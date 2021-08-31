You are here

  • Home
  • Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers

Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers

Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers
Three years after Syria’s government retook control of the flashpoint southern province of Daraa, regime forces have clashed with rebels again. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zng2r

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers

Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers
  • Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting in Daraa under which insurgents who reject the deal will have to leave the region
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Syrian regime forces shelled opposition-held parts of a volatile southern city on Monday killing at least one person, while insurgents killed four soldiers after Russia-brokered talks to end the presence of opposition fighters in the area collapsed.
Syria’s pro-regime media reported that Bashar Assad’s forces retaliated against fire by opposition fighters inside the city of Daraa and that attacks on army checkpoints in the city left four soldiers dead and 15 wounded.
It said several civilians were wounded in insurgent shelling of regime-occupied parts of Daraa.
The opposition blamed the regime for the escalation, saying that troops were pressing an offensive to force insurgents to surrender.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the government’s elite 4th Division and pro-regime gunmen tried to storm the opposition-held old quarter of Daraa known as Daraa Al-Balad.
At least one person was killed and another wounded in shelling on Daraa Al-Balad, according to the opposition’s Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets.
Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting in Daraa under which insurgents who reject the deal will have to leave the region.
Last week, Syrian authorities ordered about 100 gunmen to leave Daraa Al-Balad.
A few left to opposition-held areas in the north, but dozens defied the order and stayed.

BACKGROUND

Daraa province became known as the cradle of the uprising against Bashar Assad that erupted in 2011.

As part of the deal, regime forces were supposed to enter Daraa Al-Balad after the departure of the hardcore opposition gunmen.
Other insurgents who accept the deal would have to hand over their weapons in return for amnesty.
Daraa province became known as the cradle of the uprising against Syrian leader Bashar Assad that erupted in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolts.
It was reoccupied by Syrian regime troops in 2018. Assad has since regained control of most of the country with the help of Russia and Iran. The Russian-mediated deal in 2018 allowed some of the province’s armed opposition to remain in their former strongholds, in charge of security.
Regime troops retained control of the province, but security duties were divided.
Tensions regularly erupted and regime troops tried several times to take over areas under opposition control.
Separately, in a rare incident in the central city of Hama on Monday, two gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead two policemen, pro-regime media reported.

Topics: Syria

Related

Nabil Karoui
Middle-East
Tunisian ex-presidential contender held in Algeria
Special Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home
Middle-East
Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home

Six convicts on death row executed in southern Iraq

Members of the Iraqi special forces deploy on the streets of the capital Baghdad, on August 27, 2021, ahead of a regional summit. (AFP)
Members of the Iraqi special forces deploy on the streets of the capital Baghdad, on August 27, 2021, ahead of a regional summit. (AFP)
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

Six convicts on death row executed in southern Iraq

Members of the Iraqi special forces deploy on the streets of the capital Baghdad, on August 27, 2021, ahead of a regional summit. (AFP)
  • A 2005 law carries the death penalty for anyone convicted of “terrorism,” which can include membership of an extremist group even if they are not convicted of any specific acts
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

NASIRIYAH: Six Iraqis sentenced to death, three for “terrorism,” were hanged on Monday in a prison in southern Iraq, a medical source said.
The source said the hangings took place in Nasiriyah Prison, where death row prisoners are held. Those not executed for “terrorism” were sentenced over “criminal cases.”
Rights group Amnesty International says it recorded more than 45 executions in Iraq last year, including many of people accused of belonging to Daesh.
A 2005 law carries the death penalty for anyone convicted of “terrorism,” which can include membership of an extremist group even if they are not convicted of any specific acts.
Rights groups have warned that executions were being used for political reasons. Since Baghdad officially declared victory over Daesh in 2017, Iraqi courts have sentenced hundreds to death for crimes perpetrated by the jihadists who had set up a “caliphate” in territory seized in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Only a small proportion of the sentences have been carried out, as they must be approved by the president. Barham Saleh, who has held the post since 2018, is known to be personally against capital punishment.
According to an AFP tally, at least 14 people sentenced for “terrorism” have been executed in Iraq since the start of the year, all at the Nasiriyah Prison.

