India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.
The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70 percent of the new cases.
India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a “momentous feat” for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.
India has administered more than 622 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults.
China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
Beijing calls the move provocative and says it shows that the US is the biggest threat to peace and stability
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
AP
BEIJING: China’s defense ministry protested Saturday the passage of a US Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China.
A statement posted on the ministry’s website called the move provocative and said it shows that the United States is the biggest threat to peace and stability and creator of security risks in the 160-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait.
“We express firm opposition and strong condemnation,” the statement said.
The USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the strait Friday in international waters, the US Navy said. Such exercises are seen as a warning to China, which recently conducted drills near Taiwan and has not renounced the use of force if needed to bring the island under its control.
“The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a statement from the Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet said.
Taiwan, home to 23.6 million people, split from China during a civil war that led to the Communist Party taking control of the mainland in 1949. The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains a representative office in the capital, Taipei, and is its biggest supplier of military equipment for its defense.
The US Coast Guard has been stepping up its presence in Asia, as the Chinese coast guard patrols near disputed islands that both China and other governments claim in the South and East China Seas.
The 127-meter-long Munro, which is based in Alameda, California, arrived in the region in mid-August for what the US Coast Guard said would be a months-long deployment. It trained with a Japanese coast guard ship, the Aso, in the East China Sea for two days earlier this week.
The US and Taiwan coast guards held talks this month after the two signed a cooperation agreement in March. China has denounced the agreement.
Saturday’s defense ministry statement said that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” and that China would not tolerate any interference in what it called its internal affairs.
Robert Kennedy’s assassin granted parole in California
Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, has been behind bars for five decades — despite doubts that he fired the shots that likely changed the course of US politics
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP
LOS ANGELES: The man convicted of shooting dead Robert F. Kennedy in a 1968 assassination that rocked the United States was granted parole Friday.
Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, has been behind bars for five decades — despite doubts that he fired the shots that likely changed the course of US politics.
Kennedy, the younger brother of slain president John F. Kennedy, was campaigning for the Democratic nomination when he was gunned down in a Los Angeles hotel.
His murder came just months after the killing of Black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, and as a divided America was deep in an unpopular war in Vietnam.
Sirhan was convicted and sentenced to death in 1969 after pleading guilty.
His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment several years later.
But doubts soon surfaced that he was actually responsible for Bobby Kennedy’s death, with claims that there could have been a second gunman in the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968.
Kennedy had given a speech at the hotel after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary.
On a walkabout in the kitchen where he met staff, he was shot, as were several other people in his entourage, among them Paul Schrade, who took a bullet to the head.
Forgiven
Schrade, along with Kennedy’s then-14-year-old son, have since campaigned for Sirhan’s release, saying the evidence against him does not stack up.
“It is a good decision,” Schrade told AFP on Friday.
“I’m really grateful to the parole board for giving Sirhan the chance to go home.”
The vote on Friday by a two-person panel of the California parole board does not mean that Sirhan will automatically be released.
The decision is subject to a three-month review, and then ultimately passes to state Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who faces a recall vote in September.
During Friday’s hearing, Kennedy’s youngest son, Douglas, spoke in favor of Sirhan’s release, media reports said, adding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had sent a letter of support to the parole board.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. told The Washington Post in 2018 that he had visited Sirhan in the California desert prison where he was serving his sentence, and had become convinced that an injustice had been perpetrated.
“I went there because I was curious and disturbed by what I had seen in the evidence,” he told the paper.
“I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father.
“My father was the chief law enforcement officer in this country. I think it would have disturbed him if somebody was put in jail for a crime they didn’t commit.”
Uncertainty over Sirhan’s guilt began during his trial, when prosecutors produced an autopsy report that showed Kennedy was shot at point-blank range from behind.
Witnesses said Sirhan was standing in front of him.
Over the years and in numerous appeals, evidence emerged that as many as 13 shots were fired that night.
The weapon Sirhan was found to have fired could hold only eight bullets.
Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian, was said at his trial to have hated Kennedy because of his support for Israel.
Kennedy dynasty
After RFK’s death, Hubert Humphrey captured the Democratic nomination. But his closeness to Lyndon Johnson and the unpopular Vietnam War saw the general election go to Richard Nixon.
The ongoing controversy has echoes of the 1963 killing of John F. Kennedy, in which some historians insist more than one gunman was involved.
The Kennedy dynasty is often described as the closest thing the US has to royalty.
Their wealth and political power has captivated generations of Americans — as have the scandals in which they have become embroiled.
John F. Kennedy was alleged to have had connections to the mob, and was reported to have had affairs with screen sirens Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich.
Most infamously, Senator Ted Kennedy — Bobby and John’s brother — was behind the wheel in 1969 when his car crashed into a pond, trapping 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne inside.
He fled the scene and Kopechne died.
The so-called ‘Chappaquiddick Incident’ left a stain on the family legacy.
US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon
First reported US strike since the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a “planner” of the Daesh-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.
“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.
“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added in a statement annoucing the first reported US strike since the attack.
