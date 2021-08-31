You are here

Tunisia and Morocco win shot put silver and gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Tunisia and Morocco win shot put silver and gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Tunisia’s Yassine Genichi during the men’s F36 shot put final at the Tokyo Paralympics, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo)
Tunisia and Morocco win shot put silver and gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Tunisia and Morocco win shot put silver and gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
  • Tunisian Yassine Guenichi came second in the Men’s F36 category, while Moroccan Saida Amoudi took third in the Women’s F34
  • Amoudi finished sixth in Women’s Javelin Throw — F34 on Sunday
Yassine Guenichi of Tunisia has won silver in the Men’s Shot Put — F36 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday morning, while Morocco’s Saida Amoudi took bronze in the Women’s Shot Put — F34 at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital.

The 26-year-old Guenichi managed a throw of 15.12m to secure second place behind Vladimir Sviridov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, who took gold with a new world record mark of 16.67m.

Sebastian Dietz of Germany took bronze with a throw of 14.81m.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Moroccan’s throw of 8.21m secured third place behind winner Lijuan Zou of China, whose new world record of 9.19m won her the gold medal.

Lucyna Kornobys of Poland won the silver with 8.60m.

Amoudi finished sixth in Women’s Javelin Throw — F34 on Sunday. She had previously finished fourth in the shot put at Rio 2016.  In 2019, she won silver in the shot put at the World Championships in Dubai.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Yassine Guenichi Saida Amoudi Shot Put

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 31 August 2021
Zeina Zbibo

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Arz Zahreddine flying flag for troubled Lebanon at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • 22-year-old athlete will take part in men’s 200m T64 category on Saturday
Updated 31 August 2021
Zeina Zbibo

TOKYO: Lebanon’s contemporary history, its political turmoil, and seemingly endless economic troubles, have forever cast a shadow over its participation in the Paralympic Games.

The country, that first sent a delegation to Sydney in 2000 but then missed out on Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, now sees a comeback with Arz Zahreddine’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 22-year-old is Lebanon’s sole representative at the Games as he competes in the 200-meter T64 category, which takes place on Saturday.

Zahreddine lost his leg in a car crash at the age of three, and his childhood and teenage years were marked by bullying and the consequences of the accident.

However, he said: “Losing a leg is not a disability, sitting on the couch is.”

Zahreddine took up sports at the age of seven, starting with fencing. “I felt the need to challenge myself more and to do more,” he added.

After winning silver and gold medals in the sport between 2012 and 2017, he turned to running, inspired by American (T44 Paralympic) sprint runner, Jarryd Wallace.

Zahreddine only started his Paralympic career two years ago. At the Grosseto 2019 Grand Prix in Italy, he came first in the 200m T64 event and second in the 100m T64 to secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. During the same year, he finished eighth in the 100m T64 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Arz Zahreddine finished 8th in the 100m - T64 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. (Supplied)

The challenges he faces daily at home are not limited to those related to the accident, but also to the country’s current failure to provide basic needs such as water, electricity, and access to healthcare and education — never mind providing a solid sports infrastructure with a focus on people of determination.

In the absence of government backing, Zahreddine found support from his family and Beirut Power Hub to help create an ecosystem enabling him to train and build up his performance for Japan.

“Arz doesn’t have a disability, Arz is talented”, said Jean-Claude Bejjani, the hub’s founder.

Believing that “the only disability is in one’s mind,” Zahreddine has now turned his disability into a message of hope. An anti-bullying advocate, he has participated in awareness campaigns run by UNICEF, and The Focus Fund at AUBMC, among others.

The journey leading to Tokyo threw up many challenges, not least the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which limited his capacity to train.

Zahreddine pointed out the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and finding adequate support throughout, including working with a sports psychologist.

Arz Zahreddine only became a para athlete in 2019 but is Lebanon’s only representative at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Supplied)

Maintaining and improving his mental health remains a work in progress in the aftermath of last year’s devastating Beirut port explosion. The traumatic incident was followed by a series of financial challenges for Zahreddine, as well as uncertainties as to where and how to train given that he lost access to his gym as a result of the blast.

The socio-economic situation in Lebanon has only worsened since, with the recent collapse of the Lebanese currency and fuel shortages raising talk of a failed state.

Zahreddine said he had a responsibility to represent Lebanon, “giving hope to the youth of the country and aspiring athletes. Despite all the obstacles, we still have a lot to achieve.”

In Tokyo, he will dedicate his performance to the victims of the Beirut explosion.

