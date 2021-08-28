You are here

  • Home
  • Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East

Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East

Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East
1 / 2
Iraq's President Salih and France's President Macron attend a news conference in Baghdad. (Reuters)
Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East
2 / 2
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, right, meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the Baghdad summit on Aug. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybfda

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East

Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East
  • France is co-organizing the meeting
  • For Iraq, hosting the talks is seen as a significant step
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Regional leaders have started arriving in Iraq for a conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

The meeting is a chance for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to showcase his recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

France is co-organizing the meeting, which is expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and a severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon that has brought the country to the point of collapse.

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Baghdad ahead of the summit and met with Al-Kadhimi as he aims to highlight France’s role in the region and its determination to press the fight against terrorism, his office said.

The French president considers Iraq ‘essential’ to stability in the troubled Middle East, it added.

“We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government,” Macron said, after the meeting.

Iraq and France “are key partners in the war against terrorism,” Al-Kadhimi responded.

Among the invitees include Saudi Arabia, which said it would be represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum is heading to Baghdad to lead the Emirati delegation, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has already arrived.

Jordan’s King Abdullah is also expected to participate in the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meanwhile has left Kuwait to a lead a delegation of senior officials for the Baghdad summit of nine countries as well as number of international organizations.

Iraqi News Agency also reported that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was on his way to Baghdad for the regional conference.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meanwhile is representing Iran in the summit, and has already arrived in Baghdad.

For Iraq, hosting the talks is seen as a significant step. After decades of conflict, the country is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with both Iran and the US and its regional allies.

– with agencies

Topics: Iraq Macron conference Baghdad

Related

Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit
Middle-East
Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit
Special Egypt, Jordan and Iraq summit rescheduled
Middle-East
Egypt, Jordan and Iraq summit rescheduled

Iraq’s Sadr reverses vote boycott

Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

Iraq’s Sadr reverses vote boycott

Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
  • Firebrand populist says he received pledges from ‘certain’ leaders to reform country, end corruption
  • Sadr had said in mid-July that he would not participate in the Oct. 10 parliamentary election and would withdraw support from ‘anyone who claims they belong to us in this current and upcoming government’
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s populist Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr on Friday reversed his decision to boycott the October elections and said his movement would take part in order to help “end corruption.”

A firebrand with millions of followers and in command of paramilitary groups, Sadr is a crucial player in Iraqi politics who has often protested against the influence of both the US and Iran.
Sadr had said in mid-July that he would not participate in the Oct. 10 parliamentary election and would withdraw support from “anyone who claims they belong to us in this current and upcoming government.”
He reversed that position on Friday, saying he had received pledges from “certain” political leaders to reform the country and “put an end to corruption.”
Taking part in the elections is “now acceptable,” he said during a televised address, flanked by dozens of officials from his Sadrist movement.
Sadr, whose political maneuvers have at times puzzled observers, in February had said he backed early elections overseen by the UN.
Militias loyal to Sadr fought the US-led occupation of Iraq and he retains a devoted following among the country’s Shiite population, including in the poor Baghdad district of Sadr City.
The son of a revered religious figure, Sadr wears a black turban.
The parliamentary vote is set to be held under a new electoral law that reduces the size of constituencies and eliminates list-based voting in favor of votes for individual candidates.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May last year after months of unprecedented mass protests against a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and subordinate to Tehran, had called the early vote in response to demands by pro-democracy activists.
Sadr’s supporters have been expected to make major gains under the new electoral system.
His Saeroon bloc is currently the largest in parliament, with 54 out of 329 seats.
Plagued by endemic corruption, poor services, dilapidated infrastructure and unemployment, Iraq is facing a deep financial crisis compounded by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadr has appeared under pressure in recent weeks, with pro-Iran groups and individuals attacking him on social media and accusing him of responsibility for Iraq’s recent woes, including electricity shortages and two deadly hospital fires.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left for Iraq Friday to participate in a regional summit, the ministry said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the departure to the “meeting to support Iraq” in a short statement.
The Islamic republic’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has also been invited to the Baghdad summit, but it is not clear if he will attend.
The Saturday meeting seeks to give Iraq a “unifying role” to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Al-Kadhimi.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah have said they will attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.
Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.
Raisi, who took office last week, has made improving relations with regional countries one of his priorities.

