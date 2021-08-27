Evacuations in English town Leamington Spa amid ‘explosions’ and huge fire
Evacuations in English town Leamington Spa amid ‘explosions’ and huge fire/node/1918306/world
Evacuations in English town Leamington Spa amid ‘explosions’ and huge fire
The emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. (Twitter: @PHE_WestMids)
LONDON: A huge fire broke out at an industrial park in the central England town of Leamington Spa on Friday, sending up dramatic plumes of dark smoke that could be seen for miles.
The local emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors.
Local lawmaker Matt Western said the fire might involve chemicals from a plastics business.
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
Updated 19 min ago
KABUL: A young husband with a child on the way who wanted to teach history one day and another man who always wanted to serve in the military were among the 13 US troops killed. They were killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans. As military personnel were going through the grim task of notifying the troops’ next of kin, some of their names emerged Friday before the government formally announced them. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other US service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Daesh group. The US said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The White House said President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to honor the service members who lost their lives. Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was on his first deployment when the evacuation in Afghanistan began, his sister, Roice McCollum, told the Casper Star-Tribune. “He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots,” Roice McCollum said, adding that her brother wanted to be a history teacher and wrestling coach when he completed his service. “He’s a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met,” she said. Regi Stone, the father of one of Rylee McCollum’s friends, described McCollum as “a good kid,” who was resilient, smart and courageous. Stone read a note that his wife, Kim, sent to their son Eli Stone, who is also in the military and deployed elsewhere: “I remember standing in our kitchen and telling y’all to run the other way if you had to go in first. And both of you saying, ‘If we die doing this, we die doing what we love.’ I never knew that would come true, so hold onto all the great memories. I know he would want all of his brothers to stay strong and fight hard.” Another Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, also died in the attack. His father, Mark Schmitz, told KMOX Radio that the Marines came to his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2:40 a.m. Friday to give him the grim news. Schmitz said his son, who grew up in the St. Louis area, was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts. “This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said of his son. “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.” David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas, was also among those killed, US Rep. Henry Cuellar said Friday. The congressman’s press secretary, Dana Youngentob, said Pentagon representatives visited Cuellar’s Washington office to inform him of Espinoza’s death. Cuellar’s office also received an official death notice from the Pentagon. In a statement, Cuellar said Espinoza “embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.” Cuellar concluded, “The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her briefing Friday that Biden would look for “any opportunity” to honor those who died in service to their country. She did not rule out a possible visit by Biden to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of service members killed in action are returned. Psaki said Biden would not reach out to any of the families until the Pentagon finishes notifying next of kin. She said it then is up to the families to decide whether they want to take the president’s call. “It’s important to note that this may be the worst day of their lives,” she said.
US allies will be watching how it deals with challenges from Middle East to Korean Peninsula
The strategic map of the region will look different after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The late Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak was reportedly quoted as saying after he lost power that “whoever is covered by the Americans is naked,” in reference to how Washington abandoned him during the Egyptian uprising.
This might be the best way to describe the feelings of the former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani as he settles down in his new life in the UAE after fleeing Kabul, having watched his American allies give the Taliban almost a free hand to take Afghanistan back at lightning speed.
America’s allies and enemies are mulling over the consequences of the Afghanistan withdrawal — and the chaos that it has caused — for Washington’s international standing, its leadership and its global power.
Some are comparing it to the humiliating withdrawal from Saigon. But many see this as a worse defeat than Vietnam and a “defining geopolitical moment” for the US. It is being described as the end of the “American era” on the global stage. If true, the “cemetery of empires” has added one more victim to its long list.
The Soviets drank the cup of Afghan defeat before the Americans did, but the government they set up in Kabul at least lasted a little longer, while the US-backed Ghani administration could not survive a week. The Afghan army melted like an iceberg in a hot sea.
Few disagree that the US should eventually have left Afghanistan, but the chaotic manner of its departure, and the mess that is unfolding now, has astonished many. This is raising questions about the credibility and the reliability of the US as an ally and as a superpower. It is also emboldening America’s enemies and weakening its friends.
