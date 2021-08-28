Greco-Roman town unearthed in Egypt

CAIRO: An Egyptian archeological mission on Friday unearthed remains of a town dating back to the Greco-Roman era in the north coast city of Alexandria.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, said that during excavation work in the Shatby neighborhood “the mission found ... a large network of tunnel tanks painted in pink for storing rain, flood and groundwater to be used during the draught time.”
Studies show that the settlement was used from the second century BC to the fourth century AD.
Waziri said pottery pots and some statues have been found in more than 40 wells and tanks, which indicated a large population in that area near Alexandria, the capital of Egypt in the Greco-Roman era.
Waziri said the mission also found rest houses for travelers and visitors, where they waited to collect licenses for entering the town as well as tax-collecting centers, Xinhua reported.
He noted that the preliminary studies on the discovered district revealed that “it was composed of a main street and several branch roads that are all connected with the sanitation network.”
Ayman Ashmawy, head of Egyptian antiquities at the council, said the mission discovered water wells carved in the rock, in addition to a huge network of tunnel cisterns covered with a layer of pink mortar to store water from wells, rain and floods for use in dry seasons.
He added that there were over 40 wells and cisterns in which pots, lamps and some statues were found, indicating the high population density of this suburb.
Khaled Abu Hamad, director-general of Alexandria Antiquities Authority, said the town had a big market, shops for selling pots, and workshops for making statues.
He added that nearly 700 coins and plates in different shapes and a large number of fishing tools have been found in the town.
“Excavation work on the old town took nine months,” said Abu Hamad, who added that the district was crucial for connecting trade movement between the east and the west.
Review: ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ gives fans more of what they crave
Updated 28 August 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: The seismic impact of the season two finale of “The Mandalorian” has been such that, since it aired at the end of 2020, fans have been clamoring for something — anything — to tide them over until the third season returns. Be aware, there are spoilers ahead for those of you who have not seen season two.
While there’s still no confirmed date for a new season (though spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” will ease the suffering in December 2021), Disney has released a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s biggest surprise and best-kept secret — the return of Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.
The level of adulation at Hamill’s cameo was matched only by the desperate hunt to learn more about how the Lucasfilm and Disney experts had pulled the whole thing off, and “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” finally lifts the lid on the staggering level of effort that went into the Emmy-nominated episode. The main players offer up rare and fascinating insight into the project to bring the franchise’s most iconic Jedi to the small screen, so there’s plenty of time with show creator Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni and finale director Peyton Reed, as well as Mark Hamill’s take on why he felt to return as the iconic character.
What really makes this episode more than mere fan service, however, is the amount of time given over to the technical wizardry behind the special effects — and the technicians and creative artists who actually made it all happen. What’s more, there’s even a debate as to the morality of digital character creation, de-aging, AI-powered speech generation and some of the other cutting-edge processes that brought the episode to life. The “Star Wars” franchise has always been about creating magical, momentous experiences. This rare peek behind the curtain makes it possible to revisit those experiences, understand the technical proficiency behind them, and bask in the shared adoration of a series that, despite its age, continues to grow ever more precious to its fanbase.
Bella Hadid stars in Mugler’s Spring 2021 campaign
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Bella Hadid is the star of Mugler’s latest campaign. The part-Palestinian model appears in the advertorial, which was lensed by photographer Neva Wireko, wearing a sparkling creation from the French label’s Spring 2021 collection by creative director Casey Cadwallader.
The campaign comes after Cadwallader tapped the US-Palestinian-Dutch catwalk star to feature in Mugler’s fashion film, an ambitious precursor to the Spring 2021 collection, which saw Hadid morph into a superhuman using CGI.
Shortly after, the 24-year-old appeared in the second iteration of the Spring 2021 fashion film, which premiered on IGTV in April.
Hadid, who was born to Palestinian-American property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, has been a longtime muse for French label Mugler. In addition to opening and closing the luxury maison’s fashion shows, the model can often be found wearing vintage and custom Mugler ensembles.
Before the world’s most famous pop stars began tapping Cadwallader for custom creations, Hadid had already established a strong working relationship with the designer – the two met at a dinner for Luisa Via Roma’s 90th anniversary in Florence in 2019.
In 2020, the younger sister of Gigi highlighted her working relationship with the designer, who is known for his sensual, body-conscious designs, with a throwback photo captioned: “When we fit these legendary tights for the first time ever at your studio in Paris. 2019! Look at the smile on my face… Forever your @muglerofficial girl.”
