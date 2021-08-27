Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit

You are here

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, nominee for foreign minister attendS a vote of confidence in the cabinet of President Ebrahim Raisi, at the Islamic Consultative Assembly in Tehran, Iran August 25, 2021. (WANA/REUTERS)
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left for Iraq Friday to participate in a regional summit, the ministry said.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the departure to the “meeting to support Iraq” in a short statement.
The Islamic republic’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has also been invited to the Baghdad summit, but it is not clear if he will attend.
The Saturday meeting seeks to give Iraq a “unifying role” to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have said they will attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.
Leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also been invited.
Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.
Baghdad has been brokering talks since April between regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran on mending ties severed in 2016.
Raisi, who took office last week, has said he sees “no obstacles” to restoring ties with Riyadh.
He has made improving relations with regional countries one of his priorities.

Topics: Iran Iraq

Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

  • In a letter to the prosecutor, the secretary general of parliament said the subpoena fell outside Bitar’s jurisdiction
  • Influential factions have accused Bitar of bias — the powerful Shiite group Hezbollah this month accused him of playing politics
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Lebanese parliament on Friday told the judge who is investigating last year’s Beirut port explosion that he had exceeded his powers by issuing a subpoena for caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab after he failed to show up for questioning.
Judge Tarek Bitar, leading the inquiry into the huge explosion, issued requests in July to question Diab and other top officials, including former ministers, who were charged by his predecessor with negligence over the blast.
All have denied any wrongdoing.
In a letter to the prosecutor, the secretary general of parliament said the subpoena fell outside Bitar’s jurisdiction.
The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 was caused by a massive quantity of ammonium nitrate left unsafely at the port for years. It killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and devastated swathes of capital.
Many people in Lebanon are furious that no senior officials have been brought to account.
The inquiry has repeatedly stalled, with the first lead judge removed in February after a court granted the request of two of the former ministers he had charged with negligence for the disaster.
Influential factions have accused Bitar of bias. The powerful Shiite group Hezbollah this month accused him of playing politics.
Sunni politicians, including former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, have objected to the investigator’s moves against Diab, saying the post of prime minister — reserved for a Sunni in the Lebanese sectarian system — has been singled out.
In a statement late on Thursday, former prime ministers including Hariri said President Michel Aoun, the Maronite Christian head of state, had known about the chemicals at the port and said he had done nothing effective to avoid the blast.
They said immunity should be lifted from Aoun, saying the investigation was being directed from the presidential palace.
Aoun responded on Friday saying the accusations in the statement were unfortunate, especially given that he had already said in July he was willing to testify.
Bitar has not commented on accusations that he is pursuing a political agenda.
After the blast, Aoun said he had been informed about the chemicals and directed the Supreme Defense Council, an umbrella group of security and military agencies chaired by the president, to “do what is necessary.”
He has denied responsibility.
Some MPs have been pressing for the probe into senior officials to be referred to a special council that hears cases against former presidents and ministers. Critics fear this will effectively derail the judicial inquiry.

Topics: Lebanon Hassan Diab Tarek Bitar

Updated 27 August 2021
AP

  • Bennett made clear that he would push against the Iran deal, arguing Tehran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment
  • Bennett’s Washington visit comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president
AP

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is aiming to dissuade President Joe Biden from returning to the Iran nuclear deal when the two leaders meet at the White House Friday.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed for one day as Biden focused his attention on dealing with the aftermath of a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 US troops.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul,” Bennett said in a statement posted on social media. “Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States.”

Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear that he would push against the Iran deal, arguing Tehran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

The Israeli leader met separately Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit is his first to the US as prime minister.

Bennett told his Cabinet before the trip that he would tell the American president “that now is the time to halt the Iranians, to stop this thing” and not to reenter “a nuclear deal that has already expired and is not relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant.”

