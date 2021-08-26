You are here

British Muslim walking from UK to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, spread message of peace

Adam Mohamed built his cart, weighing around 250 kgs, in two months with the help of a local welding company. (Supplied)
Adam Mohamed built his cart, weighing around 250 kgs, in two months with the help of a local welding company.
Adam Mohamed has gained half a million followers on TikTok in just 25 days as he documents his journey daily on social media. (Supplied)
Adam Mohamed has gained half a million followers on TikTok in just 25 days as he documents his journey daily on social media.
SARAGH GLUBB

  • Adam Mohamed, 52, aims to arrive in Saudi Arabia next year if he completes the epic 6,500 km journey
  • The electrical engineer is pushing a custom-made cart, in which he sleeps and carries his belongings
SARAGH GLUBB

LONDON: A British Muslim of Iraqi-Kurdish origin is walking from the UK to Saudi Arabia to arrive in time for next year’s Hajj pilgrimage.
Adam Mohamed, 52, set off from Wolverhampton, where he lives, on Aug. 1 and aims to reach Makkah before the pilgrimage starts in July.
He has already reached the Netherlands and will pass through Germany, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Turkey, Syria and Jordan. The journey is around 6,500 km and he is walking on average 17.8 km each day.
“One day I just woke up and I said I am going to walk toward Hajj, toward Makkah, which is what I did, and to pray on the way and beg for Allah to give us mercy and forgive us as a humankind, all of us, not just one race, or one identity, or one faith, everyone,” Mohamed told Arab News.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be performed at least once in a lifetime. The annual pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city is one of the world’s largest gatherings with more than 2 million people taking part each year. This year however, Saudi authorities did not permit foreign pilgrims and restricted the ritual to 60,000 people already living inside the Kingdom in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Pushing a cart weighing up to 250 kg and outfitted with speakers playing Islamic recitations, Mohamed said he is spreading messages of love, peace and equality.
“I came out from my home, and my journey is turning up to be Ummah’s (the community’s) journey,” he said. “Now, it’s not not my journey anymore, it’s for every different race, religion, faith and ethnicity.”
The self-employed electrical engineer is meeting dozens of people along the way.

“So many people are coming forward just to pay their respects from everywhere, they are bringing me food every single day, most of them pay me money as well and a lot of them leave everything behind and they come and stay with me and push the trolley with me,” he said.
A GoFundMe page was set up on Aug. 1 to raise money for his “Peace Journey from UK to Makkah” initiative and has raised nearly £30,000 ($41,240), well over his target of just £1,000.
Mohamed built the trolley, the size of a coffin, in two months with the help of a local welding company, and fitted it with electricity to help him sleep and cook. It bears the name of his mission in English and Arabic and at the back it reads “All Lives Matter.”




Adam Mohamed is walking from Wolverhampton in the UK to Makkah in Saudi Arabia while spreading messages of peace, love and equality. (Supplied)

After the pandemic hit, the father-of-two began questioning many things, dived deep into the Qur’an and began to examine life and human behavior. He said he wanted to remind people along the way that life is short and imagine if something else comes along “a little bit bigger or a little bit stronger, what could happen?” h
He said: “My message is to all humanity: Please stop hatred, stop judging people, we are human, we are brothers. Plus, we as Muslim communities in the EU — around 30 or 40 million Muslims — have been forced to leave our lands. We came here and we came as refugees, we came seeking peace. The people of Europe provide that for us, so we should respect them.”
Within 25 days he has gained half a million followers on TikTok as he documents his journey daily on social media. People driving past in their cars are beginning to recognize him with children running up to him and telling him that they are listening to his advice.
“You cannot imagine how happy and proud I feel when I see the kids running toward me and say ‘Uncle Adam, my hero’ and hug me. I’m inspiring them as well as women and men,” he said. In one of his videos, he also wears a hijab for a day as a tribute and to encourage Muslim women to wear it with pride.

The humble humanitarian said he is not bothered about fame and money, but wants to help people and be “a servant for humanity from the biggest head of the government, to the smallest member in the community.”
Mohamed, who speaks four languages, including Arabic and Farsi, has already received many requests for assistance when he returns, among which is a request to help fight against a ban on halal meats in European countries like France, Poland and the Netherlands.
Mohamed moved to the UK in the late 1990s after serving in the Iraqi army as a soldier and being captured as a prisoner of war. He expressed his pride in Queen Elizabeth II and the British government for removing difficulties faced by Muslims in other countries and the principle of basic human rights they adhere to.
“I feel honored to be his daughter because I never thought he would do something so amazing and bring so many people together,” his eldest daughter Dalya told Arab News.
“He brought peace, love and humanity and restored all of that back into us as humans, and I think a lot of us we’re forgetting that at the end of the day we are all brothers and sisters, and he is bringing so much positive in so much negative that there is at the moment in the world,” Dalya, 21, said. “It’s nice to see one person be able to bring all of this together.”

