Three journalists detained and a radio station shut in South Sudan

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Security officials briefly detained three journalists in South Sudan and shut down their radio station in connection with a demonstration planned by activists
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

JUBA: Security officials briefly detained three journalists in South Sudan and shut down their radio station Friday in connection with a demonstration planned by activists next week, a rights group and a media union said.
A coalition of civil society groups has urged citizens to hold nationwide protests on Monday, in defiance of the authorities, and called on the country’s leadership to step down.
Security officials stormed the compound of Jonglei FM, an independent radio station in eastern Jonglei state, and took three senior journalists, into custody, before confiscating their phones and closing down their operations, the head of a local rights group told AFP.
“They took three staff of this radio station; one is the station manager, another is the program manager and the other one is the editor-in-chief,” said Bol Deng Bol, executive director of Intrepid South Sudan.
Patrick Oyet, the chairman of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), told AFP the detainees were released later in the day but the radio station remained inoperational.
The security officers had suspected the station wanted to “air something to do with the call by the people’s coalition for protest,” said Patrick.
“This is a wrong procedure and as UJOSS we really condemn this procedure the security have taken,” said Patrick.
Activist Bol said the incident amounted to “an attack” on media freedom.
“We get all information through radio stations, this is the main means for people to be served with information they want. So attacking this media house, shutting them down is an attack that we condemn,” Bol said.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from security officials.
News of the detentions came only weeks after two prominent activists were arrested for joining a call by the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) urging a peaceful public uprising to seek political change.
Earlier this month the PCCA issued a declaration saying they have “had enough” after 10 years of independence marked by armed conflict, escalating insecurity, hunger and political instability.
South Sudan is ranked 139th out of 180 countries by press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which said that ten journalists had lost their lives in the country since 2014.
The world’s newest nation has struggled with civil war, famine and chronic political and economic crisis since celebrating its hard-fought independence from Sudan in 2011.
The 2018 cease-fire and power-sharing deal between former foes Kiir and Machar was just the latest accord signed by the two men whose rivalry ignited a brutal civil war that cost the lives of almost 400,000 people.
Their truce still largely holds but it is being sorely tested, as politicians bicker over power and promises for peace go unmet.

Updated 14 min ago
Reuters

  • Spotify said Apple's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions does not address the basic aspects of anticompetitiveness
Updated 14 min ago
Reuters

LONDON: Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and unfair practices".
"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet
Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.

Updated 24 min 27 sec ago
AP

  • Pulitzer Prize Board announces a special citation for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories from the country
Updated 24 min 27 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The Pulitzer Prize Board announced a special citation Friday for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country.
“From staff and freelance correspondents to interpreters to drivers to hosts, courageous Afghan residents helped produce Pulitzer-winning and Pulitzer-worthy images and stories that have contributed to a wider understanding of profoundly tragic and complicated circumstances,” the board said.
The citation comes with a $100,000 emergency relief grant intended to help men and women involved in journalism in Afghanistan either resettle or to continue their work safely.
The Western pullout and the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have left thousands of people, including journalists, fearing retribution under the new regime. President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline to withdraw American forces.
The Pulitzer Board’s citation came a day after a suicide attack at the Kabul airport killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 US service members.
“It’s critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill, and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades,” said board co-chairs Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski.
The grant will be administered by the not-for-profit Committee to Protect Journalists.

Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

  • US congress demands major social media companies to turn over records of messages related to the Capitol Hill attack on January 6
  • Facebook, Snap, Google and Reddit each confirmed they had received the request and said the companies would work with the committee
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc. , Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump’s supporters.
The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for records connected to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of misinformation and efforts to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.
Demands also went out to 4chan and 8kun.
Twitter declined to comment. TikTok and Parler did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The other companies could not be reached for immediate comment.
Facebook, Snap, Google and Reddit each confirmed they had received the request and said the companies would work with the committee.
Gab said in a statement that it received a letter from the committee, adding it had removed accounts “which sought to spread division and fear” in the lead-up to the inauguration.
The committee is seeking records dating to the spring of 2020 including what, if any, policy changes the companies made to slow the spread of false information online.
Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos said that committee subpoenas did not have the power to force the companies to turn over private content, and he said contacts with law enforcement might be shielded as well. On the other hand, he said internal reviews of what the platforms could have done better might shape public understanding of what happened and why.
The committee’s broad document request spanning 15 companies indicates this is the opening salvo to understanding how the social media platforms were used to organize ahead of Jan. 6 and on the day, and will likely lead to numerous follow-up questions, said Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.
The tech platforms have long been criticized for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face concerns over censorship. The issue of domestic extremism, including white supremacy and militia groups, took on renewed urgency following the Capitol riot.
The congressional panel on Wednesday made its first document request from government agencies, including communications involving some of Trump’s closest advisers and family and extensive requests for material from the government agencies including the Pentagon, Justice Department, FBI and intelligence agencies.
House Democrats formed the committee, despite objections from Trump’s fellow Republicans in the House, to investigate the worst violence at the Capitol since the British invasion during the War of 1812.
Four people died on the day of the violence, one shot to death by police and the other three of natural causes. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives.
The document requests came a month after the committee held its first hearing, at which four police officers who had helped repel the attack described being beaten, taunted with racial insults and fearing they might die as they struggled to protect the building.

Updated 27 August 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Apple and Google decisions to kill internet cookies mean companies are changing the way they target and measure ads
Updated 27 August 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: A cookie is essentially a tag or piece of code placed on any online content — such as an article, video or advertisement — that collects user data. The data collected includes information like the device ID, and the internet usage and browsing habits of a user. It cannot, however, collect any personal data such as a user’s gender, age or name. This data can then be used by publishers to tailor their content offerings and by brands to launch targeted advertising.