Biden has made clear his desire to find a path to salvage the 2015 landmark pact cultivated by Barack Obama’s administration but scuttled in 2018 by Donald Trump’s. But US indirect talks with Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country as regional hostilities simmer.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63 percent, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared with 3.67 percent under the deal. It also spins far more advanced centrifuges and more of them than were allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts even though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

Bennett’s Washington visit comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president.

Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has suggested he’ll engage with the US But he also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address in a new accord.

Administration officials acknowledged that Iran’s potential “breakout” — the time needed to amass enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon — is now down to a matter of months or less.

But a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the scheduled talks, said the administration sees the maximum pressure campaign employed by the Trump administration as having emboldened Iran to push ahead with its nuclear program.

Bennett is also looking to turn the page from his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had a close relationship with Trump after frequently clashing with Obama. Biden, who has met with every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir, had his own tensions with Netanyahu over the years.

During his latest White House campaign, Biden called Netanyahu “counterproductive” and an “extreme right” leader.

Topics: Israel USA Iran nuclear deal

Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia has stopped at least 50 officials, politicians and businessmen from traveling abroad since the president seized governing powers last month, Amnesty International said on Thursday.
“President Kais Saied has made widespread use of arbitrary travel bans in Tunisia while bypassing the judiciary,” it said, adding that the total number of people affected was likely “far greater” than the 50 cases it documented.
The office of the president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Saied said late on Monday he was indefinitely extending emergency measures he announced on July 25 that included removing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting immunity of its members, moves his foes call a coup.
While Saied’s intervention appears to have widespread popular support and has not triggered a violent crackdown, it has thrust Tunisia into a constitutional crisis and cast doubt on its democratic gains since the 2011 revolution.
He has said his actions are legal and were needed to save Tunisia from collapse, denied he would become a dictator and said restrictions on travel have only been used temporarily against those suspected of corruption or security threats.
However, authorities have detained or put under house arrest several officials and politicians, while border police have prevented others from traveling, raising fears for the rights won in 2011.
Saied has also sacked some security officials and figures in central and regional government, while police have detained people they say were involved in corruption in the phosphate industry.
“If Tunisian authorities want these measures to be seen as legitimate steps in the name of fighting corruption or ensuring state security, they need to devise a narrow and accountable means of doing so,” Amnesty said.
Imen Labidi, a judge, was stopped as she was about to board a flight to Turkey for a family holiday, held for two hours and then told she could not leave Tunisia based on an Interior Ministry notice, Amnesty said.
Anouar Benchahed, a parliamentary member from the Attayar party which backs Saied, was stopped as he was traveling to France on Aug. 15.

Topics: Tunisia

Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

  • Mideast’s worst-hit country grappling with fifth wave of infections as daily deaths hit record highs
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday vowed to improve the country’s sanction-hit economy and its COVID-19 response, saying that the current situation “does not befit” the Islamic republic.
He delivered the remarks while chairing the first meeting of his Cabinet which was approved by parliament on Wednesday.
Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates put forward by the ultra-conservative Raisi for the ministerial posts.
They rejected only his pick for the education portfolio, thus requiring the president to make another choice for that post.
The new president was sworn in by parliament in early August, but the outgoing administration remained at the helm until Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.
The confidence vote in the strictly conservative lineup — all men — allows Raisi to begin leaving his mark.
“The country’s situation today does not befit the great nation of Iran and it must certainly change,” Raisi said in a speech broadcast live on television.
The Islamic republic is “seriously lagging behind” in certain areas, Raisi said, adding that his government’s priorities would be to curb a surge in coronavirus infections as well as to control inflation and “improve people’s livelihoods.”
In Iran where ultimate power rests with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi inherits a difficult socioeconomic situation.
The ultraconservative won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.
Iran has been strangled financially by sanctions reimposed by Washington after then US President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal in 2018.
Its already severe economic crisis has been amplified by the pandemic.
Iran is the country in the Middle East worst hit by the virus and is currently grappling with a fifth wave of infections — the strongest yet — with daily deaths and cases hitting record highs several times this month.
The country recorded its highest single day death toll on Tuesday, with 709 fatalities registered by the Health Ministry in 24 hours.
Fewer than 6.5 million of Iran’s 83 million people have received a second vaccine dose, according to official figures.
Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.
Raisi vowed to increase vaccine imports and boost local production without offering details, saying efforts so far have been “necessary but not enough.”
Authorities have approved the emergency use of two domestically developed vaccines, but the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, is in short supply.
Western powers, Russia and China are all keeping a watchful eye for any sign of willingness by Iran to resume discussions that began in Vienna in April aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.
The parties agreed in late June to meet for a new round of talks, but discussions have yet to resume.
In the aftermath of his election victory, Raisi declared on June 20 that he will not permit negotiations just for “negotiation’s sake.”
But he also said: “Any negotiations that guarantee national interests will certainly be supported.”
New Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made no reference to the 2015 deal Wednesday, listing other matters as the top concern in messages posted after taking office.
“Neighbors & Asia #1 priority,” he wrote on Twitter.
So far Raisi has named four vice presidents. Among them is Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezai, a former Revolutionary Guards chief and among the losers in the presidential poll, named vice president in charge of economic affairs.