FASTFACT

According to an AFP tally, at least 14 people sentenced for ‘terrorism’ have been executed in Iraq since the start of the year, all at the Nasiriyah Prison.

Earlier this month, a man who murdered a senior Iraqi official in broad daylight was sentenced to death amid revulsion over the government’s failure to halt a wave of assassinations. In January, an official from Iraq’s presidency said more than 340 execution orders “for terrorism or criminal acts” were ready to be carried out.
Another presidency official said that all the orders were signed after 2014, most of them under former President Fuad Massum and at a time when IS occupied a third of the country.
Rights groups accuse Iraq’s justice system of corruption, carrying out rushed trials on circumstantial evidence and failing to allow the accused a proper defense.
UN human rights experts in November urged Baghdad to halt all “mass executions.”

Topics: Iraq

Related

Macron visits Daesh former stronghold in Iraq’s Mosul video
Middle-East
Macron visits Daesh former stronghold in Iraq’s Mosul
Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq’s Sadr reverses vote boycott

Tunisian ex-presidential contender held in Algeria

Nabil Karoui
Nabil Karoui
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

Tunisian ex-presidential contender held in Algeria

Nabil Karoui
  • Nabil Karoui founded the private Tunisian channel Nessma TV, which is partly owned by Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Liberal party leader Nabil Karoui, runner-up in Tunisia’s 2019 presidential election that saw Kais Saied elected, has been arrested in Algeria along with his MP brother, media reports said on Monday.
The privately owned Radio Mosaique FM said border police arrested the Qalb Tounes party chief and his brother Ghazi Karoui in the Tebessa region of northeast Algeria. Senior party official Oussama Khelifi told reporters “official information” was still being awaited. The arrest of the brothers has not yet been confirmed by the authorities in either country.
“We have not heard from Karoui for a week,” Khelifi said.
Riadh Al-Nouioui, spokesman for Kasserine court in central Tunisia, said that “the authorities are investigating two people suspected of helping the Karoui brothers escape” to Algeria.
Nabil Karoui founded the private Tunisian channel Nessma TV, which is partly owned by Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Karoui has been under investigation since 2017 in a money laundering and tax evasion case.
He was arrested in 2019 and spent more than a month in prison at the height of the presidential election campaign.
He was freed but rearrested last December and spent six months in pre-trial detention before being let out again in June 2021. Karoui’s presidential campaign focused on the fight against poverty and his opposition to Islamist politics despite allying himself with the Ennahda party.
He lost out to Saied, a retired law professor and political newcomer, as the electorate rejected the political class that had ruled since the 2011 revolution.
On July 25, Saied dismissed parliament, sacked the prime minister and granted himself sweeping powers, invoking the constitution as justification.
Since then, there has been a wave of travel bans and house arrests targeting parliamentarians, magistrates and businessmen in an anti-corruption purge that has raised fears of a decline in freedoms.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Middle-East
Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Saied last month dismissed his prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament’s work

Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home

Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home
Updated 31 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home

Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home
  • PM-designate Najib Mikati has so far failed to overcome obstacles and form govt
Updated 31 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The economic crisis in Lebanon is prompting a remarkable number of Syrian workers residing in the country to return to Syria.

The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has decreased to 851,717, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees’ latest census, though the Lebanese government stopped allowing the UNHCR to register Syrians as refugees in 2015.

The crisis has also led to confrontations between Lebanese and Syrian refugees, with the financial collapse exacerbated by the country’s political paralysis. Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has so far failed to overcome a series of long-running obstacles and form a government.

Syrian workers and refugees are paying a heavy price as a result, with the World Bank ranking the situation among the world’s three worst financial crises since the mid-19th century.

