Leading Saudi companies keen on investing in Oman, says Al-Falih

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ and FAHAD ABULJADAYEL

  • The number of Saudi investors in Oman has reached 1,235
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Sunday said a number of leading Saudi companies are interested in making investments in vital sectors in Oman, such as petrochemicals, healthcare and renewable energy, etc.

The minister who is leading a delegation of Saudi businessmen and officials to Oman said the trade volume between the two countries amounted to more than SR2 billion ($533 million) in the first quarter of 2021, the SPA reported. He said the trade exchange between the two brotherly countries was hit due to the coronavirus disease pandemic but now it is rising back to the pre-pandemic level.

The number of Saudi investors in Oman has reached 1,235 whereas 320 Oman companies have so far invested in various sectors in the Kingdom. Al-Falih said the total Saudi investments in Oman amount to nearly SR24 billion and Omani investments have reached over SR4 billion.

He said efforts are underway to consolidate the partnership between the two countries. The ministerial visit aims to consolidate and expand economic ties and mutual investments between the two countries.

Last month, Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited the Kingdom. During the visit, the two sides agreed to launch initiatives that include major areas of cooperation, including investments in Oman’s Duqm region, energy cooperation, and partnerships in food security, and various cultural, sports and tourism activities. The Saudi-Omani Business Council was also established to promote bilateral business ties.

Earlier talking to Al-Arabiya in a televised interview, Al-Falih said that despite several challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, “we were able to raise the level of direct investment flows by 20 percent in 2020.”

Stressing the importance of technology, he said: “What determines the competitiveness and productivity of each economic sector in the Kingdom will be based on their adoption of the latest technological capabilities in terms of productivity and global competitiveness, and this is part of the vision of the crown prince.”

Al-Falih recently concluded his visit to the UK. In an interview with Independent Arabia newspaper, he said the Kingdom is making efforts to attract more capital.

The minister said the real investment process in the Kingdom has not yet begun, particularly, with the active role played by the Public Investment Fund and large companies. 

Al-Falih said the field is open to British companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the petrochemical sector is one of the main sectors attracting investment and Saudi Arabia has become a leader in this sector. 

 There are talks with INEOS Group about a $2 billion project in Jubail to produce nitriles that is used as a key material in advanced industries such as carbon fiber, and involved in many sectors, including the automotive industry, Al-Falih said. 

Topics: Saudi Oman Bilateral ties business economy

Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.54 percent
RIYADH: In yet another sign of growing popularity of the cryptocurrency, Dolce & Gabbana is all set to launch its non-fungible token line on the luxe platform UNXD late next month to “connect the tangible with the metaphorical.”

UNXD is based on Polygon, a layer 2 networking that aims to be less expensive than Ethereum’s mainnet in terms of transaction fees.

Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, collaborated with Mythical Games to unveil its NFT line earlier this month. Blank Block Party, a game involving digital vinyl toys known as Blanks that exist on the blockchain was included in the Burberry NFTs.

High-end publications such as Vogue Singapore are also getting in on the act, with the fashion mag rolling out an NFT-filled issue including a “fire” dress from Balmain.

Scam

Turkish news channel TV100 reports that Turkish police have launched an investigation into a Dogecoin investment scheme that allegedly defrauded 350 million Dogecoin from around 1,500 investors.

The mastermind of the alleged scam, Turgut V, also organized one-on-one meetings in luxury venues, with attractive promotions to persuade investors to join the scheme, and used Telegram to direct investors to transfer their personal coins to the system.

The system worked well for the first three months and investors were able to receive their returns regularly. However, in the fourth month, Turgut V suddenly shut down the system and investors could not access it.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission won a ruling against film actor Steven Seagal, after he failed to pay the agreed amount to settle a cryptocurrency fraud case.

The famous film actor paid over $330,000 to settle the cryptocurrency fraud case he was involved in. The commission alleged that Seagal failed to disclose his promise of $250,000 in cash and $750,000 in tokens to promote the initial coin offering (ICO).

However, the movie star only made one payment of $75,000 and is behind on the remaining amount, according to a letter from Maureen Peyton King, a lawyer for the (SEC), Bitcoin.com reported.

Transparency

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country’s largest financial regulator, has announced a regulatory change to help improve transparency in virtual asset transactions.

As the announcement states, the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of Interior and Safety issued advance notice of the organizational change to the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit that will add a designated department and staff tasked with overseeing virtual asset transactions.

