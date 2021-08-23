You are here

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
Fabio Carille has paid the price for an unsuccessful start to the season with Al-Ittihad. (Twitter: @ittihad)
Updated 24 sec ago
John Duerden

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape

Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
  • Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun dismiss coaches less than two weeks into the new season
Updated 24 sec ago
John Duerden

With 10 minutes of Friday’s game against champions Al-Hilal left, Al-Taawoun was heading for a famous victory. Two very late lapses of concentration meant a cruel 2-1 loss instead. The following day, Al-Ittihad were within a penalty shootout of defeating Raja Casablanca to win the Arab Champions Club Cup but had to settle for a runners-up spot.

Both teams ended the weekend by firing their coaches. First Al-Taawoun gave Nestor El-Maestro his marching orders and replaced him with Jose Gomes of Portugal. Then Al-Ittihad announced the departure of Fabio Carille. There are rumors of growing pressure on Pericles Chamusca at Al-Shabab and Mano Menezes of Al-Nassr. In most leagues, these reports would be dismissed immediately, but in Saudi Arabia there is a tendency for the coaches to be the ones dismissed.

Hiring and firings are part of life for football coaches but to see it happen just two games into the season is rare in other parts of the world. There are managers in Europe who are already under pressure, such as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but there is no imminent danger of dismissal even for a coach who has been around a long time by West Asian standards.

El-Maestro arrived only in March at Al-Taawoun and oversaw an excellent run of results that saw the team, which had fought relegation the year before, finish fourth and reach the final of the King’s Cup. Defeat in the final was a disappointing end but an extended contract was a reward for a promising spell.

One point from the opening two games was obviously not the start wanted but Al-Taawoun were ahead in both and could have had six points with better luck. The performances were far from poor.

Carille’s situation is different. Appointed in February 2020, the Brazilian started his first full season slowly but ended up taking Al-Ittihad to third in the league and there was even a chance of a title challenge right until the end. A loss and a win started this season’s Saudi Pro League campaign and then there was that thrilling Arab Cup final that ended 4-4 before heading to that penalty shootout loss.

“I am proud of my work here,” said Carille. “We finished in third to qualify for the Asian Champions League. We got good results that we have not had for some time and did not lose in the league against the top five teams. I want to thank the fans for their support and love.”

Such knee-jerk reactions are damaging for the league and Saudi Arabian football. The obvious problem is that they come so soon into the new season. If there were genuine misgivings about the two tacticians then they could have been replaced months ago as the previous season ended. The new men could have had three months preparation, including training camps in Europe and multiple warm-up games. Instead, they face league games coming up in the next few days.

There are other consequences too. Such short-termism is expensive, especially for clubs such as Al-ittihad with well-documented financial problems of late. It means that coaches have to have contracts paid off. It also means that money has to be found for replacements. Gomes at Al-Taawoun will be acutely aware that he is coming into a club where job security is weak. It is telling that Al-Taawoun have given the Portuguese boss a fifth job in the three years since he left the same Saudi club, though he at least knows what he is getting into. Any coach worth his salt will want to be paid an ample amount before sitting in these hottest of hotseats to compensate for the likelihood of a short stay and a cluttered resume. The best tacticians won’t want to come at all.

This extends to football matters. If two results at the start of a season are enough to get a coach fired it is obvious that there is no benefit at all to planning ahead, to thinking about the long-term health of a club or the long-term development of players. The focus is on the next game and that alone.

For a coach who knows that he has to win right now, it is natural to ask himself why he should work hard with teenage prospects when there is little chance he will be around to see the benefits. It is much safer to look to proven foreign talent who can come in and do a professional job immediately. Why persist with a promising but raw Saudi striker when you can get an expensive Brazilian goalscorer who will find the target from the get-go and keep you in the job a little longer?

A lack of patience on behalf of the owners flows down to all levels of the club and can’t produce the kind of atmosphere that helps players perform at their best. Not only do they have to adapt to new managers just a few days into the new season but the constant pressure on the boss must weigh heavily.

Football is a results business everywhere, but coaches have to have room to look beyond the next 90 minutes. Despite all the changes, only one team can win the title, only one can win the King’s Cup and only three can qualify for the Champions League. Not every team can win silverware but all can strive to improve for the medium and long-term as well as the short.