Topics: Moqtada Al-Sadr

Related

Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit
Middle-East
Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit
Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Business & Economy
Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports

Clock ticking for Lebanese cancer patients as shortages bite

Lebanese demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Beirut as shortages of cancer medications spread. (Reuters)
Lebanese demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Beirut as shortages of cancer medications spread. (Reuters)
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

Clock ticking for Lebanese cancer patients as shortages bite

Lebanese demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Beirut as shortages of cancer medications spread. (Reuters)
  • "We need an immediate solution. I can’t tell my patients this is a crisis and ask them to wait till it eases because this disease has no patience"
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Christine Tohme had already been diagnosed with ovarian cancer when Lebanon’s financial system began to unravel in 2019. She never expected that two years later her country’s economic meltdown would pose a direct threat to her life.
The 50-year-old was later diagnosed with third stage colon cancer in February. Having undergone surgery earlier this year, she was then prescribed six sessions of chemotherapy.
But with shortages of basic goods plaguing every aspect of Lebanese life, Tohme was told there was no guarantee she would complete her treatment as hospitals run out of vital drugs.
So far she has only undergone three sessions. Her cancer has metastasized to her lymph nodes and she fears if she cannot complete her treatment she will only have months to live.
Having knocked on every door to try to secure her medication at any cost, Tohme took to the streets on Thursday, despite her ailing health, to join a sit-in protest with other cancer patients, doctors and nongovernmental organizations.
“I’m hoping that God gives me strength, as I don’t have that much, to stand on my two feet and take part so that maybe people will see us and sympathize with us and send us treatment,” Tohme told Reuters two days before the event. “I have kids, I want to be happy with them and see them get married and become a grandmother.”
Lebanese healthcare workers have warned for months of declining stocks of vital medical supplies. Many pharmacy shelves are empty as the country’s foreign reserves are depleted on the back of a subsidy scheme used to finance fuel, wheat and medicine that cost the state around $6 billion a year.
This month the central bank declared it could no longer finance fuel imports at subsidized exchange rates because its dollar reserves had been so badly depleted.
Tohme’s case is not unique. Dr. Joseph Makdessi, who heads the hematology and oncology department at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, estimates around 10 percent of cancer patients have been unable to source their treatment in the past couple of months.
“We need an immediate solution,” Makdessi said. “I can’t tell my patients this is a crisis and ask them to wait till it eases because this disease has no patience.”
Lebanon’s deeply indebted state is struggling to raise funds from abroad amidst political paralysis and has gradually eradicated many subsidies.
But cancer medications are still subsidised, meaning in order for agents to import them they have to wait for financing from the central bank, which has all but run down its reserves.
Yet Dr. Makdessi isn’t optimistic that easing subsidies on cancer drugs will solve his patients’ pressing problem.
Some chemotherapy treatments, which can cost as much as $5,000 per session, are currently subsidized so the patient pays around $400, with the state bearing the rest of the cost.
“Even if you lift this subsidy to make the medication available, many patients won’t be able to afford it,” he said.
The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan, who has been raiding depots storing large quantities of drugs and medical supplies, partly blamed the shortages on traders hoarding supplies.
The Barbara Nassar Association for Cancer Patient Support, the Lebanese advocacy group that organized Thursday’s sit-in, has provided medication worth more than $1.5 million in 2020 through in-kind donations from former patients.
But now Hani Nassar, whose wife Barbara founded the organization before passing away from the disease years ago, says the country’s fractious politics is hampering efforts to alleviate the problem.
“The central bank wants to remove the subsidy and the Health Ministry doesn’t and in the meantime the patient is sitting there without treatment,” Nassar said.
At Thursday’s sit-in, patients said they were reaching out to whoever could help them get a second chance at life. “After all I endured, I lost my nails and hair and my body changed, now I reached this point of not finding the treatment and this really set me back,” engineer Bahaa Costantine said.
“I was a person who was full of energy and loves life, I don’t want to be a bride for heaven, this is what I refuse. I hope my voice reaches someone who can help.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government resigned following the tragedy, although he has stayed on in a caretaker capacity until a new administration is formed. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Former premiers say subpoena against Diab ‘dangerous, unprecedented step’
Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel

Algeria to divert Spain gas supplies away from Morocco pipeline

Algeria to divert Spain gas supplies away from Morocco pipeline
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

Algeria to divert Spain gas supplies away from Morocco pipeline

Algeria to divert Spain gas supplies away from Morocco pipeline
  • Algeria exports natural gas to Spain via both the Medgaz pipeline and the higher-capacity GME pipeline which runs overland through Morocco
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria has said it is ready to divert all its Spain-bound natural gas exports via an undersea pipeline that bypasses Morocco, state media said, days after Algiers cut ties with its North African rival.
In a meeting with Spanish Ambassador Fernando Moran, Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab stressed “Algeria’s full commitment to cover all of Spain’s natural gas supplies through the Medgaz” pipeline, said a statement quoted by the official APS news agency.
Algeria exports natural gas to Spain via both the Medgaz pipeline and the higher-capacity GME pipeline which runs overland through Morocco.
But on Tuesday Algiers abruptly cut diplomatic relations with its western neighbor over alleged “hostile actions,” accusations Rabat has dismissed as “absurd.”
The rift came just over two months before the GME pipeline, currently owned by Spanish gas giant Naturgy, passes into Moroccan ownership on Nov. 1.
Negotiations over Algeria’s continued access to the pipeline had already been complicated by growing strains in ties between Algiers and Rabat.
Last Saturday, Morocco had said it wanted to keep open the GME pipeline, which carries about half of Algeria’s gas exports to Spain.
But ties have collapsed, particularly after Algeria accused Morocco of complicity in deadly forest fires that killed at least 90 people.
Morocco’s normalization of ties with Israel last year as a quid pro quo for US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara also angered Algiers.
The Medgaz pipeline’s capacity of some 8 billion cubic meters per year to Spain is set to be expanded by 25 percent. But this higher capacity alone will not be able to handle what Algeria has historically exported to Spain, according to the Middle East Economic Survey.