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AP

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank
  • Just outside Nablus, a pair of twins is offering people the next best thing
  • Khamis al-Sairafi and brother Ata have converted an old Boeing 707 into a cafe and restaurant for customers to board
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Few Palestinians in the occupied West Bank get to board an airplane these days. The territory has no civilian airport and those who can afford a plane ticket must catch their flights in neighboring Jordan. But just outside the northern city of Nablus, a pair of twins is offering people the next best thing.
Khamis al-Sairafi and brother Ata have converted an old Boeing 707 into a cafe and restaurant for customers to board.
‘‘Ninety-nine percent of Palestinians have never used an airplane. Only our ambassadors, diplomats, ministers and mayors use them. Now they see an airplane and it is something for them,’' said Khamis al-Sairafi.
After a quarter century of effort, the brothers opened “The Palestinian-Jordanian Airline Restaurant and Coffee Shop al-Sairafi” on July 21.
Families, friends and couples turned up for drinks in the cafe situated below the body of the plane. Many others came to take photos inside at a price of five shekels (about $1.50) per person.
Customers said they were motivated to visit after seeing pictures of the renovated plane circulating online. ‘‘For a long time, I have wanted to see this place. I wish I had seen this place before it was turned into a café,’’ said customer Majdi Khalid.
For years, the jetliner sat along the side of a major highway in the northern West Bank, providing endless fodder for conversation for passersby baffled by its hulking presence.
The 60-year-old identically dressed twins' dream of transforming the airplane into a cafe and restaurant was born in the late 1990s when Khamis saw the derelict Boeing aircraft near the northern Israeli city of Safed.
At the time, the plane already had an illustrious history. The aircraft was used by the Israeli government from 1961 to 1993 and flew then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin to the United States in 1978 to sign Israel's historic peace agreement with Egypt, according to Channel 12 TV.
It was later bought by three Israeli business partners who dreamed of turning it into a restaurant, but the project was abandoned following disagreements with local authorities, the station said.
After tracking down one of the owners, the brothers agreed to buy it for $100,000 in 1999. They spent an additional $50,000 for licenses, permits and to transport it to the West Bank.
Khamis said the then-mayor of Nablus, Ghassan Shakaa, quickly approved the transportation and renovation of the airplane.
Moving the plane to Nablus was a 13-hour operation, requiring the wings to be dismantled and the temporary closure of roads in Israel and the West Bank. At the time, Israel and the Palestinians were engaged in peace talks and movement back and forth was relatively easy.
The al-Sairafi brothers were successful traders and scrap metal merchants. They regularly traveled to and from Israel buying pieces of metal that they then sold and smelted in the West Bank. They also owned a successful waste disposal business and used their earnings to build an amusement park — including a swimming pool and concert venue — on the same patch of land where the plane was placed.
But they said their project was put on hold after the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising in late 2000.
An Israeli military checkpoint was built nearby, they said, preventing customers from the nearby city of Nablus from reaching the site. The checkpoint remained for three years and the Israeli military took over the site. The project collapsed.
‘‘They even built tents under the wings of the plane,’’ Ata al-Sairafi said.
The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.
For nearly 20 years, the airplane and the site were abandoned. After the uprising faded out in the mid-2000s, the brothers scraped by with their waste disposal business and the small amusement park in Nablus they opened in 2007.
After more than a decade of saving, they decided in 2020 to begin rebuilding what they lost, this time starting with the renovation of the airplane. The coronavirus crisis, which included multiple lockdowns, hit the Palestinian economy hard and caused further delays.
Following months of work, the aircraft is almost ready for full service. The interior is freshly painted, fitted with electricity and nine tables and the doors are connected to two old sets of airstairs allowing customers to board safely. The nose of the plane has been painted with colors of the Palestinian flag and the tail with Jordanian colors.
The cafe is already open and the brothers hope to open the restaurant next month. They plan to install a kitchen below the body of the plane to serve food to customers on board.
However, their long-term goal of re-building the amusement park and swimming pool remains a long way off. The pair said they were disappointed they had not received financial support from the municipality and are looking for investors.
‘‘God willing, I hope the project works and that it becomes the best it can be,’’ said Ata al-Sairafi.

