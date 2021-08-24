You are here

Afghan journalists granted access to the UK after media appeal

Last week, leading British media organizations and newspapers drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan. (AP/File Photo)
Last week, leading British media organizations and newspapers drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan. (AP/File Photo)
Afghan journalists granted access to the UK after media appeal

Last week, leading British media organizations and newspapers drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan. (AP/File Photo)
  • Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agreed to issue visa waivers for the Afghan journalists for the risks they have taken to defend human rights
LONDON: The UK government granted access to the country to over 200 Afghan journalists who worked with British media companies on Sunday, after an appeal by a coalition of top newspapers and broadcasters. 

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agreed to issue visa waivers for the Afghan journalists for the risks they have taken to defend human rights and pursue media freedom through their work. 

“We must protect those brave Afghan journalists who have worked so courageously to shine a light on what is really going on in Afghanistan,” Raab said. “That’s why we have granted these journalists and their media staff visa waivers to come to the UK.”

The resettlement scheme, which sits outside of current UK immigration laws, will apply to the Afghan journalists themselves and also their immediate family such as partners and dependent children under 18.

It is, however, unclear when the journalists and their families will be able to relocate to the UK given the situation in Afghanistan. 

Last week, leading British media organizations and newspapers drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan under threat from the Taliban. 

The letter was signed by every major newspaper, including the Observer, the Guardian and the Times, plus broadcasters Sky News and ITN. 

Similar appeals emerged from the US and Germany, with major newspapers also urging their governments to provide protection for Afghan journalists and reporters who have provided essential services from Afghanistan over the past 20 years. 

German news organizations including Der Spiegel, dpa International, Deutsche Welle and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung drafted an open letter addressing Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urging them to create an emergency visa program to provide safety for Afghan journalists. 

Meanwhile on Monday, the Committee to Protect Journalists called on G7 leaders to prioritize, and take immediate action to guarantee safety for, Afghan journalists and media workers.

In an open letter, the CPJ urged the G7 to coordinate support for journalists and press freedom within the UN system, and help Afghan journalists still working in the country.

Key takeaways from WARC’s Future of Strategy 2021 report

This year’s report focuses on the evolving role of marketers in light of the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and the career paths young strategists can choose as they grow. (Supplied/WARC)
This year’s report focuses on the evolving role of marketers in light of the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and the career paths young strategists can choose as they grow. (Supplied/WARC)
Key takeaways from WARC’s Future of Strategy 2021 report

This year’s report focuses on the evolving role of marketers in light of the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and the career paths young strategists can choose as they grow. (Supplied/WARC)
  • Latest study explores the evolving role and career paths of strategists
DUBAI: The World Advertising Research Center has released The Future of Strategy 2021 report. Now in its 9th year, the annual study is based on a worldwide survey as well as in-depth interviews with marketers in agencies and brands.

This year’s report focuses on the evolving role of marketers in light of the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and the career paths young strategists can choose as they grow.

Amy Rodgers, managing editor of research and rankings at WARC, said: “This year’s (report) reveals that as well as the role of the strategist being crucial to the post-pandemic recovery, there are more opportunities as the shift to upstream planning increases.”

The report presents five key takeaways. Firstly,  there has been an increase in the emphasis placed on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, but there is a disconnect between discussion and action.

“With diversity proven to drive innovation and better decision-making, and with only a quarter of respondents having targets in place to hire diverse candidates, much needs to be done to drive long-term positive change,” Rodgers added.

Eighty-six percent of global strategists agreed that strategy teams need greater diversity in hiring, but less than half have a framework in place for doing so, and only 27 percent have targets in place to hire diverse candidates.

Melanie Norris, managing director and head of planning at BBDO Worldwide, said: “If we as an industry want to get to more authentic representation and to do better and more diverse work generally, and we really do want and need this, we have to start with the stories we tell, and this all starts with strategy.”

Secondly, strategists are busier and more productive than ever. The pandemic has resulted in them having to work faster and more closely with clients as they navigated crisis and recovery.

Although more than 60 percent have felt their influence increase during the pandemic, the study found that many are not satisfied with their current role and are looking for new opportunities.

Thirdly, the shift in the type and volume of work following the pandemic may accelerate a longer-term trend in shifting career paths, the study found. Young strategists are likely to continue their careers in the agency world, but mid-career strategists have a growing desire for broader experiences and new challenges.

Sixty percent of respondents agreed that their plans had changed over the last 12 months, which could signal a significant swing in the future of where strategy sits within organizations.

Fourthly, this shift is likely being compounded by declining training opportunities within agencies. However, strategists continue to feel that the best experience is on the job and in the real world. When hiring, 66 percent of managers look for an inquiring mind over specific skills. 

“We need to start to redefine our careers; from exact categorizations into expansive constellations, from skill sets trapped within the ad world to skill sets transferable into the wider one,” said Zoe Scaman, founder of Bodacious and co-founder of MCX London.

