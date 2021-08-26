You are here

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
Passengers disembarking from a French Air Force Airbus A400M flying from Kabul, before boarding a French Republic plane to Paris at the French air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi. (File/AFP)
  One man is suspected of working for the Taliban despite helping France evacuate nationals and Afghans in danger
  The right accused the government of President Emmanuel Macron of failing to carry out proper security checks
PARIS: A French court has handed a 10-month suspended jail sentence to an Afghan man for violating the terms of a surveillance order, days after France evacuated him from Taliban-controlled Kabul.

The man, Ahmat M., is one of five people who were placed under surveillance after their arrival in France as part of an investigation into links with the Taliban.

One man, not Ahmat M, is suspected of working for the Taliban despite helping France evacuate nationals and Afghans in danger. He and four others deemed close to him, including Ahmat M., were placed under surveillance earlier this week.

The surveillance order included strict limits on movements and Ahmat M., who arrived at the weekend, was convicted by a court late Wednesday for straying outside of this zone.

Ahmat M., who says he was a prosecutor in Afghanistan before resuming his law studies, had been ordered not to leave the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand, where he was living with his wife, baby daughter and several other family members.

He told the court he wanted to buy medicine because he suffered from headaches and vomiting since arriving in France. In sometimes confused remarks, he said he followed a man living in the same hotel who offered to buy him these medicines, without realizing that he was going to central Paris.

The other man told investigators that Ahmat M. had asked him to accompany him to Paris to buy SIM cards. Ahmat M. also insisted he was unaware of the restrictions he had to follow.

“This is not the case of a Taliban in France, it is the case of a man who fled his country with his wife and his three-month-old daughter” and who was arrested for “going to the supermarket,” said his lawyer Alice Ouaknine.

The possibility that there could be Taliban members among the hundreds of Afghans evacuated by France over the last fortnight has ignited a storm of controversy in France, with migration set to be a prime battleground in 2022 presidential elections.

The right has accused the government of President Emmanuel Macron of failing to carry out proper security checks while he has also faced criticism from the left who accuse him of letting down ordinary Afghans by only allowing limited numbers into France.

HANOI: US Vice President Kamala Harris turned her attention to issues surrounding worker rights and civil liberties Thursday as she closed out her visit to Southeast Asia, elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights.
In Vietnam, Harris participated in what her team billed as a “changemakers” event with activists working on LGBTQ rights and climate change.
“It is critical that if we are to take on the challenges we face that we do it in a way that is collaborative, that we must empower leaders in every sector, including of course government but community leaders, business leaders, civic society if we are to maximize the resources we collectively have,” Harris said.
Later Thursday, Harris will speak at a news conference before beginning the trip back to the US.
Vietnam has been criticized for restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, widespread violence against women in the country and its crackdown on individuals it deems political dissidents. While Harris spoke about the need to defend women and rights for transgender people, she expressed no criticism of the government of Vietnam for its abuses while reporters were in the room.
The events were capping off a weeklong trip that took Harris to Singapore and Vietnam in a bid to strengthen US relations with the two countries and affirm the commitment to a region that’s grown increasingly important to US efforts to counter China’s influence globally.
The vice president spent the week meeting with leaders in both nations to discuss ways in which the US can deepen economic and defense ties. She unveiled new agreements with Singapore to combat cyberthreats and tackle climate change, and aid to Vietnam to develop economic opportunities and combat the coronavirus, among other things.
While Harris has emphasized that her visit to Southeast Asia is intended to foster a positive relationship with countries in the region and expand US cooperation and involvement, she also spent the visit ramping up Biden administration rhetoric toward China, issuing repeated warnings to the country to end its aggression in the disputed South China Sea.
“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said Wednesday.
Harris avoided the unscripted gaffes that overshadowed her first foreign trip, to Guatemala and Mexico in the spring, where her declaration to migrants — “do not come” — and her flip dismissal of questions about her refusal to visit the border drew criticism from both sides of the aisle. Harris took questions from reporters at multiple points that trip, and sat for an extended cable news interview.
In Asia, Harris stayed focused on her meetings with officials and Biden administration talking points on China. While questions surrounding the messy US withdrawal from Afghanistan dominated her first day in Singapore, Harris emphasized the same message delivered by President Joe Biden and his aides — that the US must remain focused on the evacuations, and not recriminations about what went wrong.
But she was certain to face more questions on Afghanistan, the US confrontation with China and its engagement in the Indo-Pacific during her news conference Thursday.
On her trip home, Harris will stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii to meet with servicemembers. Then she’ll turn her focus to US politics at an event in the San Francisco area for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall attempt.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a Daesh terror attack as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many Afghans as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the US embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified “security threats.”

In a similar advisory, Britain told people in the airport area to “move away to a safe location.”

“There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack,” the British Foreign Office said in its statement.

An extremist threat against Kabul airport is “very serious” and “imminent,” Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday. “Reporting over the week has become ever more credible. And it is of an imminent and severe threat to life,” Heappey told Times Radio. “This is a very serious threat, very imminent,” he said.

Australia also urged its citizens and visa holders to leave the area, warning of a “very high threat of a terrorist attack” at the airport.

The warnings came against a chaotic backdrop in the capital, Kabul, and its airport, where a massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families as well as some Afghans has been underway since the Taliban captured the city on Aug. 15.

While Western troops in the airport worked feverishly to move the evacuation as fast as possible, Taliban fighters guarded the perimeter outside, thronged by thousands of people trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, an Afghan civil aviation official working at the airport, said people continued to crowd around the gates despite the attack warnings.

“It’s very easy for a suicide bomber to attack the corridors filled with people and warnings have been issued repeatedly,” he told Reuters.

