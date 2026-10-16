DUBAI: Owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah could be set for a prominent showing of his colors as racing returns for two days to Riyadh and King Abdulaziz Racecourse this weekend.

The new season, which runs until April 17, 2027, and includes The Saudi Cup meeting on Feb. 5 and 6, has a high-quality field of 18 go to post for the first race on Saturday in which in the Alsabah silks will be carried by both Transferred (IRE) and Muqtahem (IRE).

The latter landed the same 1,200-meter $32,000 event 12 months ago on his seasonal return, and after scoring on his next two outings he rounded out the campaign by taking third to American raider Imagination (US) in the Group Two Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

Muhammad Aldaham’s mount has since won in Taif and was last seen finishing third in a conditions event there on Sept. 19, with stablemate Transferred — eighth in the Dirt Sprint — a place ahead in second spot.

The Red Stable of Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz field the main opposition to that pair with Ancestral Land (GB) having his first start since running eighth in the Dirt Sprint Qualifier in January, and he is joined by Amphius (GB) and Amichi (IRE).

Saturday’s finale is another Open worth $32,000 over 2,000 meters for which a full field of 20 has been declared, with Red Stable responsible for the top-rated Tahzeem (KSA) under Ricardo Ferreira.

The 6-year-old has been most progressive over the last couple of seasons. And rounded out last term with success in the domestic Group 3 JCSA Board of Directors Cup before taking the Asian Racing Federation Cup on Saudi Cup night under Flavien Prat.

Red Stable also send out Tawee Alsahil (KSA) and Ibn Laboun (KSA). The White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz have a quartet of runners headed by Min Mithlaha (KSA), who has her first start since running fourth in round one of the International Jockeys’ Challenge last February.

Sheikh Abdullah also has excellent claims in Saturday’s race nine, an Open over 1,600 meters worth $24,000. He is represented by two-times Taif winner and UK import Threatening (IRE), who finished third in last month’s King Khalid Racecourse Championship behind Power Of Beauty (IRE).

His colors will also be carried by the hat-trick seeking Mhalhal (US), while Red Stable have three runners including Riyadh Angel (IRE) and Bernard Shaw (US) who were both well adrift of Threatening last time out.

The Kuwaiti owner also has big chances on Friday with top-rated Misaaeel (KSA) under Muhammad Aldaham in the local-bred filly and mare Open over 1,400 meters, and with Western City (US) and Pretty Flag (IRE) in race 10.

That 2,000-meter Open worth $32,000 also features the top-rated Direct Security (IRE) who last started when eighth in the Group One Howden Neom Turf Cup and was previously second in the qualifier for that — the Listed Prince Khalid Abdullah Cup.