Finally, the report highlighted that there is a divergence in upstream and downstream planning, with most strategists looking upstream for opportunities to have the widest impact possible. Increasingly, they are looking to move to the client-side, consultancies, or to freelance career paths to find this opportunity. 

“What I’ve found to be a great learning experience, as someone who’s moved from agency to consultancy, is the stage that you enter with clients — especially when you’re working with the senior leadership of businesses as they plan and craft strategies (that have a significant influence on branding and creative executions down the line) rather than being handed them later as parameters and guard rails of a campaign brief,” said Abel Sim, brand and creative strategy lead at Accenture Interactive Studios.

Myanmar military arrests more journalists

Myanmar military arrests more journalists
Myanmar military arrests more journalists

Myanmar military arrests more journalists
  • Latest among dozens of detentions in a sweeping crackdown on the media since the February 1 coup
Myanmar’s military government has arrested two more local journalists, army-owned television reported on Saturday, the latest among dozens of detentions in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup.
Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and commentator with Voice of America radio, and Htet Htet Khine, a freelance producer for BBC Media Action, were arrested on Aug. 15, Myawaddy TV reported.
Sithu Aung Myint was charged with sedition and spreading false information that Myawaddy said was critical of the junta and had urged people to join strikes and back outlawed opposition groups.
Htet Htet Khine was accused of harboring Sithu Aung Myint, a criminal suspect, and working for and supporting a shadow National Unity Government.
BBC Media Action said in a statement it was concerned about Htet Htet Khine’s safety and the charges against her, and was closely monitoring the situation.
Reporters Without Borders said the pair were being held incommunicado.
“We strongly condemn the arbitrary conditions of their detention, which reflect the brutality with which the military junta treats journalists,” said its Asia-Pacific desk head Daniel Bastard.
Myanmar remains fraught with instability and opposition to army rule, under which more than 1,000 people have been killed, according to an activist group that has tracked killings by security forces.
The military, which has revoked the licenses of many news outlets, says it respects the role of media but will not allow news reporting it deems false or likely to create public unrest.
A report by the Committee to Protect Journalists last month said Myanmar’s rulers had effectively criminalized independent journalism.
Human Rights Watch late last month said the army government had arrested 98 journalists since the coup and should stop prosecuting media staff. Of those arrested, 46 remained in custody as of the end of July.

Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook trials voice and video calls within its main app to make it easier to place calls without opening the Messenger app
LONDON: Facebook Inc. is letting some users make voice and video calls within its main app on a trial basis, aiming to make it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.
The social media giant spun out Messenger from its main app years ago, meaning users would have to download a separate app in order to send messages and make calls.
Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps and first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger last September. The move enabled users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.
It plans to eventually integrate WhatsApp into the mix.
However, a Facebook spokesperson said on Monday that for a full-featured messaging, audio and video call experience, people should continue using Messenger.

Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms

Facebook removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users which it linked to the INSA, responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the Internet. (File/AFP)
Facebook removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users which it linked to the INSA, responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the Internet. (File/AFP)
Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms

Facebook removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users which it linked to the INSA, responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the Internet. (File/AFP)
  • Ethiopia begins developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Zoom.
  • While Ethiopia doesn't plan on blocking big tech companies, it has previously shutdown social media services over the past year
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook , Twitter and WhatsApp, though it does not plan to block the global services, the state communications security agency said on Monday.
Ethiopia has been engulfed since last year in an armed conflict pitting the federal government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the Tigray region in the country’s north.
Supporters of both sides have waged a parallel war of words on social media.
The government wants its local platform to “replace” Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Zoom, the director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, said.
Shumete accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts which he said were “disseminating the true reality about Ethiopia.”
International human rights groups have criticized the Ethiopian government for unexplained shutdowns to social media services including Facebook and WhatsApp in the past year. The government has not commented on those shutdowns.
Facebook’s Africa spokesperson, Kezia Anim-Addo, declined to comment on Ethiopia’s plans and did not respond immediately to a query about Shumete’s accusations.
Ethiopia, a country of about 115 million, has about 6 million Facebook users according to Statista.
But in June, days before national elections, Facebook said it had removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users which it linked to individuals associated with INSA, which is responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the Internet.
Twitter declined to comment. Zoom did not immediately reply to a comment request.
Shumete declined to specify a timeline, budget and other details, but told Reuters: “The rationale behind developing technology with local capacity is clear ... Why do you think China is using WeChat?“
He said Ethiopia had the local expertise to develop the platforms and would not hire outsiders to help.
Social messaging app WeChat is owned by China-headquartered Tencent Holdings, is widely used in the country, and is considered to be a strong tool by Chinese authorities for monitoring its population.
Shumete also referred Reuters to comments he made on Friday to a local language media outlet in which he accused Facebook of blocking users who were “preaching national unity and peace.”
He also told Al-Ain Amharic that authorities were working on the platform to replace Facebook and Twitter, while a trial has already been completed of a platform to replace WhatsApp and Zoom and that platform will soon be operational.