Mahmoud, a concierge in one of Beirut’s residential neighborhoods, said that he came from Syria in 2005, settled in Lebanon and had six children.

With his monthly salary and the assistance provided by residents in the building, he explained that he was able to make ends meet, but with the vast rise in prices, he cannot now provide for his family.

Mahmoud is no longer able to stay in Lebanon, so has decided to return to Manbij in northern Syria after his relatives, who were also working in Lebanon, went back and encouraged him to follow.

UNHCR spokeswoman Lisa Abu Khaled told Arab News: “Like all communities in Lebanon, refugees are deeply affected by the compounded crisis and critical situation affecting the country, with … around 90 percent living in extreme poverty and making difficult choices of survival every single day, including skipping meals, not seeking urgent medical treatment, and sending children to work.”

She noted: “Over the last 18 months, the Lebanese currency lost more than 85 percent of its value, with the poorest communities being the hardest hit.”

Abu Khaled added: “As is the case in all communities, the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon had been quite difficult long before the economic meltdown. Their situation is made even more impossible today.”

A few years back, numerous Syrians crossed into Lebanon illegally. But refugees now speak about some families silently returning as they can no longer bear the economic pressures they face.

Voice of Syrian Refugees’ Lebanon spokesperson Abu Ahmed Soaiba said the UNHCR had recently received more than 150 requests from Syrian refugees living in rented houses, asking it to allow them to set up tents inside refugee camps in Lebanon.

She told Arab News: “Landlords are demanding refugees to pay rent either in dollars or in Lebanese pounds according to the daily exchange rate on the black market. Where would an unemployed refugee come up with 1.5 million Lebanese pounds ($995) to pay rent for a mere studio apartment?”

Soaiba added: “A Syrian refugee left his tent at midnight on Sunday in the town of Arsal, which includes the largest concentration of refugees in Lebanon, and started screaming hysterically. He wanted to burn the tent with his family in it and then commit suicide, saying that he was no longer able to put food on the table for his wife and children. He was crying out that death is more honorable than helplessness.”

A UN report has warned that half of the Syrian refugee families in Lebanon suffer from food insecurity.

Soaiba said a Syrian woman took her son, who suffers from a severe disability in his back, to Beirut to be examined by a doctor.

“When she returned, she started crying in the middle of the camp, saying that transportation to Beirut and back cost them 700,000 Lebanese pounds, and the doctor told her that there was nothing he could do for her son and referred them to another doctor with a different specialty.”

The aid the refugees receive as part of the response plan to the Syrian refugee crisis funded by international community organizations has lost 69 percent of its value.

It has decreased to around 100,000 Lebanese pounds per person.

A refugee receives $27, but the bank pays it in Lebanese pounds, at the exchange rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar.

A refugee in Bekaa said: “The owner of the electricity generator raised the subscription fee from 55,000 Lebanese pounds to 220,000 Lebanese pounds for one ampere. If I pay this fee I will no longer be able to afford a bundle of bread. Our life inside the plastic tent has become hell.”

Many Syrian refugees, much like the Lebanese who are affected by the severe economic crisis, resorted to adapting to the situation by reducing health and education expenses.

The phenomena of Syrian child labor and early marriage among females have also increased.

A Syrian refugee is not legally allowed to work in Lebanon, while a Syrian worker has the right to work specific jobs in the construction, agriculture and cleaning services sectors.

Lebanon is one of the world’s smallest countries hosting one of the largest number of refugees in the world, but the Lebanese authorities refuse to officially recognize them as refugees, calling them displaced people instead, and urging the international community to facilitate their return to Syria.

Several revealed that many of them have been subjected to exploitation and racist treatment.

Soaiba said: “Syrian refugees rely on motorcycles for transportation, which is less expensive than using cabs. Nowadays, they are insulted at gas stations, where they are either refused service or forced to pay more than the specified price.”