Agents apart, this dizzying merry-go-round does not help anyone.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium

Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium
  • The two creations by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott will be followed by a third of Sergio Aguero next year
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Manchester City has announced that statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva are to be installed outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match against Arsenal, with a tribute to the recently departed Sergio Aguero to follow in 2022.

The club revealed that award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist who won the commission to create the permanent statues of the trio. The appointment followed an exhaustive selection process that began in March 2020.

“We are delighted with our choice of Andy to bring this project to life,” Manchester City’s Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said. “His portfolio speaks to his expertise, and his contemporary approach, together with his chosen medium of industrial materials, made him the perfect fit to create artwork for Manchester City.

“Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade,” he said. “They are already revered as icons of their generation. But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

Born and raised in Glasgow and a graduate of the city’s School of Art, Scott is one of the most respected sculptors of his generation and is known for his large-scale figurative pieces, which he creates by blending traditional craftmanship with modern fabrication techniques. His portfolio of more than 80 contemporary projects can be found both in the UK and in many corners of the world.

Now creating from his studio in Philadelphia, US, Andy works frequently in galvanized steel and counts The Kelpies and Beacon of Hope among his celebrated works.

The Kompany and Silva projects have been conducted entirely remotely, from Scott’s securing the commission in June 2020 through to creation, completion and transportation of the pieces, which arrived on schedule in Manchester from Philadelphia in August 2021.

The legacy project was announced by Al-Mubarak following the departure in the summer of 2019 of Kompany, the club’s most successful captain in its 127-year history. The decision to honor the three players was based on their contribution to Manchester City’s transformation since Abu Dhabi’s takeover of the club. Al-Mubarak has since indicated that further work is being undertaken to ensure the legends of earlier eras are also celebrated.

“On hearing that I had secured the commission to bring Vincent, David and now Sergio to life in sculpture form, I was absolutely thrilled,” Scott said. “It’s an unbelievable honor to work on something that will be visited by hundreds of thousands of fans as they remember and celebrate the achievements of their footballing heroes.

“I have always been struck by how sportsmen and women move and perform, and in the case of football specifically, how they anticipate the ball, how they combine with their teammates, and sometimes simply how they stand,” he said. “Reflecting these elements was always going to be challenging, but it was particularly so during a global pandemic as we were only able to meet with Vincent and David virtually. But with their insights and extensive research of film and photographic footage, I have tried to capture their unique physical characteristics and their distinctive movements in a way which I hope does justice to both of these phenomenal footballers.”

“It’s been such a pleasure to work on this prestigious project and I can’t wait to finally get to meet the team in person as we set about the final installations at the Etihad Stadium this week,” he said.

Topics: football Manchester city Vincent Kompany David Silva

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
  • Video teasing the return of world wrestling’s biggest name to the Kingdom was released after the weekend’s WWE SummerSlam
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

WWE Crown Jewel’s highly anticipated return to Saudi Arabia has been confirmed for October of this year in a video teaser that was released after the weekend’s SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

“This October we return to a place that brings out the best for all the world to see,” the video said, over action footage of some of WWE’s biggest names, including Saudi superstar Mansoor.

WWE has already held three events in the Kingdom, starting with 2018’s Crown Jewel at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. This was followed by 2019’s Super ShowDown at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, which saw home favorite Mansoor win the 51-man Battle Royal.

Super Showdown returned to Saudi in February 2020, this time at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh.

Topics: WWE

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship
  • UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s new competition will provide a platform for youngsters aged four to 13
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has launched a new championship aimed at giving the country’s next generation of athletes a platform to begin their journey in the combat sport.

The inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship, which is aimed at children aged four to 13, will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Friday and Saturday.

UAEJJF Vice President Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri said the values of the tournament will reflect the federation’s desire to help realise the vision of the UAE’s leadership in empowering the country’s youth to pursue success on the domestic and individual levels.

“With the overwhelming positive impact of jiu-jitsu, this tournament seeks to encourage as many children as possible to get to know the sport and enjoy healthy competition,” said Al-Dhaheri. “The championship complements the efforts of schools in the UAE that have adopted the sport into the curriculum. The number of students now learning jiu-jitsu in schools exceeds 120,000 and this championship is another platform to continue their learning and development.”

The Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship will see competitions for white, grey, yellow, orange and green belts. Registrations are being arranged through the official UAEJJF website.

“Our strategy is to create the right environment for children to develop their talent through continuous training,” UAEJJF CEO Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi said. “The new championship is in line with our goal to build a future generation of jiu-jitsu athletes that can compete and shine on local and global stages.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Pacquiao says 'may not' return to ring after Ugas upset

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset
  • If Saturday’s loss was Pacquiao’s final fight, it marks the end of a glittering 26-year professional career
  • Pacquiao, a Philippine senator, is now expected to turn his attention to his political career.
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

The 42-year-old Filipino boxing superstar indicated he now planned to turn his attention to his political career in the Philippines in the wake of a unanimous points defeat to Ugas.

“In the future you may not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I don’t know.

“I’ve done a lot for boxing and boxing has done a lot for me. I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing.”

If Saturday’s loss was Pacquiao’s final fight, it marks the end of a glittering 26-year professional career that has already ensured the Filipino will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Against Ugas on Saturday however, age finally appeared to have caught up with Pacquiao as he was outboxed and outfoxed by a skilful, younger opponent.

Although Ugas said he would be willing to give Pacquiao a rematch, it is hard to see how a second fight would pan out any differently.

Beyond that, other, younger fighters in the welterweight division such as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are likely to be even more dangerous for the veteran Filipino.

“In my heart I want to continue fighting,” Pacquiao said. “But the thing is I have to consider also my body.”

Pacquiao is now expected to turn his attention to his political career. Already a Philippines Senator, Pacquiao is believed to be mulling a presidential bid.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to accomplish to help people and that’s my mission,” Pacquiao said. “I want to be an inspiration to all the Filipino people inside and outside the ring. “I am a fighter inside and outside the ring. And I look forward to getting back to the Philippines and serving the Filipino people as this pandemic continues to affect millions in the Philippines.”

Pacquiao, whose fight against Ugas was his first in two years, meanwhile said he had been unable to move freely during the bout, complaining of “cramp” in his legs which he suggested may have been down to over-training as much as age.

“I couldn’t move. My two legs were tight. But I’m not making excuses,” he said. “Too much hard work. I ran in the mountains, also doing 32 rounds (in training) every day. I don’t know. We’re not young any more.

“I did my best tonight but my best wasn’t good enough. No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring, and the champion tonight is still Ugas.”

Topics: boxing Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs
Updated 23 August 2021
AP
AFP

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs
  • Lukaku marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal
  • Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with club chairman allowing him to leave this summer
Updated 23 August 2021
AP AFP

 

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world’s best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away. Lukaku made the better impression.

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season as Nuno Espirito Santo earned a 1-0 win against his former club Wolves, while Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Southampton on Sunday.

Striker Kane came off the bench in the second half at Molineux after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games following his late return from his close-season holiday.

The England captain, frustrated by Spurs’ 13-year trophy drought, hopes to force a move to Premier League champions City before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kane said he has “never refused to train” with the squad, but the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

However, City are so far unwilling to meet Levy’s £150 million ($204 million) asking price for last season’s Premier League top scorer.

Kane was left out of Tottenham’s squad when they beat City in their Premier League opener last weekend and also missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Tottenham were already leading through Dele Alli’s 10th minute penalty by the time Kane arrived on the scene.

Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and the midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot kick.

It was Alli’s first league goal since March 2020 as he returns to favor following a long spell in exile under Nuno’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Kane replaced Son Heung-min with 19 minutes left and received a largely positive reception from the traveling Tottenham fans, who sang “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” as Wolves supporters mockingly chanted “He’ll be a Manc in the morning.”

Kane had a golden opportunity to mark his return with a goal when Steven Bergwijn picked him out, but his shot was repelled by Jose Sa. Despite Kane’s miss and his late booking for time-wasting, it was a winning return to Wolves for Nuno, who was back for the first time since leaving in the close-season after four years in charge.

Although Nuno was far from Tottenham’s first choice, he has made a strong start with successive league victories.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Romelu Lukaku Harry Kane

