
Vatican authorities said they were studying the letter and were considering a response. Rabbi Arousi wrote a day after the pope spoke about the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, during a general audience on Aug. 11.
The Torah contains hundreds of commandments, or mitzvot, for Jews to follow in their everyday lives. The measure of adherence to the wide array of guidelines differs between Orthodox Jews and Reformed Jews.
At the audience, the pope, who was reflecting on what St. Paul said about the Torah in the New Testament, said: “The law (Torah) however does not give life.
“It does not offer the fulfilment of the promise because it is not capable of being able to fulfil it ... Those who seek life need to look to the promise and to its fulfilment in Christ.”