On Saturday, a dispute occurred in the town of Kawkaba in western Bekaa between young men from the town and Syrians.

The dispute turned into a fight with weapons, which led to the serious injury of two Lebanese youths.

The situation in the town, which has been inhabited by nearly 900 Syrian refugees for years, has remained tense, necessitating the intervention of army intelligence and security services, which surrounded the town until the early hours of the morning to prevent any further escalation.

The townspeople in Kawkaba unanimously asked the Syrian families to leave the town within hours.

Most of the refugees, the majority of whom work in agriculture and the construction sector, vacated their homes and moved their belongings outside the town.

Tension is not limited to conflicts between Lebanese and Syrians but has become prevalent among many Lebanese themselves.

On Sunday, disputes renewed between the people of Maghdoucheh, east of Sidon, and the people of the neighboring town of Aanqoun, against the background of access to fuel from a station in Maghdoucheh.

These tensions almost turned into sectarian clashes between the two towns, as a group of Shiite youths stormed the Christian town of Maghdoucheh, leading to retaliation, with several people injured. Calm was restored after political and religious figures met on Sunday night.

Topics: Lebanon Syria migrants

Related

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
Middle-East
Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
Special Lebanese blame ‘brutal’ Syrian regime over refugee attack
Middle-East
Lebanese blame ‘brutal’ Syrian regime over refugee attack

UN envoy calls on Libya’s parliament to finalize election law

UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis attends a meeting by Libya’s neighbors as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country’s conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers, on Aug. 30, 2021. (AFP)
UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis attends a meeting by Libya’s neighbors as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country’s conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers, on Aug. 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

UN envoy calls on Libya’s parliament to finalize election law

UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis attends a meeting by Libya’s neighbors as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country’s conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers, on Aug. 30, 2021. (AFP)
  • Egyptian foreign minister calls for the need to expedite all necessary measures to ensure that the elections are held on time.
  • The two-day ministerial meeting in Algeria is aimed at helping Libyans achieve national reconciliation and draw a roadmap for organizing the polls
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

ALGIERS: The UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis said on Monday that time was pressing for Libyans to finalize a legal framework for elections to be held on time in December.
“The (Libyan) government has taken the necessary dispositions to hold elections but we need a legal framework,” Kubis said at the opening of a meeting in Algeria of Libya’s neighbors.
“The members of parliament are now trying to finalize the electoral law and time is running out,” Kubis said in statements carried in French by the official Algerian news agency APS.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed his country’s firm position toward strengthening the structure of Libya’s security and stability, adding that Egypt prioritizes political solutions to preserve the country’s unity and its national institutions to achieve a comprehensive settlement.
Foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez, said Shoukry stressed during the meeting the important role of neighboring countries to ensure that security and political conditions in Libya are restored, and achieve the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends a meeting by Libya’s neighbors as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country’s conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers, on Aug. 30, 2021. (AFP)

Shoukry praised the achievements of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, the latest of which was the opening of the coastal road between the east and west. He said that is why it needs to be provided with full support to complete its various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, as well as foreign fighters and mercenaries.
Shoukry called for the need to expedite all necessary measures to ensure that the elections are held on time.
The two-day ministerial meeting is aimed at helping Libyans achieve national reconciliation and draw a roadmap for organizing the polls.
But recent talks in Geneva have exposed deep divisions over when to hold elections, what elections to hold, and on what constitutional grounds, threatening to plunge Libya back into crisis.
The North African country was gripped by violence and political turmoil in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted dictator Muammar Qaddafi and in which he was killed.
In recent years, the oil-rich country split between two rival administrations backed by foreign powers and myriad militias.
After eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces were routed from the country’s west last year, the two camps signed a cease-fire in Geneva in October.
An interim administration was established in March this year to prepare for presidential and parliamentary polls on Dec. 24.
Kubis on Monday said that Libya’s unity government backed by the UN has “allocated the necessary budget for the elections.
“But it is important that as soon as possible we have a legal framework” for the polls, he said.
Kubis said he told MPs to “assume their responsibilities and not waste time.” He also called on Libya’s neighbors to appoint observers to monitor the polls.
(With AFP)

