UK pursuing data partnerships with US and others

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden walks on Downing Street in London. (File/Reuters)
  The UK is pursuing data partnerships with countries including the United States, Australia, South Korea and other fast-growing markets
LONDON: Britain said on Thursday it was pursuing data partnerships with countries including the United States, Australia, South Korea and other fast-growing markets to break down barriers and boost trade after Brexit.
Data adequacy partnerships mean organizations would not have to implement costly compliance measures to share personal data internationally when doing business, the digital ministry said in a release.
Britain completed its departure from the European Union’s orbit at the end of 2020, giving the government the powers to strike trade agreements with other nations around the world.
“It means reforming our own data laws so that they’re based on common sense, not box-ticking,” said digital minister Oliver Dowden.
“And it means having the leadership in place at the Information Commissioner’s Office to pursue a new era of data-driven growth and innovation.”
New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards has also been named as the government's preferred candidate to be the UK's next Information Commissioner.

  Mexico welcomed a group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families after the group fled their country
MEXICO CITY: Mexico welcomed a group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families Wednesday after the group fled their country because of the Taliban takeover.
The group arrived aboard a Qatar Emiri Air Force flight to Mexico City in the pre-dawn hours. The Foreign Relations Department said the Afghans had worked for “various media outlets” and had requested humanitarian visas because of the Taliban’s hostility toward journalists.
The New York Times reported that a group of its journalists had been taken in by Mexico and arrived Wednesday.
Mexico accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan on Tuesday, when five women and one man arrived in Mexico City.
The young women, who had to travel through six countries to reach Mexico, have competed in robotics competitions. They fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. The Taliban have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age.
Mexico’s interior secretary, Olga Sánchez Cordero, said Wednesday that Mexico would grant asylum “to those Afghan citizens who require it.”
The offer of safe haven to Afghan journalists is a sharp contrast in a country that is unable to protect its own reporters.
Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, making it the most dangerous country for reporters outside war zones. Six have been killed so far in 2021.

  Training program aims to provide digital journalism training, employment opportunities to young Saudis
RIYADH: The NEOM Media Industries Sector has partnered with ITP Media Group, the parent company of magazine brands such as Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire, to train young Saudi journalists.

“Talent development is a key element of our aim of establishing NEOM as the regional epicenter of the media industries,” said Wayne Borg, managing director of the media sector at NEOM.

Thirty-five students will be chosen to participate in a four-week training program. Ten of them will be offered a six-month internship with ITP Saudi, which will see them working on the company’s media brands including Harper’s Bazaar Saudi, Arabian Business and Esquire Saudi.

Following the internship, the top-performing interns will receive full-time employment offers.

“Short-term placements and long-term employment pathways for graduates are just as important as skills development if we are to build confidence in the media industry amongst young Saudis. That is what makes this partnership with ITP an important element of our plans to attract talent to NEOM,” Borg added.

Scheduled to start in October, the program will be conducted by media consultancy Amanda Turnbull Associates. The course will cover the fundamentals of journalism, multi-media storytelling and interview skills.

During the course, students will be asked to work on a future media project for ITP and NEOM. The aim of this will be to take a fresh look at the media landscape and offerings through the eyes of up-and-coming talent who embody Saudi’s future consumers.

ITP launched the bi-lingual Saudi editions of two of its leading brands, Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar, earlier this year, making the two brands among the first international luxury fashion and lifestyle magazines to debut in the country.

“There is already an abundance of talent within the Saudi market, with more to be unearthed,” said Sue Holt, ITP’s managing director.

“This initiative will provide young people in Saudi Arabia the opportunity to be tutored by global media experts as well as have hands-on experience in the industry,” she added.

NEOM and ITP are accepting applications from Saudi nationals aged 22 to 35 with an interest in a digital journalism career here.

  Acquisition to enhance Talkwalker's consumer intelligence by adding product review capability
DUBAI: Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has acquired Reviewbox, an end-to-end review management platform.

Through this acquisition, Talkwalker will enable clients to monitor, analyze, and respond to product reviews and customer queries globally across hundreds of retailers, including Amazon and eBay.

“This acquisition will enable us to rapidly expand our product review capability,” said Tod Nielsen, CEO, Talkwalker.

It will also allow the company to provide clients with more in-depth actionable insights about what consumers think about their products and services and allow them to react in real time, he added.

The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. This includes reviews across Trustpilot, Facebook, Google, iOS App Store, and Tripadvisor, among others.

Reviewbox has already worked with brands such as Delta, Whirlpool, and Netgear to monitor, analyze, and respond to product reviews within the platform.

“Over the past five years, Reviewbox’s unified analytics platform has supplied customers with top-of-the-line industry review data, providing an essential part of the customer intelligence puzzle. Our integration into Talkwalker completes this puzzle, enabling our clients to turn insights into real-time actions,” said James Horey, CEO, Reviewbox.

The acquisition will see Reviewbox’s entire staff joining Talkwalker.

  The raids took place on two separate occasions
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the Taliban on Tuesday for raiding the houses of two journalists in Afghanistan and urged them to allow the media to operate freely.

“The Taliban leadership must intervene to prevent the harassment of journalists and unwarranted searches of their homes by its fighters,” said Steven Butler, coordinator of CPJ’s Asia program.

“The Taliban need to prove that their stated support for press freedom in Afghanistan truly means something and ensure that its members stop raiding journalists’ homes and return all confiscated materials immediately,” he added.

The raids took place on two separate occasions.

The first was on Aug. 17, when Taliban fighters in Ghazni city broke into the house of Khadija Ashrafi, general manager of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency.

Ashrafi reportedly went into hiding just before the Taliban broke into her house, and it is yet unclear whether the Taliban confiscated anything from her home.

The second raid took place on Aug. 20, when Taliban militants raided the home of Zalmay Latifi, director of the privately-owned broadcaster Enikass Radio and TV in Kabul.

While Latifi also went into hiding prior to the Taliban raid, he said that the group seized three cars and licensed weapons from the premises and two desktop computers.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last week, the group has raided and searched the homes of at least four other journalists and news agency employees.

  Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally as it seeks to earn more money from brands
LONDON: Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.
Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.
Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.
The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