We are not witnessing another Saigon but rather another Suez, this time for the US, say some experts. The 1956 Suez debacle was the closing chapter of the British empire and its outreach as a military power in the Middle East and beyond. Could this be a similar American moment? Could Afghanistan indeed be America’s Suez?
Looking at the reactions from around the world, this is exactly the lesson that many are drawing from Afghanistan. From Europe to Asia and Africa, and even on the home front, people are appalled at the incoherence of the Afghanistan withdrawal plan and its botched implementation.
America’s friends, from its major NATO allies to the small emerging democracies, are concerned about what this might mean to the free world and Washington’s leadership in it.
They are monitoring how the US deals with the current strategic challenges around the world — from the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula, and in between.
The first shots were fired from the British parliament. In an emotional speech, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign relations committee, slammed President Joe Biden without naming him. He criticized the West for not having patience: “Patience wins, the Cold War was won with patience.”
The British parliamentarian called on the UK to “set out a vision ... for reinvigorating our European NATO partners to make sure we’re not dependent on a single ally, on the decision of a single leader.”
Norbert Rottgenn, the chairman of the German parliaments’ foreign relations committee, saw in the withdrawal a “serious and far-reaching miscalculation by the current administration. This does fundamental damage to the political and moral credibility of the West.”
In Asia, America’s allies are watching the rapidly changing Afghanistan situation with keen interest but also trepidation. The reassurances of Washington’s commitment to Asia offered by Vice President Kamala Harris — who is visiting the region this week — were in sharp contrast to the widespread perception that depending on the US is a risky insurance policy and that self-reliance is the best security strategy.
There is no doubt that the governments of Japan and South Korea have been closely following events in Afghanistan. If the US is weakened as a superpower, what does this mean to their security as they face a more aggressive and assertive China?
Taiwan is learning the Afghanistan lesson too and its officials are emphasizing the importance of self-reliance.
China is rubbing that in. The Chinese news agency wrote “the fall of Kabul marks the collapse of the international image and credibility of the US.” An editorial in the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times detected in the Afghanistan withdrawal an “omen of Taiwan’s future fate.”
It wrote that “once a cross-straits war breaks out while the mainland seizes the island with forces, the US would have to have a much greater determination than it had for Afghanistan, Syria, and Vietnam if it wants to intervene.”
Biden is putting the withdrawal in the context of America’s national security interests and taking the Afghanistan card from the hands of its rivals. “If you are sitting in Moscow or Beijing, are you happy we left?” he said. “They love nothing better for us than to continue to be bogged down there, totally occupied with what is going on there.”
This is not how America’s opponents saw it though. Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah saw a “humiliated, failed and defeated” America, while Hamas congratulated the Taliban on its victory and “the end of occupation.” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the breaking of “the chains of slavery.” The wagons are being circled.
Russia is gloating at the fact that the US met the same defeat as it did a quarter of a century ago. It is happy that the US military will not be on its borders anymore.
Iran is elated that the US seems humiliated in Afghanistan and that American power will leave the region, but despite their constant contacts with the Taliban, they have to contend with a Sunni fundamentalist regime next to them, which might cut their laughter short. But they see what happened in Afghanistan as a reassurance that the US power in the region has been dealt a big blow.
The strategic map of the region will look different after the American withdrawal. China and Russia will have a stronger influence than the US on the future of Afghanistan.
At home, some experts believe that it was not Afghanistan that marked the end of the American era. Francis Fukuyama, author of “The End of History and The Last Man,” has argued in The Economist that the “end of the American era had come much earlier. The long-term sources of American weakness and decline are more domestic than international.”
He predicted that the US will remain a “great power for many years, but just how influential it will be depends on its ability to fix its internal problems, rather than its foreign policy.”
He might have a point. Internal divisions inside the US are deeper now than any other time in its history; they can be the foremost threat to its international standing and power.
The lesson that America’s domestic extremists are drawing from the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban is alarming. Someone who went to Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots told CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan: “It took 11 days for them (the Taliban) to take over Afghanistan ... How many days would it take the patriots to take over this country?”
