Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr pulled off one of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season’s most dramatic results when it defeated Al-Taawoun 3-1 at Mrsool Park on Friday night after going into stoppage time trailing by one goal.

Al-Taawoun, down to 10 men after Sumayhan Al-Nabit was sent off on 77 minutes, took the lead through Kaku’s penalty with just two minutes of the match left.

Al-Nassr not only managed to equalize through the Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar with a wonderful curling effort in the 92nd minute but, incredibly, completed the turnaround with two more goals by Moroccan forward Abderazzak Hamdallah, a penalty on 98 minutes, and a fine run and finish 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Al-Nassr now have six points from three matches, while Al-Taawoun remain on one in the early days of the SPL season.

It was particularly cruel result for the visitors as the manner of defeat echoed the recent loss to Al-Hilal.

Brazilian coach Mano Menezes was delighted with the late win and said that his team’s rivals will see a different Al-Nassr in coming weeks and months.

“I thank the players who were men during the match and did not give up in the final minutes, despite falling behind,” he said.

“Coming back after conceding a goal proved that we have a players with high capabilities.”