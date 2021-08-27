You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer

Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer

Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer
The bay’s attractions are among the Saudi Summer 2021 program titled ‘Our Summer, Your Mood,’ which runs till the end of September. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kscj

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer

Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer
  • Surfing takes on a unique characteristic in the bay
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Obhur Bay in Jeddah tops the list of popular tourist destinations due to its long-standing history. It is a favorite getaway of many of the governorate’s families and visitors, who enjoy the soft sand, moderate temperatures, clear water and fresh air.
Local authorities are keen to preserve the safety of beachgoers by informing them of measures they should abide by when participating in various water sports, including diving, jet skiing and speedboats.
Surfing takes on a unique characteristic in the bay, as, in order for people to safely enjoy the sport, they are required to be highly skilled in terms of guiding the board, knowing the sea and its features. The bay also hosts many sports competitions, such as marathons, which are organized by government and private entities.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Surfing takes on a unique characteristic in the bay, as, in order for people to safely enjoy the sport, they are required to be highly skilled in terms of guiding the board, knowing the sea and its features.

• Boat and jet ski competitions are also held throughout the year, and many resorts and hotels are found along the 11-km-long bay.

Boat and jet ski competitions are also held throughout the year, and many resorts and hotels are found along the 11-km-long bay. Services and facilities include serried seating areas found along the beach, playgrounds and kiosks selling consumer goods and beach supplies.
Obhur Bay also has Alexandria Beach, a favorite of many families and young people. It offers a beautiful and clear atmosphere, where visitors can enjoy various entertainments and facilities.
The bay’s attractions are among the Saudi Summer 2021 program titled “Our Summer, Your Mood,” which runs till the end of September. The program includes 11 tourist destinations rich in natural beauty, diversity and atmosphere. The Saudi Tourism Authority is keen to provide, through the program and more than 250 private sector partners, more than 500 tourist experiences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Obhur

Related

The Community Event opens from 6 p.m. until midnight. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Authority summer event draws crowds from Filipino community
Tourism Development Fund has adopted cloud computing technology. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism fund adopts cloud computing

Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN

Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN

Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

David Grover is the group chief executive officer at ROSHN, the largest real estate development company in Saudi Arabia.

The giant developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund, is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company is focused on meeting the growing demand for housing in the Kingdom.

Grover has almost 35 years of experience working across master-planned projects. He is responsible for leading ROSHN’s mission to deliver great communities with best-in-class homes.

Grover believes that, when it comes to developing a modern community, it is important the design reflects the history of the area’s people and recognizes their traditions and cultural identity.

Prior to joining ROSHN, Grover served as a group board director at Mace Group in the UK. With a turnover of more than $2.5 billion at the time, the firm employed 6,500 people and operated through five global hubs, covering 65 countries.

Grover also held the position of chief executive officer of Mace Developments. Joining the UK firm in 1992, Grover worked across most key aspects of the business, from consultancy to construction and development.

Grover’s major achievements included setting up and driving the growth of the company’s development business; the establishment and management of the company’s operations in Asia; and significant experience in the delivery of complex, large-scale, high-profile development programs in Europe and Asia, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, Canary Wharf, the Shard and Paddington Basin, in addition to multiple infrastructure and mixed-use projects.

Grover received a Bachelor of Science degree in quantity surveying from the University of Birmingham. He also obtained a Master of Science degree specializing in construction law from King’s College London.

Topics: Who's Who ROSHN David Grover

Related

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Nahedh Al-Harbi. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Nahedh Al-Harbi, Saudi digital transformation consultant

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
  • Mohammed Al-Jaber also met with Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament Sultan Al-Barakani to discuss the cease-fire
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber on Thursday held talks with US officials on developments in the situation in Yemen and efforts to achieve peace.
Al-Jaber, who also supervises the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, met with the Chargé d’Affairs at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia, Martina Strong, and Cathy Westley, the chargé d’affairs of the US embassy to Yemen.
During the meeting, they also discussed efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the Kingdom’s support for Yemen in various fields.
The US praised Saudi Arabia’s continued economic support for Yemen, the latest of which was the grant of oil derivatives, and the joint efforts in humanitarian work in the war-torn country.
Al-Jaber then met with Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament Sultan Al-Barakani to discuss a nationwide cease-fire, which the Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to reject and insist on a military escalation in Marib and increasing the suffering of Yemenis.

Topics: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber Yemen Saudi Arabia United States Martina Strong Cathy Westley

Related

A Yemeni woman sells Henneh and other products at a market in Hajjah province's northern district of Abs. (AFP file photo) photos
Saudi Arabia
UNFPA acknowledges Saudi support for women in Yemen
UN concerned about humanitarian situation in Marib, fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen
Middle-East
UN concerned about humanitarian situation in Marib, fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport
  • The Kingdom said it hopes for the situation in Afghanistan to stabilize as soon as possible
  • Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that targeted Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom is still closely following the current events in Afghanistan.
Two suicide bombs hit Kabul airport on Thursday, where several countries are trying to mass evacuate diplomats and foreign nationals, in what was described as “a complex attack” by US officials. A number of US military personnel and civilians have been killed.
The Kingdom said it hopes for the situation in Afghanistan to stabilize as soon as possible, while stressing its support for the Afghan people.
The ministry of reiterated that the Kingdom “firmly rejects these criminal acts, which are incompatible with all religious principles and moral and human values.”
The ministry also offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and Afghan people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Kabul airport suicide bomb Hamid Karzai International Airport Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel attends a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. (File/Twitter/@KSAPermanentGVA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hopes Afghanistan situation will stabilize, envoy says

Second batch of Saudi aid arrives in Algeria to help with effects of deadly fires

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered the aid on behalf of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered the aid on behalf of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Second batch of Saudi aid arrives in Algeria to help with effects of deadly fires

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered the aid on behalf of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • The aid includes food, shelter and medical supplies
  • King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (kselief
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A second plane carrying humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Thursday.
The aid, which was sent in implantation of directives from King Salman, includes food, shelter and medical supplies and is being sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The Kingdom set up an air bridge and sent the first plane on Wednesday and will help the north African country cope with the aftermaths of devastating fires that ravaged several cities and killed at least 90 people, including 30 soldiers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) forest fires humanitarian aid

Related

The aid was sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends assistance to help Algeria grapple effects of deadly fires

Saudi minister meets EU, Mauritian ambassadors in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets EU, Mauritian ambassadors in Riyadh
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister meets EU, Mauritian ambassadors in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets EU, Mauritian ambassadors in Riyadh
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the EU ambassador to the Kingdom, Patrick Simonnet, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir and Simonnet reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU, and discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Al-Jubeir also met the Mauritian ambassador to the Kingdom, Shaukat Soudhan.

They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of common interest.

Related

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
Saudis sign deals to advance work on Saudi-Korean village
Business & Economy
Saudis sign deals to advance work on Saudi-Korean village

Latest updates

Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer
Jeddah’s Obhur Bay tops popular tourist destination this summer
Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response ‘does not befit’ Iran
Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response ‘does not befit’ Iran
Fossil of previously unknown 4-legged whale found in Egypt
Fossil of previously unknown 4-legged whale found in Egypt
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.