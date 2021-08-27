You are here

Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN

Updated 27 August 2021
David Grover is the group chief executive officer at ROSHN, the largest real estate development company in Saudi Arabia.

The giant developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund, is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company is focused on meeting the growing demand for housing in the Kingdom.

Grover has almost 35 years of experience working across master-planned projects. He is responsible for leading ROSHN’s mission to deliver great communities with best-in-class homes.

Grover believes that, when it comes to developing a modern community, it is important the design reflects the history of the area’s people and recognizes their traditions and cultural identity.

Prior to joining ROSHN, Grover served as a group board director at Mace Group in the UK. With a turnover of more than $2.5 billion at the time, the firm employed 6,500 people and operated through five global hubs, covering 65 countries.

Grover also held the position of chief executive officer of Mace Developments. Joining the UK firm in 1992, Grover worked across most key aspects of the business, from consultancy to construction and development.

Grover’s major achievements included setting up and driving the growth of the company’s development business; the establishment and management of the company’s operations in Asia; and significant experience in the delivery of complex, large-scale, high-profile development programs in Europe and Asia, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, Canary Wharf, the Shard and Paddington Basin, in addition to multiple infrastructure and mixed-use projects.

Grover received a Bachelor of Science degree in quantity surveying from the University of Birmingham. He also obtained a Master of Science degree specializing in construction law from King’s College London.

TUNIS: A cargo plane has arrived in Tunis with 608,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), it is the first batch of vaccines sent to Tunisia in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Al-Jerandi, Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet, and Adviser at the Tunisian Presidency Walid Al-Hajjam received the plane upon its arrival in Tunisia.

Al-Jerandi expressed his pleasure at the arrival of medical assistance from Saudi Arabia. It is part of the total of one million doses that has been offered under King Salman’s direction to Tunisia.

Al-Jerandi said that Tunisia’s leaders and people highly appreciate this kind support from Saudi Arabia at this critical juncture.

For his part, Mrabet said that Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to help the Tunisian people in facing the pandemic.

He reiterated that Saudi Arabia’s kindness will further deepen the bonds between the two countries and strengthen the values of cooperation and solidarity. 

RIYADH: Security authorities shut down a clothing store in Riyadh for illegally selling military apparel as more than 300 badges and emblems were seized along with 100 military uniforms.

Two unidentified individuals were arrested while offenders were also handed over to security patrols.  

The Saudi Ministry of National Guard, Commerce Ministry, State Security Presidency, Riyadh municipality, and Riyadh labor bureau made up the special task force that participated in the investigation, along with the local police and passport authority.

Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz called for the inspections. He stressed future prevention of such acts and promised legal action against all violators.

 

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

The MoU establishes the framework to create a seamless visitor experience for Chinese tourists traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Through the collaboration, Alibaba Cloud will deploy advanced cloud technology to create an improved digital experience for Chinese tourists and allow for the automation of services in content delivery, digital storage and digital processing.

Alibaba Cloud will also provide technical support to STA to promote the Kingdom as a tourist destination for Chinese travelers.

“As Saudi continues to develop its leisure tourism offering for local, regional and international audiences, STA is building a digital infrastructure which can provide the destination with a competitive edge and visitors with the best possible experience,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA.

“The recovery of the global tourism sector demands fresh thinking to overcome challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. By collaborating with Alibaba Cloud, we will break new ground in the regional tourism sector and position Saudi at the forefront of efforts to modernize the wider global tourism eco-system,” he added.

Selina Yuan, general manager of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and vice president of Alibaba Group, said: “This collaboration brings together two key actors in the tourism sector who can set a new standard for providing a travel experience like no other. With Alibaba Cloud leading the digital transformation of tourism, and Saudi’s unique destinations, this is a combination which will help to reinvigorate the tourism sector.”

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.

 

RIYADH: Global technology firms signing agreements to establish academies and training programs in Riyadh is a “landmark move” that will transform Saudi Arabia into a leading technology hub, experts said.

“This new initiative aims to set the base for the Kingdom to become one of the top five countries in the world, which is indeed commendable,” Muhammad Khurram Khan, a cybersecurity professor at the King Saud University, told Arab News.

“It is pertinent to mention that all such programs will transform Saudi Arabia into the global leading tech hub that underpins the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.”

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced a series of technology initiatives aimed at improving the digital skills of 100,000 Saudi youngsters by 2030. The intivives were introduced at the technology event “Launch” which was co-hosted by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones; the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

Global technology companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Google, IBM, Oracle, CISCO and Amazon will help create digital capability centers and innovation hubs for tech startups in the Kingdom. The first academy to be launched will be Apple Academy.

“The ‘Launch’ aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a knowledge-based economy,” Khan said.

“The initiative is supported by a large number of programs that include establishing training academies, launching bootcamps, organizing hackathons, and providing entrepreneurial support to local talent to spur startup culture in the country.”

The skill development programs and training offered by top global tech giants will enhance the programming skills for local talent, Khan said, as it will also nurture an entrepreneurial mindset and foster innovation. 

“These initiatives would also contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s cybersecurity, AI, drones, and game development ecosystem on par with other developed countries,” he said.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha unveiled the first Saudi-made smart chip to be used in military, civil and commercial applications at the “Launch” event.

In addition, MCIT established the National Technology Development Program with a goal of making the Kingdom the world’s leading technology country. The Saudi Chinese eWTP Arabia Capital fund, which seeks to support technology startups in the Kingdom, was also unveiled at the “Launch” event.

In other developments at the event, the Tuwaiq 1,000 initiative was launched to set up 40 training camps across Saudi Arabia, targeting 10,000 technical talents.

“The signing of the agreements by the global technology firms will help raise the national digital capabilities and digital innovation centers in programming,” Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and law professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, said.

“It will promote trust between technical companies and startups on one hand, and financing institutions on the other.”

According to ​​Al-Obaidy, training Saudi youths in cyber security, programming, artificial intelligence, and video games at the academies will support talented Saudis — especially women — as it will also open new opportunities to investors.

“Graduates of these academies will have proper skills and training needed by the job market,” Al-Obaidy said. “That will increase the hiring of Saudis and have a positive impact on the Saudi economy, its diversification, knowledge transfer and increased participation of women in the job market.”

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saad Al-Hammad, said the decision to “localize the Information and Communication Technology sector and customer service profession,” will have a huge impact on the country.

As part of a series of Saudization decisions by the ministry for various sectors, it aims to provide 20,000 jobs by the end of next year. Al-Hammad said the decision has provided 8,000 jobs in the private sector so far.

The decision was taken in cooperation with other government agencies such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Communications and Information Technology Commission and the National Cybersecurity Authority.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development aims to limit the outsourcing of such services outside the Kingdom,” Al-Obaidy said. “It aims to support the Saudi economy, increase the value of job opportunities, and protect data and information as well as improve customer experience.”