Market

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.54 percent to $48,361.62 at 5:26 p.m. Riyadh time. While Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,190.92, down by 1.13 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

 

Topics: #cryptomining crypto currencies fashion industry

Updated 29 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

  • The alliance might not change course easily as there are outages in North America affecting prices
RIYADH: OPEC+ and its allies are likely to keep their plan to gradually restore the vast amount of crude production halted during the pandemic and continue increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day every month for the remainder of the year even as members such as Kuwait are raising concerns about the weakness of the market. 

Plans for supply increases came into question, as international crude prices sank about $11 a barrel roughly 15 percent, in the first three weeks of August as China reimposed lockdowns. 

The 400,000 bpd increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing Kuwait’s oil minister.

“The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase,” Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares told Reuters at a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.

He added that the economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised. “There are meetings with OPEC countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and so far there are different views on how to handle this issue," Fares said.

The alliance might not change course easily as there are outages in North America affecting oil prices. Mexico has seen a halt of more than 400,000 bpd due to an offshore oil rig accident, while producers in the US are expecting decline in output due to a new storm hitting the US Gulf coast.

Oil and natural gas explorers in the US Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have begun shutting production ahead of Hurricane Ida. About 1.65 million bpd, or 91 percent of crude production, and 85 percent of gas output was shut-in as of Saturday, while 1.9 million bpd of refining capacity is shut, about 10 percent of the US total. 

Ports from southern Louisiana to Mississippi were closed on Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida raced toward the US Gulf Coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the US, had also halted deliveries ahead of the storm, according to a notice on its website. 

“The market east of Suez is weakening but it’s hard to see this coming as many countries within OPEC+ already like the UAE want to increase their output more, and there is pressure from consumers to bring down prices,” Abdulsamad Alawadhi, a London-based independent analyst and former Kuwaiti oil executive, told Arab News.

Analysts are already fixed on seeing OPEC+ maintains course, Bloomberg said on Friday based on a survey.

The US has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery. Asked about the US call, Fares said OPEC+ members had different views on the matter.

"I agree with the minister’s sentiment, but it only reflects his position and I don't think it reflects that of the group," he added.

The OPEC+ coalition’s careful stewardship of the oil market has kept prices high enough to support the revival of the global petroleum industry, and largely avoided the kind of spike that could threaten the world’s economic recovery. They already restarted roughly 45 percent of the unprecedented production volume shuttered last spring.

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Production cuts

Updated 29 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al-Othaim will be replaced by Mohsen Sager Husain
JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Othaim, the Saudi food wholesaler and retailer CEO, will step down on Sept. 30, 2021. 

The firm said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday that the outgoing CEO, Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al-Othaim, will be replaced by Mohsen Sager Husain, who will start his new job on October 1.

The company's net profit for the second quarter of the year dropped by 61 percent from a year ago to 47.93 million riyals ($12.8 million).

Husain graduated from the University of Texas, USA with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1994, he graduated from Cornell University in New York, completing a program in food management. 

He also has over 25 years of experience in the food retail industry, both inside and outside of the Kingdom.

Topics: Corporate Saudi Arabia retail

Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Swvl Inc., a Dubai-based provider of transformative mass transit and shared mobility solutions, today announced that several investors, including Agility and Chimera Abu Dhabi, have completed the pre-funding of $35.5 million of the aggregate PIPE subscription raised in connection with the Company’s proposed business combination with Queens Gambit Growth Capital.

Swvl is executing a comprehensive growth strategy with the goal of realizing approximately $1bn of annual gross revenue and expansion to more than 30 cities in more than 20 countries by 2025. The proceeds raised through the pre-funding transaction are expected to accelerate those expansion efforts and to further Swvl’s investment in its proprietary technology platform.

Topics: #economy #venturecapital #funding #venturefunding #dubai #transport #publictransport

Updated 29 August 2021
ARAB  NEWS

  • mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province given a boost with a call for investors
  • This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis
Plans to develop mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province were given a boost yesterday with a call for investors to participate in the development.

 

The planned investments will contribute to the upgrading of transportation services and access facilities, Saudi Press Agency said, citing Fahd Al Jubeir, Mayor of the Eastern Region. 

  

This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis, said Al-Jubeir. Environmental issues will be addressed through the use of renewable energy in modern designs.

 

The project plan includes development of a strategy to develop revenues, apply the concept of financial sustainability and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030.

 

Investors can participate through the municipal investment portal, as well as the mayoralty portal and its digital accounts.

 

Proposals will be accepted for 14 days from August 26 until September 9.

Topics: #economy #saudiarabia #infrastructure