The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany

The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
Updated 51 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany

The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
  • Former communications minister in the Afghan government now is a delivery man in Leipzig
  • Sayed Sadaat said some at home criticised him, but for him now, a job is a job
Updated 51 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LEIPZIG, Germany: Sayed Sadaat used to be communications minister in the Afghan government before moving to Germany last September in the hope of a better future.
Now he is a delivery man in the eastern city of Leipzig.
He said some at home criticized him for taking such a job after having served in the government for two years, leaving office in 2018. But for him now, a job is a job.
“I have nothing to feel guilty about,” the 49-year-old said, standing in his orange uniform next to his bike.
“I hope other politicians also follow the same path, working with the public rather than just hiding.”
His story has gained particular prominence with the chaos unfolding at home after the Taliban takeover. Family and friends of his also want to leave — hoping joining the thousands of others on evacuation flights or trying to find other routes out.
With the withdrawal of US troops on the horizon, the number of Afghan asylum seekers in Germany has risen since the beginning of the year, jumping by more than 130 percent, data from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees showed.
But even with his background, Sadaat struggled to find a job in Germany that matched his experience. With degrees in IT and telecom, Sadaat had hoped to find work in a related field. But with no German, his chances were slim.
“The language is the most important part,” said Sadaat, who also holds British citizenship.
Every day he does four hours of German at a language school before starting a six-hour evening shift delivering meals for Lieferando, where he started this summer.
“The first few days were exciting but difficult,” he said, describing the challenge of learning to cycle in the city traffic.
“The more you go out and the more you see people, the more you learn,” he said.

Briton can evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, UK rules

Briton can evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, UK rules
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Briton can evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, UK rules

Briton can evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul, UK rules
  • After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army, Paul "Pen" Farthing founded an animal charity called Nowzad in Kabul rescuing cats, dogs and donkeys.
  • Farthing remains in Kabul and has crowd-funded a plane to fly out his staff, their families and some 200 cats and dogs in 'Operation Ark'
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: The British owner of an animal shelter in Afghanistan will be allowed to evacuate around 200 cats and dogs on a charter plane from Kabul, the UK’s defense minister said Wednesday in an apparent climbdown.
The high-profile campaign by former Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing to evacuate his animals has prompted controversy as thousands of people seek to flee the Taliban ahead of United States troops’ withdrawal by August 31.
After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army, Farthing founded an animal charity called Nowzad in Kabul rescuing cats, dogs and donkeys.
He remains in Kabul and has crowd-funded a plane to fly out his staff and their families as well as some 200 cats and dogs in what he calls Operation Arkansas
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had earlier said it would be wrong to “prioritize pets over people” as thousands wait outside the airport, many fearing reprisals from the Taliban which seized control of the country on August 15.
But early Wednesday Wallace tweeted that he had authorized officials to process Farthing’s Afghan staff at Kabul airport.
Once that happens, “if he (Farthing) arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane,” Wallace said.
He emphasised that the “limiting factor” had been maintaining the flow of the evacuations, “not airplane capacity.”
Wallace added that Farthing and his Afghan staff, who have been granted UK visas, could also leave without the animals on a Royal Air Force flight.
The defense minister had told Sky News on Tuesday that Farthing’s chartered plane would “block the airfield” and “sit there empty” as officials processed other passengers waiting in a huge line.
“As for the animals that he (Farthing) has rescued and saved, it is just not going to be the case that I will prioritize them over the men, women and children we see in desperate need at the gate.”
Farthing has waged a campaign backed by celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais, complaining at the UK defense ministry’s stance.
British tabloids traditionally support campaigns to help animals abroad and The Sun wrote Wednesday that Wallace offered a “glimmer of hope” to the “mercy flight.”
Farthing has said he could transport animals in the hold of the 250-seat plane and take Afghans in spare seats.
The UK has evacuated more than 10,000 people from Afghanistan since August 13 and more military flights were planned for Wednesday, according to the defense ministry.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab praised the operation on Sky News on Wednesday, saying: “It’s never been done before and no country has done better.”

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
  • Yusaf Amin, 18, stole lanyards, hi-vis jackets and wristbands and attempted to sell them online for $6,172
  • Judge Denis Brennan sentenced him to 6 months in a young offenders' institute, suspended for a year, at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: A football steward who stole and tried to sell official security clothing to help ticketless fans into London’s Wembley Stadium for July’s chaotic Euro 2020 final avoided jail on Monday.
Yusaf Amin, 18, stole lanyards, hi-vis jackets and wristbands and attempted to sell them online for £4,500 ($6,172, €5,259) before the showpiece event between England and Italy on July 11.
Judge Denis Brennan sentenced him to six months in a young offenders’ institute, suspended for a year, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London.
Amin was also ordered to pay £213 in legal costs, perform 200 hours of unpaid work and go to an attendance center.
Police made 86 arrests after hundreds of ticketless fans stormed Wembley, leading to violence and a crush in which England defender Harry Maguire’s father broke two ribs.
England fans also reportedly bribed stewards and forged tickets to gain entry to the stadium before occupying the seats of paying spectators.
Brennan said Amin knowingly risked fans’ safety but accepted he was trying to raise money for his mother.
The judge praised a woman who reported Amin to the police for shunning “pure greed” by buying the ticket and acting “with good public spirit.”
The court heard how Amin advertised the items on Facebook Marketplace on the day of the final claiming “guaranteed entry.”
Amin had pleaded guilty to a charge of theft via postal requisition on July 30.
Fellow defendant Dalha Mohamad, 18, pleaded not guilty to similar charges and will face trial in London on December 17.
Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time to claim their first European Championship title since 1968 and deny their hosts a first major trophy since 1966.

