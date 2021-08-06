Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

You are here

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in signing striker Kane but needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. (AP)
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

  • The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination
  • “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table.
The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination.
“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”
Kane plans to return to training with Tottenham on Saturday — eight days before City visits for the season opener. He said on Twitter that “it hurts” to read comments by fans questioning his professionalism.
“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train,” he wrote Friday. “I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”
He’s under contract with the north London club until 2024 but has been open with his frustration about the direction of the team and lack of trophies. Tottenham’s seventh-place finish last season left it out of the Champions League.
“He’s a player for Tottenham Hotspur,” Guardiola said. “If Tottenham don’t want (to) negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiate, of course not (only) Man City, many clubs in the world would want to try to sign him, we are not an exception. But it depends on Tottenham.”
City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The Premier League champions paid a fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million).
Grealish’s contract had a release clause, unlike Kane’s, Guardiola noted.
It might take a new record to persuade Tottenham to sell Kane to a rival.
And Nuno Espirito Santo addressed the issue at his first press conference as Tottenham manager, saying last month: “Look, Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane

Concerns raised about intense heat during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Concerns raised about intense heat during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
  • Athletes, media and staff members struggle as the thermometer in Tokyo has hit 34 degrees Celsius over the past two weeks
  • International Olympic Committee under fire for holding the Games during a pandemic and in the middle of Japan’s hot summer
Updated 06 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: While Japanese residents remain indoors as the country battles a surging coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate, the athletes, media and staff members participating at the 2020 Olympic Games are outside and have faced another foe — the Tokyo summer heat.

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather, which has reached 34 degrees Celsius in Tokyo during the past two weeks. 

One observer suggested it was no coincidence that Japan’s flag was a representation of the sun, while runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase said the water on the track was hot to the touch.

A number of athletes have commented on the heat while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic described the situation as “cruel.” 

Even the water sport events were unbearable. Slovak canoe slalom athlete Matej Beuche compared the competition on Tokyo Bay to “rowing in a bath” as seawater surface temperatures hit 31 degrees Celsius at one point. 

Australian swimmer Kareena Lee, who won the bronze medal in the women’s 10-kilometer event, reportedly claimed that a flying fish collided with her during her race because “the seawater was too hot for the fish.”

By comparison, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in October, had an average daytime temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Taking into account the potentially harmful effects of high temperatures on athletes, all matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played in air-conditioned stadiums and will also be aided by a November-to-December schedule. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come under fire for holding the Games during a pandemic but it has also been criticized for holding the competition in the middle of Tokyo’s hot summer. It was reported that the scheduling of the Olympics was influenced by the American television broadcaster NBC. 

But if the overheated experience of the 2020 Games convinces the powers that be to give more consideration to a suitable season and climate, it would be a step in the right direction.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Japan

Tarek Hamdi set to start quest for karate medal as Saudi Arabia's last athlete at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Tarek Hamdi, who is 23, will compete in four Pool B matches and his position in the final group table will determine whether he progresses to the semifinals. (AN Photo)
Saudi Tarek Hamdi, who is 23, will compete in four Pool B matches and his position in the final group table will determine whether he progresses to the semifinals. (AN Photo)
Updated 06 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Tarek Hamdi set to start quest for karate medal as Saudi Arabia's last athlete at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Tarek Hamdi, who is 23, will compete in four Pool B matches and his position in the final group table will determine whether he progresses to the semifinals. (AN Photo)
  • Top-two finish in Pool B means guarantee of bronze at least
Updated 06 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: When Tarek Hamdi steps onto the mat at the Nippon Budokan arena for his karate men’s kumite +75 kg bout on Saturday morning, he will become the last of Saudi Arabia’s 33-strong Olympic delegation to take part in Tokyo 2020.

Hamdi, who is 23, will compete in four Pool B matches and his position in the final group table will determine whether he progresses to the semifinals later in the day.

His first match is with Ivan Kvesic of Croatia while his second is with Brian Irr of the US. These will be followed by clashes against Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh and, finally, Canada’s Daniel Gaysinsky.

A top-two finish in Pool B will confirm qualification for the semifinals - and a guarantee of at least an Olympic bronze.

The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the losing semifinalists, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.

Hamdi first got into karate in 2009 but it was not until a few years later that he decided to take it up seriously, he said, landing in Tokyo as one of the Saudi delegation’s most decorated athletes.