After such a perilous road to the Paralympics, he can now finally focus on Saturday’s mission, and the chance to bring glory, and some joy, to Lebanon and the Arab world.

Topics: 2020 Paralympics Paralympics

Gold for Jordan, bronze for Egypt in men’s powerlifting at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Gold for Jordan, bronze for Egypt in men’s powerlifting at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years
  • United announced on Friday that it struck an agreement with Juventus to sign the five-time Ballon D’or winner
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after 12 years, saying the club always had “a special place in my heart.”
United announced on Friday that it struck an agreement with Juventus to sign the five-time Ballon D’or winner and now he has completed his medical examination and signed the two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.
A fee of $17.75 million will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by $9.5 million depending on “specific performance objectives” the 36-year-old forward achieves.
“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.
“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Topics: football Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo

Update Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career
Updated 31 August 2021
Paul Williams

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career
  • The Frenchman talks to Arab News about Qatar 2022, introducing a new generation of talent and hoping Saudi players try their luck abroad
  • Kingdom takes on Vietnam on Thursday and Oman next week in third round of Asian qualifiers
Updated 31 August 2021
Paul Williams

The road to Qatar 2022 is about to get bumpier for Saudi Arabia, but coach Herve Renard would not have it any other way.

The Kingdom kicks off its campaign for back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifications for the first time in 16 years when it hosts Vietnam at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Thursday before traveling to Muscat next week to face Oman.

The two encounters will kickstart a frenetic few months of action, with matches every month, except December, between now and the conclusion of the third round of Asian qualifiers in March next year.

While the packed schedule will place pressure on players and coaching staff, the Green Falcons’ French coach insists he is ready after enduring what he described as the worst 12 months of his career last year.

“The worst year of my career was 2020,” the 52-year-old told Arab News on the first day of their training camp in Riyadh, “because we only met in November for two friendly games. That’s all.

“So it was very difficult only watching the local league, because all the Saudi players are playing in this league. But it was very difficult to stay without games, without international games, so now we are getting better,” he said.

“The international level is it not like at the club (level) where you have a championship with 30 games, 34 games, 38 goals. We only have 10 games to be able to get the qualification, so we don’t want to miss any very important (points),” Renard added.

“All the games are so important. If you are missing one game, you are almost in trouble in the group, so immediately we have to be ready and we know this group will be very tough, so our focus is on Vietnam now and only on Vietnam.”

Renard took over as coach of Saudi Arabia in 2019, following on from Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi, who oversaw their disappointing campaigns in both Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they were embarrassed 5-0 by Russia in the opening game, and the UAE for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the round of 16.

Renard, who has previous international experience with Ivory Coast and Morocco, as well as at club level in his native France with Sochaux and Lille, said he immediately saw a need to refresh the Saudi squad by bringing through a new generation of talent.

“I tried to do like I always did with my previous national teams. I tried to get ready immediately and prepare the future,” he said.

“It was very important to regenerate the squad, so today we have some players with big experience but also some very good young players. And I think this is the way to work for the national team.

“But you still need the time because the young players maybe won’t be ready immediately, but you prepare them and hopefully we have to get the qualification and to be ready for 2022.”

Renard arrived in the Kingdom during something of a purple patch for Saudi youth teams, with the under-19 side winning the AFC U-19 Championships in 2018, the Olympic team making the final of the AFC U-23 Championships last year (and performing admirably at Tokyo 2020 last month) and the under-20 side seeing off the likes of Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria to win the recent U-20 Arab Cup in Egypt — the first time Saudi Arabia has won that competition.

“The future can be bright in this country,” he said.

“In my opinion, we have to improve to be more professional. So think about the players themselves, to prepare themselves very well, maybe better than some are doing now. But the potential is there.

“I was very impressed by the quality of the players, and I’m sure with or without me this country will get very good results in the future.”

To help achieve that, Renard would love to see young Saudi players show the courage by making the move to Europe to get greater international experience, which in turn will help the national team when it competes at international level.

“I am sure 100 percent (that players are good enough),” he said. “I think it would be a very good thing if they can do it, I would like one day to see Saudi players play for a very big team in Europe.

“(But) do you want to leave your country or do you want to stay in Saudi with your family around? This is a culture, maybe it will be difficult for the first time it happens. You need experience. You need to open your mind; it’s a completely different culture,” Renard added.

“It would be nice for them, but I have to respect their choice if they prefer to stay in Saudi.”

