Russia fines Google 3 mln rbls for violating personal data law

Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

  • Russia fines Google for violating personal data legislation amidst wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday fined Google 3 million roubles ($41,017) for violating personal data legislation, Google’s first fine for that offense, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said.
Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment.
The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia.
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last month that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., could be fined up to 6 million roubles for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory.
Russia has previously fined Google for not deleting banned content. Google has also irked the Russian authorities by blocking some YouTube accounts owned by pro-Kremlin figures and media.

Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

  • Facebook expects revenue growth to slow down significantly despite strong ad sales
  • Facebook expects Apple’s recent update to its iOS operating system to impact its ability to target ads and therefore ad revenue in the third quarter
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth to “decelerate significantly,” sending the social media giant’s shares down 3.5 percent in extended trading even as it reported strong ad sales.
The warning overshadowed the company’s beat on Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, bolstered by increased advertising spending as businesses build their digital presence to cater to consumers spending more time and money online.
Facebook said it expects Apple’s recent update to its iOS operating system to impact its ability to target ads and therefore ad revenue in the third quarter. The iPhone maker’s privacy changes make it harder for apps to track users and restrict advertisers from accessing valuable data for targeting ads.
The company also announced on Wednesday that it would require anyone working at its US offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining Alphabet Inc. and Netflix .
Monthly active users came in at 2.90 billion, up 7 percent from the same period last year but missing analyst expectations of 2.92 billion and marking the slowest growth rate in at least three years, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
“The user growth slowdown is notable and highlights the engagement challenges as the world opens up. But importantly, Facebook is the most exposed to Apple’s privacy changes, and it looks like it is starting to have an impact to the outlook beginning in 3Q,” said Ygal Arounian, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
Brian Wieser, GroupM’s global president of business intelligence, said all social media companies would see slower growth in the second half of the year and that it would take more concrete warnings about activity in June and July for anyone to anticipate a “meaningful deceleration.”
Facebook’s total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose about 56 percent to $29.08 billion in the second quarter from $18.69 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Its revenue from advertising rose 56 percent to $28.58 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, Facebook said. It pointed to a 47 percent increase in price per ad.
“In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as we lap periods of increasingly strong growth,” Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner said in the earnings release.
Net income in the second quarter more than doubled to $10.4 billion, or $3.61 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.03 per share.
The world’s largest social network has been ramping up its ecommerce efforts, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable. The push will be key to how Facebook, which hosts more than 1 million online “Shops” on its main app and Instagram, can grow its ad business amid the impact of Apple’s changes.
It is also on the offensive to attract top social media personalities and their fans, competing with Alphabet’s YouTube and short-video app TikTok, which recently hit 3 billion global downloads. Facebook said this month it would invest more than $1 billion to support content creators through the end of 2022.
On a conference call with analysts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also focused on another ambition for the company: the “metaverse.”
Zuckerberg this week announced that Facebook, which has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, was setting up a team to work on building a shared digital world, which he is betting will be the successor to the mobile Internet. Microsoft also dropped the buzzy Silicon Valley term on its earnings call this week, talking about its own plans for the converging digital and physical worlds.
“Facebook has its eye on a sci-fi prize,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “This is little more than an ambition for Facebook at the moment...if the idea comes to fruition, it could be a valuable income source.”
The company also continues to face pressure from global lawmakers and regulators, including from the US Federal Trade Commission which has until Aug. 19 to refile its antitrust complaint against the company and from a group of states who said on Wednesday they would appeal the judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit. Facebook’s market cap hit $1 trillion for the first time last month when the judge threw out the original complaints.
The company, which has long been under fire from lawmakers over misinformation and other abuses on its apps, has also come under renewed scrutiny from President Joe Biden’s administration over the handling of false claims about COVID-19. At Facebook’s office in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, a group of critics set up an installation of body bags to protest the issue.

Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

  • Twitter is shutting reopened offices in the US amidst the spread of the DELTA COVID-19 variant
  • Google and Facebook announced it is now mandatory for all US employees to get vaccinated before coming back to offices
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. is shutting its reopened offices in United States, while other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.
Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday all US employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.
Twitter, which on Wednesday also paused future office reopenings, had started allowing employees back to its campuses in San Francisco and New York at 50 percent capacity about a fortnight ago after more than 16 months.
US coronavirus cases have been rising due to the Delta variant, which emerged in India but has quickly spread and now accounts for more than 80 percent of US coronavirus cases.
Health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc, which had already made vaccinations mandatory for employees returning to the office, postponed its reopening to February from September.
“We anticipate the COVID situation will remain fluid for the upcoming months, making it difficult for us to land a clear return date without a possibility of moving it again,” Lyft CEO Logan Green said in a memo to staff.
According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix Inc. has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its USproductions.
Apple Inc. plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its US retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported
Apple and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp. and Uber have said they expect employees to return to offices, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working from home.
Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

