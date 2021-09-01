You are here

Dubai’s F&B leaders spotlight food sustainability

The production of French cream follows strict rules, ensuring sustainability.
The production of French cream follows strict rules, ensuring sustainability.
Representatives from the Dubai food scene came together to discuss and understand the importance of food sustainability during an event organized by the French Dairy Board and the European Union.
The roundtable was part of an initiative launched by the French Dairy Board in 2020, with the support of the European Union, a campaign created to highlight the need for sustainable development within the French dairy sector.
It covers the entire dairy supply chain by focusing on four key areas of sustainability performance, including economic and social, food safety, food nutrition, and responsible production (animal welfare and the environment).
With the UAE importing billions of dirhams of food every year, there is still an opportunity to be sustainable. French cream follows strict production rules, so despite being exported around the world, this product is still sustainable thanks to the measures that have been implemented in France.
Attendees at the event included many of the leading lights in the Dubai food and beverage scene, including Orit Abdurahman, founder and CEO of Boon Coffee Roaster; Sophie Corcut, brand and sustainability manager at Spinneys; Kathy Johnston, chief chocolate officer of Mirzam Chocolate; and Omar Shihab, sustainability lead, general manager, founder of BOCA DIFC.
The group also included Samantha Wood, founder of restaurant review site Foodiva; Chef Russel Impiazzi, executive chef, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk; Chef Romain Castet, executive pastry chef, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk; Eugenie Dronneau, founder and CEO of the Foodkarma app; and food influencer Diana Zavzeatii of @BusyAvocado.
Topics of discussion included the need to influence and teach others to adopt a sustainable approach, where the UAE is now and how the community embraces sustainability, the need to source sustainable food both locally and internationally, and food waste.
Addressing quality and sustainable sourcing, Chef Romain said: “As a pastry chef, the quality of ingredients is essential. I can’t compromise when it comes to sourcing items like French cream. I know what French cows eat and how they are treated, so I know the cream is the best, but also sustainably produced.”
Chef Impiazzi reiterated the point by highlighting the importance of making small wins that are easy to achieve. He said: “It is important to keep sustainability top of mind and highlight the small ways you can reduce food waste. We need to move away from the waste mentality that just because it’s easy to throw something away doesn’t mean we should.”
The panel also discussed COVID-19, addressing the devastating impact it has had on the food industry, pushing sustainability down the agenda.
Foodiva founder Wood said: “I do think because of COVID-19, sustainability has taken a backseat. We were getting somewhere in terms of education and awareness and getting the consumer to think differently and ask the right questions, whether in the supermarket or a restaurant. I think because of COVID-19, other priorities have superseded the movement.”

Desert Technologies, a Saudi provider of renewable energy solutions, recently held a workshop on “Renewable Energy and Smart Infrastructure in the MEA and Africa,” at its headquarters in Jeddah. The workshop was attended by a small number of professionals and interested persons, and was broadcasted live on the internet through the company’s social networking channels on Instagram and YouTube.
The workshop was hosted by Desert Technologies’ CIO and partner Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly. He said that through the goals and plans of Vision 2030, the Kingdom is focused on investing in solar energy, which is seen as a promising opportunity to comply with the increasing demand for energy. One of the most optimistic energy programs in the region, the National Renewable Energy Program, is a strategic initiative under Vision 2030, and is run by two main bodies, the Ministry of Energy’s Renewable Energy Project Development Office and the Public Investment Fund.
Sharbatly explained that the plan is to invest $200 billion in the renewables sector in Saudi Arabia by 2030. He said that so far, $7 billion worth of investment has been made, and that this number is expected to rise annually. Following this framework, a study for renewable energy sources sites was created, which acted as a basis for companies to make their investments. Desert Technologies won the bid for solar plants in Madinah and Rafha, which are currently under construction.

The plan is to invest $200 billion in the renewables sector in Saudi Arabia by 2030, and so far, $7 billion worth of investment has been made, and this number is expected to rise annually.

Khaled Sharbatly CIO and Partner, Desert Technologies

According to Sharbatly, there are many renewable energy programs in the MENA region due to an increase in demand for solar energy, driven by two forces: The mass production of solar panels led by China, and the increase in supplies and demand due to mass production resulting in a lesser price, making solar energy more feasible.

Khaled Sharbatly

The global solar installed capacity and investments were estimated at $180 billion in 2019 and are on the rise, despite COVID-19. Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable. With diesel generators, there is an ongoing cost for energy; however with solar-powered generators, enough energy is bought upfront to last up to 20 years.
At the end of the workshop, Sharbatly described the Sahara solar containers produced by Desert Technologies in its factories in Jeddah as the best solution for the issue of energy poverty in Africa, as they proved their effectiveness when launched in Africa as an ideal product for generating energy in small communities and villages that do not have electricity or are located off-grid. One container is sufficient to meet the basic needs of approximately 70 small homes and provide instant sustainable energy in remote areas. It represents the ideal alternative to traditional energy that is costly to implement and maintain.

Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy industry, has announced that Arifin Tasrif, minister of energy and mineral resources of Indonesia, will be attending this year’s event to speak during the opening ceremony ministerial panel on energy transition.
Gastech is taking place in Dubai, from Sept. 21 to 23, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Gastech is a key global platform with the power to convene world leaders annually in their global mission to provide a carbon neutral, affordable energy future for all by 2050.
Tasrif will be speaking on the topic of “Achieving Net Zero: Driving the Global Energy Transition.” The official ministerial welcome address will be delivered by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, UAE, and managing director and group CEO of ADNOC.
The ministerial panel will consist of Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, minister of energy, UAE; Mohammed Barkindo Sanusi, secretary-general at OPEC; and Tasrif. The session will be moderated by John Defterios, former emerging markets editor, CNN and adjunct professor, NYU Abu Dhabi.