But this week, that will be the farthest thing from his mind. His sole focus will be ensuring his side, led by talisman Salem Al-Dawsari, overcome the talent of Nguyen Quang Hai and one of Asia’s fastest rising national teams in Vietnam.

After the year he has endured, Renard will relish the challenge.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Herve Renard

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
Sport
Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound

Young trainees from City Football Schools in UAE start new season at professional clubs worldwide

Young trainees from City Football Schools in UAE start new season at professional clubs worldwide
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Young trainees from City Football Schools in UAE start new season at professional clubs worldwide

Young trainees from City Football Schools in UAE start new season at professional clubs worldwide
  • Youngsters benefiting from the Talented Player Program have joined Manchester City, Manchester United, Atalanta, Valencia, Porto and Al-Ain
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

A host of talented young footballers who trained at City Football Schools in the UAE are starting the new season at professional clubs around the world.

These include two brothers who relocated from Abu Dhabi to Manchester, with one now at Manchester City and the other at Manchester United.

One teenager is getting ready for action with Valencia in Spain, another boy is signed up with Porto in Portugal, and the line-up is completed by Isaac Brown at Italian club Atalanta.

Closer to home, Adulla Rashed is playing for Al-Ain FC and is involved with the UAE national team.

City Football Schools’ Talented Player Program provides a platform for the best performers to develop their all-round game under the watchful eye of fully qualified and knowledgeable coaches.

Additional elements such as strength and conditioning, performance analysis and individual development plans are incorporated into the season program to give players every opportunity to progress.

Brown believes that the attributes he developed while training with City Football Schools in the UAE will serve him well as he looks to make his mark at Atalanta.

“Some huge things I’ve taken from City Football Schools have definitely been the technical, tactical, physical and mental part of the game. They really focused on those four points, which are the concrete foundations of football,” he said.

“City has developed me to become the player I am now. They’ve basically started me off. In the TPP, which I played in, they focused even more in those four areas,” Brown added.

“City has been great. They developed me so much since the beginning. They set me up for success as I now live in Italy and have been offered many trials with different teams. All I can say is thank you for all the training they gave me, for all the tips, for everything. It was great.”

Lewis Childs, TPP head coach, said: “Having managed talent programs around the world, we were excited to introduce the TPP to the Emirates in our 10th season of developing football within the region. Our TPP is built on the strength of our community and recreational programs across both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with many positive stories of young people progressing through our City pathway.”

He added: “The most obvious measure of success for this type of program is a player signing for a professional academy, but our role is to help the players maximize their potential.

“We need to make sure our City programs are an amazing addition to the childhood years, so that young people’s lives are enriched by being associated with the Club.

“If we can develop well-rounded, robust people who’ve had a variety of experiences, then we can make sure their football journey is a positive one, regardless of the football outcome.”

Childs said the TPP aims to provide an environment that can accelerate a player’s learning and performance, and support them to fulfil their future potential.

“This season we’ve had a young player sign for our very own Manchester City FC, with another signing for local rivals Manchester United,” he added.

“We’re also equally proud of players who moved to new countries and have been recognized by top-flight academies across Europe such as Lazio, Valencia, Porto and Leicester City.

“We continue to support local talent, and currently have 14 players involved in UAE professional academies who are progressing well.

“Other achievements this past season include players being accepted on football scholarships in England, and players now beginning to explore academic and athletic scholarships in the US.”

Now in its 11th year of running football coaching programs throughout the UAE, City Football Schools operates from six locations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, giving boys and girls aged 3-18 an opportunity to develop their skills in a fun environment under the guidance and supervision of fully qualified coaches.

Topics: football Manchester city

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain
  • The triumph is the Kingdom’s first ever in the competition, having finished second in 2011
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has won the sixth Gulf Youth Volleyball Championship after overcoming Bahrain 3-2 in the final played at Isa Bin Rashid Hall in Manama.

Bahrain won the first set 25-17, but Saudi Arabia came storming back to win the next two 25-23 and 25-20. Bahrain tied the match by winning the fourth set 33-31, but Saudi claimed the decider 19-17 to be crowned champions.

The young Saudi team reached the final after beating Kuwait 3-0 in the semifinals, while the host nation defeated the UAE, also in straight sets.

In the group stages, Saudi beat Kuwait and the UAE but lost to Bahrain.

The triumph is Saudi’s first in the competition, having previously finished second in 2011.

Topics: volleyball

Authorities said that the tournament would be a “key step towards promoting women’s volleyball” in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Sport
Saudi Volleyball Federation launches Kingdom’s first women’s tournament