This comment shows how much damage control the US needs to do to reassure allies and deter enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Terror attack on US forces in Kabul criticized by Congresswoman McCollum
Atrocity delayed US president’s meeting with Israeli prime minister
Updated 27 August 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The Taliban shared information with the US that a terrorist attack targeting its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was “imminent” and may explain why they were trying to prevent people from fleeing to the evacuation center at Kabul International Airport, US Congresswoman Betty McCollum told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
The chairwoman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee said the Afghan government misled both President Joe Biden and Congress in assuring they would be able to maintain control during a pullout.
Islamic State-Khorasan, founded in 2015 in eastern Afghanistan, is being blamed for what the US Defense Department said were two terrorist attacks.
“Some in the Taliban have been helpful in securing safe passage and protecting those faiths. And it was a shared intelligence, by not only us but what we were hearing from our allies but also from the Taliban that they knew this attack was imminent,” McCollum told Arab News.
“That’s why they were trying to keep American citizens ... and why the Taliban were telling people not to come to the airport. Some of it was their own selfishness wanting to keep Afghans there. Some of it was actually not wanting to have casualties and then being seen that they couldn’t control Kabul.”
McCollum, who has represented Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District since 2000, said initial reports blamed IS-K.
“We will find out who committed these atrocities against those people who were at the airport seeking safety for themselves and their families. The intel that we were hearing about the most is that it was not the Taliban. It was either a rogue group or it was ISIS-K ... The Taliban and ISIS-K do not like each other,” McCollum said. “But, what a show-stopper for ISIS-K, right? They could basically get two things done at once. They could attack the Taliban and they attack the US government and NATO at the same time. But we will know who perpetrated this.”
McCollum expressed concerns about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, initiated by former President Donald Trump, saying not enough attention was paid to the instability and inadequacies of the Afghan government.
“The Trump administration decided, well, maybe it is time that we can figure out a way to pull out of Afghanistan because we were not seeing any meaningful progress. Maybe we could support the status quo. His failure was not including the government of Afghanistan. Many of us spoke out about that. That’s what President Biden inherited. But he also inherited President Trump withdrawing so many troops that we just had a hollow number left going into the fighting season,” McCollum said.
“But what Afghanistan assured President Biden is that they would hold their own. They would slow them down. They would organize. And please, please do not start sending off alarm bells and we would lose our best and brightest to keep this country going, you know, to show no faith in our government. And there was consensus that this might fail, this Afghan government might fail. But there was consensus that it might be six months to a year, some people were saying two years, but at most the intelligence said maybe six months and that would give us time to do something.”
McCollum said she suspected the Taliban were using the US as hostages to provide security around the airport in the face of expected attacks from IS-K.
“But as we saw, the Afghan government fled (from) its own people and, with that, the military laid down its arms for the most part and just walked away,” McCollum said. “And so now, we have people at the airport. And we are basically hostages for the Taliban to provide security around the airport, are we not?”
McCollum said that although the Taliban may have changed, “we are not going to take them at their word.”
She agreed that the decision by former US President George W. Bush, to expand the war against Al-Qaeda to Iraq, had undermined the ability to stabilize Afghanistan and weakened efforts there.
“It was a huge mistake. And that is why many of us not only did we believe there were not weapons of mass destruction, but we knew we would take our eye off of (Afghanistan),” McCollum said, noting that not enough was done to strengthen Afghanistan’s society and infrastructure.
“But once we went into Iraq, NATO forces were pulled there. We were pulled there. That was the big object that everybody ran to, and Afghanistan was just put off to the corner. Unfortunately, when the Bush administration for the eight years they were in charge, they did not do that kind of developmental aid in Afghanistan, and then was not focused on it because they got themselves involved in Iraq.”
The attacks in Kabul forced the White House to delay meetings planned between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
McCollum, who supports a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, has spoken out against Israeli abuses and said the proposed compromise was being undermined by the Israeli government’s actions.
“Human rights and universal rights, and that includes Palestinians and the rights of children, need to be protected. I am hoping that discussion focuses on that, laser focuses on it, that the settlement expansions have to stop and the rights of Palestinians who are Israeli citizens not be given second class citizens,” McCollum said.
“There is a lot on the table but I also am going to keep working on my bill to stop the detention of Palestinian children in military detention facilities and the billions of dollars of aid. We just give cash, actually, to the country of Israel. That (will) have a receipt and an accounting for it so taxpayers’ dollars know that not one dime is going for the destruction of homes and not one penny goes to imprison a child.”