The strike, launched from outside of Afghanistan, came as the airlift of evacuees from Kabul airport continued under much-heightened security after Thursday’s attack.
At least 78 people were killed, including 13 US troops, when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb in the dense crowd in front of the aiport’s Abbey Gate. Some media reported that fatalities numbered close to 200.
US officials said gunmen opened fire after the explosion, adding to the carnage.
The attack was carried out by the violent Afghan arm of the Daesh group.
Following the attack US President Joe Biden vowed retaliation.
“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said Thursday.
On Friday afternoon Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said they believe the group planned to strike the airlift again.
“We still believe there are credible threats... specific, credible threats,” he said.
Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case
Updated 28 August 2021
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippine Department of Justice said on Friday it is exploring ways to extradite a former US diplomat to the Philippines after a local court ordered his arrest on charges of sexually abusing a minor during his service in Manila.
Charges of child abuse and child pornography against the former diplomat, 61-year-old Dean Edward Cheves, were filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court earlier this month upon a complaint by the victim’s mother.
Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service serving as first secretary at the US Embassy in Manila between September 2020 and February 2021.
The Pasay court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for him for violating the country’s Child Abuse Law and the Anti-Child Pornography Act.
“We are still studying the feasibility of extradition,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Arab News. To face prosecution in the Philippines, Cheves needs to be extradited from the US, where he is facing similar charges.
The US Department of Justice earlier this month disclosed that Cheves had been charged by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography” while serving in Manila. It remains unclear if the charges Cheves is facing in the US are related to the case registered in the Philippines.
“The US side has not requested any assistance at this time in connection with Dean Cheves’ prosecution in the US,” Guevarra said, adding that authorities are investigating the involvement of “another foreign national involved in the same incidents that led to criminal charges against Chevez.”
Declining to comment on whether the second suspect remains in the Philippines, Guevarra said: “We’ll provide more information after he is arrested.”
According to Pasay court charges, Cheves met the victim, now 16, several times in February. The documents also cite the victim as saying she had been in touch with Cheves online since she was 12 or 13 years old.
Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said the Department of Justice is examining the possibility of “availing the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (with the US) to exchange evidence that may help us in our case against Cheves and may also help in the case against Cheves in the US District Court in Virginia.”
KARACHI: When four-year-old Mohammed Sideeq was fitted with a multi-grip bionic arm last week — making him the youngest person in the world with such a limb — one of the first things he asked for was a new shirt: One with buttons that he could now fasten himself.
Sideeq lost his arm in December last year in an accident involving a fodder cutting machine.
According to the World Health Organization, about 30 million people around the world require prosthetic limbs, but fewer than 20 percent have them, and they tend to be costly and heavy, with limited to no movement.
“As he ran home with his right hand cut off, his mother just fainted,” Sideeq’s father, Mohammed Sadiq, who was not at home when the accident took place, told Arab News.
His uncle rushed Sideeq to a nearby hospital in Charsadda city in northwestern Pakistan, where doctors were unable to help him. The family then drove 50 km to a private hospital in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where surgeons tried for three days to save the severed arm.
“When the doctors analyzed the hand, they said we will have to cut it from the body to save his life,” Sadiq said about the amputation.
Sideeq remained hospitalized for a month, which his father paid for with his savings and by selling his wife’s jewelry. The couple had no hope they would ever be able to afford a prosthetic arm for their son.
But a few months later, friends connected them to the Karachi-based startup BIONIKS, which provides orthotics and prosthetics.
The owners of the company reluctantly agreed to try to design a bionic arm for the child: Such limbs, controlled using only thoughts, have never been made for children as young as Sideeq before.
“No one in the world has ever made a bionic arm for such a young age,” BIONIKS co-founder Anas Niaz told Arab News. “We knew this is nearly impossible, but Mohammed had high hopes to get a bionic arm.”
It was the young boy’s determination, he said, that motivated the team to attempt the impossible. The arm, fitted with sensors that enable users to move the prosthetic by thinking about making the movements, would cost at least 300,000 rupees ($1,800), which Sadiq could not afford. BIONIKS also helped the family find a donor, and last week Sideeq became the youngest known person to be fitted with a bionic arm.
Before him, the youngest kids with bionic arms were two eight-year-olds from the US and UK.
“Initially, it was difficult to train him to control a bionic arm with his brain and send signals to his fingers. But he is a very active kid who learned to use (the) bionic arm, and now Muhammad is using the arm perfectly,” Niaz said. “We made his arm lightweight and durable so that he can resume his activities quickly.”
Now Sideeq can play using his right arm again, and he can button his shirt too.
“I bought him new clothes and took him to the tailor,” the boy’s father said. “‘Make me cuff sleeves and not open sleeves, I will close the button because I have two arms now,’ my son proudly told the tailor.”
After Sideeq’s accident, days without weeping would be rare for his mother and caused more anguish for the father. But a few days ago, Sadiq said he was relieved to see his wife’s tears.
“She cried again a few days ago,” he said. “But this time, luckily, (tears) of happiness when Mohammed drove his bicycle using his bionic arm.”