Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns

JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Othaim, the Saudi food wholesaler and retailer CEO, will step down on Sept. 30, 2021.

The firm said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday that the outgoing CEO, Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al-Othaim, will be replaced by Mohsen Sager Husain, who will start his new job on October 1.

The company's net profit for the second quarter of the year dropped by 61 percent from a year ago to 47.93 million riyals ($12.8 million).

Husain graduated from the University of Texas, USA with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1994, he graduated from Cornell University in New York, completing a program in food management.

He also has over 25 years of experience in the food retail industry, both inside and outside of the Kingdom.