McCollum is the sponsor of legislation that would link Israeli accountability and violent actions against Palestinian children and families to US aid.
“I support a two-state solution but we need to get back to where that becomes a reality and not just a dream. I am watching that dream get smaller and smaller, as people are here at home and all over the world and especially the Palestinians. If we are going to talk about the two-state solution, we have to be firm and honest about what that two-state solution needs to look like, and it is not the status quo for the establishment of settlements.”
McCollum’s full interview will be broadcast Sept. 1 during The Ray Hanania Radio Show, which is on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. The show is also streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews.
Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio: ‘As well as Afghan civilians, the flight will bring back to Italy our envoy Stefano Pontecorvo’
Italy was one of the five countries most involved with NATO’s ‘Resolute Support’ Mission in Afghanistan, along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP
ROME: Italy’s last evacuation flight from Kabul left Afghanistan on Friday, ending the country’s airlift operation, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.
De Maio said “that as well as Afghan civilians, the flight will bring back to Italy our envoy Stefano Pontecorvo,” the Italian diplomat serving as NATO’s senior civil representative to Afghanistan.
The flight, which had “just taken off,” is also carrying the last Italian soldiers who were still on site, he tweeted.
Di Maio had told an earlier press conference in Rome with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the C-130 plane would soon leave Kabul.
He added that all the Italian nationals who wanted to leave had been evacuated, along with around 4,900 Afghan civilians.
Italian consul Tommaso Claudi was on board the last flight as well as Pontecorvo.
“Leaving Kabul with a heavy heart. My gratitude to all #NATO allies & partners for a massive evacuation effort from #Afghanistan despite all challenges,” Pontecorvo tweeted.
“NATO played a key role in getting thousands out and is committed to getting others to safety.”
Italy has evacuated 4,832 Afghans since June, the defense ministry said in a statement Thursday evening.
Italy was one of the five countries most involved with NATO’s “Resolute Support” Mission in Afghanistan, along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany.
The defense ministry said 53 Italian soldiers were killed and 723 wounded out of the 50,000 the country deployed to Afghanistan over the two-decade war.
Since the Taliban seized control of the country on August 15 as the NATO troops left, Afghans and foreign nationals have been racing to flee.
The huge crowds waiting to be evacuated were the target of twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops.
During his visit to Rome Friday, Lavrov also met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
They discussed the importance of ensuring stability and security in Afghanistan, tackling the humanitarian emergency and ensuring respect for human rights, particularly those of women, Draghi’s office said.
Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
An Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at Tirana International Airport carrying 121 people, including 11 children
Albania plans to allow the evacuees to stay for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement
Updated 27 August 2021
AP
TIRANA, Abania: Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Daesh group.
A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at the Tirana international airport at 3:20 a.m. (01:20 GMT) carrying 121 people, including 11 children. It was not clear whether this was the first flight after the two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops, or if the plane that landed in Albania’s capital had come directly from Afghanistan.
“It was the fear from such attacks which pushed us our utmost that these citizens come soonest to Albania, where they are away from danger and fear for their lives,” Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said. She and US Ambassador Yuri Kim were at the airport to greet the evacuees.
A government source said the flight from Kabul was organized by a US non-governmental association and there was a stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia before landing in Tirana.
After the plane landed in Tirana, the passengers were supplied with facemasks and had their information processed in a military tent before they were taken on buses to hotels in the nearby western port city of Durres. The Albanian government will supply them with food, transportation, security and other necessities, according to the foreign minister.
The government plans to allow the evacuees to stay in Albania for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.
Albania may temporarily house up to 4,000 Afghans, people who would be at risk in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Xhacka said they include “pedagogues, artists, intellectuals, activists of the civil society, human rights organizations or those of women.”
Kim praised the Albanian government for agreeing to host evacuees.
Such a move has been highly evaluated and praised from Washington.
“As they have always done, the people of Albania are once again providing hospitality & protection to those in greatest need,” the US ambassador tweeted. “We are proud to call you a friend & ally. Thank you.”