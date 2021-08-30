You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
New Zealand’s 53 new cases took the country’s tally of infections in the current outbreak to 562, amid a nationwide lockdown enforced this month. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbapu

Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
  • Pfizer said it recognized there could be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccinations, but such side effects were extremely rare
  • Health ministry said other medical issues at the same time could have influenced the outcome after vaccination
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to US drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side effect leading to inflammation of her heart muscle.
The news of the death comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. It followed a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines.
“This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement, without giving the woman’s age.
The vaccine monitoring panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known, side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the ministry added.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ’s ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
In response, Pfizer said it recognized there could be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccinations, but such side effects were extremely rare.
“Pfizer takes adverse events that are potentially associated with our vaccine very seriously,” it told Reuters.
“We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with worldwide regulatory authorities.”  
The health ministry said other medical issues at the same time could have influenced the outcome after vaccination.
But the vaccine’s benefit outstripped risks from side effects, it added.
“The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both COVID-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis.”
New Zealand has provisionally approved use of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, but only the Pfizer produced vaccine has been approved for rollout to the public.
Monday’s 53 new cases took New Zealand’s tally of infections in the current outbreak to 562, amid a nationwide lockdown enforced this month to limit spread of the Delta variant.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
World
New Zealand orders mask use as new coronavirus cases found
New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
World
New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
AP

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
  • Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
AP

MILAN: New virus restrictions were in effect Monday in the southern region of Sicily, the first region in Italy to have its status shifted since a summertime loosening.
Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone “is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviors by each of us.”
The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.
People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors and seating in restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.
There are no limits on movements and no curfews, as during yellow zones in previous waves.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

Related

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
World
Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
World
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR
  • Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end,
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, “a larger crisis is just beginning” in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share “this humanitarian responsibility” with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.
“The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning,” Grandi said in a statement.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan UNHCR

Related

Special Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP) video
World
Afghanistan’s women and minorities learning to live with tension and uncertainty

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Internet services in South Sudan were disrupted on Monday and security forces were deployed on the streets, which were quieter than usual as residents sheltered inside after activists had called for protests against President Salva Kiir’s government.
With Kiir scheduled to address lawmakers at parliament’s opening session on Monday morning, a coalition of activist groups reiterated their call on Sunday for public rallies demanding he resign. However, there was no sign early on Monday of major street gatherings in the capital Juba. Some activists told Reuters they were in hiding for security reasons.
Police said the activists had not sought permission to protest, and therefore any large demonstration would be illegal.
“We deployed the forces at least to keep order in case of any problem. Those forces are in the streets for your safety,” police spokesperson Daniel Justin Boulogne said.
In televised remarks to an elite unit on Sunday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Lt Gen. James Pui Yak said authorities would not “harm anybody” to break up demonstrations.
“They are just going to advise people ... to go on with their normal lives, we don’t want any disruption.”
Residents in Juba told Reuters that as of Sunday evening mobile data was unavailable on the network of South African mobile operator MTN Group, and by Monday morning it was also halted on the network of Kuwait-based operator Zain Group.
Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, a London-based group that monitors Internet disruptions, said it detected “significant disruption to Internet service in South Sudan beginning Sunday evening, including to leading cellular networks.”
Deputy Information Minister Baba Medan told Reuters he could not comment immediately on the reported shutdown, as he was busy attending the opening of parliament. MTN did not immediately respond to a comment request. A spokesperson for Zain said he was checking with the South Sudan office.
Activist Jame David Kolok, whose Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance is one of the groups that called for the demonstration, told Reuters that the Internet shutdown was a sign “the authorities are panicking.”
The activists accuse Kiir’s government of corruption and failing to protect the population or provide basic services. Kiir’s government has repeatedly denied allegations from rights and advocacy groups of abuses and corruption.

Topics: South Sudan Internet

Related

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting
Middle-East
South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting
Special Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
Middle-East
Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters
BRUSSELS: European Union interior ministers will say on Tuesday that they are determined to act to prevent more “uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements” from Afghanistan, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
Ministers will gather for an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the fallout from the Afghanistan crisis.
The ministers will pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan for EU citizens, as well as making the right security checks for those evacuated, said the draft statement dated Aug. 28 and prepared for Tuesday’s meeting. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Sabine Siebold)

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance
  • The city administration had initially planned to reopen schools in June
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: School bells in some parts of Indonesia’s capital have rung again after classes closed by the coronavirus for more than a year were allowed to start reopening on Monday now that the daily count of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
A total of 610 schools that have passed the required tests by the Jakarta Education Agency reopened their doors for the first time since the pandemic started, though with many precautions still in place.
The city administration had initially planned to reopen schools in June, but the plan was postponed as another wave of infections triggered by the highly contagious delta variant engulfed the country.
“We had been past the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 infections,” Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria told reporters on Monday, adding that they hope to reopen all schools in January.
There are about 5,341 schools in Jakarta, ranging from elementary to high school, according to government data.
“I feel nervous,” said Akila Malawa, a 12-year-old student going to class for the first time in more than a year at the Suluh junior high school. “But I’m so happy to see my friends again.”
“I hope that coronavirus in Indonesia will end, so, I can go to school and meet friends every day,” said her classmate, Amalwin Harjodisastra.
Schools in several other cities outside Jakarta were also to reopen on Monday.
Even as schools reopen, government guidelines for school facilities have changed many class traditions. Chatting in class is not allowed, facemasks must be worn at all times and no one can leave class for recess. Schools must slash class capacity to 50 percent by holding classes in two shifts. Teachers must be vaccinated.
In person schooling will be blended with remote learning and gradually increase based on the government’s evaluation of the situation.
Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported 7,427 new infections in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily total since June 9. There has been a steady decline since the peak on July 15, when more than 56,000 cases were recorded in a single day.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has recorded more than 4 million infections since the pandemic began.
Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing declines in both active cases and new cases since mid-July, from more than 100,000 active cases per day to below 8,000 a day and from more than 10,000 new cases per day to below 500.
Also, patients are not being turned away from hospitals like in the past as the bed occupancy rate has declined in several regions. The Central Jakarta Health Service says the bed occupancy rate in several hospitals in Jakarta is now below 30 percent.
Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, are being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, places of worship and outdoor sport venues since mid-August with certain capacity limits, and people must show they’ve been vaccinated.
Last month, Indonesia began vaccinating those aged between 12 and 18.
Indonesia began vaccinating earlier than many other countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 34.8 million people and partially vaccinated another 26.7 million so far.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
World
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
Special Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
World
Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

Latest updates

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments
Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.