Topics: Libya United Nations Algeria Egypt Sameh Shoukry Jan Kubis Libya elections

Related

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh delivers a statement next to his Italian counterpart at Chigi palace, premier's office, in Rome, Italy May 31, 2021. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Libyan interim PM pushes back against parliament in speech
UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network
Middle-East
UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network

Israeli minister travels to Ramallah for rare talks with Palestinian leader

Israeli minister travels to Ramallah for rare talks with Palestinian leader
Updated 31 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Israeli minister travels to Ramallah for rare talks with Palestinian leader

Israeli minister travels to Ramallah for rare talks with Palestinian leader
  • Israel to lend PA $155m to ease financial crisis * Meeting follows Israeli leader’s visit to White House
Updated 31 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has travelled to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the highest-level meeting since Israel’s new government took office in June.

The meeting is thought to have taken place at the urging of US President Joe Biden, who met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House last week.

It also included the head of the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, Ghasan Alyan, senior Palestinian Authority’s official Hussein Al Sheikh and Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj.

Abbas and Gantz discussed Israel’s legal obligations and commitments, a senior Palestinian source told Arab News. “We are demanding the return of Palestinians' security to the border crossing as it was before October 2000, the reopening of the airport in Gaza, allowing for freedom of movement between Gaza and the West Bank, family reunification, resolving the many financial obligations that Israel owes us, and the right to build in all of the occupied territories,” the source said.

“We are not obliged to make any concessions for these Israeli obligations, which are in signed agreements to which the US is a witness.”

Hanan Ashrawi, a former member of the PLO executive committee, told Arab News the meeting had been focused on economic cooperation and maintaining the Palestinian Authority’s security role. “This is not political, it’s manipulating the occupation to serve Israeli interests by stressing the functional role of the PA,” she said.

Najeeb Qadoumi, a member of the Palestine National and Central Council, told Arab News the timing of the meeting was aimed at giving a false sense of movement, but in reality nothing of substance was changing.

“They are still looking at the Palestinians from the security prism and not from the prism of national rights and the right to national self-determination,” he said.

Qadoumi said the Palestinians and the world should have no serious expectations from the Biden administration. “Sure, he is different from Trump, but he has given the Palestinians nothing on the settlements or Jerusalem, and is only paying lip service to the idea of a two-state solution.”

Dina Buttu, former legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team, said: “The equation is always the same — the occupied must give the occupier a safe space to carry out war crimes. In exchange we get bread.”

Fadi Elsalaameen, a senior fellow at the American Security Project, said the meeting was part of a strategy to bolster Abbas as a ruler in the West Bank, in the hope that somehow with Israeli support Abbas can turn things around for himself and Israel. “Anyone with common sense knows this is a failed strategy,” he said.

“Abbas’s future as a leader is already behind him.”

After the meeting, Israel said it would lend the PA more than $150 million to ease the authority’s financial crisis, but analysts pointed out that Israel was effectively lending the Palestinians their own money. Last month the Israeli government withheld $180 million from 2020 tax revenues it collected on behalf of the PA.

Topics: Palestine Israel benny gantz Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Update Rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel after 4 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes
Middle-East
Rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel after 4 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

Latest updates

ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone
ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone
Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa
Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa
Tight security, shops shut as South Sudan warns against protests
SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. (AFP)
Tigray forces in Ethiopia support ‘negotiated end’ to war
Civilians displaced by fighting in northern Ethiopia offload food and supplies from a truck at a temporary shelter in the city of Dessie. (File/AFP)
Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers
Fighting in volatile Syria city kills civilian and 4 soldiers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.