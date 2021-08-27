Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN

David Grover is the group chief executive officer at ROSHN, the largest real estate development company in Saudi Arabia.

The giant developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund, is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company is focused on meeting the growing demand for housing in the Kingdom.

Grover has almost 35 years of experience working across master-planned projects. He is responsible for leading ROSHN’s mission to deliver great communities with best-in-class homes.

Grover believes that, when it comes to developing a modern community, it is important the design reflects the history of the area’s people and recognizes their traditions and cultural identity.

Prior to joining ROSHN, Grover served as a group board director at Mace Group in the UK. With a turnover of more than $2.5 billion at the time, the firm employed 6,500 people and operated through five global hubs, covering 65 countries.

Grover also held the position of chief executive officer of Mace Developments. Joining the UK firm in 1992, Grover worked across most key aspects of the business, from consultancy to construction and development.

Grover’s major achievements included setting up and driving the growth of the company’s development business; the establishment and management of the company’s operations in Asia; and significant experience in the delivery of complex, large-scale, high-profile development programs in Europe and Asia, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, Canary Wharf, the Shard and Paddington Basin, in addition to multiple infrastructure and mixed-use projects.

Grover received a Bachelor of Science degree in quantity surveying from the University of Birmingham. He also obtained a Master of Science degree specializing in construction law from King’s College London.