“But people don’t want to move, it’s their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die, everyone is risking their lives.”

A NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from Daesh could not be ignored.

“Western forces, under no circumstances, want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone in Afghanistan,” the diplomat added. “Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on Aug. 31.”

Another Western official said flight operations had slowed on Wednesday but the pace of evacuations would hasten on Thursday.

Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside the airport, an official of the Islamist group said.

“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Daesh group,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on Wednesday about the threat from the Daesh-K militant group as well as contingency plans for the evacuation.

Biden has ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, to comply with an agreement with the Taliban, despite European allies saying they needed more time to get people out.

In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 in the past 24 hours. The US military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 4,500 American citizens and their families had been evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-August, and the State Department was reaching out to about 1,500 who remained there.

Blinken told a news conference in Washington there was no deadline for the effort to help people who want to leave, both Americans and others, and that it would continue for “as long as it takes.”

The US military said it would shift its focus to evacuating its own troops in the final two days before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

The Taliban have said foreign troops must be out by the end of the month. They have encouraged Afghans to stay, while saying those with permission to leave will still be allowed to do so once commercial flights resume after the foreign troops go.

The militant group has asked NATO member Turkey to help keep the airport open after foreign troops leave. Turkey said technical experts might remain to help operate the airport.

The United Nations is leaving some 3,000 Afghan staff at its mission. A UN security document reviewed by Reuters described dozens of incidents of threats, the looting of UN offices and physical abuse of staff since Aug. 10.

The Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule was marked by public executions and the curtailment of basic freedoms. Women were barred from school or work.

The US-backed Afghan government collapsed swiftly after Biden withdrew the troops, two decades after US-back forces had ousted the Taliban in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, planned from Afghan territory by Al-Qaeda.

While the Taliban have said they will respect human rights and not allow terrorists to operate from the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News there was “no proof” that Osama Bin Laden, the late Al-Qaeda chief, was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington.

“There is no evidence even after 20 years of war, we have no proof he was involved ... There was no justification for this war,” he said.

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US
  • Shooting happened shortly after two homes were set on fire in the western state of Washington
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

KENNEWICK, US: Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington on Wednesday.
A suspect was believed to have been found dead later after police fired on a vehicle.
KEPR reports that police were called about several fires and a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in Finley, Washington. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and two homes on fire in the area.
Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County.
The suspect’s truck was later found in West Richland. Police reported shots fired from inside the vehicle. Kennewick Police Capt. Aaron Clem said four officers at the scene then fired their weapons inside the vehicle.
Flames engulfed the vehicle, and live ammunition could be heard firing inside the vehicle. Police say the body of an unidentified person was found inside the burned truck.
The investigation is continuing. But Kennewick police say the bodies of two other people were found inside another home and are believed to be connected to the suspect.

 

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
  • US embassy in Hanoi reported a possible case involving “acoustic incidents” there, forcing VP Harris to delay Vietnam trip for several hours
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A mysterious affliction dubbed “Havana Syndrome” that has brought severe headaches, nausea and possible brain damage to US diplomats has many officials convinced they are under sustained attack using electronic weapons.
On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed for several hours a trip to Vietnam after the US embassy in Hanoi reported a possible case involving “acoustic incidents” there, raising concern she could be a target.
Ultimately Harris did go to Hanoi, and the State Department said it was investigating a case of what the US government officially dubs an “anomalous health incident” or AHI.
It was the most recent of dozens of such cases reported by US diplomats and intelligence officers since 2016, first in Cuba, then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and in Washington itself.
In July, the New Yorker magazine reported there have been dozens of cases among US officials in Vienna, Austria since the beginning of 2021.
Amid concerns a powerful rival, possibly Russia, is mounting the attacks, the State Department has warned its thousands of diplomats of the threat while also carrying out extensive medical checks on those heading abroad so as to better measure any effects of future attacks.
“We take each report we receive extremely seriously and are working to ensure that affected employees get the care and support they need,” a department spokesperson said.
The number of reported incidents among US officials has been kept under wraps.
After the Hanoi incident, former CIA operative Marc Polymeropoulos, himself a victim in Moscow in 2017, said the volume of attacks appeared to be mounting.
“It would seem to me that our adversaries are sending a clear message that they are not only able to get at our intelligence officers, diplomats and US military officers,” Polymeropoulos told the Cipher Brief Open Source Report on Wednesday.
“This is a message that they can get at our senior VIPs.”


The syndrome has almost uniformly affected US officials.
However, in 2017, Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana reported several of their own cases, months after the first among Americans.
In some cases, people have reported hearing focused, high-pitched or sharp sounds that left them nauseated.
Sometimes the afflicted had bloody noses, headaches and other symptoms that resembled concussions.
The incidents were little understood and sparked theories they were caused by a weapon that used focused microwaves, ultrasound, poison or even were a reaction to crickets.
But for several years, senior government officials dismissed the complaints, judging them to be the symptoms of people under stress or reacting with hysteria to unknown stimuli.
Still, the administration of former president Donald Trump pulled US staff out of Havana and expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from Washington, hinting that either the Cuban or Russian government was behind the attacks.
At the end of 2020, the National Academy of Sciences studied the available cases and concluded they appeared to represent a distinctive set of symptoms unlike any other known disorder.
Their report noted there was wide variance among the known cases, not all tied to a perceived sharp, directed sound.
But it said the best explanation would be pulsed, directed microwaves.
In March, the CIA created a task force to study the problem.
But on August 9, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said after a meeting of senior cabinet officials that they remained stumped.
The officials unanimously agreed “it is a top priority to identify the cause of AHI, provide the highest level of care to those affected and prevent such incidents from continuing,” Haines said.
pmh/sw

