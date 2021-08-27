You are here

Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied Friday he will definitely leave City when his current contract expires in 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola clarified that his intention is to take a break from the game when he eventually does leave Man City
  • Guardiola is already serving the longest stint of his managerial career after 4 years at Barcelona and 3 seasons with Bayern Munich
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola denied on Friday that he will definitely leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.
The City manager was quoted after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.
However, Guardiola clarified that his intention is to take a break from the game when he eventually does leave City, whether that be in two years’ time or further in the future.
“I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results aren’t good or the organization isn’t happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.
“What I said is after my period at City I will take a break. It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now I don’t have reasons to leave.”
Into his sixth season in Manchester, Guardiola is already serving the longest stint of his managerial career after four years at Barcelona and three seasons with Bayern Munich.
City have won three Premier League titles in his previous five seasons and reached the Champions League final for the first time in May.
However, their bid to go one better and win the Champions League for the first time this season have been hampered by failing to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
The England captain announced this week he would be staying with the London club after Spurs refused to sell.
“The club did absolutely everything but we didn’t talk about Tottenham, not even one offer, because they didn’t want to negotiate. When one team doesn’t want to negotiate, there is nothing to say,” added Guardiola.
City will face an Arsenal side at the Etihad looking for their first point of the Premier League season.
Back-to-back defeats to Brentford and Chelsea have put Arsenal boss and Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta under pressure.
But Guardiola insisted Arteta needs time after spending over £130 million on five new players.
“Two games — they have played two games — not 20 or 50 fixtures. Sometimes I think we managers are crazy to do the job,” he added.
“They trust Mikel because they spent money to reinforce the team. Why don’t you give more time to the teams to build what they want to build? You need time.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city

Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Club Statement: Manchester United has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to personal terms, visa and medical
  • United’s swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City
MANCHESTER: Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.
“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” United said in a statement.
“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”
United’s swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.
Premier League champions City had been widely linked with a move for the Portuguese forward after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.
However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a deal was in the offing during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.
“Cristiano is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.
“We’ve always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”
Sky Sport Italia reported that United have offered Juve 28 million euros ($33 million), agreeing a two-year deal with the superstar attacker worth 25 million euros per season.
Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player during six years at United between 2003 and 2009.
In total he scored 118 goals in 292 games, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.
Earlier in the day, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s desire to leave the Italian giants.
“Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow. This morning he didn’t train,” said Allegri.
“He was here three years, he made his contribution, he made himself available to Juventus and now he’s leaving. Life goes on.”
Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juventus, but his time in Turin has not lived up to expectations.
He joined 2018 after scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 matches in a glittering nine-year spell in Madrid that also included four Champions League triumphs.
Juventus’ hopes he would be the final piece required to end their 25-year wait to become champions of Europe have been thwarted.
They have failed to get beyond the quarter-finals in the past three seasons.
Last season, they were deposed as Italian champions by fierce rivals Inter Milan and had to wait until the final day of the campaign to secure qualification for Europe’s top club competition.
However, Ronaldo still topped the Serie A goal charts, edging out Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea this month for £97 million.
And he also rolled back the years at Euro 2020 to win the Golden Boot despite playing just four games as Portugal bowed out at the last 16.
United have already significantly strengthened their squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the transfer window as they aim to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.
Ronaldo joins already loaded group of attacking options for Solskjaer featuring Fernandes, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

Topics: Juventus Manchester city Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form

Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form
  • Kingsley Coman sat out last Sunday's 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock
  • "He (Coman) is fit again, he has no more problems," Bayern Munich’s coach Julian Nagelsmann
BERLIN: Kingsley Coman is expected to return from injury for Bayern Munich this weekend, while head coach Julian Nagelsmann is backing Leroy Sane to rediscover his best form on the left wing for the Bundesliga giants.
Coman sat out last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock, but should return for Saturday’s home league fixture against Hertha Berlin, who are bottom of the table after losing both of their opening games.
“He (Coman) is fit again, he has no more problems,” Nagelsmann said Friday.
The Bayern boss also revealed that Lucas Hernandez has been able to train for the first time after an operation on his left knee, “which made me very happy.”
However, Nagelsmann says the France defender is “not yet an option” for Saturday.
The head coach gave nothing away when asked about rumors that Bayern are trying to sign defender Matthias Ginter and midfielder Jonas Hoffmann from rivals Moenchengladbach before the transfer window closes Tuesday.
However, Nagelsmann, 34, has given his backing to Sane and demanded Bayern fans stop aiming whistles of discontent at the winger, whose form can be erratic.
“We just have to leave him alone for a bit now, then you will see that he will go through the roof soon enough,” said Nagelsmann.
Sane was named in the Germany squad on Friday for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.
In Coman’s absence, Sane scored a goal and set up two more from the left wing in Bayern’s 12-0 thumping of fifth-tier minnows Bremer in the German Cup.
Nagelsmann says Sane is better off playing on the left, having often been used on the right last season to accommodate Coman.
“On the right, Leroy often wants the ball at his feet, but then has to play with his back to goal — which doesn’t play to his best qualities,” explained Nagelsmann.
“When he plays on the left, he has a bit more depth and the game often opens up in front of him.”
The stats back up Nagelsmann.
During spells at Schalke, Manchester City and Bayern, Sane has scored 51 goals and created 60 more in 160 games from the left wing.
In contrast, he has managed 17 goals and 14 assists in 81 games on the right.

Topics: Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges
  • Benjamin Mendy confirmed his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court
  • Manchester City’s left back has been accused of three counts of rape
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy appeared in court Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault.
Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court in northwest England. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the 27-year-old France international via an interpreter.
Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month. He was also charged Thursday with breaking his bail conditions in August.
The charges relate to three alleged complainants, one of whom is under 18.
Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation.
He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t play against Norwich on Saturday.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • The 21-year-old finished fourth in his Round 1 heat of 100m to confirm place in final, where he came sixth
Ali Al-Nakhli of Saudi Arabia finished in sixth place in the Men’s 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old achieved two personal bests in the Olympic Stadium, first posting a time 11.57 seconds to qualify to the final, where he improved on that with run of 11.53 seconds.

Nick Mayhugh of the USA won the gold medal with run of 10.95 seconds, with Andrei Vdovin of the Russian Paralympic Committee finishing second and Saptoyoga Purnomo of Indonesia third.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games athletics sport

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun
  • Three stoppage time goals complete remarkable turnaround as Riyadh club snatch inspirational victory
Al-Nassr pulled off one of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season’s most dramatic results when it defeated Al-Taawoun 3-1 at Mrsool Park on Friday night after going into stoppage time trailing by one goal.

Al-Taawoun, down to 10 men after Sumayhan Al-Nabit was sent off on 77 minutes, took the lead through Kaku’s penalty with just two minutes of the match left.

Al-Nassr not only managed to equalize through the Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar with a wonderful curling effort in the 92nd minute but, incredibly, completed the turnaround with two more goals by Moroccan forward Abderazzak Hamdallah, a penalty on 98 minutes, and a fine run and finish 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Al-Nassr now have six points from three matches, while Al-Taawoun remain on one in the early days of the SPL season.

It was particularly cruel result for the visitors as the manner of defeat echoed the recent loss to Al-Hilal.

Brazilian coach Mano Menezes was delighted with the late win and said that his team’s rivals will see a different Al-Nassr in coming weeks and months.

“I thank the players who were men during the match and did not give up in the final minutes, despite falling behind,” he said.

“Coming back after conceding a goal proved that we have a players with high capabilities.”

 

Topics: Al Nassr football Saudi Arabia sport

45thanniversary