Hadid later opened Mugler’s Spring 2020 collection in the tights, paired with a tiny jacket and mesh corset, establishing herself as a muse for the French house in the process.
Some of her most head-turning moments wearing Mugler include the time she dipped into Thierry Mugler’s archive, choosing an all-black look from the iconic designer’s Fall 1995 Couture show that included glossy thigh-high boots and a sculpted jacket.
In 2018, Hadid wore a nude-colored bodysuit that was custom-made by Cadwallader before they had even met. It featured a waist-cinching corset, sheer top and high-waist briefs with matching tights.
Mugler’s pieces have also found fans in the likes of Cardi B and Kim Kardashian West, who wore a custom water droplet dress by the designer to the 2019 Met Gala.
What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News
Imagine knowing years in advance whether you are likely to get cancer or having a personalized understanding of your individual genes, organs, and cells. Imagine being able to monitor your body’s well-being, or have a diet tailored to your microbiome. The Secret Body reveals how these and other stunning breakthroughs and technologies are transforming our understanding of how the human body works, what it is capable of, how to protect it from disease, and how we might manipulate it in the future.
Taking readers to the cutting edge of research, Daniel Davis shows how radical new possibilities are becoming realities thanks to the visionary efforts of scientists who are revealing the invisible and secret universe within each of us. Focusing on six important frontiers, Davis describes what we are learning about cells, the development of the fetus, the body’s immune system, the brain, the microbiome, and the genome—areas of human biology that are usually understood in isolation. Bringing them together here for the first time, Davis offers a new vision
of the human body as a biological wonder of dizzying complexity and possibility.
Written by an award-winning scientist at the forefront of this adventure, The Secret Body is a gripping drama of discovery and a landmark account of the dawning revolution in human health.
The British-Assyrian stand-up discusses stereotypes, diversity, and dual identities
Updated 28 August 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Around three years ago, Assyrian-British surgeon Jenan Younis turned down a prestigious job offer to pursue what she really wanted to do: comedy.
“I spent probably my whole twenties as a workaholic,” Younis tells Arab News from London, where she works part-time for the National Health Service. “I think there were a lot of different sides to me that I just put on the back-burner. I took a step back and looked at how I was living and I thought: ‘You know what? This is not really what I wanted.’”
Younis’ Palestinian father and an Iraqi mother, were, it’s fair to say, a little surprised by her decision. “My mum was always my number one advocate. Having said that, there’s always a part of a parent that just hopes you’re going to stick with the most sensible option in life. I don’t think my dad really knows,” Younis says with a laugh. “I made this very short TV appearance and I think a friend of his saw me on that show and called him and was, like, ‘Is that.. Jenan? What’s she doing?’ I’m not sure he quite gets it. I think to him it’s like a little bit of a hobby.”
But, as Younis tells it, performing stand-up comedy was part of her life from the beginning. When she was around five years old, she used to mimic her father, drawing out laughs from her closest friends in her living room. “I would do impersonations of how he’d get mad, the ridiculous things that he’d say, and the mistakes he’d make with English phrases and idioms,” she recalls. “Finding the comedy in a ridiculous situation was always there. Sometimes all you can do in a situation is laugh.” Growing up in England, her mother introduced her to British comedy sketch shows such as “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and took her to see her first live show.
Back then, representation of minorities in comedy was minimal and she remembers the only Middle Eastern funny figure she could relate to was the British-Iranian comedian and actor Omid Djalili. “We watched a lot of him,” she says. “He’s gone through his huge evolutionary journey in terms of how much he talks about his identity. Only recently we found out that he’s Baha’i, so he’s also this minority within a minority. He was a big influence.”
The minority aspect is paramount to her and her comedic act, tapping into personal matters. As a youngster, she went to church with her family and only spoke Assyrian at home, which is something she’s grateful for.
“I grew up loving the multicultural history of the Middle East,” she says. “I think we talk, in the West, in terms of multiculturalism being a relatively modern phenomena that only happens here, when actually we’ve been like that forever.” Given the rise of Daesh in Iraq in 2014, which led to an exodus of minority groups, she feels it’s important to tell her story as an Assyrian woman.