At the age 15 he won his first medal with Saudi Arabia, grabbing a gold at the Asian Junior Championships 2013 in Uzbekistan. He followed that up by becoming the first Saudi to win gold in a Karate World Championship, in Jakarta in 2015.

In 2017 everything Hamdi touched turned to gold.

He claimed first place finishes at four tournaments in the 75 kg category: the Asian Championship in Indonesia, the World Cup in Croatia, the U23 Asian Championship and the Asian Senior Championships, both in Kazakhstan. His achievements earned him the title of world most promising karate athlete for the year.

His podium count continued to stack up in 2018 with bronze medals at the World League in Spain, the World Premier League in the UAE and the Asian Games in Jakarta. He also won gold at the Asian Senior Championships 2019 in Uzbekistan.

Hamdi secured qualification to the Olympics with a gold at the Karate Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers that were held in France earlier this year.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics karate Saudi Arabia Tokyo 2020 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jack Grealish thanks Middle East fans for support after record-breaking move to Man City

25-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish has joined the English Premier League champions on a six-year deal from boyhood club Aston Villa. (Screenshot/Manchester City)
25-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish has joined the English Premier League champions on a six-year deal from boyhood club Aston Villa. (Screenshot/Manchester City)
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Jack Grealish thanks Middle East fans for support after record-breaking move to Man City

25-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish has joined the English Premier League champions on a six-year deal from boyhood club Aston Villa. (Screenshot/Manchester City)
  • The 25-year-old has joined the English Premier League champions on a six-year deal and could make his debut in Saturday’s Community Shield against Leicester City
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jack Grealish sent a special message of thanks to Manchester City fans in the UAE and across the Middle East, and promised he will give his all in every match for the club he joined for an English record transfer fee of $140 million.

The 25-year-old midfielder has joined the English Premier League champions on a six-year deal from boyhood club Aston Villa, where made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals and assisting 43.

In addition to being Aston Villa’s standout performer in recent seasons, Grealish has also impressed with the England national team, which reached the final of the Euro 2020 competition in July.

 

Grealish, who made his Villa debut at City’s Etihad Stadium back in May 2014, will inherit the number 10 shirt, recently vacated by club legend Sergio Aguero. He is now in line to make his debut for the club in Saturday’s Charity Shield clash with Leicester City.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager (Pep Guardiola) considered to be the best in the world, it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” he said.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently,” Grealish added. “Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, called Grealish “an incredible talent” and said everyone at the club is delighted to welcome him to the Etihad.

“Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see,” he said. “His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team,” Begiristain added. “Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Manchester city Aston Villa Jack Grealish

Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold

Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold

Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold
  • Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe saved two spot-kicks in a nail-biting penalty shootout as Canada clinches football gold for 1st time
  • Sweden entered the final with a perfect five wins from five
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

YOKOHAMA: Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe saved two spot-kicks in a nail-biting shootout as Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalties to clinch Olympic women's football gold for the first time Friday in Yokohama.
Stina Blackstenius scored her team-best fifth goal of the tournament to give Sweden the lead, but Jessie Fleming's penalty in the second half sent the match to extra time and it finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.
Labbe, the hero of Canada's quarter-final shootout win over Brazil, saved from Anna Anvegard and Jonna Andersson as Sweden captain Caroline Seger missed a chance to win it when she blazed her attempt over.
Julia Grosso then squeezed her penalty beyond Hedvig Lindahl to trigger wild celebrations for Canada and their iconic captain Christine Sinclair, who had to settle for bronze medals at the past two Games.
Organisers relocated the final from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, the venue used for the athletics events, south of the capital to Yokohama and delayed kick-off from 11am to 9pm because of heat concerns.
Yet it was still 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit) as Sweden made their second straight appearance in the final. High humidity bumped the heat index up to 34C.
Sweden, runners-up to Germany in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, entered the final with a perfect five wins from five -- including an opening 3-0 rout of the United States.
Four players from that silver-medalling winning side five years ago started here; Seger, Lindahl, Sofia Jakobbson and Kosovare Asllani.
Canada coach Bev Priestman unsurprisingly stuck with the starting XI that eliminated the USA, four-time Olympic champions, in the semi-finals.
Fridolina Rolfo, whose goal saw off Australia in the previous round, forced a save from Labbe with a curling effort from distance before Jakobbson's header was palmed away.
Sweden grabbed the lead on 34 minutes after Canada midfielder Quinn was dispossessed just inside halfway. Asllani countered and squared for Blackstenius to sweep home via a deflection off Vanessa Gilles.
Canada showed far more attacking intent after the break. Defender Ashley Lawrence had her effort hacked off the line after substitute Deanne Rose kept the chance alive following a spill by Lindahl.
Just like in the semi-final against the USA, Canada were awarded a penalty upon review as the 38-year-old Sinclair was caught by a lunging Amanda Ilestedt.
Fleming again stepped forward, this time sending Lindahl the wrong way to bring Canada level. The Chelsea midfielder nearly bagged a quick-fire second, rifling narrowly over moments later.
Rolfo and Asllani wasted chances to win it for Sweden in normal time, and the exertions of playing six matches in 17 days in sweltering conditions made a shootout almost inevitable.
Canada desperately scrambled the ball clear as Sweden threatened to snatch a late winner, but instead they watched their hopes of a first major trophy since the first Women's European Championship in 1984 elude them in the cruelest of ways.