Social media surprise and sarcasm after ‘meteorite’ supposedly found in Lebanese town

Social media surprise and sarcasm after ‘meteorite’ supposedly found in Lebanese town
Social media surprise and sarcasm after ‘meteorite’ supposedly found in Lebanese town

Social media surprise and sarcasm after ‘meteorite’ supposedly found in Lebanese town
BEIRUT: The “Hermel meteorite” is continuing to generate controversy in Lebanon, becoming a top trend on several social media platforms.

In Hermel, a town in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate 143 km from Beirut, a man claiming to be from NASA has reportedly discovered a 4,000-year-old meteorite worth billions of dollars.

The Lebanese have reacted skeptically, with one beleaguered member of the public saying: “Amid the countless crises, all Lebanon was missing was a meteorite falling.”

It has been claimed that “a geological engineer with US citizenship came to Lebanon about a year ago and headed to Hermel, which is 780 meters above sea level, with the help of a GPS and an interpreter.”

Reports added that “he got to a specific geographical area located on a property owned by a person who was out of town so he asked the municipality to complete the official procedures so that he could return with others to search for a meteorite that fell there about 4,000 years ago.”

The engineer allegedly explained that the meteorite “may be the largest to hit the Middle East, leaving a hole with a diameter of about 130 meters, and if it is extracted, it will have an important scientific value and science museums can be established at the site.”

Residents in Hermel said NASA “detected radioactive materials in one of the properties surrounding the site.”

The mayor of Hermel, Sobhi Saqr, began searching for the property owner, Camille Nadim Murad, whose residence and address are unknown.

In July, he published an announcement in the Official Gazette, informing him that work would be carried out “urgently for the public interest on property No. 2604.”

He asked the person concerned to communicate with the municipality, stressing that the works would not change the property’s features or lower its value.

The excavations, which began at the site without the permission of the property owner, sparked a controversy on social media.

The mayor was accused of “fraud and greed and of working in secret at the property in the hope of making huge profits.”

It was reported that “one gram of the meteorite is worth $4,000 to $8,000, and if the meteorite is found at a depth of 12 meters, its value will reach billions of dollars, while it is estimated to weigh 12 tons, according to preliminary studies by scientists.”

No research center has followed up on the matter or visited the area.

The Lebanese took to social media to discuss the news about the Hermel meteorite.

Some people said the Hermel meteorite was “yet another calamity that befell Lebanon.”

Others joked that Lebanon “got a meteorite before getting electricity.”

Others mockingly said that “the ruling parties will now fight over how to distribute the meteorite shares among them.”

Dr. Roger Hajjar, a coordinator from the Task Force for Astronomy in Lebanon, told Arab News: “Through space imaging, NASA can monitor geographical forms on the globe that cannot be discovered from the ground.

“Natural factors erase many landmarks with time, but they can be identified from space.”

Hajjar, however, said that rumors about radioactive materials were “unscientific.”

He added: “If the meteorite fell 4,000 years ago, it would have been documented throughout history. This area has always been inhabited and any such activity would be mentioned in historical records, but no one ever mentioned a meteorite falling.”

Hajjar noted: “Several meteorites have fallen over the Middle East and have been documented; there are geographical signs discovered in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

“Since the inception of the solar system, meteorites have been falling, and they can be observed on the moon, Mercury and other bodies whose nature has not changed.”

Mayor Saqr initially refused to delve into any details of what was going on.

He only said that “the municipality will submit official letters to the concerned authorities and research centers to follow up on the matter during the next few days.”

It was reported that the owner of the property filed lawsuits that led to a judicial decision to stop excavation on his property.

The governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bashir Khader, said that the landowner’s proxy visited him earlier this month and informed him that the municipality claimed that NASA had contacted it about a meteorite that fell on the property 4,000 years ago and that there are radioactive materials there.

The proxy asked Khader to “stop the Hermel municipality from carrying on with the excavations on his client’s property.”

Khader stressed: “NASA has not communicated with any official body in Lebanon, neither the Ministry of Defense nor the Ministry of Energy,” adding that these were all rumors and that he sent a letter to the municipality asking it to reveal the truth.

The municipality stated on Monday: “A representative of NASA submitted a request to the municipality a while ago to allow him to inspect a land located on property no. 2604 to look for signs of a meteorite impact.

“The municipality showed cooperation conditional with legal procedures and then sent an employee and an interpreter with him to inspect the site.

“Initial inspection revealed that there were no tangible signs that required informing the concerned authorities in the country to intervene, and no works were carried out within the mentioned property.”

Hajjar did not rule out the possibility of the whole episode being a con.

“In times of economic collapse, people believe any illusion that can bring them money.”

