You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
Paramedical personnel stand next to the bodies of suspect militants who were killed by security forces in Quetta, Pakistan on Aug. 31, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmg9e

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
  • Police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid
  • Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

QUETTA: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the Daesh group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said.
The units, acting on intelligence, carried out the raid in the district of Mastung, where Daesh militants had recently killed two police officers. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid.
The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known. The counter-terrorism police is a special branch of the police that fights militant groups.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province where Daesh group has claimed several attacks in recent years. Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.
Baluchistan is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups, which have also targeted non-Baluch laborers. However, unlike Daesh, they have no history of attacks on the minority Shiite community.

Topics: Pakistan Daesh

Related

Pakistan troops kill Daesh-linked blast mastermind
World
Pakistan troops kill Daesh-linked blast mastermind
Daesh claims market bombing in Pakistan
World
Daesh claims market bombing in Pakistan

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
  • Sir Mike Wigston: ‘If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to’
  • FM: Britain prepared to use ‘all means necessary’ to combat terror group
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Britain’s Royal Air Force is prepared to launch airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting the resurgent Daesh group in the country, the RAF’s chief said following rocket attacks in Kabul.

“We’ve got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh, whether it’s strike or whether it’s moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed,” Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain is prepared to use “all means necessary” to combat Daesh as security analysts warned that the UK is facing a sharp rise in terror threats.

Raab was a signatory to a statement from the anti-Daesh US-led coalition that said it will “draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement” to crush the terror group.

Raab said: “The UK stands united with our coalition partners in mourning those killed by Daesh’s horrific attack at Kabul airport and in our unwavering collective resolve to combat Daesh networks by all means available, wherever they operate.”

Sir Mike said: “If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we’re able to operate there.”

He disclosed that he was discussing plans with allies on how to deploy British air assets overseas, including new drones.

The resurgent international efforts to combat Daesh come as US analysts warned that the terror threat is “real, active, and in many cases specific.”

Sir Mike said Daesh terrorists are “nasty, devious people who hide behind the civilian population and they fight from the civilian population.”

Commenting on the risks to the population Daesh blends with, he added: “It’s one of those awful consequences of tackling the violent extremists that, however hard we try, is in the back of my mind. I know there will be instances where there will be unavoidable civilian casualties.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul ISIS-K Afghanistan

Related

US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says video
World
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
  • Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban
  • Fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban forces clashed with militia fighters in the Panjshir valley north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, a representative of the main anti-Taliban opposition group said.
Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, the Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban, although there has also been fighting in neighboring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces.
Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, a group loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley where the Taliban attacked NRF positions.
He said the attack, which may have been a probe to test the valley’s defenses, was repulsed with eight Taliban killed and a similar number wounded, while two members of the NRF forces were wounded.
It was not immediately possible to reach a Taliban spokesman for comment.
Massoud, son of the former anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has established himself in the Panjshir valley with a force of several thousand, made up of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units.
He has called for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban but has said his forces will resist if their province in the narrow and mountainous valley is attacked.
A significant force of Taliban fighters has been moved to the area but the two sides have so far been engaged in negotiations and have avoided fighting.
Celebratory gunfire resounded across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters took control of the airport after the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist militia stronger than it was in 2001.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban video
World
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
  • Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months
  • Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month.
Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.
The total number of cases in the outbreak is at 612, with 597 in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and 15 in the capital Wellington.
The declining number of daily cases signals that the social restrictions are reducing the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, Ardern said in a news conference.
“We have a second day where our numbers have declined. We want the tail of this outbreak to be as short as possible,” Ardern said.
Around 1.7 million Aucklanders will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the remainder of the country will ease slightly from Wednesday.
Police placed checkpoints at the outskirts of Auckland to ensure no non-essential movement was allowed into the city.
Police also said they had arrested 19 people on Tuesday following anti-lockdown protest around the country.
There are now 33 people in hospitals from the latest Delta outbreak, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, with eight cases in stable condition in intensive care.
“It is sobering to see six cases in the outbreak are under the age of one,” he said
But he added that the public health measures in place were slowing the spread of the virus and cases will continue to decline.
Ardern’s lockdowns, along with closing the international border from March 2020, were credited with reining in COVID-19.
However, the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.
Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
World
New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
World
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
  • Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release
  • According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday announced an amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of the country’s independence anniversary.
Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release, and the list includes 21 foreigners, according to deputy minister of public security Le Quoc Hung.
Hung refused to say how many political prisoners would be freed, insisting “there are no prisoners on political charges in Vietnam.”
Human Rights Watch says more than 130 political prisoners are behind bars in communist Vietnam, as of May this year, and the country has a reputation for levelling harsh punishments against government critics and dissidents.
In recent years the hard-line administration has tried to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those posting on social media platforms.
The country bans all independent media outlets, and is ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2020 press freedom index.
The president’s office said this was the first amnesty in four years, and inmates will be released from Wednesday.
According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars.

Topics: Vietnam

Related

Vietnam grants amnesty to over18,000 prisoners
World
Vietnam grants amnesty to over18,000 prisoners
Vietnam jails 15 more over economic zone protests
World
Vietnam jails 15 more over economic zone protests

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
  • Popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out Monday
  • More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California: A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out Monday as the massive Caldor Fire expanded to the north and south. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.
“It’s more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire that by late Monday had crossed state highways 50 and 89 and burned mountain cabins as it churned down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.
Additional strike teams arrived just after dark and many of the new firefighters were immediately dispatched to protect homes in the Christmas Valley area about 16 kilometers south of the city, said fire spokesman Dominic Polito.
“We’re flooding the area with resources,” he said. “Wherever there are structures, there are firefighters on the ground.”
As flames churned toward South Lake Tahoe, residents just over the state line in Douglas County, Nevada were under evacuation warnings.
Monday’s fresh evacuation orders, unheard of in the city, came a day after communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered to leave as the fire raged nearby. South Lake Tahoe’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
“There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before. The critical thing for the public to know is evacuate early,” said Chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “For the rest of you in California: Every acre can and will burn someday in this state.”
The threat of fire is so widespread that the US Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.
“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said.
Overnight, the already massive Caldor Fire grew 11 kilometers in direction in one area northeast of Highway 50 and more than 13 kilometers in another, Cal Fire officials said.
More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of California’s Office of Emergency Services. About 250 active-duty soldiers were being trained in Washington state to help with the arduous work of clearing forest debris by hand.
Crews from Louisiana, however, had to return to that state because of Hurricane Ida, “another major catastrophic event taking place in the country and is a pull on resources throughout the United States,” he said.
The Lake Tahoe area in the Sierra Nevada mountains is usually a year-round recreational paradise offering beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing. South Lake Tahoe, at the lake’s southern end, bustles with outdoor activities, and with casinos available in bordering Stateline, Nevada.
On weekends, the city’s population can easily triple and on holiday weekends, like the upcoming Labor Day weekend, up to 100,000 people will visit for fun and sun. But South Lake Tahoe City Mayor Tamara Wallace said they’ve been telling people for days to stay away because of poor air from wildfires.

Topics: US California

Related

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Placerville station monitor the Sugar Fire in Doyle, California, on July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
World
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets western US
Death toll rises to 23 in California wildfire after 14 bodies found
World
Death toll rises to 23 in California wildfire after 14 bodies found

Latest updates

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan
IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan
TRSDC signs up with government to support local talent
TRSDC signs up with government to support local talent
UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day
UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day
RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.