Although cookies do not collect personal data, over time, due to the sheer volume of cookies and the time an average user spends across their devices, brands and publishers can start to paint a picture of the person behind the device ID. For example, if a particular ID is engaging with more female content while shopping for beauty products, a publisher or analytics company can begin creating a profile and pushing tailored content and advertising to that ID.

Cookies not only follow users as they traverse through the internet across their devices, but the user data collected from them is then sold and monetized — something users have become increasingly uncomfortable about.

“There has been a reckoning when it comes to privacy building for the last few years,” Nader Bitar, deputy general manager of advertising technology company MMP Worldwide, told Arab News.

Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year.

Apple’s iOS 14 update also requires app developers to meet specific privacy requirements before they can be listed on the App Store, and gives users control over apps tracking their movement online and sharing their data with third-party companies.

“Most people never really understood how much information they were giving away about themselves for free, and how much money was being made off the back of this data,” Sarah Messer, managing director at Nielsen Media MENAP, told Arab News.

Typically, cookies cannot identify an individual, but the likes of Facebook know exactly who each user is and thus gain access to a much richer data profile which they use to make money, Messer said, adding: “But people don’t want that.”

The death of cookies is a victory for user privacy, but has thrown marketers into panic mode. “Advertisers have been left in limbo for a while as the goalposts surrounding user privacy began to shift even before the pandemic,” said Bitar.

Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings tool, which measures the on-target performance of online advertising, relied on cookies and worked across all web platforms including so-called “walled gardens” with closed ecosystems, such as Facebook and YouTube. One of the world’s biggest advertisers, Procter & Gamble, would ask all online publishers to place the Nielsen cookie on all their advertising in order to measure performance.

Without cookies, brands like P&G are reliant on data from publishers to measure the performance of their ads — lacking any third-party verification from companies such as Nielsen. “All the big digital publishers would say we have a ‘walled garden’ and you can only have the data that we allow you to have, and it’s really them that are then leading the charge in a cookie-less world,” said Messer.

Although Apple’s privacy changes are a massive boon to customers, “Apple is not doing it out of the goodness of their heart,” said Bitar.

“They are, in effect, creating their own walled garden to keep users within their own ecosystem and forcing everyone else to get on board. The advantage Apple and Google have in this space is astounding, and between them, they have upended digital advertising as we know it,” he added.

Messer, on the other hand, believes that “everybody wants a transparent media industry.” She said that the likes of Google are inviting companies such as Nielsen into their walled gardens. “This is very much about respecting consumer privacy, and not about trying to close the doors, because they’re actually inviting people like us in to come and have those conversations with them.”

Now, Nielsen is working with companies including Facebook and YouTube to set up technology on their platforms, which will enable them to receive independent third-party data without cookies. When it comes to other publishers that are not walled off, Nielsen and similar measurement companies are setting up “identity panels,” Messer said. Traditionally, an online panel in the UAE would consist of 60,000 to 70,000 people, but an identity panel is much larger, with ideal numbers of about 150,000 to 200,000 people.

“We will know the identities of people within this panel, and we will use it as proxy data and apply it to what we see on the rest of the web,” she added.

“This evolution of identity panels is what will replace cookies and tags,” she said. However, the biggest disadvantage of losing cookies is the accompanying loss of accuracy.

“In a world where we had the entire Facebook audience of about 8.4 million people in the UAE — the entire population in a dataset — we really understood the data,” said Messer. “We are then reducing that to about 200,000 people, so there will be some loss of accuracy.”

This loss can result in less relevant advertising, which in turn can become an annoyance for users. “Users don’t want their experience interrupted online with irrelevant ads, but they also want the right to shield their activity online from potential advertisers, which creates something of a Catch-22,” said Bitar.

While advertising’s relevancy may fall in the short term, consumers will likely see benefits through their lives and data being much more private. “I think that’s something that people want even if they don’t fully understand it,” said Messer.

Advertising often gets a bad rap for being intrusive and irritating, but it is worth remembering that “advertising isn’t bad when it’s done well, and actually anticipates and answers a need,” said Bitar.

Users want to feel valued, heard and understood, and according to Bitar, the only way to do that is to personalize, which means marketers “have to walk a fine line between being invasive and useful.”

He added: “I’m fine with my data being used to shape a better experience for me online as long as there is transparency from all parties involved. This is what will be at the heart of everything moving forward: An open and honest exchange.”

Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

  • Russia Today has been criticized for tweeting a photoshopped image of an Afghan refugee family carrying weapons in their backpacks
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Russia Today has been criticized for tweeting a photoshopped image of an Afghan refugee family carrying weapons in their backpacks.

The image, which has since been deleted, showed a couple carrying assault rifles and RPGs on their backs and walking along the tarmac of Kabul Airport with their two young children.

Archive of now deleted Russia Today tweet. (Twitter)

Its caption - “Are some terrorists getting a free ride out of Afghanistan?” - referred to a Defense News article with the headline: “Up to 100 Afghan Evacuees On Intelligence Agency Watchlists – US official.”

There was a fierce backlash to the Russia Today tweet, which was branded “disgusting” by some while others urged people not to trust what the outlet published.

The international director of policy at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center and a former member of the European Parliament, Marietje Schaake, shared the real image alongside the doctored one and tweeted: “An incredibly cynical and hateful photoshopped lie by RT, Russia Today.”

 

 