If there’s one thing that being British and Middle Eastern had in common, in Younis’ formative experience, it is that there were certain things you just didn’t do or talk about. “This sort of comes back to my Britishness. There’s this idea often that you can’t correct people, that you have to be amenable, that you’re somehow (in the wrong) to correct people if they get your religion wrong, your ethnicity wrong and they assume something about you,” she remarks. “I would often go along with it, just to be polite. And also, it’s a little bit of a Middle Eastern thing — never talk about politics, never talk about religion. I mean, we do at the breakfast table and in our own homes, but outside? No.”
Younis has become more vocal however. She has appeared on the BBC, both on radio and television, and won the BBC New Voices award in 2019. She also founded “Weapons of Mass Hilarity,” an alternative comedy night in the UK that places a spotlight on comedians of Middle Eastern origin.
“If you pick a random comedy night in the UK, I would say ninety percent of the time the lineup will be just men — and it will be predominantly white men. There was a very clear diversity issue,” she says. Through “Weapons of Mass Hilarity” she hopes to break down the Middle East’s misconstrued image. “There’s always this assumption that the stories we tell are going to be Arab-centric, Muslim-centric, or terrorism-centric,” Younis says. “I really wanted to make it very clear how diverse this region is and how much more we have to offer.”
The sold-out shows have attracted all kinds of audience members, from older people who have never seen live comedy before to diasporic Arabs who are likely to learn something new about the region. “I still meet people who are from Iraq, who don’t know what Assyrians are, don’t know that we have our own language, or don’t know anything about us. It’s also breaking down those stereotypes within our own diaspora communities,” she says.
At a time when socio-political tensions continue to divide, she believes comedy can pave the way to mutual understanding. “One of the beautiful things about comedy is that you can present things that people don’t want to listen to in a way that will make them listen. It’s a different form of communication,” she says. “I think the more we talk about something, the more we normalize it, the more we soften the edges a bit.”
Younis’ next performance is at the Camden Fringe Festival on August 28 and 29, presenting “Jenanistan,” her full-length show.
“When I started writing the show, I think I was exploring this idea of visibility,” she explains, “I sort of felt a little bit invisible as a minority, either within Britain, or within Middle Eastern communities. But it’s sort of evolved to become a little bit more than that. I would probably summarize the show as trying to tackle these dual identities that we have. One part of it is discussing integration, which we talk about as a very positive thing, versus assimilation, which is a negative thing. Is there a difference between the two? What do they mean?”
Younis says she aspires to one day create a weekend-long comedy festival with her “Weapons of Mass Hilarity” family, taking on different genres, such as sketches and musical comedy, and being as inclusive as possible.
And as for coming over to the Middle East to perform? “Never say never,” Younis says. “I’ve formed connections with regular people in the Middle East, who might have listened to a podcast or seen a video clip and related to what I did. I find that really heartwarming.”
Despite Jason Momoa, contrived thriller ‘Sweet Girl’ leaves a bad taste
Momoa is miscast as an everyman up against professional killers
Updated 27 August 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Netflix continues to stuff its movie slate with the biggest stars Hollywood has to offer. Jason Momoa is the latest to get a headlining gig with “Sweet Girl,” an action thriller that sees Momoa’s everyman, Ray Cooper, devastated by the loss of his wife, and galvanized by that loss to hold the head of a greedy pharmaceutical company to account for pulling life-saving drugs off the market.
Painting Ray as an everyman (or, at least, casting Momoa to play him) is the film’s first misstep. Momoa, in everything he does or says — even when he’s doing or saying nothing, is in no way ordinary. You don’t see him on screen and think, “Oh yeah. He’s just like me.”
When Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) wind up on the run from hired mercenaries keen to keep a lid on the Big Pharma story, Ray must use his wits and cunning to stay one step ahead of the trained killers. Trouble is that he’s Jason Momoa. You know? Jason Momoa. Which means that you’d back him in a fight against most people.
To be fair, Momoa manages to make Ray seem about as ordinary as he’s allowed to, and gets the occasional chance to flex his acting muscles instead of his actual ones. He and Merced display nice chemistry during the quieter moments of their flight, but all too soon, it’s back to fighting, and realistically it’s hard to imagine any of the movie’s nameless goons getting the better of the man who played Aquaman and Khal Drogo.
Sadly, even these paltry attempts by director Brian Mendoza to make “Sweet Girl” believable are blown out of the water by a final-act plot twist that probably seemed very clever on paper – but that actually serves only to highlight the attempt to bolster a tenuous idea for a movie with a ‘shocking’ reveal.
Presumably, that twist was supposed to encourage viewers to go back and watch the movie again after the credits roll. They won’t want to. Once is more than enough.