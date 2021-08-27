Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer

JEDDAH: Obhur Bay in Jeddah tops the list of popular tourist destinations due to its long-standing history. It is a favorite getaway of many of the governorate’s families and visitors, who enjoy the soft sand, moderate temperatures, clear water and fresh air.
Local authorities are keen to preserve the safety of beachgoers by informing them of measures they should abide by when participating in various water sports, including diving, jet skiing and speedboats.
Surfing takes on a unique characteristic in the bay, as, in order for people to safely enjoy the sport, they are required to be highly skilled in terms of guiding the board, knowing the sea and its features. The bay also hosts many sports competitions, such as marathons, which are organized by government and private entities.
Boat and jet ski competitions are also held throughout the year, and many resorts and hotels are found along the 11-km-long bay. Services and facilities include serried seating areas found along the beach, playgrounds and kiosks selling consumer goods and beach supplies.
Obhur Bay also has Alexandria Beach, a favorite of many families and young people. It offers a beautiful and clear atmosphere, where visitors can enjoy various entertainments and facilities.
The bay’s attractions are among the Saudi Summer 2021 program titled “Our Summer, Your Mood,” which runs till the end of September. The program includes 11 tourist destinations rich in natural beauty, diversity and atmosphere. The Saudi Tourism Authority is keen to provide, through the program and more than 250 private sector partners, more than 500 tourist experiences.