Topics: Sweden Canada women football

Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria

Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria
Updated 06 August 2021
John Duerden

Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria

Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria
  • Saudi Professional League champions’ capture of Brazilian playmaker from West Bromwich Albion has left West Ham United fans angry
Updated 06 August 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: It has been a while since an Asian team has upset fans in the English Premier League. Chinese Super League clubs did it on a regular basis for a while as they spent big in the previous decade to bring in big stars.

Now Al-Hilal have managed to get under the skin of West Ham United fans who were looking forward to seeing Matheus Pereira in East London. The Brazilian playmaker is heading to Riyadh instead.

There have been comments that smack of sour grapes especially after Pereira issued a statement on social media saying that he wanted to leave. Radio pundit and former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders said: “If you want to leave, put it in writing. Obviously, the player can’t put it in writing because he loses money, and he loses the fans’ respect. I’ve seen Pereira’s letter. Basically, he should just put a line through it and say, ‘Look I’m going for the money.’”

Pereira, however, likely did not grow up dreaming of playing for West Bromwich Albion and was presumably offered an increase in salary by the club when signing in 2019. Premier League teams have long occupied the top of the transfer tree and are quite happy to outbid rivals in other leagues in the search for talent. Yet, they can be touchy when they get a taste of their own medicine. The fact that there is such a reaction from some West Ham United fans should be music to the ears of followers of the Riyadh club. The bitterer the comments become, the better the player looks. Simply put, if West Ham United fans didn’t know that Pereira was so good, they wouldn’t care about his decision to head to Saudi Arabia. 

Pereira has been in demand for some time and was the standout performer for West Bromwich Albion last season. The fact that he scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in a struggling team meant that he was always going to leave once the Baggies dropped to the second tier and there was always going to be lots of interest from clubs around Europe and elsewhere with Aston Villa and Leicester City reportedly interested.

It looks to be a shrewd signing. Al-Hilal approached a club that was in the Premier League last season and took their best player. Not only that but, at 25, the midfielder, who has signed a five-year contract, has his best years ahead of him. This is no veteran looking for a couple of gentle seasons before retirement; this is a player who should get better and better.

With Sebastian Giovinco leaving Al-Hilal to head to PAOK Athens and a reunion with former boss Razvan Lucescu, Pereira provides a ready-made replacement, and more important than any put-out noses in England is the fact that this signing will have rivals in Saudi Arabia a little worried too. Al-Hilal have been champions for the last two years and look to have had a good summer.

New boss Leonardo Jardim has an impressive resume and if he can build a team in Riyadh like he did in Monaco then the others in the league will have to pull out the stops to stop a third title in a row. Moussa Marega arrived from Porto to add some firepower to an already potent attack and now comes a proven performer in Pereira. 

He has already demonstrated in the Premier League what he can do. Technically excellent with an ability to read the game that will serve well in Saudi Arabia, the former Bundesliga rookie of the year always looks to drive teams forward whether by dribbling or a killer pass. After shining in the fastest league in the world, Pereira should excel in the somewhat gentler pace of football in the heat of West Asia.

His arrival shows the kind of talent that the new coach is looking to bring in, and should Pereira find his feet quickly then the likes of Marega and Bafetimbi Gomis will be terrorizing defenses in Saudi Arabia and Asia. It is up to the other contenders such as Al-Shabab, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to rise to the occasion.

Al-Hilal, who arrived back in Riyadh earlier this week after an Austrian training camp, are doing what all successful clubs should do: strengthening from a position of strength. Pereira has the potential to light up the league. He shone at a club that was at the bottom all season in England so he really should be something special when playing for the champions, and that will make the bitter barbs from London all the sweeter.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal West Bromwich Albion West Ham United