FASTFACT

Gastech is taking place in Dubai, from Sept. 21 to 23, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In this panel, ministers from the world’s leading energy economies will share insights on the role of natural gas in the energy transition, future directions on how to create a hydrogen economy and what roadmaps are needed to meet the growing demand for energy and cleaner fuels. Finally, the panel will look ahead to COP26, what to expect from this year’s climate meeting and how it will impact energy market dynamics.
Other energy ministers speaking this year include: Chief Timipre Sylva, minister of state — petroleum resources, Nigeria; João Galamba, state secretary for energy, Portugal; German Galushchenko, minister of energy, Ukraine; Hala Adel Zawati, minister of energy and mineral resources, Jordan; and Udaya Gammanpila, minister of energy, Sri Lanka.
Amongst the global business leaders participating in the conference are: Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO, Uniper SE; Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO, Baker Hughes; Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, GAIL India; Marcelino Oreja, CEO, Enagás; Fatea Al-Nuaimi, CEO, ADNOC LNG; Hamed Al-Numaany, CEO, Oman LNG; and Arnaud Pieton, CEO, Technip Energies.

Further strengthening the 55-year legacy of one of its best-selling vehicles, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in Saudi Arabia, has announced that the iconic Toyota Corolla has surpassed sales of 50 million units worldwide.

The milestone reflects the enduring appeal of the Corolla, which is known the world over for its low operating costs, quality engineering, reliable, trouble-free driving experience and uncompromising comfort.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communication, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “It’s no surprise that the iconic Toyota Corolla has reached yet another milestone. We would like to thank our loyal guests for placing their unwavering trust in Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and for helping achieve this great feat. Since its launch in Japan over half-a-century ago, the Corolla’s upstanding reputation for quality, comfort and efficiency has seen it command the world’s roads in its own dignified, modest way.

“Selling more than 50 million vehicles worldwide is a testament to the enduring appeal of the comfort, reliability and drivability of the Toyota Corolla. And we invite our guests to join us on the next stage of the Toyota Corolla’s legendary journey to fuel our aspirations, as we continue introducing the best-in-class vehicles to Saudi Arabia.”

HIGHLIGHT

Toyota Corolla’s hybrid model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future.

The Toyota Corolla series has continued to evolve and remains a highly popular choice among drivers of Saudi Arabia. New advanced features and functions have been introduced to suit the expectations of customers, while inheriting the original model’s core DNA reliability and usability from the very first generation.

Exemplifying Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota’s continuous commitment to providing environmentally friendly vehicles is the addition of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model, which combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors.

The hybrid model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future while enjoying the increased driving satisfaction provided by its advanced technologies.

The HEV model offers exceptional cabin quietness and smooth acceleration, especially when accelerating from a stand-still.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced that creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al-Quoz can now apply for the long-term cultural visa approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to empower them to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

This comes in line with the directives of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, and the authority’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creatives across various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai.

BACKGROUND

The cultural visa was approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to empower creative talents to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

The cultural visa initiative is one of many that contribute to achieving Dubai’s cultural vision, which seeks to enhance the cultural and creative economy as well as to create a sustainable society that attracts and embraces the most important Arab and international creative energies and talents.

This step is one of the resulting outputs of the Al-Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project chaired by Sheikha Latifa, who is overseeing the implementation of the project and working to achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the creative community and creative industries in the emirate.

Through Al-Quoz Creative Zone, the authority seeks to provide an incubating environment that inspires and encourages all local and international talents to join Dubai’s creative horizon.

The zone will offer many advantages, including multipurpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices; creative workspaces that provide an independent and supportive environment for talents through spaces and experiences that combine creativity, innovative ideas and common goals; a unified integrated platform to serve these talents; and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone — through distinct tracks for bicycles and scooters as well as for buses; in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.

The Ministry of Health, represented by the Dammam Health Network — one of the components of the first health cluster in the Eastern Province — in cooperation with the Jazlah Water Desalination Company, has finished vaccinating more than 850 employees working in the Jubail 3A project for seawater desalination, a project implemented and developed by a consortium led by ACWA Power in the Jubail region. The initiative is part of the national campaign, which was launched in accordance with the royal directives issued by King Salman to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, and falls within the framework of the continuous efforts led by the government to vaccinate all citizens and residents in the Kingdom against the virus.
Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “In response to the directives from King Salman and his trusted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and based on our values at ACWA Power, which put people’s health and safety at the top of our priorities and responsibilities, we have responded to the national campaign launched by the Ministry of Health to ensure that all citizens and residents are immunized against the virus. This will ensure their safety wherever they are.”

We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates.

Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power

“With this high-speed achievement, accompanied by the highest level of preventive and professional measures in implementing the vaccination campaign at the Jubail 3 project site, I would like to extend on my own behalf and on behalf of ACWA Power’s board of directors, my deepest thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Health for their tremendous efforts and continuous cooperation with us to provide the finest medical services related to the vaccination campaign. I would also like to express my deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, minister of health, and all employees of the ministry, including doctors, administrators and technicians, for their dedication to carrying out this noble humanitarian duty with determination, competence and efficiency, setting the most wonderful examples of giving and devotion in the service of our citizens and residents,” he added.
“The application of all precautionary measures in our sites reflects our support for the national procedures and programs established by the Ministry of Health and the competent authorities in order to enhance the fight against the pandemic and to ensure safety. We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates, which contributes to providing the highest levels of safety and security for everyone in all our project sites and stations,” Abunayyan said.