Topics: Algeria Morocco

Related

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered the aid on behalf of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Second batch of Saudi aid arrives in Algeria to help with effects of deadly fires
Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Biden, Bennett agree Iran should never acquire nuclear weapons in White House talks

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Biden, Bennett agree Iran should never acquire nuclear weapons in White House talks

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)
  • Two leaders held their first meeting after one-day delay due to Kabul attack
  • Bennett said Israel has developed “comprehensive strategy” to stop Tehran’s nuclear ambitions
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting “diplomacy first” to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

In brief remarks before reporters were ushered out of the Oval Office, both leaders touched on Iran, one of the thorniest issues between the Biden administration and Israel, but mostly papered over disagreements.

Biden said he and Bennett discussed “the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.”

“We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options,” Biden added, without offering specifics.

After a one-day delay due to a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul during the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan, Biden and Bennett held their first meeting seeking to reset US-Israeli relations and narrow differences over how to deal with Iran's nuclear developments.

But the meeting, the first since Biden and Bennett took office this year, was eclipsed by Thursday’s attack outside Kabul airport that killed at least 92 people, including 13 US service members, confronting Biden with the worst crisis of his young presidency.

“The mission there ... is dangerous and now it's come with a significant loss of American personnel, but it's a worthy mission," Biden told reporters after his one-on-one talks with Bennett.

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee new Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks.

Bennett, a far-right politician who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June, was expected to press Biden to harden his approach to Iran and back out of negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal with Tehran that Trump abandoned.

US-Iran negotiations have stalled as Washington awaits the next move by Iran's new hardline president.

“I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Bennett told Biden. “You emphasized that you'll try the diplomatic route but there's other options if that doesn't work out,” he added, also stopping short of identifying the possibilities.

Bennett has been just as adamant as Netanyahu was in pledging to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Iran consistently denies it is seeking a bomb.

Bennett told reporters at the White House that Israel has developed a “comprehensive strategy” to keep Iran away from nuclear breakout and stop its “regional aggression.”

Topics: Middle East Israel US Iran

Related

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
Middle-East
Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
Update Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths video
World
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel
  • "We have agreed to start loading a third vessel," Nasrallah said in a televised speech
  • Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday a third vessel of Iranian fuel was agreed to ease crippling shortages in the country.
“We have agreed to start loading a third vessel,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
“The coming days will prove those doubtful about the shipments arriving with fuel wrong ... and our words will be clear when the first vessel reaches Lebanon.”
On Sunday Nasrallah had said the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon had already departed.
Hezbollah’s foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
Prime Minister-desginate Najib Mikati said earlier on Friday in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath television he was against anything that would harm Lebanon’s interests but also asked critics of the Iranian fuel deals to provide help so that the country would not have to resort to them.
Nasrallah blamed the country’s economic crisis on what he called an economic siege by the United States adding that so-called Caesar sanctions imposed by Washington on Syria had harmed Lebanon.
“Go ahead and give Lebanon an exemption for Iranian gasoline and diesel ... go ahead and give Lebanon an exemption from Caesar,” Nasrallah said, addressing the United States in his speech.
Lebanon’s worsening fuel shortages reached a crunch point this month threatening to bring daily life to a halt.
Nasrallah also urged top politicians to stop debating names for the new Cabinet and urgently form a government.
“It is high time this debate now ends,” he said.
Lebanon has been run by the caretaker government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who resigned with his Cabinet after a massive Beirut port blast ripped through the capital a year ago.
Mikati is the third prime minister-desginate since then to attempt to form a government with President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Iran

Related

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Middle-East
US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Middle-East
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon

Latest updates

Bella Hadid stars in Mugler’s Spring 2021 campaign
Bella Hadid stars in Mugler’s Spring 2021 campaign
Britain to end evacuation from Afghanistan on Saturday
Britain to end evacuation from Afghanistan on Saturday
Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East
Leaders arrive in Baghdad for regional summit on Middle East
Australia logs record COVID-19 cases, driven by New South Wales
Australia logs record COVID-19 cases, driven by New South Wales
India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.