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past
  • For some objects, it can be hard to prove that they were not in fact stolen
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Do you want to buy a more than 5,000-year-old Sumerian tablet, listed as the property of a gentleman from Sussex in England and passed down as a family heirloom?
On auction site liveauctioneers.com, bidding for the Sumerian clay tablet starts at 550 pounds ($750).
The item weighs just 70 grams (2.5 ounces) but bears traces of cuneiform writing -- the oldest recorded in the world -- and is listed as "Property of a West Sussex, UK, gentleman".
This example comes with letters of provenance by experts.
But the ownership history of some such objects can be harder to prove.
They may not have been handed down but handed on, via smugglers and middlemen.
The boom in looted objects from antiquity is a real problem in Iraq, where corruption is prevalent and archaeological sites are poorly protected.
For some objects, it can be hard to prove that it was not in fact stolen from lands where the Sumerian empire stood in the fourth millennium BC.
Chris Wren, from the British firm TimeLine Auctions, parent company of liveauctioneers.com, says they are aware "of the potential for looted, smuggled or other stolen materials" to come onto the market.
"We spend a great deal of effort and money in seeking to weed such possibilities out," he said.
Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians all trod on the ancient land that is now Iraq, and that makes it a land of choice for smugglers.
It teems with archaeological sites where traffickers engage in "random exhumations", said Laith Majid Hussein, director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.
"We don't have statistics on the number of antiquities that end up as contraband," Majid said.
Corruption and the prevalence of armed groups have encouraged the growth of this lucrative business.
In one site in southern Iraq, where the Sumerian and Babylonian civilisations once flourished, a security guard described the challenges he faced.
"One day, I saw a truck arrive with three armed men," the guard said, who asked not to be named to protect both himself and the location of the site.
"They started digging, and when I intervened they started shooting in the air and shouting at me -- 'You think you own this place?'"
The lack of resources to protect Iraq's ancient sites is dire.
In a country where an estimated 27 percent of the 40 million citizens live below the poverty line, the authorities say they have other priorities.
Iraq's ancient sites are concentrated in the south, around Kut, Samawa and Nasiriyah.
From there, smugglers transport their booty to the southern marshes, and to Amara, a city not far from Iran, which has become a "hub for antiquities trafficking", according to one archaeologist who asked to remain anonymous.
The stolen antiquities are then taken into Iran "to cross the sea in fishing boats to the Gulf countries", he said.
Alternatively, they may be smuggled overland across Iraq's western desert, which borders Jordan, Syria and Turkey.
An Iraqi government source said that the money earned from trafficking feeds criminal networks, in a country where armed groups, some close to Iran, have grown in power.
Corruption also plays a role in a state where government officials are poorly paid.
Graft watchdog Transparency International ranks Iraq as 160th out of 180 countries listed for corruption.
When the Islamic State group (IS) occupied large swathes of Iraqi territory between 2014 and 2017, the jihadists used bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives to ransack dozens of pre-Islamic sites and their treasures.
Nimrud, a jewel of the Assyrian empire founded in the 13th Century BC and located outside Mosul in the north of the country, was one such target.
The jihadists "also engaged in smuggling", said one European security expert, speaking on condition of anonymity. "That earned them money -- but it affected Syria more."
The group did well from the trade in illegal antiquities, according to a 2020 report published by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, a Geneva-based organisation.
It said that in 2015, "of IS's annual income, deemed to be between US $2.35 billion and $2.68 billion, antiquities trafficking and (in-state) taxation accounted for US $20 million".
Earlier this month, the United States returned to Iraq about 17,000 archaeological treasures dating back 4,000 years that had been looted in recent decades.
Despite welcoming such moves, the Iraqi government source said he believes the problem "lies in neighbouring states" that are complicit in the smuggling.
"The Iraqi state is weak," he said. "Archaeological artefacts are not a priority."

