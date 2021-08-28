Saudi UN envoy meets Jordanian counterpart

NEW YORK: The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, met on Friday his newly appointed Jordanian counterpart, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, at the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s mission in New York.
Both parties discussed common issues and important international topics during the meeting.
Al-Mouallami welcomed the Jordanian ambassador, stressed the bonds of affection, brotherhood and common interests that brought the two countries together.
Faisal Al-Haqbani, the first secretary of the Kingdom’s permanent mission to the UN, also attended the meeting along with Tafoul Al-Aqbi, the media officer of Saudi Arabia’s mission.
Wheel turns as Saudi master potter passes on his skills
Family craftsman shares secrets of ancient art with a new generation
We revive handicrafts and give visitors a chance to enjoy watching the production live
Updated 28 August 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A Saudi master potter determined to pass his skills on to a new generation has revealed the secrets of the age-old craft — while offering a few life lessons as well.
“A good potter needs nothing but patience, enthusiasm and delicacy,” Essam Hussain Abu Laban, 37, told Arab News.
Abu Laban comes from a long line of Saudi pottery masters and learned the craft from his ancestors.
Arab News visited the family’s 3,000 sq meter pottery factory in one of the most famous areas in Makkah, Al-Rusaifa, to learn more about the master craftsman’s journey.
Abu Laban and his brother are the fourth generation to inherit the craft, and are keen to pass on their late father’s ambition and dedication to the next generation.
“My father is the major master and influencer of this craft. I used to assist him in some tasks, but I will never be him. I couldn’t take the craft seriously until he passed away,” Abu Laban said.
He said that a skilled potter requires a lot of patience, no matter how much experience they have. “Even though I have been working in pottery for more than 12 years, I did not realize how hard it is to learn a new skill until after my father had gone.”
Traditional steps of pottery making
Abu Laban’s pottery factory is considered a leading source of authentic traditional pottery in the city, and uses only pure, natural clay sourced from a stream after rainfall.
Sometimes potters opt for powder clay, which can contains stones and has to be placed in crushers for six to eight hours to ensure it turns into fine clay powder. Water is added at the last stage until it turns into a sticky, raw clay paste.
Sediment formed in the valleys after rain is the main source of clay, which can be found in cities including Makkah, Tabuk, Riyadh, Madinah, Al-Kharj and the south of the Kingdom. There is also dry clay in a form of stones.
Each region has its characteristic clay. While Makkah clay is known for its cold appearance and bright red color, the Tabuk variety is white in color and adds hardness to the mixture. Clay from the southern region makes the mixture more durable in high temperatures.
Producing artistic tones and terracotta colors is far from easy, with each step needing time and effort. A manual process follows that takes about four to six hours to produce a day’s supply.
“After the crushing stage, the heavy paste is moved into the water tank and left to soak. Then it is filtered and put in a tank that forces the mixture through a metal mesh, forming equally sized, slightly soft and ready-to-use clay slices,” Abu Laban said.
A machine known as a pug mill also produces solid pieces of clay at Abu Laban’s plant.
Once the clay is ready to be used, it is shaped and any impurities removed to ensure a good product. The pottery is then dried in the sun before being placed inside a kiln — a heating chamber used to transform materials at high temperature — that has been fired for up to 12 hours.
After the pottery is taken out of the kiln, it is left to cool at room temperature — the final step for some products. However, dinnerware is coated with a layer of glaze to deliver a modern touch. After applying the glaze, pottery is returned to the kiln at temperatures of up to 540 degrees Celsius.
A ton of pure clay is produced daily, while products with defects are sorted, recycled and added to the mixture in the crusher, adding hardness to the new portion of clay.
Abu Laban compared the process of creating pottery to baking biscuits, saying: “We make the mixture, shape it and bake it in the kiln, just like bread, and at the end of the day, we collect the leftovers and recycle them just as a baker turns dry bread into rusk.”
The master potter uses traditional methods, while also adopting more recent production techniques. “The kiln uses diesel or wood, while some of our ovens are imported from Britain and use electricity.”
Firing is a time-consuming process and needs several assistants. Abu Laban has a team of helpers and potters who have been working with his family for more than 20 years.
