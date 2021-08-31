‘Long Live Saudi2’ initiative launched in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province

You are here

  • Governor urged the participating parties to highlight the initiative in a distinctive way that embodied the developments Saudi Arabia was witnessing in line with Vision 2030
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz on Monday launched the “Long Live Saudi2” initiative, which will be held at the Dammam waterfront in conjunction with the 91st Saudi National Day.
The governor stressed the importance of the initiatives and interaction of government agencies in the region with national events that contributed to introducing citizens and residents to the Kingdom’s history of development and qualitative shifts.
He urged the participating parties to highlight the initiative in a distinctive way that embodied the developments the Kingdom was witnessing in line with Vision 2030.  

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s theater movement is experiencing a remarkable acceleration through ambitious training programs being provided to teachers and students in the hope they can soon raise the curtain on the country’s rich heritage.

Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, has concluded its “Theater in Schools” program, which targeted 40 Eastern Province teachers.
The pilot program, which was run in cooperation with the region’s education department, was launched with the aim of promoting interest in the theatrical arts through accessible, innovative, and enjoyable courses. The courses focus on development, creativity, and inspiration for the future, as well as preparing Saudi society to become familiar with specialized theater learning spaces.
It aims to support 800 middle school teachers in the future to incorporate drama and theater in the public education system.
The four-week program offered an online training course that targeted middle school teachers countrywide.
It included virtual and practical training in Ithra in collaboration with the National Institute of Dramatic Art and the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. The courses provided participants with knowledge and experience in art and theater techniques.
The participating teachers are expected to begin training their students on Wednesday for 10 weeks to create school productions, and prepare them for a national level competition in November to evaluate all the theatrical programs produced by the students.
The best six plays – three from female schools and three from male schools – will be directed and showcased at Ithra in January.
The program included panel discussions and specialized workshops that brought together people interested in theater to share their ideas, experiences, interests and aspirations.
It offered several workshops, including introduction to acting, audio performance and production, introduction to movement and physical performance, and introduction to storytelling, as well as other programs to develop artistic talent and provide a creative and innovative space to enjoy the performing arts.

Ithra offers programs to develop the artistic skills of creatives and professionals in this field. It is a destination aimed at nurturing creativity, spreading knowledge and strengthening cross-cultural communication through its year-round artistic, cultural and creative programs.
The center is a multidimensional cultural platform aiming to inspire and motivate its audience in the fields of science, arts and innovation, as well as empower national talent and highlight the advances of the Kingdom globally.
Actor Mohammed Al-Zahrani said the Kingdom’s theater movement was witnessing developments that would bear fruit in the near future.
“We have so much talent in different fields, and theater is no exception,” he told Arab News. “These talented young men and women only need someone to lend them a hand and open the doors for them to come up with great theatrical works.”
The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Authority has launched a second advanced training program in acting and directing, aimed at discovering local talent and building professional tools and skills.
The authority said the program’s activities would continue at the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh for 10 days, with the participation of 50 trainees selected from more than 150 applicants.
The applicants were chosen based on their previous experience in performance and acting and their knowledge of the English language.
The program will present two workshops and include professional training to develop the performance of talented people in the fields of theater and directing.
The authority used a training team from the US and Spain. The program aims to enrich trainees with global theatrical experience and enhance job opportunities for theater practitioners. It seeks to reach talented people in their regions and provide them with professional experience in their homeland.
It aims to support professional development in the theater sector, meet the need for qualified national candidates, and develop skills by organizing short and advanced virtual and in-house training programs.

Mohamed Milyani is founder and CEO of NQOODLET, a Saudi fintech startup targeting small and medium enterprises.
He is also founder and managing partner of IT firm Waqood Tech. Moreover, he is a co-founder and consultant at Lucidya, the first platform of its kind in the Kingdom specializing in analyzing Arabic content on social media platforms.
Lucidya uses artificial intelligence to enable companies to make smarter decisions by understanding customer behavior.
Milyani has been a member of the MITEF judging committee since 2019, and a member of the OQAL Opportunity Committee since 2020.
For a year beginning in 2013, he worked as research and development manager at Teek Trading Co. Ltd. Before that, he worked for two years as manager of the application development department at Jeddah-based Quad Dimensions Tech. For three years beginning in 2010 he served as a training and support manager at i-Weaver. From 2003 to 2011, he worked as a trainer, manager and consultant for various companies.
Milyani, who was born in 1984, has been a guest on a number of TV channels including CNBC Arabia, Rotana and Al Arabiya, where he enriched specialized programs with his experience and technical background in the digital world. He also appeared on Al-Majd TV to talk about the first iPad. Milyani also featured in Okaz newspaper to comment on computer-related issues.
He is registered as an official Mac instructor by Apple IMC ME. He is also a certified trainer and is often dubbed the “Arabian Steve Jobs” by people in the industry.

Milyani is a well-known name in the regional tech scene and has provided more than 100 mentoring sessions, delivered many lectures and published multiple books.

His books have helped thousands of readers to better understand technology-related issues. One of Milyani’s most well-known books, “How to Build Apps,” is considered a must-read text for anyone interested in launching a tech startup.

Milyani is a speaker and mentor at MSBS College. He has spoken at several events with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming. Milyani also took part as a speaker and mentor at the mobile apps world forum held in Jeddah in 2017 and 2018.

He has also spoken at several university events, where he received a number of awards and letters of appreciation.

Undersecretary at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Awad Alanzi, met with preachers and scholars in the Maldives in the presence of the religious attache at the Kingdom’s embassy in India, Sheikh Badr bin Nasser Alanzi, who supervises the work of the ministry’s preachers in the Maldives and Nepal.
The undersecretary said that the ministry contributes to spreading the principles of tolerant Islamic Shariah, underlining the importance of the role that preachers play in carrying the Kingdom’s message abroad. Meanwhile, preachers and scholars in the Maldives praised efforts by the Kingdom in serving Islam and Muslims around the world. They hailed the role of the ministry in caring for religious practitioners and organizing programs, activities and forums that contribute to spreading the concept of moderation among those serving in the field.

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port, the largest in Saudi Arabia, reported a growth of 6.8 percent in 2020, with volumes increasing to 4.7 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) from 4.3 million TEUs in 2019. This increase moved the facility up five places to rank 37 out of the world’s top 100 ports.
The 2021 edition of Lloyd’s list of top 100 ports was recently published, measuring the annual container throughput volumes of global ports in 2020. It includes three Saudi ports: King Abdullah Port at 84, King Abdul Aziz Port at 93, and Jeddah Islamic Port at 37.
This improvement comes as a direct result of the largest build-operate-transfer container terminal agreement at Jeddah Port.  
 

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Tuesday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Abha International Airport, Al Ekhbariya reported.

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.

In February, another drone attack by the Houthis left a passenger plane ablaze at the same airport.

No one was reported killed or injured in the attack, which sparked international condemnation of the Iran-backed group.

On Monday, the coalition shot down two drones; one targeting Jazan, and the other targeting Najran. Both provinces border Yemen, where the militia control large parts of the country, following a takeover of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

On Sunday, the coalition successfully knocked down three drones targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt, located in the same province as Abha, Asir.

The coalition maintains that the attacks against civilian targets are war crimes, and has vowed to take the necessary action to protect civilians.