Topics: Iran

Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

  • Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will take place on Friday
AFP

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was pushed back a day Thursday as the US president cleared his agenda to address bombings in Kabul.
“The president’s bilateral meeting... has been rescheduled for tomorrow,” the White House said. The two leaders had been due to meet at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) Thursday.
Bennett hopes to reboot ties with the Democratic administration after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu’s tempestuous and polarizing 12 years in office.
However, the crisis in Afghanistan loomed over their meeting even before the bombings tore through Kabul, causing multiple casualties and the deaths of at least 12 US troops.
Bennett acknowledged the impact of Afghanistan in a meeting Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Mr. Secretary, I appreciate you taking the time in pretty hectic days here in the States. It means a lot to us,” Bennett said.
Bennett, 49, is on his first state visit since taking office in June as head of an ideologically-divided coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats. He promised “a new spirit of cooperation” from Israel.
Bennett had intended to say Israel was concerned about a potential withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and Syria because of possible future instability, a senior Israeli official said.
The request gained added weight against the deadly bombing amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
However, Bennett was careful to avoid comment on events in Kabul.
“We didn’t come here to comment, we came to encourage,” another source in his delegation said. “I think the Americans appreciate that a lot.”
Instead, Bennett was planning to make Iran the focus of his visit, telling Blinken he wanted to address “how do we fend off and curtail Iran’s pursuit to dominate the region and its race to a nuclear weapon.”
Israel fiercely opposes Biden’s attempt to reverse Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Since Trump’s move, Iran has itself withdrawn from key commitments, including on uranium enrichment.
US officials did not address the Iran deal directly Wednesday.
Blinken, however, told Bennett US commitment to Israel’s security is “unshakeable,” and touched on “deep concerns we share about Iran” and its nuclear program.
Bennett and Biden differ on key issues concerning the Palestinians. Bennett has said he will not stop construction in settlements and opposes creating a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in 1967, both positions at odds with Washington.
“Two states is not relevant, not existent,” the source in his delegation said.
Biden’s administration has restored hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians, much of which was cut by Trump, who described himself as the most “pro-Israel” president in history.
Friction between Israel and Gaza escalated during Bennett’s visit, including violent border clashes.
It was the most serious deterioration since Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes in response to thousands of rockets fired by militants in the territory in May.
Dan Kurtzer, former US ambassador to Israel, told AFP Bennett’s visit would set a new tone even during disagreements.
With Bennett, “even if there are differences on policy, which there will be, the two will be able to talk without this overlay of disrespect.”
However, the timing of the Oval Office meeting was still not clear Thursday afternoon. Bennett canceled his Sunday cabinet meeting and prepared to remain in Washington through Saturday night. As Israel’s first Orthodox Jewish premiere, he would not be able to fly home during the Sabbath.

Topics: Joe Biden Naftali Bennett

