You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation

What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation

What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6u98

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation

What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Paul Halpern

Paul Halpern, a respected physics professor and author, breaks down the great debate over the Big Bang and the continuing quest to understand the fate of the universe.
The universe is changing. But scientists did not realize that a century ago, when astronomers like Edwin Hubble and Henrietta Leavitt discerned that other galaxies exist and that they’re hurtling away from the Milky Way at incredible speeds. That monumental discovery sparked decades of epic debates about the vastness and origins of the universe, and they involved a clash of titans, the Russian-American nuclear physicist George Gamow and the British astrophysicist Fred Hoyle.
In his new book, Flashes of Creation, Halpern chronicles the rise of Gamow and Hoyle into leaders of mostly opposing views of cosmology, as they disputed whether everything began with a Big Bang billions of years ago, said Ramin Skibba in a review for The New York Times.
Halpern is the author of 14 popular science books, exploring the subjects of space, time, higher dimensions, dark energy, dark matter, exoplanets, particle physics, and cosmology.

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Body by Daniel M. Davis
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

Imagine knowing years in advance whether you are likely to get cancer or having a personalized understanding of your individual genes, organs, and cells. Imagine being able to monitor your body’s well-being, or have a diet tailored to your microbiome. The Secret Body reveals how these and other stunning breakthroughs and technologies are transforming our understanding of how the human body works, what it is capable of, how to protect it from disease, and how we might manipulate it in the future.
Taking readers to the cutting edge of research, Daniel Davis shows how radical new possibilities are becoming realities thanks to the visionary efforts of scientists who are revealing the invisible and secret universe within each of us. Focusing on six important frontiers, Davis describes what we are learning about cells, the development of the fetus, the body’s immune system, the brain, the microbiome, and the genome—areas of human biology that are usually understood in isolation. Bringing them together here for the first time, Davis offers a new vision
of the human body as a biological wonder of dizzying complexity and possibility.
Written by an award-winning scientist at the forefront of this adventure, The Secret Body is a gripping drama of discovery and a landmark account of the dawning revolution in human health.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Book Review Daniel M. Davis

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry
books
What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry

What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry

What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry

What We Are Reading Today: Designing Social Inquiry
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Authors: Gary King, Robert O. Keohane, and Sidney Verba

Designing Social Inquiry presents a unified approach to qualitative and quantitative research in political science, showing how the same logic of inference underlies both. This stimulating book discusses issues related to framing research questions, measuring the accuracy of data and the uncertainty of empirical inferences, discovering causal effects, and getting the most out of qualitative research. It addresses topics such as interpretation and inference, comparative case studies, constructing causal theories, dependent and explanatory variables, the limits of random selection, selection bias, and errors in measurement. The book only uses mathematical notation to clarify concepts, and assumes no prior knowledge of mathematics or statistics.
Featuring a new preface by Robert O. Keohane and Gary King, this edition makes an influential work available to new generations of qualitative researchers in the social sciences.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard
books
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Author: David Stasavage

Historical accounts of democracy’s rise tend to focus on ancient Greece and pre-Renaissance Europe. The Decline and Rise of Democracy draws from global evidence to show that the story is much richer—democratic practices were present in many places, at many other times, from the Americas before European conquest, to ancient Mesopotamia, to precolonial Africa. Delving into the prevalence of early democracy throughout the world, David Stasavage makes the case that understanding how and where these democracies flourished—and when and why they declined—can provide crucial information not just about the history of governance, but also about the ways modern democracies work and where they could manifest in the future.
Drawing from examples spanning several millennia.

Stasavage first considers why states developed either democratic or autocratic styles of governance and argues that early democracy tended to develop in small places with a weak state and, counterintuitively, simple technologies. When central state institutions (such as a tax bureaucracy) were absent—as in medieval Europe—rulers needed consent from their populace to govern. When central institutions were strong—as in China or the Middle East—consent was less necessary and autocracy more likely. He then explores the transition from early to modern democracy, which first took shape in England and then the United States, illustrating that modern democracy arose as an effort to combine popular control with a strong state over a large territory. Democracy has been an experiment that has unfolded over time and across the world—and its transformation is ongoing.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: Below the Edge of Darkness

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Below the Edge of Darkness

Photo/Supplied
  • Widder shows us how when we push our boundaries and expand our worlds, discovery and wonder follow
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Author: Edith Widder

This is a magnificent memoir by ocean scientist Edith Widder, pioneer in the study of bioluminescence.
The marine biologist takes us down into the deep ocean to understand bioluminescence — the language of light that helps life communicate in the darkness — and what it tells us about the future of life on Earth, said a review on goodreads.com.
A thrilling adventure story as well as a scientific revelation, Below the Edge of Darkness reckons with the complicated and sometimes dangerous realities of exploration.
Widder shows us how when we push our boundaries and expand our worlds, discovery and wonder follow.
These are the ultimate keys to the ocean’s salvation — and thus to our future on this planet.
Below the Edge of Darkness takes readers deep into our planet’s oceans as Edith Widder pursues her questions about one of the most important and widely used forms of communication in nature.
In the process, she reveals hidden worlds and a dazzling menagerie of behaviors and animals, from microbes to leviathans, many never before seen or, like the legendary giant squid, never before filmed in their deep-sea lairs.
Widder writes about her inspirations, her work, her tribulations, and her successes in a way that is not only readable, but enjoyable.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Authors: Michael D. Gordin and G. John Ikenberrys

On Aug. 6, 1945, in the waning days of World War II, the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The city’s destruction stands as a powerful symbol of nuclear annihilation, but it has also shaped how we think about war and peace, the past and the present, and science and ethics.
The Age of Hiroshima traces these complex legacies, exploring how the meanings of Hiroshima have reverberated across the decades and around the world, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Michael D. Gordin and G. John Ikenberry bring together leading scholars from disciplines ranging from international relations and political theory to cultural history and science and technology studies, who together provide new perspectives on Hiroshima as both a historical event and a cultural phenomenon.
As an event, Hiroshima emerges in the flow of decisions and hard choices surrounding the bombing and its aftermath. As a phenomenon, it marked a revolution in science, politics, and the human imagination — the end of one age and the dawn of another.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation
What We Are Reading Today: Flashes of Creation
Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban guard Kabul airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Filipinos air frustration over government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis
A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
Afghans protest in New Delhi demanding refugee status
Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Fuel clashes see Lebanon ramp up security
Lebanon is struggling amid a 20-month-old economic crisis that has led to shortages of fuel and basic goods like baby formula, medicine and spare parts. (AP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.