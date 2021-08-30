You are here

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP)
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union interior ministers will say on Tuesday that they are determined to act to prevent more “uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements” from Afghanistan, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
Ministers will gather for an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the fallout from the Afghanistan crisis.
The ministers will pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan for EU citizens, as well as making the right security checks for those evacuated, said the draft statement dated Aug. 28 and prepared for Tuesday’s meeting. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Sabine Siebold)

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India

Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India

  • Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks across Assam and Bihar states
  • Up to two meters (6.6 feet) of water has submerged many villages — experts say annual floods which hit the region are getting worse because of climate change
GUWAHATI, India: Flood waters rose Monday across northeastern India, where hundreds of thousands of people are stranded on the roofs of their homes or have fled to higher ground as more torrential rain fell.
Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks across Assam and Bihar states.
Up to two meters (6.6 feet) of water has submerged many villages. Experts say annual floods which hit the region are getting worse because of climate change.
At one dam, authorities released water fearing the walls would collapse.
The floods have also threatened a UNESCO World Heritage-listed reserve that is home to the largest concentration of one-horned rhinos.
Tens of thousands of people are stuck in villages cut off by the floods and the state governments said more than 400,000 had been moved to higher ground.
Sixteen-year-old Anuwara Khatun said she and her family have spent nearly a week on the roof of their home at Ghasbari in Assam’s Morigaon district.
“The water level has been rising for five days now,” she told AFP by telephone from her stricken village on the banks of the Brahmaputra.
“A lot of families are stuck on their roofs. There is a shortage of essential supplies so we only eat once a day. There is no hygiene here.”
Santosh Mandal moved his family to a sandbank in Bihar’s Supaul district after his village was flooded.
“There is no clean water to drink, food to eat and the children are crying for milk. We are praying for help because the government has yet to send relief,” Mandal said.
The Bihar government has sent rescue boats to get people to safety but these are concentrated in the worst-hit districts.
The Bihar and Assam governments said more than 12,000 people were in relief camps.
The Bihar government opened up the Valmiki Gandak dam, warning people in nearby villages to move away, after 16 centimeters (six inches) of rain fell in 24 hours.
About 70 percent of the 430-square-kilometer (166-square-mile) Kaziranga National Park in Assam is underwater, threatening its rare one-horned rhinoceroses as well as elephants and wild boar.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s chief minister, on Monday made an “urgent appeal” for traffic to avoid a key highway through the reserve.
He said animals that seek shelter on the highway were now at risk.

Topics: India floods Brahmaputra River

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

  • Officials did not say whether the diplomatic evacuees included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave
  • Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline
The final US departure from Kabul airport is under way and “core diplomatic staff” have departed, a US official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.
A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul airport Ross Wilson

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

  • Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization warned Monday that another 236,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by December 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rate on the continent.
Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold, particularly among the unvaccinated.
Poorer nations, especially in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia, have been hardest hit, and deaths are mounting as well.
“Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region — one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said Monday.
Europe has registered around 1.3 million COVID-19 deaths to date.
Of the WHO Europe’s 53 member states, 33 have registered an incidence rate greater than 10 percent in the past two weeks, Kluge said. Most are in poorer countries.
High transmission rates across the continent were “deeply worrying, particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in a number of countries.”
Kluge said the Delta variant was partly to blame, along with an “exaggerated easing” of restrictions and measures and a surge in summer travel.
While around half of people in the WHO’s Europe region are fully vaccinated, uptake in the region has slowed.
“In the past six weeks, it has fallen by 14 percent, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others.”
Only six percent of people in lower and lower-middle income countries in Europe are fully vaccinated, and some countries have only managed to vaccinate one in 10 health professionals.
“The stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern,” Kluge said, urging countries to “increase production, share doses, and improve access.”
Kluge stressed that since public health and social measures were being relaxed in many places, “the public’s vaccination acceptance is crucial.”
“Vaccine skepticism and science denial is holding us back from stabilising this crisis. It serves no purpose, and is good for no one.”
The warning comes as the WHO and UNICEF urged European countries earlier Monday to make teachers a priority group for vaccinations so schools can stay open throughout the pandemic.
As schools reopen after the summer holidays, the agencies said it was “vital that classroom-based learning continue uninterrupted,” despite the spread of the Delta variant.
“This is of paramount importance for children’s education, mental health and social skills, for schools to help equip our children to be happy and productive members of society,” Kluge said.
“The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history,” he added.
The agencies urged countries to vaccinate children over the age of 12 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe COVID-19.
It also recalled the importance of measures to improve the school environment during the pandemic, including better ventilation, smaller class sizes, social distancing and regular COVID-19 testing for children and staff.

Topics: Europe WHO Coronavirus

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

Updated 30 August 2021
AP

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

  • Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August
MILAN: New virus restrictions were in effect Monday in the southern region of Sicily, the first region in Italy to have its status shifted since a summertime loosening.
Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone “is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviors by each of us.”
The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.
People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors and seating in restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.
There are no limits on movements and no curfews, as during yellow zones in previous waves.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

  • Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end,
GENEVA: As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, “a larger crisis is just beginning” in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share “this humanitarian responsibility” with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.
“The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning,” Grandi said in a statement.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan UNHCR

