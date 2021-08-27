You are here

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
An Afghan woman, who has been evacuated to Albania, stands outside an apartment at a resort in Golem, some 45 kilometers west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
AP

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
  • An Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at Tirana International Airport carrying 121 people, including 11 children
  • Albania plans to allow the evacuees to stay for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement
AP

TIRANA, Abania: Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Daesh group.
A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at the Tirana international airport at 3:20 a.m. (01:20 GMT) carrying 121 people, including 11 children. It was not clear whether this was the first flight after the two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops, or if the plane that landed in Albania’s capital had come directly from Afghanistan.
“It was the fear from such attacks which pushed us our utmost that these citizens come soonest to Albania, where they are away from danger and fear for their lives,” Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said. She and US Ambassador Yuri Kim were at the airport to greet the evacuees.
A government source said the flight from Kabul was organized by a US non-governmental association and there was a stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia before landing in Tirana.
After the plane landed in Tirana, the passengers were supplied with facemasks and had their information processed in a military tent before they were taken on buses to hotels in the nearby western port city of Durres. The Albanian government will supply them with food, transportation, security and other necessities, according to the foreign minister.
The government plans to allow the evacuees to stay in Albania for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.
Albania may temporarily house up to 4,000 Afghans, people who would be at risk in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Xhacka said they include “pedagogues, artists, intellectuals, activists of the civil society, human rights organizations or those of women.”
Kim praised the Albanian government for agreeing to host evacuees.
Such a move has been highly evaluated and praised from Washington.
“As they have always done, the people of Albania are once again providing hospitality & protection to those in greatest need,” the US ambassador tweeted. “We are proud to call you a friend & ally. Thank you.”

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for faster efforts to help facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan following an attack at Kabul airport.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Rome following talks.

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
  • Those evacuated included embassy employees, locally employed guards and their families
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Those evacuated included embassy employees and their families, locally employed guards and their families, members of the armed forces and 500 Swedes, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

In addition, Sweden also evacuated women’s rights activists, journalists and EU employees.

But Sweden was unable to assist all those on the “Sweden list” consisting of people seeking help to flee the country.

“The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees,” Linde told reporters.

Both Linde and the head of Sweden’s Migration Board, Mikael Ribbenvik, said that even though the airlift had ended, the Scandinavian country would continue to try to help people associated with Sweden to leave the country.

Meanwhile neighboring Norway, which announced Thursday that it was also ending its evacuations, said Friday that another 128 people had landed in Oslo, bringing the number of people airlifted by the country to 1,098.

A final plane was expected later in Norway Friday.

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
  • The French president warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: France could extend the evacuation of French citizens and Afghans in danger from Kabul beyond Friday, a minister said, after Paris previously indicated its airlift mission would end in the evening.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the French evacuation mission would wind up later Friday, but President Emmanuel Macron then said France still wanted to evacuate hundreds of Afghans, some of whom were in buses outside the airport perimeter.

“It (the French evacuation operation) can perhaps go beyond this evening, but we must remain cautious on this subject,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Macron, in comments on a visit to Ireland, has also warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky in the wake of the twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops.

“The terrorist attack must not prevent these (evacuation) operations. We will continue until the last possible second,” said Beaune.

But echoing the comments by Macron, he indicated, however, that not all Afghans at risk who want to leave country would be able to do so.

“Does this mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for the allies, for Europeans, will be able to leave the airport? Without doubt, no, no,” he said.

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
  • Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.
Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara’s military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline.

The military began evacuations on Wednesday.
“The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport.

They say, ‘We’ll ensure security and you can operate it’. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there,” Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.
 

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
Updated 27 August 2021
BRIAN KIM

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
  • Seoul has evacuated locals who supported its operations before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  • Warm reception for Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees
Updated 27 August 2021
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: South Korea has welcomed the arrival of Afghans who supported its embassy and organizations by designating them as “persons of special merit” instead of refugees.

A total of 378 Afghans arrived at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Thursday as part of the evacuation mission, codenamed “Operation Miracle.”

Among the evacuees are Afghan medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who supported South Korean diplomats, hospitals and a job training center run by the Korea International Cooperation Agency before the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. They were evacuated with their families.

The Korean government is seeking to amend its immigration laws to grant the Afghans long-term residency as foreigners who provided special services to South Korea. Initially, they will be granted short-term visas, which will be upgraded later, allowing them to find employment.

“Now it’s time for us to return the favor,” Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters at Incheon airport, referring to the fact many Koreans received international aid after fleeing during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Despite the fact that we’re physically apart in a distant country, they were practically our neighbors,” the minister said. “How could we possibly turn a blind eye to them when their lives are at risk just because they worked with us?”

Choi Young-sam, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing on Thursday that “South Korea is fulfilling its moral obligation as a responsible nation that doesn’t forget its friends and turn away from the difficulties of the neighbor.”

He added it was the first operation of its kind for South Korea. “This is the first example in the history of Korean diplomacy where we have evacuated foreign citizens by investing our manpower and assets on humanitarian grounds,” Choi said.

Another flight is due to bring 13 others who on Thursday could not board the military aircraft that transported the group to Korea from Islamabad, Pakistan, after their evacuation from Kabul.

South Korea’s warm reception for these Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees. In 2020, only 69 of 6,684 asylum seekers were granted refugee status in South Korea, according to Justice Ministry data.

Security experts believe Seoul’s acceptance of Afghan evacuees will be politically intended to show South Korea is in lockstep with the US, its staunchest ally that supported it during the Korean War.

After the US started its war on terror on Afghan soil in 2001, South Korea conducted various military and relief operations, including Provincial Reconstruction Team activities from 2010 to 2014, offering medical services, aid for agricultural development, and vocational and police training.

“The success of the Operation Miracle was possible thanks to full cooperation from our US ally,” the Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. “We will continue cooperation for the Afghans’ stable resettlement in the country, providing our logistics resources or medical support if necessary.”

 