  • Twitter tests new feature that allows businesses to sell goods from their profile pages at the messaging platform
  • Twitter first dabbled with the idea of incorporating shopping into the service more than five years, but shifted its attention to other features
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Twitter on Wednesday began testing a feature allowing businesses sell goods from their profile pages at the one-to-many messaging platform.
A “Shopping Module” being tried by a few brands in the US marked a move into e-commerce that comes as potential competition for rivals including online bulletin board Pinterest.
“Though we are in very early explorations, we’re excited about the potential of shopping on Twitter and eager to learn more as we go,” Goldbird product lead Bruce Falck said in a blog post.
San Francisco-based Twitter first dabbled with the idea of incorporating shopping into the service more than five years, but shifted its attention to other features, according to Falck.
“We’re back and putting more energy into testing out the potential for shopping on Twitter,” Falck said.
The goal of Shop Module is to give Twitter users a way from going from tweeting about products to purchasing them, according to Falck.
Businesses taking part in the pilot program will have a space atop their Twitter profiles where they can showcase products available to buy without leaving the app.
“Fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter,” Falck said.
“We’re starting small with a handful of brands in the United States.”
People in the United States with English language versions of the Twitter app tailored for Apple mobile devices will be able to see Shop Module, according to the San Francisco-based company.
According to research firm eMarketer, Facebook is leading the fast-growing market of “social commerce” that is expected to be worth some $36 billion in the United States this year

Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

  • EU privacy watchdog gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on compliance by WhatsApp
  • The agency has been investigating WhatsApp to see if it complies with transparency obligations specified by EU privacy rules known as GDPR
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU privacy watchdog EDPB on Wednesday gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on compliance by Facebook’s WhatsApp after its peers objected to its draft finding.
The agency, which leads oversight of Facebook because the company’s European headquarters are based in Ireland, has been investigating WhatsApp to see if it complies with transparency obligations specified by EU privacy rules known as GDPR.
It sought feedback from its peers in December but was unable to find a consensus regarding its draft decision.
The other national watchdogs objected to the type of infringements identified by the Irish, whether the specific data in question was personal data and the appropriateness of the proposed sanctions.
The Irish agency said it would not follow the objections and referred them to the EDPB, which on Wednesday adopted a decision addressing the merits of the disagreements but did not provide details.
“The IE SA shall adopt its final decision, addressed to the controller, on the basis of the EDPB decision, without undue delay and at the latest one month after the EDPB has notified its decision,” the EU watchdog, which acts as a referee in disputes among the national agencies, said.
The other national enforcers have long criticized their Irish peer for taking too long to wrap up its investigations and the size of proposed fines.

Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

  • British journalist sued by Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich over a book about the rise of President Vladimir Putin
  • The book highlights the rise to wealth and power of former KGB agent Putin and a circle of associates after the breakup of the Soviet Union
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: A British journalist and her publisher faced defamation claims in a London court on Wednesday from billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and other wealthy Russians over a book about the rise of President Vladimir Putin.
Catherine Belton’s book, “Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West,” charts the rise to wealth and power of former KGB agent Putin and a circle of associates after the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Abramovich says the book’s claim that he purchased soccer team Chelsea in 2003 at Putin’s direction is “false and defamatory.” He is suing Belton, a former Financial Times correspondent in Moscow, and publisher HarperCollins at the High Court.
Belton is also being sued for libel by Russia’s state-owned energy firm, Rosneft, while the publisher is facing a libel suit from Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman. HarperCollins is also being sued by Russian banker Petr Aven for alleged data protection breaches.
Free speech groups have expressed alarm at the case, saying it is too easy for wealthy people to use Britain’s courts to silence criticism. HarperCollins has said it plans to “robustly” defend itself.
British lawyer Hugh Tomlinson represents Abramovich, Fridman and Aven. He denied Wednesday that there was any “coordination” between the claimants. Tomlinson said the three men retained him “coincidentally and entirely independently.”
The lawyer also denied the claims were an attack on free speech and journalism, arguing that the book “holds itself out as a serious work of contemporary history, but unfortunately it repeats lazy inaccuracies.”
The court hearing in front of judge Amanda Tipples is scheduled to last two days.