Yussri Ibrahim, an Egyptian potter and one of the oldest masters at Abu Laban’s pottery factory, described pottery as a therapeutic activity. “I have been working in this craft for over 40 years. I have my pottery studio in one of Cairo’s old villages.”
Unpacking the kiln is one of the most thrilling moments, as the potter has to see, test and show off his good work, Ibrahim said.
Pottery factory in Al-Ahsa
The Kingdom’s Eastern Province is home to another pottery factory, owned by the Al-Gharrash family at Al-Qarah Hill, located between At-Tuwaitheer village and Al-Qarah village in Al-Ahsa.
Hussain Adnan Al-Gharrash, the grandson of Ali Al-Gharrash, one of the most prominent Saudi potters, told Arab News that the family produces many products. “Back in the old days, we used to rely on the ochre clay that comes from the ground and springs, but it soon disappeared and we now use powder clay.”
Every year the factory shows off its work at Al-Janadriyah festival to represent the craft of pottery making.
“I, my uncle and my grandfather have also gone abroad to represent the craft in Saudi national day celebrations in many countries. We have also participated in many international exhibits in France, Canada, the US, Italy, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan,” Al-Gharrash said.
“We revive handicrafts and give visitors a chance to enjoy watching the production live.”
During a visit to the factory, Al-Gharrash showed Arab News a number of old photos highlighting the factory’s achievements, including a photo of King Salman watching Ali Al-Gharrash displaying his skills at an exhibit in Canada.
The factory still uses an old wooden potter’s wheel as part of its production process.
It is known for its custom-made wood-fired mud ovens shaped like huge pots. “Saudi families like to have them in their backyards to make bread and traditional food, including mandi.” Al-Gharrash said.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Saturday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, ALArabiya reported.
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.
Saudi HR ministry records 994 labor, virus violations
The ministry’s branch in Riyadh urged business owners to abide by all precautionary measures in the workplace to curb the spread of the virus
Updated 28 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recorded 994 violations of labor regulations and coronavirus measures during inspection tours in Riyadh.
Control teams conducted 4,000 tours in one week on private sector businesses in the capital and its governorates to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures and nationalization and labor regulations.
There were 102 warnings issued.
The ministry’s branch in Riyadh urged business owners to abide by all precautionary measures in the workplace to curb the spread of the virus and to follow ministry regulations to avoid penalties.
Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry added.
It urged people to report breaches and violations through its call center on 19911 or its Ma3an lil Rasd app.
The two-day conference held several sessions with the participation of 45 speakers — experts and specialists in fields
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
SPA
BURAIDAH: The second edition of the International Dates Conference was recently held in Qassim as part of the annual Buraidah Date Festival.
Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates, the two-day conference held several sessions with the participation of 45 speakers — experts and specialists in fields related to dates and palms — representing 15 countries.
The first session discussed the nutritional value of dates and their importance for future generations, especially children, the importance of understanding consumer behavior in preparing to enter global markets, and a review of international reports for the most prominent countries importing dates.
The second session tackled the use of date products in developing the dairy industry and putting the digital transformation experience into practice in manufacturing and distributing dates, as well as a review of pioneering experiences in the process industries of date derivatives and the role of the Agricultural Development Fund in promoting the manufacturing of date products.
The third session addressed the efforts of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in ensuring the safety and quality of Saudi dates. It also discussed the international experiences in highlighting the role of the cooperative societies sector in marketing agricultural products and the vision and objectives of the “Made in Saudi” program.
Saudi interior minister visits international falconry event
Updated 28 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Friday visited the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Malham, north of Riyadh.
The event, which will run until Sept. 5, is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club with the participation of top falconers from around the world.
Prince Abdul Aziz, who is also chairman of the Saudi Falcons Club’s board of directors, conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the employees of the club.
He toured the various sections of the event, which include an auction hall, exhibitions of the world’s largest falconry farms, as well as medical and training supplies departments.
The interior minister also met a number of local and international falcon breeders who expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom for hosting the international event, and its actions to preserve falconry.
IFBA aims to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi leadership in promoting the heritage and culture of falconry in the Kingdom.